ORANGEBURG COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg County Courthouse, April 12-25, 2022.

• Homer C. Strock, Jr. and Harry E. Shuler to Elloree Development Group, LLC, TMP 0282-12-09-003.000, $95,000.

• Anna Bunch Robinson to Brian J. Robinson and Martha P. Robinson, TMP 0317-00-04-015.000, 0317-00-04-006.000 and 0317-00-00-013.000, Holly Hill Township, $5.

• Devang Patel to Michael Sotomayer, TMS 0332-07-04-005, $257,000.

• Krystal Sandifer to Jennifer L. Legette OR Ellen P. Stephens, TMN 0140-00-05-014.000, $5,000.

• TruHome Realty LLC to 161 Elliott Street LLC, TMN 0173-14-09-010.000, City of Orangeburg, $165,000.

• Colonial Impact Fund-II, LLC to Arbor Notes LLC, Parcel ID No. 308-00-0-022.000, $29,120.

• Jean M. Weidman aka Nellie Jean Weidman to Christopher Joshua Pooser, TMN 361-13-06-014, $75,750.

• Fort Motte, LLC to Mixon Holdings, LLC, TMS 0180-10-02-023, $700,000.

• Nancy C. Stroman to Alice L. Cobb, TMN 0216-00-04-007 and 0216-00-04-008, Middle Township, $5, plus love and affection.

• Shirley J. Hutto as Personal Representative of the Estate of James Floyd Gleaton to Anna Knight and Santinno Knight, TMN 0045-00-09-016 and 0045-00-09-014, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Sandford Investments II, LLC to Andre Shawn Green, TMN 0153-06-05-045.000, $9.000.

• Harold Carroll to Todd Moody Patrick Walters, TMS 0358-14-02-002.000, 0358-10-03-005.000, and 0358-10-03-00.000, Eutaw Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Gerald Jenkins, by Monorice Spencer Jenkins, my Agent in Fact to Jenkins-Eutaw Springs, LLC, TMS 0358-19-02-016, 0303-00-01-026 and $5 in hand.

• Tony Ryan Rucker aka Tony R. Rucker to McLain R. Toole and Linda R. Toole, TMS 0027-00-03-001, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Georgia C. Montgomery aka Georgia Montgomery to Charlene Stokes, TMN 0173-1-02-007, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Sarah Dewitt to Sarah Dewitt, Bryan Delton Dewitt, Michael Lemar Dewitt and Dwayne MItchell Dewitt, TMN 0172-05–06-07.000, $5, love and affection.

• Geneva Amaker to Ashley Hecksher and Richard Hecksher, Town of Livingston, TMS 0153-05-12-006.000, $5.

• Brian Cory Williams to Leroy C. Foge, TMN 0182-18-05-004,Orange Township, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Brickle Investments, LLC to Cibao Properties, LLC, TMN 0113-13-05-002, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Jackie R. Fogle and Linda W. Fogle to Larry W. Woodall and Elizabeth H. Woodall, TMN 0058-10-06-001.000, $310,000.

• Roaa Bowens and Theodore Gordon to Jabezz Investments, LLC, TMS 0173-07-03-040.000, City of Orangeburg, $500.

• Benjamin E. Rodgers to Philip W. Rodgers, TMS 0355-00-02-058.000, $5, love and affection.

• James L. Butler to Maxwell R Lockwood, TMN 0358-20-01-001.000, Town of Eutawville, $60,000.

• Nancy A. Gregor and Michael Anthony Gregor to Jonathan Gatch and Trisha Gatch, Parcel ID 0291-00-01-014.000 and 0291-00-01-004, $90,000.

• Margaret Louise Kinard to James M. Golden, Jr., TPN 0025-00-05-011, Goodland Township, $470,000.

• William Thomas O’Neal to Sarah P. Furtick and Tyler Jennings, TPN 0027-00-02-009, $147,000.

• Daisy L. Dukes to Dallas Tray Taylor, TMS 0322-00-02-001, Vance Township, $70,000.

• Anita Stokes Nivens to Ricky Corley and Latosha Corley, TMS 0187-05-06-003, New Hope Township, $42,273.

• Kelvin Cooper and Jennifer M. Cooper to Herman Howell, TPN 0025-00-07-009.000, $3,500.

• Stormmy Androsko and Andrew J. Androsko to Cory Edwards and Lauren Gill, TMN 0151-17-10-001.000, $400,000.

• Currell, Inc. to Sierra Heights of Orangeburg, LLC, TMS 0154-00-07-026.000 and 0154-00-07-031.000, Zion Township, $5 and other good and valuable consideration.

• Corrective Deed - Houser Properties LLC to Sabrina Frazier, TMN 0097-00-01-121.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Ellen W. Easterlin to Wayco Holdings, LLC, TMS 0256-00-03-035, $5.

• Amanda Michelle Christopher Davis and Jonathan Paul Christopher to Wanda K. Christopher, TMPN 0324-20-15-015.000, 0324-20-15-016.000 and 032-20-15-107.000, Township of Vance, $5.

• Pamela Louise Helms and Curtis Lamar Helms to Amanda Brustolin, Parcel ID 3049-00-04-025, Holly Hill Township, $445,000.

• WTC of Santee, LLC to CH Essential, LLC, TPN P/O 0307-20-01-022.000, Town of Santee, $1,614,254.

• Barbara J. Ford to Anthony Jackson and Sabrena Jackson, TMS 0151-08-11-001.000, City of Orangeburg, $210,000.

• Helena H. Dunn to Rusbel Lopez Mora, TMS 0349-00-04-116, $60,000.

• Edna Metts McAlhany to Terry L. McAlhany and Stephanie K. McAlhany, TMN 0226-00-03-004 (portion of), $35,625.

• Michael S. Lawson to Mitchel Gene Kehler and Christine Mary Kehler, TMS 0350-00-04-027.000, $410,000.

• EAS Homes, LLC to EAS Homes of Santee LLC, TMS 0307-15-02-001.000, Elloree Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Evan A. Stahl to EAS Homes of Santee LLC, TMS 0307-15-03-002.000 (P/O) and 0307-19-04-023.000 (P/O)$5 and other valuable consideration.

• Mildred Jenkins, reserving to herself a life estate, to Allen Hughes, TMS 0182-19-02-039, Orange Township, $5.

• Daniel L. Styles to Michael Anthony Styles and Kevin Daniel Styles, TMS 0363-00-01-065.000, Eutaw Township, $5.

• Barbara Wood n/k/a Barbara Bell and Bobby L. Wood, Sr. to Barbara Bell and Anthony Dwayne Bell, TMN 137-00-04-005.000, Canaan Community, $5, love and affection.

• Mary Livingston to Stephen D. Johnson, TMN 0173-17-17-002.000, 0173-17-17-007.000 and 0173-17-17-009.000, City of Orangeburg, $5, love and affection.

• Stephen D. Johnson to FME Investments, LLC, TMN 0173-17-17-002.000, 0173-17-17-007 and 0173-17-17-0009.000, City of Orangeburg, $5.

• William S. Fogle to Michael Henry Holt, TMN 0282-00-01-003, Goodby’s Township. $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Derill Sidney Felkel to Samuel K. Fogle, TMN 0282-00-01-003, Goodby’s Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Benjamin Berry to Brenda Berry-McKenzie, TMN 0254-00-02-022 (portion) and 0254-00-02-022 (portion), Cow Castle Township, $5, love and affection.

• Deborah Jones Tyler to Tammy Johnson, TMN 0176-00-06-020, $5.

• Charles Wade Dubose to JRI Rentals, LLC, TMN 0152-18-06-009, 0152-18-06-010 and 0152-18-06-011, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• High Cotton Land Sales, LLC to Alan Michael Ethridge and Lauren Elizabeth Rickus,TMS P/O 0087-00-02-005.000, $100,000.

• Fran Nicole Roberts to Noel N. Roberts, TMN 0126-00-04-09, Zion Township, $5, love and affection.

• Willie Faust to Leonard E. Smith and Tanya K. Smith, Portion of TMS 0208-17-04-002.000, Orange Township, $5 and valuable consideration.

• Willie Faust to Chynalle C. Williams, Portion of TMS 0208-17-04-002.000, Orange Township, $5 and valuable consideration.

• Annie R. Butler to Annie R. Butler and Stephanie Jones, TMN 0141-00-02-011, Zion Township, $10 in hand.

• Charles McKeen Andrews, III to Wallace Talmadge Smith, Jr., TMS 035-00-07-004, P/O, but reserving to himself a life estate, $10 and no other consideration.

• Charles McKeen Andrews, III to Raul Lopez, Sr. and Maria B. Lopez, TMS 035-00-07-004 P/O, $13,000.

• Jitendrakuker C. Patel and Rupalben J. Patel to Ian Ferrar Moorefield and Aaliyah Moorefield, TMS 0142-16-02-006.000, $25,000.

• Richard Jamison to Tiffany Latrell Jamison, TMN a portion of 0074-00-02-014.000, Willow Township, $7,000.

• South Carolina Public Service Authority to Charles J. Miller & Martha A. Miller, TMN 0358-06-02-007.000, $20,000.

• Jervey Gilyard to Kyna Oliver, Town of Bowman, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Jody Milhouse to Basil Rory Milhouse, TMS 0124-00-02-004.000, Limestone Township, $5, love and affection.

• Walter C. Runager and Ginger Y. Runager to William Duane Colley and Lori Lynn Colley, TMS Portion of 0086-00-02-014.000, $13,000.

• Marietta Coulter as Personal Representative of the Estate of Jessie James Coulter aka Jessie Coulter to Robert E. McMichael, TMS 145-00-02-026.000, Orangeburg Co. and 070-00-03-019, Calhoun Co., $5.

• Mitchell Phillips, Richard Ryan Phillips, aka Ryan Richard Phillips, Mark Emery Phillips aka Mark Emory Phillips and Edward Huntley Wolfe, II aka Huntley Wolfe to Jeffrey Brandon Paradise, TMN 0017-00-01-002.000, $480,000.

• Hirleen Mack to Margaret Heyward, TMN 0246-15-02-012, Town of Bowman, $180,000.

• C. Daniel Develpoment, LLC to Wanketta S. Dawkins, TMS 0181-12-09-002.000, City of Orangeburg, $180,000.

• Toni L. Buffington n/k/a Toni L. Calder to Ronnie Worthen, TMN 0116-00-020-019, Town of North, $17,000.

• Emily Bedford and Patirck S. Bedford to Evan Robert Cline, TMN 0242-20-03-003, Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Estell Sistrunk to Mac-Hope- Management, LLC, TMN 0173-13-05-024.000, City of Orangeburg, $15,000.

• AR Ephstein USA LLC to Thomas Hamilton, Jr. and Sally A. Hamilton, TMP 0309-00-04-037.000, Vance Township, $19.300.

• Angela McCullough, Jonathan McCullough, Irwin McCullough and Shawn McCullough to Tri-Logistics, LLC and Aladdin Development Group, LLC, TMN 0173-16-07-004.000, Orange Township, $5, well and truly paid.

• Mack Allen Irick and Tammy Irick to Richard N. Blaisdell, Jr. and Lara E. Blaisdell, TMN 0286-09-02-003.000, Town of Elloree, $310,000.

• Sidney T. Smith to Sidney Terrell Smith anad Linda Dayhoff Smith as Trustees of the Smith Revocable Family Living Trust, dated 4/6.22, TMS 0246-00-03-001.000, Bowman Township, $1 in hand.

• Wilton W. Neeley, Jr. to Willie W. Neeley, Jr. and Amy C. Roberts, TMS 0307-20-07-016, Vance Township, $5.

• Gail M. Cooke to Rebekah Miller, TMN 0285-00-02-025, Elloree Township, $6,000.

• Charles A. Smoak to Maroma S. Smoak, TMN 0108-00-04-020, Union Township, $5, love and affection.

• Mary Gayle McAlhany and Paula Elaine Summers, ⅔ interest to Johnny Steven Summers, TMN 0231-02-02-007, Cow Castle Township; 0231-00-020-006, Bowman Township; 0231-00-02-005, Bowman Township; 250-00-04-018, Branchville Township; 0228-00-04-006, 0229-00-01-022, Branchville Township; 0228-00-05-016 and 0224-00-04-003; 0224-00-03-017 Branchville Township; and 0199-00-02-011; $5 and partition of property.

• Johnny Steven Summers and Mary Gayle McAlhany to Paula Elaine Summers. TMN 0278-00-01-001, Providence Township; 0231-00-02-008, Bowman Township; 0249-00-00-014, Branchville Township; 0250-00-02-001, Cow Castle Township; 0136-00-01-042, Edisto Township; 0191-00-04-002; 0291-00-01-001, Providence Township; 0250-00-02-006, Branchville Township; $5 and partition of property.

• Johnny Steven Summers and Paula Elaine Summers to Mary Gayle McAlhany, ⅔ interest, TMN 0232-00-06-003, Middle Township; 0198-00-04-006,0198-00-04-003, Branchville Township; 0202-00-02-010, New Hope Township; $5 and partition of property.

• James Butler and Monorice Spencer Jenkins, Personal Represnetative for the Estate of Jearld “Gerald” Jendings to Magnolia of Eutawville Realty Holding LLC, TMN 0358-20-01-006.000, $1,320,000.

• First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company to Paul William Pittard, III, TMN 0066-00-02-051 (portion of), $10 and other valuable consideration.

• Horace Kennerly to Mitchell Aiken, TMN 0181-17-15-003.000, $38,000.

• Ashley Wareham and Kayla Windnagle to the Legace’ Group, (TLC), LLC, TMN 0156-00-06-008.000, $53,000.

• Nolan D. Creech, Jr. to Chelsey N. Garrick, ⅔ undivided interest, TMN 0059-00-10-004.000, Hebron Township, $5 and other valuable considerations.

• Anthony Creech to Chelsey N. Garrick, ⅓ undivided interest, TMN 0059-00-10-004.000, Hebron Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Delores Ramsey to Donald M. Dunson, TMS 0324-20-14-015.000, Vance Township, $23,000.

• Sai Ram SC LLC to Sudharsan, LLC, TMS 0060-08-36-001.000, Town of North, $525,000.

• Whittaker Vogt to Prime Property Group, LLC, TMS 0331-00-01-047.000, $25,000.

• Christopher J. McCormick and Susan M. McCormck to Carter Construction, Inc., TMS 0375-17-07-006.000, $30,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0