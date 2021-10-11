ORANGEBURG COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg County Courthouse, September 29 to October 5, 2021:
- Isabel Howard Gist to Warren T. Bozard and Jessica F. Bozard, TMS 0343-10-04-003.000, Vance Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- JG, LLC to Theodore R. Whetstone, TMN 0125-06-01-013, Liberty Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Kimberly P. Wolfe to Edward Huntley Wolfe, II aka Huntley Wolfe, TMN 0017-00-01-002, Goodland Township, $5.
- Daniel Proveaux and Meredith Proveaux to Tamra McClung, TMN 0138-00-03-020, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Ronald A. Wingard aka Ronnie A. Wingard to Keith K. Wingard and Ryan M. Wingard, TMS 0043-00-06-005.000, Hebron Township, sujbject to reservation of a life estate, $5 and other consideration.
- Ronald A. Wingard aka Ronnie A. Wingard to Keith K. Wingard and Ryan M. Wingard, TMS 0038-00-00-029.00, sujbject to reservation of a life estate, $5 and no other consideration.
- Ronald A. Wingard aka Ronnie A. Wingard to Keith K. Wingard and Ryan M. Wingard, TMS 0038-00-00-029.00, subject to reservation of a life estate, $5 and no other consideration.
- Johnny G. Thrower and Miyoshi Y. Thrower to Johnny L. Thrower, TMN 0356-00-01-026.000, $5, love and affection.
- Randall L. Howard to Edelmira Obregon Serrano, TMN 0319-00-01-036.000 and 0319-00-01-036.001, $118,000.
- Gregory L. Hayes and Janie C. Hayes to Ronnie R. Disher, TMS 0324-20-07-016, Vance Township, $67,000.
- Carolyn Crum Alexander as personal representative for the Estate of Gladys H. Crum to Robert J. Simmons, Jr. TMS 0228-00-05-017, Branchville Township, $65,000.
- Carl L. Quick, Jr. to Bianca Michelle Abney, TMS 0123-00-11-096, $165,000.
- Travis Austin Smith and Elizabeth Nicole Smith to Robert W. Justice, TMS 0092-00-04-003.000, Elizabeth Township, $12,000.
- Deborah H. Gramling, Personal Representative of the Estate of Robert J. Hunter to Donna H. Argoe, TMS 0174-17-09-001.000, City of Orangeburg, $5 in hand.
- Eartha Houser to Jeffery L. Houser, TMN 0263-00-02-009.000, $5 and affection.
- David Kelly to Matthew C. Harris, TMN 0328-00-02-029.000, $5.
- David Scott Kelly aka Scott Kelly and Carolyn A. Kelly to Matthew C. Harris, TMN 0328-00-02-028.000, Town of Vance $170,000.
- Britt Elliott Weeks to M. L. Dukes, Jr., Christopher Martin Dukes and Isabella Marie Dukes, TMN 0282-12-03-005.000, Town of Elloree, $9,000.
- Julie E. Stillinger nka Julie Jordan to Edward Alvin Lewis, TMS 0152-08-03-016.000, City of Orangeburg, $69,000.
- CDP Eutawville, LLC to Oakpoint Properties, LLC, TMS 0371-00-05-059 and 0371-00-05-060, $1,534,991.
- Mildred B. Graham to Reid W. Griffin, TMS 0012-10-13-010.000 and 0012-10-13-009.000, Town of Springfield, $5.
- Michael W. Yonkers, Elizabeth Ryan Yonkers and Margaret Regina Yonkers to Elizabeth Ryan Yonkers and Margaret Regina Yonkers, TMS Portion of 0074-00-01-004.000, $10 in hand.
- Michael W. Yonkers, Elizabeth Ryan Yonkers and Margaret Regina Yonkers to Michael W. Yonkers, Portion of TMS 0074-00-01-004.000, $10 in hand.
- SC Public Service Authority to Michael Segars & Joyce Segars, TMN 0358-09-03-002.000, $47,500.
- Johnnie B. Seay and Gloria J. Seay to Robert A. Agoney, Jr. and Tammy Agoney, TMS 0109-00-04-023.000, Union Township, $145,000.
- Susie Johnson and Suzanne Johnson to Claflin University, TMS 0071-00-03-003.000, Liberty Township, $1.
- Paragon Development of SC LLC to Maddie FR Designs LTD, TMS 0124-00-01-030.000, Liberty Township, $25,000.
- Joan Lomax to Shonda R. Miller, TMS 0088-00-05.037, $7,500.
- Savonya L. Jefferson to Sarah Mack, TMN 0045-00-14-007.000, Hebron Township, $5,000.
- Gloria Lebby to Ted Nimmons, TMS 0173-06-03-014, City of Orangeburg, $1 in hand.
- Douglas Chad Albergotti and Patricia Ann Hajek to Arliss Dee Jarvis, Tax Map Parcel 0307-00-04-001.000, Elloree Township,$20,000.
- Scott Larue and Jamie Larue to David Sartori and Gracie Sartori, TMS 0332-20-01-012, 0332-20-01-013 and 0332-2-01-014, $500,000.
- Daniel A. Rainville to Benjamin M. Watkins,TMN 0307-19-04-012.000, Elloree Township, $208,000.
- Archie A. Felder and Meredith T. Felder to Tara N. Merino, TMN 0142-19-02-010, Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- George A. Adams and Arieana M. Adams to Stacy McBride, TMS 0151-16-08-001.000, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Phillip A. Myers to Pamela M. Denkenberger, TMN 0343-09-07-005.000, $62,500.
- Todd Chance and Lauren Chance to Joshua Bilton, TMS 0358-18-01-014.000, Eutaw Township, $157,000.
- Mark D. Campbell to Shanika Latasha Dinkins and Marcus Anthony Brock, Tax Parcel Number 0182-13-09-022.00, $10,000.
- Thomas M. Harris to Esther S. James and Marion James, TMN 0173-13-13-011.000, City of Orangeburg, $108,000.
- Nykimbre C. Patterson to Valerie P. Evans, TMN 0037-00-09-009.000, $5, love and affection.
- Glenn K. Davidson and Nancy W. Davidson to Russell Allen Blanchard, IV and Jennifer G. Blanchard, TMN 0142-15-02-007.000, Limestone Township, $300,000.
- James C. Abraham to 1976 Russell Street, SC, LLC, TMN 0173-15-17-006.000, City of Orangeburg, $60,000.
- Arnold Singleton to Nicole Polite, TMN 0153-13-07-014.000, $184,000.
- Ernest W. Avinger, III and Allison P. Judy to Joshua Platt and Amber Lighthill, TPN 0246-14-04-001.000, Town of Bowman, $150,000.
- Minnie Byrd Jones Funchess to Adriane Middleton Johnson, Ebony Bowens, Joe Anne Bowens, Wanetia Dickerson, Cynthia L. Duggins, Brian Felder, LaQuesha Felder, LaShanna Felder, Nicole Felder, Stephanie Felder- Hilliard, April R. Jones, Germaine Middleton, Tenisha Kindle and Carmel Smalls, TMS 0182-13-08-008.000, $10,000.
- Barbara J. Seaberry to Family Photos Trust, (Deed of Gift), TMN 0153-06-08-002.000, Zion Township and 0183-00-06-003.000, Orange Township, Deed of Gift.
- George Brian Baker and Brenda D. Baker to Harry J. Green, III and Becky Sue Green, TMP 0324-19-01-014.026, $1Mi69,000.
- Romeo Almonds, Jr. to Gwendolyn Black, TPN 0173-17-40-003.000, City of Orangeburg, $30,000.
- Bowman LLC to DG Bowman, LLC, TPN 276-00-02-003, $2,050.000.
- Charles A. Moseley and Linda Gay Moseley to Wayne Luther and Deborah Lybrand, TMS 0346-08-01-012.000, Vance Township, $190,000.
- William D. Whitmill to Robert S. Lee and Kelly S. Lee, TMS 0343-10-04-009, Vance Township, $270.000.
- Michael Gaither to Charles T. Chears and Lois J. Chears as Trustees of the Chears Living Trust, TMS 0375-00-00-011.000, Eutaw Township, $5,000.
- Beth W. Blackburn to GCSG Investments, LTD, TMS 0110-00-07-026.000, $61,000.
- Unwanted Land Specialists LLC to EAS Homes of Santee LLC, TMS 0307-19-04-014.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- George M. Pasley to Claflin University, TMS 0173-07-19-010.000, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Vernon M. Weeks III and Theresa Bolen Weeks to Nathaniel A. Chaffin and Jennifer L. Chaffin, TMS (portion of) 0338-06-04-003, 0338-06-04-008 and 0338-06-04-007, $15,000 and other good and valuable consideration.
- Beverly O. McPherson to Larry Travis Smoak, TMN 0131-00-05-008 (portion of) and 0128-00-01-015.000, Edisto Township, $5, love and affection.
- John P. Chaplin to Clayton Hightower, TMS 0128-00-01-016.000 and 0128-00-01-015.000, Union Township, $10 and other valuable consideration.
- Betty Chaplin, by her Attorney in Fact, William P. Chaplin to Clayton Hightower, TMS 0128-00-01-020.000, Union Township, $10 and other valuable consideration.
- Tunita Baack, fka Tunita Walker to James Polite and LaQuanna Polite, TMN 0257-00-03-001.000 (portion of), $15,000.
- Dawn Mize aka Dawn D. Feagin Mize as personal representative for the Estate of Wardell Feagin to Jason C. Bilton, TMS 0375-17-04-002.0000382270, /Eutaw Township, $157,500.
- Shri P. Singh to Bharatkumar Patel and Rasmika Patel, TMN 0151-12-01-004.000, City of Orangeburg, $5.
- Shri P. Singh to Bharatdumar Patel and Rasmika Patel, TMN 0174-14-08-001.000, $5.
- Donna K. Weathers fka Donna S. Kirven, Deidre W. Harmon and Deborah W. Hargrove to Aretha Allison, TMN 0246-19-13-004, $40,000.
- Emory Infinger, Jr. and L. Bart Carson, Jr. as Trustees of the Article 6 Emory J. Infinger Trust u/t/a dated 5/16/1989, Emory J. Infinger, Jr., Danna D. Murdock and L. Bart Carson, Jr. as Trustees of the Article 7 William Grubbs Trust, dated 5/16/89, Emory J. Infinger, Jr., Danna D. Murdock and L. Bart Carson, Jr. as Trustees of the Article 7 Ashley Grubbs Trust, dated 5/16/89 Danna D. Murdock and L. Bart Carson, Jr. as Trustees of the Artciel 8 Danna D. Murdock Trsut dated 5/16/89 to Anthony Pye and Melissa Pye, TMS 0372-05-01-002, $350,000.
- Martha Rose Carson to Anthony J. Fields, TMS 0152-12-11-005.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Anthony C. Williams, in his capacity as personal representative of the Estate of Edward Franklin Anderson to Michael Shivers, TMN 0282-11-06-012.000, Town of Elloree, $5,000.