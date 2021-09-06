ORANGEBURG COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg County Courthouse, August 24-31, 2021.
• Piotr Bojanowski and Wioletta Bojanowske to Craig Medendorp, TMN 01990850, Town of Holly Hill, $240,000.
• Jason Edward Brinson to Kenneth James Griffith, TMN 0059-00-11-004.000, $5,500.
• The US Bank National Association to NANCER LLC, TMN 0173-06-03-013.000, $38,325.
• Rashmin B. Pater to Carter Construction, Inc., TMS 0332-16-02-004, Holly Hill Township, $25,000.
• Robert Thomas Keene to Jermaine Mares Dillard and Dana Marie Greene, TMN 0358-18-04-003.000, Eutaw Township, $23,500.
• Jennifer Kinard to Rudy Montgomery, TMN 0174-20-20-001.000, $144,001.
• Terry K. Hunter and Gilda Cobb Hunter to Denisha Shuler, TMN 0183-00-10-023.000, $275,000.
• Braxton B. Wannamaker to Douglas William Moyd and Samantha D. Farlow-Moyd, TMS 0150-06-00-009, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Rosemarie S. Wood aka Rosemarie Wood aka Rosemarie Davis aka Rosemarie D. Free aka Rose Marie Davis to Rosemarie S. Wood and James F. Wood, TMS 0065-00-03-001.000, 0065-00-03-048.000, 0065-00-03-047.000, 0065-00-03-045.000 and 0065-00-03-020.000, $5.
• Bank of New York Mellon to Joseph William Shieder, TMS 0122-00-06-007.000, $5 in hand.
• Cynthia Jones Davis, Jeffrey Jones, Beverly Miriam Riley Gregory and Dana Lamar Riley to Charles A. Smith, Portion of TMN 0060-00-05-002.000, $40,500.
• Andrew L. Ott, Jr., Bruce H. Ott, Whitney L. Ott and Nancy Ott Staley to Carol A. Martin and Roy C. Trisdale, TMN 0246-19-21-007, Town of Bowman, $163,500.
• Chanta Latisha Snider and Ethel Lee Snider to JG LLC, TMN 0125-06-01-013, Liberty Township, $5.
• Herman H. Stillinger and Sherrill Ann Stillinger to Elizabeth S. Gleaton, TMN 0123-00-04-056, Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Ricky Kershaw and Anthony Kershaw to Vanessa Hodges, TMS 0370-00-00-021.000, $47,000.
• Monde J. Imoh and Eunice A. Imoh to Palm Coast Property Group, LLC, TMS 0142-15-05-002.000 and 0142-15-05-003.000, $210,000.
• Wanda B. Simpson to Crawford Investment Group, LLC, TMS 0174-18-07-023.000, City of Orangeburg, $55,000.
• Jacob Brown, Katherine Brown, Carroll Martin, Geraldine Martin to Tammie W. Roberts and Travis Roberts, TPN 0062-00-07-043.000, $17,500.
• U.S. Bank, N.A., as trustee, successor in interest to Wachovia Bank, by power of attorney, to Keonda Michelle Benjamin, TMS 072-00-01-051, $52,800.
• Karen S. Crawford to Christopher J. Vassar, TMS 0358-09-02-001.000, $200,000.
• William A. Whitmire to Robert Kellie Price, TMS 0358-18-04-001, $8,000.
• 875 Greenm LLC to Darlean Redden, TMN 0152-12-25-004.000, City of Orangeburg, $20,000.
• Norman E. McAlhaney, Jr., aka Norman E. McAlhany, Jr. to Jereatha M. Nichols, TMS 0129-00-05-036.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Ly Tran to Ellen Gwlady Cooper, TMS 0173-09-09-004.000, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Conquest Homes, LLC to Tachiana Antavia Isaac, TMS 0161-09-00-019.000, $233,500.
• Bryon K. Kriewaldt to William H. Myers, Jr. and Laura W. Myers, TMN 0324-15-03-064.000, Vance Township, $279,000.
• Lisa L. Dawkins to Joe Franklin Edmonds, III, TMN 0220-00-03-004 (portion of), $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Tracy Diane Byrd to Richard A. Garing and Cathie J. Rivlin, TMN 0324-15-03-066, Vance Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Conquest Homes, LLC to VH & SH, LLC, TMS 0181-09-00-027.000, $217,500 and no other valuable consideration.
• Amanda Risher nka Amanda Thomas and Luckett Thomas to David Land, TMS 0278-00-01-039.000, Providence Township, $30,000.
• Elizabeth Halls and Lakeshia Halls and LaJohnda McFadden and Davonne R. Halls to Darrell Knapp and Laura Knapp, TMS 0377-00-00-031.000, Town of Eutawville, $62,000.
• Linda Jennings Ott to Brenda Jennings Jones, TMS 0184-00-03-001.009.000, $5.
• Michael D. O’Connor and Michelle D. O’Connor to Patrick C. Williams, TMS 0307-00-02-022.001, Elloree Township, $5.
• Don D. Martin to Ruth M. Huggins, TMS 0155-11-04-021.000, Zion Township, $5.
• Ruth M. Huggins to Margaret Simpson, TMS 0155-11-04-021.000, Zion Township, $5.
• Dorothy Hall, personal representative of the Estate of Edward Williams to Keith Lumpkin, TMP 0339-17-12-016.000, Holly Hill Township, $9,500.
• Santee Insurance Center, Inc. to K&W Properties, LLC, TMS 0174-17-05-002.000, City of Orangeburg and TMS 0307-16-02-005.000, Town of Santee, $5.
• George R. Westbury to Donald S. Hudson and Paula T. Hudson, TMS 0245-00-06-004, Bowman Township, $275,000.
• Christopher Hugh Mills to Donald Bolen, TMN 0154-15-03-069.000, Zion Township, $4,600.
• Deneea Fogle to Donald Bolen, TMN 0154-15-03-069.000, Zion Township, $4,600.
• Danyll Gonzalez to Donald Bolen, TMN 0154-15-03-069.000, Zion Township, $4,600.
• Melinda N. Chitty to Donald Bolen, TMN 0154-15-03-069.000, Zion Township, $4,600.
• Scott Judson to Donald Bolen, TMN 0154-15-03-069.000, Zion Township, $4,600.
• Linda A. Martin to Linda A. Martin and Makayla Tran Thi Hguyen, TMN 0112-00-00-108.000, $5, love and affection.
• Charles F. Carlin to Charles F. Carlin and Cheryl Denise Broyles, TMN 0154-17-01-00.006, Zion Township, $5, love and affection.
• Clinton Thomas Wright and Frances J. Wright to Teresa Hayward, TMS 0111-00-08-049, Zion Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Crystal Lynn Coons to CMH Homes, Inc. TMS 131-00-01-00-016.000, $15,959.40.
• Bennie S. Ulmer, Sr. to Southern Pride Logistics, LLC, by and through its member Kenji Kennerly, TMS 0173-15-20-009, City of Orangeburg, $200,000.
• Logan Groher to Christopher Paul Richards and Tonya Richards, TMS 0332-15-02-002.000, Town of Holly Hill, $265, TMP 0303-00-01-009.000, Elloree Township, $13,000.
• Tunita Doan fka Tunita Baack to Retha Griffen and Lawrence Griffen, TMP 0371-00-05-040.000 (portion), Eutaw Township, $22,000.
• SC Public Service Authority to Gilbert D. Verburg & Betty L. Verburg, TMN 0358-09-03-004.000 & 0358-09-03-005.000, $21,000.
• Nancy B. Livingston to Freda S. Summers, TMS 0152-12-11-011, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Conquest Homes, LLC to Staci B. Frazier, TMS 0181-09-00-023.000, Orange Township, $251,000.
• Lester Balam to Vonda Henderson and Cynthia Meadors, TMS 0103-00-02-032.000, $5 and division of real property.
• Howard R. Boyd, II to Brandon Jerome Knotts, TMS 0097-00-06-063, $19,000.
• Paul E. Jackson and Dorothy S. Jackson to Paul E. Jackson, Dorothy S. Jackson and Jason Eldridge, TMS 0041-00-01-042.000 and 0141-00-02-079, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Celine Doucet Dussek to Brent W. McNeely, TMS 303-00-02-008, Elloree Township, $173,000.