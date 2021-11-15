ORANGEBURG COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg County Courthouse, November 2-9, 2021:
• William C. Zeigler, Jr. to Oliver Pough III and Josie Reed Pough, TMS 0142-16-12-005.000, Limestone Township, $372,000.
• The Lot Store, LLC to Conquest Homes, LLC, TMS Portion of 0142-16-01-010.000, $32,000.
• Margaret B. Petit and Mary Dell B. Gray by her Attorney in Fact, Nancy G. Rumchak to Donald W. Garrick and Becky B. Garrick, TMS 0111-00-11-010.000, 0111-00-11,008. 000 and 0111-00-11-009.000, Liberty Township, $5.
• Angela Suzette R. Farr to Roger Derek Pritchard and Anneta Smith Pritchard, TMN 0150-19-03-002 and 0150-19-03-003, Limestone Township, $326,000.
• Karen E. Everett to Shieder Properties, LLC, TMN 0151-06-04-009, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Morgan Endeavors, LLC to Cordova Estate LLC, TMN 0154-15-07-001.000, 0154-15-06-002.000 and 0154-00-02-116.000, $1,000,000.
• Conquest Homes, LLC to Sherelle Myers, TMS 0181-09-00-005.000, $249,400.
• Paragon Inc. of South Carolina, LLC to Joseph W. Bracey, TMS 0151-12-04-052.000, $342,268.90.
• A. D. Waters Enterprises, LLC to Freda S. Summers, TMN 0152-12-07-007, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Linda C. D. Grimes to Ronnie Lightsey And Kalenisha Dowling, TPN 0019-00-00-013, $60,000.
• Esther Washingon to Nelson Gaffney, TMN 0173-15-11-004.000, City of Orangeburg, $5, love and affection.
• Russell Lynn Beach to Russell Lynn Beach and Melissa Kelly Beach,TMN 0023-00-04-013 (Orangeburg) and Lexington TMN 0023-19-04-009, love and affection.
• Valissa Cohen and Sharon Small to Thomas Anthony Guest, TMN 0143-06-02-002,Limestone Township, $280,000.
• Susan T. Bateman to John T. Bateman, TMS 0121-00-05-044.000 (portion of), Limestone Township, $5, love and affection.
• Southern Cookers, Inc. to Ethan Brown, TMS 0122-00-10-078.000, Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Larry E. Bolin to Ethan Brown, TMS 0122-00-10-090, 0122-00-10-080, 0122-00-10- 924 and 0122-00-10-093, Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Furman D. Kizer to Donna Lucas, TMN 0259-00-03-007.000, 0250-00-03-012.000 and 0250-00-03-006.000, Cow Castle, $5 true evaluation.
• Joyce Foxworth to Sierra Zirk and Jason Zirk, reserving to herself a life estate, TMN 191-18-00-003, Town of Branchville, $1 true consideration.
• Megra Spells to Shauntoya Middleton, TMN 339-13-16-001, Town of Holly Hill, $1 true consideration.
• Jacqueline Sabree to Naaman Burns, TMN 182-14-03-024.000, $1,000.
• Corrective Title - Mamie Nimmons and Lisbon Nimmons from Carter Properties II, LLC, Portion of TMS 0180-00-02-021.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Ronald E. Skinner to Bobby Mosely, TMS 0357-00-04-003, Town of Eutawville, $118,000.
• Cecelia S. Ulmer as Trustee of the Revocable Living Trust of Cecelia S. Ulmer dated June 2, 1994 to Margo M. Lister, TMPN 0286-05-07-002.000, Town of Elloree, $300,000.
• Barbara R. Clark, Trustee, to Leofice Jefferson Williams, TMN 0181-12-06-003.000, $13,000.
• Steve Shipley to Justin Mario Jenkins and Ashley Fanchon Jenkins, TMN 0303-00-01-080.000, Elloree Township, $16,000.
• Kimberly A. Thompson to Andrew Delost and Michelle Delost, TMS 0286-05-02-009.000, Elloree Township, $29,000.
• Lenair F. Wolfe, II, Trustee of the Lenaire F. Wolfe, II Revocable Trust UAD April 27, 2011, to Russell S. Wolfe, III and Rick Wolfe or Linda Wolfe as Trustees of the Wolfe Family Living Trust UAD 7/28/1995 to Five Chop Road 69A LLC, TMS 0183-00-10-008, $240,520.
• Sybil P. Boland to WTC Bowman, LLC, TPN P/O 0246-14-02/001.000, $55,000.
• Bradley Roberts and Shirley Roberts to Priscilla W. Lambright, TMN 0143-06-02-007.000, $280,000.
• Catherine J. Waites to Joseph Freddie Myers, II, TMS 0143-19-10-014.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Lawrence Glover by Laura Williams aka Laura Marie Williams, his Attorney in Fact and Fairybelle Glover by Laura Marie Williams aka Laura Williams, her Attorney in Fact to Palm Coast Property Group, LLC, TMS 0152-08-03-007.000, $50,000.
• Robert F. Dukes, III and Betty Gail Dukes to Dalton Kain Taylor, TMS 0324-20-04-008.000, $5.
• Ronald David Marple to Sheila D. White, TMN 0287-00-02-055, $5 and other valuable information.
• Herman C. Sandel, Jr to Brian C. Wilson and Renee Marie Wilson, TMN 0234-00-02-017, 0234-00-02-20, 234-00-02-021, 0234-00-02-023, 0234-00-02-024,0234-00-02-025, 0234-00-02-026, 0234-00-02-037, 0234-00-02-036, 0234-00-02-035, 0234-00-02-034, 0234-00-02-031, 0234-00-02-032, 0234-00-02-033, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Rhoad Farm, LLC to James Anthony Dannelly and Rhonda P. Dannelly, TMN 0072-00-05-001 ( a portion), Limestone Township, $47,956.00.
• First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company to Laura Lea Leatherwood, TMS 0060-08-26-006.000, $10 and other valuable consideration.
• Rory Miller to Robert Nelson Miller, TMS 0323-00-05-001.000, Vance Township, $18,000.
• Fred R. Easterlin and Dean R. Easterlin to Jessie C. Cheek, TMPN 0246-20-12-002.000, Town of Bowman, $85,000.
• Anthony G. Cila Michelle Cila, TMS 307-00-03-009, $40,000 in hand.
• Eartha Charley Boyd, sometimes known as Eartha Boyd to Joe Louis McDonald, TMN 0173-20-09-005, City of Orangeburg, $5.
• Yvonne B. Jarvis to Andre Miller, TMN 0173-18-11-004, City of Orangeburg, $5, love and affection.
• Eartha Dean Boyd aka Eartha Charley to Andre Miller,TMN 0173-18-11-003, City of Orangeburg, $5, love and affection.
• Brenda Brown-David fka Brenda L. Brown to Jacqueline Brown, TMS 0329-00-02-032.000, Vance Township, $5, love and affection.
• Jacqueline Brown to Brenda Brown-Davis,TMS 0329-00-02-036.000, Vance Township, $5, love and affection.
• Corrective Deed - Robert L. Winquest, Jr. and Peggy L. Winquest to Amy L. Atkinson, TMPN 0361-13-06-009.000, $5.
• Weigson Campos Cunha and Crysthianne Cunha to Edson Inacio Dos Santos and Benjamin Burgess Danosky, TMS 0181-12-01-004.000, Orange Township, $80,000.
• Clifford M. Kaye and Margaret A. Kaye to Carla Yolanda Spells, 0176-00-07-013.000, Orange Township, $268,000.
• Betty F. Barr aka Betty H. Barr, Debbie Noll and Ricky Barr to Alexandra Petrusan and Emil C. Petrusan, TMS 0027-00-04-002.000, Goodland Township, $5.
• Faye N. Connelly and Thomas W. Connelly to Sally A. Connelly, TMS 0191-15-09-017.000 (portion of) and 0191-15-09-025 (portion of), $5 and other valuable consideration.
• James D. Barnes and Sarah R. Barnes to Ryan K. Dolbeck and Stephanie C. Luckett-Dolbeck, TMN 0358-06-03-016, $460,000.
• Gloria B. Barnes to Florrie Heatley, TMN a portion of 0182-13-14-003.000, $5, love and affection.
• Deborah E. Raptou and Gregory P. Raptou to Alston Eugene Cantey, TMS 0332-16-17-003.000, Town of Holly Hill, $155,900.
• Upstate 1, LLC to Erica Miller, TMS 0135-00-07-006.000, $45,000.
• James Hunter Sutcliff to Jessica Rogers, TMN 0142-15-13-001.000, Limestone Township, $385,000.
• South Carolina Public Service Authority to Brian T. Pearson, TMS 0361-13-01-040.000, $90,500.
• Tonya M. Richardson to Bryon Bedenbaugh, TMS 0060-08-22-004.000, Town of North, $199,000.
• Eric C. Horn to Chris Baumer, TMS 0259-00-03-001, $125,000.
• Thomas C. Gardner aka Thomas Gardner and Ann M. Tarnai Gardner aka Ann N. Tarnai Gardner to Richard Vien, Jr. and Robin P. Pye, TMPN 0324-13-03-008.000, Vance Township, $385,000.
• Pamela P. Kaliher to Michael P. Horger, TMN 0122-00-07-008.000, $64,500.
• Alecia Polin f/k/a Alecia K. Spires and Ronald G. Spires to Shanna J. Sanders, TMPN 0286-05-16-004.000, Town of Elloree, $45,000.
• Twas Orangeburg LLC to Vereit Real Estate, L.P., TMN 0180-13-02-002.000, $10 and other good and valuable consideration.
• Earl W. Penn to Earl W. Penn and Henriette Marsha Penn, TMP 0324-15-01-02.000, Township, $5, love and affection.
• Sheila Smoak to Samuel W. Davis and Nann W. Davis, TMN 0234-00-04-017, $35,000.
• Freedom Mortgage Corporation to Charles Ray Sharpe, TPN 0083-00-02-011.000, $108,500.
• EliJah High, Jr. to Anthony T. Middleton and Cynthia H. Middleton, TMS 0363-00-01-063.000, Eutaw Township, $5, love and affection.
• Nancy S. Strobel and Dorothy F. S. Newbern fka Fairey Stokes to Iroasha M. Washington and Aljanon L. Myers, TMN 0122-00-10-035 and 0122-00-01-034, Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Walte’a Burton to Manufactured Housing Outlet, Inc., TMN 0113-13-09-001.000, Liberty Township, $10,000.\
• Laprecous S. Williams to Michael Griffin Zimmerman, TMN 0011-00-02-049.000, $157,000.
• Mae France Green to Ellen Hicks, TMN 0206-00-01-004.000, Bowman Township, $5, love and affection.
• Irene Seadale to Brian David Mullinax and Carl Dean Mullinax, Jr., TMP 0322-00-01-050.000, $5, love and affection.
• Tranquility Bay, LLC to Michael C. Rakes, TMS 0345-19-04-010.000, $744,822.
• Dawn M. Hall and Michael E. Hall to Abode Equity, LLC, TMN 0152-16-16-001, City of Orangeburg, $145,000.
• Johnnie Lee Randolph, Jr. to Nathaniel Sellers, TMN 0338-00-02-042.000, $125,000.
• Sovereign Real Properties, LLC to Automotive Properties, LLC, TMS 0216-00-05-004, $935,000.
• Calloway Construction LLC to Andrea Denise Washington,TMN 0182-01-011 (a portion), $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Beverly R. Ulmer Trustee of Trust B under the Last Will and Testament of James S. Ulmer, Jr. to Arco Renovations, LLC, TMN 0286-09-01-005, Town of Elloree, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Nelson Satones to Andra Thompson, City of Orangeburg, TMN 0152-07-06-013.000, $162,000.
• Sarah E. O’Neal and Matthew J. O’Neal to Rebecca L. Wolf and Gregory D. Wolf, TMS 0311-00-01-009, $525,000.