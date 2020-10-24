Orangeburg County public safety agencies offer Halloween Trunk or Treat

The Orangeburg County Fire District is pleased to be collaborating with our fellow public safety officials in hosting a Halloween Drive-Thru on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Join the Orangeburg County Fire District, Orangeburg County EMS and other public safety agencies for this free community event that features decorated emergency vehicles, candies and fire and life safety information at the Orangeburg County Fire District, 131 Firefighter Lane, Orangeburg.

“This event offers children an excellent alternative to door-to-door trick or treating,” said Teddy Wolfe, Fire Service Director. “Of course, all our friendly ghosts, ghouls and clowns distributing candy will follow CDC protective measures to include:”

• Distributing only store-bought candies. No homemade treats will be distributed.

• Wear approved face covering.

• Wear medical or food service gloves.