Orangeburg County resident died of coronavirus
An Orangeburg County resident died of the coronavirus on Feb. 22, according to figures released Saturday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 35 to 64 age category.

Statewide, there are 792 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 15 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 449,151 and confirmed deaths to 7,711.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 19 new cases, 8,353 total cases and a total of 214 deaths and 5 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 1,374 total cases and a total of 48 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 3 new cases, 1,134 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.

