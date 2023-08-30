The first outer bands of major Hurricane Idalia began to move into the area around 8 a.m. Wednesday, bringing generally light rain showers.

“We are ready to deal with anything the storm brings to us,” Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said. “We are prepared as we always are. We have been through a lot of hurricanes and a lot of floods.”

Young asked the county residents to trust the county's response to the storm, praising the county's emergency services, law enforcement and volunteer fire fighters team as “second to none.”

“We are looking forward to what the outcome will be and we will be ready to respond,” he said.

Young noted with the county being so large – 1,100-square miles – impacts on the eastern end of the county are typically greater than on the western end. He said as a result needs are often greater on the eastern end.

He encouraged the community to keep informed about the storm and said whatever happens, local response agencies will do their best “in putting the community back together.”

Heavy rainfall remains the primary threat across Orangeburg, Calhoun and Bamberg counties.

Countywide forecasts are for 6 inches to 8 inches, with pockets of 8-10 inches of rain possible east of Orangeburg near U.S. 301 and Interstate 26, Orangeburg County Emergency Services Director Billy Staley said.

He said some of the areas that could see higher amounts of rain could include Rowesville, Bowman, the U.S. 301 John W. Matthews and Orangeburg County/City Industrial parks, Four Holes, Elloree and Santee.

“That is a lot of rain to fall within a period of 12 hours,” Staley said. “That is a huge problem.”

Staley said a concern with that much rain is water infiltration into buildings. He encouraged individuals to stay off the roads at night unless they have to travel.

The heaviest rainfall in Orangeburg will be from 2 p.m. today until 1 a.m. Thursday.

The City of Orangeburg will open a shelter at the city gym at 410 Broughton Street from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday.

City of Orangeburg officials were also planning to ensure areas in the city that frequently flood are barricaded.

The Orangeburg County School District decided to transition from a delayed start Thursday to an eLearning day due to the expectations that a number of roads will be impassable on the eastern part of the county.

Classes will resume Friday, Sept. 1.

All afterschool programs and athletic events, including practices and games, will be canceled Thursday.

Staley also noted the flood waters in some cases may take some time to recede. He said it will be important to assess road infrastructure and he said there could be sewer sanitation issues in some facilities that may prevent them from immediately reopening to the public.

The entire T&D Region is under a flood watch from 2 p.m. this afternoon through Thursday afternoon.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

The North Fork of the Edisto River is forecast to crest at 9.4 feet Friday morning. The river's flood stage is 8 feet.

At 8 feet, some minor flooding occurs along the boardwalk at Edisto Gardens. Downstream from the Highway 301 bridge, some roads off Chiquita Street near the river begin to flood. At 10 feet, farmland and lowlands along Highway 301 near Orangeburg become flooded.

The storm will also be packing gusty winds and a few tornadoes are possible. The greatest threat of tornadoes would be Wednesday evening and Thursday.

Staley also expressed his concerns about tornadoes coming in at night.

“That is when we have the most injuries and deaths from tornadoes, when they happen at night,” he said.

He encouraged residents to have a way to receive weather warnings at night.

Gusty winds combined with heavy rains and saturated soils could knock trees onto power lines resulting in power outages.

The strongest winds are forecast to move into the area around 5 p.m. today and will last until about 7 a.m. Thursday.

Orangeburg, Calhoun and Bamberg Counties are all under a tropical storm warning.

Peak wind gusts are forecast to reach about 40 mph in Orangeburg, though could gusts could reach 45 mph.

Locations further east such as Holly Hill, Eutawville, Ehrhardt will have a greater chance of seeing gustier winds, while areas further west such as Springfield and North will have a lesser chance.

Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds and unanchored mobile homes could result.

Unsecured lightweight objects should be secured.

The winds could break off tree limbs and snap or uproot some trees, especially those with shallow roots like pine trees.

Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities Electric Division Director said crews are ready and would be out early Thursday morning to address what it anticipates as scattered power outages.

A few roads could become impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places, during the storm. Also, drivers should be aware of hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways.

Hurricane Idalia is forecast to weaken to a Category 1 hurricane or strong tropical storm as it moves into the coastal areas of the state.

The 11 a.m. advisory showed Idalia with sustained winds of 90 mph moving north-northeast at 20 mph.

Idalia made landfall in Florida's Big Bend near Keaton Beach just before 8 a.m. Wednesday with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph. The storm was a Category 3 when it made landfall after being downgraded from a Category 4.

As Idalia departs the region on Thursday, much drier and cooler air will move into the area and remain over the region through the weekend.

High temperatures for Thursday through Tuesday of next week will start off in the 80s with lows in the 60s before gradually warming up to about 90 on Tuesday.