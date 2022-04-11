ORANGEBURG COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg County Courthouse, March 28-April 4, 2022.

• Robert N. Clariday and Brooke Clariday to Randel Shawneson, TMS 0152-07-05-007, City of Orangeburg, $235,000.

• Katherine C. Patterson, as Trustee of the Katherine C. Patterson Revocable Trust dated Oct. 19, 2004 as amended and as Trustee of the Steven G. Patterson Family Trust to Nora Nassri, TMS 0152-05-03-013.000, Limestone Township $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Synergy Utilities, LP to South Carolina Water Utilities, Inc., TMS 0183-00-10-072.000 and 0183-00-19-004.000, $54,600.

• Mary R. Siegrist to Austin Mason, Portion of TMN 0044-00-08-004.000 and 0044-00-08-005.000, $12,200.

• Elsie V. Salmon to Heather A. Dietiker, TMS 0357-07-02-002, $5, love and affection.

• Cedric Brown to Aldrell L. Goodwin, TMS 0303-00-01-016.000, Elloree Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• BPS Holdings, LLC to BL Farm, LLC, TMS 0221-00-01-003.000, Middle Township, $441,919.

• Julia Dean, Personal Representative of the Estate of Ann I. Lebednik to Julia Neal Fashions, LLC, TMS 0173-16-17-006.000 and 0173-16-17-005.000, Orange Township; and 0173-16-15-00 4.000 and 0173-16-17-007.000, City of Orangeburg, $67,500.

• Cody Ryan Ledwell to Robert F. Cleckner, Jr. and Jean Marie Cleckner, TMS 0142-06-03-038.000,Limestone Township, $199,999.

• Carter Construction, Inc. to Michael Joseph Clair, TMS 0332-16-06-020.000, Town of Holly Hill, $222,000.

• Corrective Deed - Irene A. Seadale to Randall L. Krunich, TMPN 0303-00-02-003.000, Elloree Township, $145,000.

• Lioness Legacy SC LLC to Terry Howse and Teresa Howse, TMS 0143-19-04-00-006.000, Limestone Township, $160,000.

• Nancy Cook Self to Paula B. Bryant, TMN 0094-00-03-005, $5, love and affection.

• Unwanted Land Specialists LLC to Gevondus G. Hagood, TMN 0152-07-02-014, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Deborah Bradley Brunson, Personal Representative of the Estate of Agnes W. Glover-Wells to T. Dayle Bolen, TMN 0174-06-01-005, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Brian C. Wilson and Renee Marie Wilson to Johnnie L. Disher and Sylvia D. Disher, TMS 0234-00-02-017, Middle Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Gregg Myrdal Waters and Teresa Michelle Waters to Willie McCauley and Sharanda McCauley, TMS 0150-09-03-010.000, Limestone Township, $375,000.

• Daniel S. Atkinson to Outside Inn Campground, LLC, TMS 265-00-02-006, Elloree Township, $160,000.

• Katherine A. Matthews, Joshua S. Matthers, Sr. and Paquita M. Wood, as Co-Trustees and Personal Representatives of the Estate of Joshua Matthews to Edna B. Heyward, Town of Bowman, TMS 0246-20-06-006.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Lesley S. Seaton to Sandy F. Munro, TMN 0176-00-07-027.000, $160,000.

• South State Bank, National Association to DeLaine P. Clark, TMP 0307-15-02-003.000, Town of Santee, $20,000.

• Houser Properties LLC to Corona Gallardo, Portion of TMS 0166-00-01-019.000, $40,000.

• Margaret Jeanette Lee, Edward E. Lee and Barbara Pinckney Lee to Thomas R. Bowman and Diane Y. Bowman, Portion of TMS 0012-10-16-001.000, Town of Springfield, $179,900.

• Robert B. McNeill and Carrie S. McNeill to Lawrence W. Murray, Jr., TMS 0358-10-01-016 and 0358-10-01-023, $50,000.

• Abode Equity, LLC to Robinson Squared, LLC, TMN 0152-16-16-001, City of Orangeburg, $205,000.

• Steven C. Ryals and Amy B. Ryals to Pedro Gil Vicent and Mibelisse A. Sarmiento Rosales, TMS 0183-00-10-091.000, Orange Township, $362,000.

• Tieast Ramon Backmon to Tieast Ramon Backmon and Shaquita Diane Wilson, TMN 0182-13-10-025.000, Orange Township, $5, love and affection.

• Corrective Title - George Sidney Walters, Personal Representative of the Estate of Nancy Ann Walters, to Rod K. Dooley and Jordan C. Lee, Co-Trustees of the Chadd L. Corley GST Exempt Descendant’s Separate Trust, TMS 0225-00-02-029.000, Branchville Township, $48,906.

• Julia Myers to Endurance Capital Management, LLC, Parcel ID Number 0173-20-14-025.000, $35,000.

• David P. Hite to Locked & Loaded Properties, LLC, Parcel ID No. 0039-00-02-003.000, $135,000.

• Wilbo Enterprises, LLC to PAS Simmons, LLC, TMS 0174-09-03-015.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Clarence E. Travis to Stephen M. Peery,TMN 0302-00-06-007.000, Elloree Township, $11,500.

• Southern Pines Plantations, LLC to Ann Marie Furtick, TMN 0024-00-04-005 (a portion), $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Ralph Fred Edwards to Tamra McClung, TMN 0138-00-03-019, Zion Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Southern Pines Plantations, LLC to Mary Catherine Furtick, TMN 0037-00-06-001 and 0024-00-04-005 (a portion), Rocky Grove Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Patrick N. Cooper and Karolyn P. Cooper to Ethel C. Smith, TMN 0122-00-03-018, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• T. Dayle Bolen to Superior Real Estate Rentals, LLC, TMS 0174-06-01-005, $115,000.

• Tommy Lee Nivens, Jr. to Marion J. Hunter and Britney Rast Hunter, TMN 0213-00-01-021, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Super Land Holdings, LLC to SC Orangeburg Five Chop, LLC, TMS 0236-00-05-005.000 (portion), $291,000.

• Melinda A. West to Brant Alexander Shuler, TMS 0358-06-06-016, $230,000.

• John R. Varnes, Sr. to James Patrick Hardy and Linda Marija Hardy, TMN 0324-20-11-010.000, $105,000.

• Jason P. Shirey and Angela C. Shirey to Arthur W. Jenkins, Lilly S. LaClair and Timothy J. LaClair, TMS 0306-00-02-009, $257,450.

• Sandra L. White, as Trustee of the Ballagh Living Trust dated Feb. 10, 2011 to DAM of Charleston, Inc., TMS 0371-00-05-033.000, $25,000.

• Corrective Deed - Houser Properties, LLC to Concepcion Corona Gallardo, Portion of TMS 0166-00-01-019.000, $40,000.

• Samuel S. McAlhany and Lisa R. McAlhany to Kristopher Sotzing, TMS 0273-00-01-001.000, $430,000.

• Cheryl M. Watson and Brian C. Watson to Stacey K. Doak and Jonathan C. Doak, TMN 0324-15-06-001.000, Vance Township, $420,000.

• Hui Cha Jung to Kenneth B. Doffee and Catherine N. Doffee, TMN 0324-20-06-016.000, Vance Township, $15,000.

• Barbara J.Vanzego by her Agent/Attorney in Fact, Jesse Weeks to Jeffrey R. Sanford, TMN 0112-12-02-019.000, Liberty Township, $6,000.

• John A. Belcher and Patricia R. Belcher to Tyrone Lambright, Sr. and Sandra Evete Lambright, TMS 0324-19-01-008.000, Vance Township, $72,000.

• Julie Grier and Michael E. Grier to Jeffrey Scott Ellison and Judith Kayleen Pinkerton, TMN 0286-05-12-005.000, Town of Elloree, $240,000.

• Charles Goodwin and Mervin Goodwin to Ervin Goodwin, TMS a portion of 0319-00-05-007, Holly Hill Township, $5 with love and affection.

• Doretha Mazyck Shepard to Melinda Shepard Kelly, Portion of TMN 0332-00-02-061, Holly Hill Township, $5 and valuable consideration.

• Doretha Mazyck Shepard and Melinda Faye Shepard Kelley, aka Melinda Faye Shepherd Kelly to Gloria Shepard McCall, Portion of TMN 0332-00-02-061, Holly Hill Township, $5, love and affection.

• Wayne K. Rast to The Orangeburg Cotton Co., LLC, TMS 0173-19-20-002.000, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• The Geraldson Company, LLC and Ventus Properties, LLC to Itevia S. McCaskill and Dorian McCaskill, III, TMN 0181-19-06-003, $173,900.

• Section Eight, Inc. to The Orangeburg Cotton Co, LLC, TMS 0173-19-02-001.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• James L. Padgett and Teresa L. Padgett to Peter H. Jennings, TMN 0154-11-02-002.000, Zion Township, $135,000.

• Jorge A. Salvo and Katie F. Salvo to Thomas Ryan Merritt and Destinee Mahaffey Merritt, TMN 0152-12-20-009.000, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Rachelle Katrina Ball to Evan Williams and Kristine D. Mobley, TMN 0099-00-03-006.000, Liberty Township, $265,000.

• Randy Hughes and Catherine Hughes to Hughes Property Rentals, LLC, TMS 0060-07-07-004.000, Elizabeth Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Miriam M. Jones Trust to Francis R. Faulling, Jr., TMN 0101-00-03-002.000, $5 in hand.

• Clarence Goodwin to Cecelia Clark, TMS 321-00-02-052, 321-00-02-053 and 321-00-02-061, Providence Township, $5 true consideration.

• Arthur Clay Ellis to Sylvia Green Eelis, TMS 0213-00-02-002.000, $10 and other valuable consideration.

• Billy Wayne Harsey and Joyce S. Harsey to Amber Reece Watkins and David Edward Watkins, TMS P/O 0126-00-02-008.000, Zion Township, $5, love and affection.

• Francis J. Porterfield to Andrew Eddie Garrett, TMN 0153-09-01-027, $5, love and affection.

• Rhonda K. Antley to Keith R. Alligood and Cindy J. Alligood, TMS 0055-00-08-003.002, $150,000.

• Arlene Mitchell and Jess R. Mitchell to Kelvin Amaker, TMN 0067-09-02-015, Elizabeth Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Sylvia Green-Ellis f/k/a Sylvia Z. Green to Arthur C. Ellis, TMS 0174-06-04-038.000 and 0174-06-04-021.000, $10 and other valuable consideration.

• Southeast Forest Products, Inc. to Zachary Ryan Baltzegar, TMN 0081-00-06-016, Willow Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Mamie Brooks Johnson, Gerome Brooks and Sammie Brooks, Jr. to Earl Brooks,TMN 0184-00-02-013.000, Orange Township, $5, love and affection.

• Shirley J. G. Hutto as Personal Representative of James Floyd Gleaton Estate to Brent P. Hagmayer and Daniel A. Lock, TPN 0023-00-04-005, Rocky Grove Township, $99,000,

• Sheryl Brown n/k/a Sheryl Renee McAlhaney to Johan Austin Williams, TMS 0126-00-03-015.000, Zion Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Cheryl White as Personal Representative for the Estate of Frances Ann Whetsell to Jessica Sue Brooker and Frank M. Kositz, IV, Portion of TMS 0275-00-03-004, $95,960.

• Timothy J. Martin to Audis H. Martin, Jr., TMS 0361-15-00-002, $5 true consideration.

• Robert A. Wolfe as Personal Representative of the Estate of Arthur Leonard Wolfe to Nicholas Alan Smalley, Sr. and Jenna Rae Smalley, Portion of Tax Mapt 0155-00-19-006.000 and 0155-00-19-007.000, Edisto Township, $5 and valuable consideration.

• Johnathan Whitehead and Kimberly Whitehead to Joshua Dingess, TMN 0117-00-02-004.000, $225,000.

• Johnathan Whitehead and Kimberly Whitehead to Joshua Dingess, TMN 0117-00-02-005.000, $5 in hand.

• Tara D. Bayles to Brenden Callahan, TMS 0142-12-06-040.000, Limestone Township, $185,000.

• Conquest Homes, LLC to Shatoria Lawton, TMS 0142-16-01-013, $267,500 and no other valuable consideration.

• RP Carter, LLC to Chinners Creek Farms, LLC, TMN 0073-00-029.000 and 0073-00-04-002.000, Willow Township, $280,000.

• Mae Vean Tobin to Unity of SC LLC, TMS 0181-19-03-001.000, Orange Township, $16,000.

• Ethel G. Busby to Robert Demetrius Noel and Jeryl D. Noel, TMN 0129-00-05-022.000, Union Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Savanna Kittrell to Laura Danielli and Radames Zuquello, TMS 0142-07-01-023.000, Limestone Township, $216,000.

