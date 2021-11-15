ORANGEBURG COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg County Courthouse, November 2-9, 2021:

• William C. Zeigler, Jr. to Oliver Pough III and Josie Reed Pough, TMS 0142-16-12-005.000, Limestone Township, $372,000.

• The Lot Store, LLC to Conquest Homes, LLC, TMS Portion of 0142-16-01-010.000, $32,000.

• Margaret B. Petit and Mary Dell B. Gray by her Attorney in Fact, Nancy G. Rumchak to Donald W. Garrick and Becky B. Garrick, TMS 0111-00-11-010.000, 0111-00-11,008. 000 and 0111-00-11-009.000, Liberty Township, $5.

• Angela Suzette R. Farr to Roger Derek Pritchard and Anneta Smith Pritchard, TMN 0150-19-03-002 and 0150-19-03-003, Limestone Township, $326,000.

• Karen E. Everett to Shieder Properties, LLC, TMN 0151-06-04-009, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Morgan Endeavors, LLC to Cordova Estate LLC, TMN 0154-15-07-001.000, 0154-15-06-002.000 and 0154-00-02-116.000, $1,000,000.

• Conquest Homes, LLC to Sherelle Myers, TMS 0181-09-00-005.000, $249,400.

• Paragon Inc. of South Carolina, LLC to Joseph W. Bracey, TMS 0151-12-04-052.000, $342,268.90.