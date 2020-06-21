Orangeburg County receives $83,539 in federal emergency food, shelter funds

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg County has been awarded federal funds under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program in the amount of $83,539.

A meeting of the Orangeburg board was held on June 17, but the board will consider new applicants for funds.

The funds will be used to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

The selection was made by a national board, which is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency. The board consists of representatives of the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, USA National Council of Churches, The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide.

Local Emergency Food and Shelter Boards are tasked with distributing funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

The local board for Orangeburg County determines how the funds awarded to the county are distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local agencies as well as any additional funds available under this phase of the program.

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: