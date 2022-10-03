ORANGEBURG COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg County Courthouse, August Aug. 11 to Sept. 20.
- Jesse Gomes and Ama Gomes to Annette Gennell-Dubose and Joseph Dubsoe, TMS 0182-13-07-003.000, Orange Township, $48,961.25.
- Ira D. Avinger, Jr. to Ty Pritcher, Portion of TMS 0322-00-01-024.000, $140,000.
- James V. Black to James V. Black and Marjorie I. Black, TMN 0139-00-09-008.000, Zion Township, $5, love and affection.
- Carlisle Cooke aka James Carlisle Cooke and Gloria Cooke fka Gloria Hair to James Carlisle Cooke, Gloria B. Cooke and Sheila H. McIntosh, TMS: a portion of 0100-00-02-030.000, $5, love and affection.
- Carlisle Cooke aka James Carlisle Cooke and Gloria Cooke fka Gloria Hair to Hunter Renee McIntosh, TMS 0110-00-02-030.000 (portion), $5, love and affection.
- Carlisle Cooke aka James Carlisle Cooke and Gloria Cooke fka Gloria Hair to Jourdan Paul McIntosh, TMS 0110-00-02-030.000 (portion) and 0110-00-02-055.000, $5, love and affection.
- Eartha Boyd, aka Eartha Dene Charley Boyd to Andre Miller, TMN 0182-13-12-007, $5, love and affection.
- Brenda Hart to Calvin Hart, TMN 0173-15-12-009.000, Orangeburg Township, $5, love and affection.
- Kathleen Kim Smith to Jennifer W. Deese, TMS 0281-00-02-012.000, Elloree Township, $194,000.
- Michael A. Padgett to Tamika D. Hart, TMN 0048-00-06-028.000, Town of Norway, $7,500.
- D. R. Horton, Inc. to Thomas Arthur Polidoro and Constance Hueston Polidoro, TMS 0307-20-01-047.000, Town of Santee, $352,400.
- D.R. Horton, Inc. to Mark Cristino and Theresa Marie Cristino, TMS 0307-20-01-031, Town of Santee, $318,900.
- Virginia S. Ott by Richard Wayne Ott, Sr. and Cheryl O. Schurlknight, Attorneys in Fact, to Carl L. Smoak, TMS 0135-00-02-007.000, Edisto Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Brenda Carpenter fka Brenda Jefferson Bradford and Patricia J. Nelson and Bertha Lee Butler to Melmo Inc. LLC, TMS 0111-00-04-011, $32,000.
- Jean A. Encardes to Dennis W. Smith and Deborah Smith, TMP 0306-00-03-001.000, Elloree Township, $45,000.
- Melmo Inc. LLC to Bernette Michelle Wade, TMS 0111-00-04-011, $89,000.
- Edna Ruth Stevens AKA Edna F. Stevens and Shawn Anthony Stevens to Cheryl Jamison, TMS 0182-09-23-010, Orange Township, $7,000.
- Skilled Medical Centers, Inc. to Hometown Rental Properties, LLC, TMN 0173-05-22-003, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Joseph W. Zeiler and Barbara L. Zeiler to Andre Harfuch Napolitano and Daniela Perehouskei da Costa, TMN 0150-12-01-009, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Mary C. Moore to Lorand, LLC, TMN 0286-05-19-010, Town of Elloree, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Patricia Gail Ashauer to Harvey Dean Bradham, TMN 0340-00-06-006.000, $10,000.
- Judith E. Denis fka Judith E. Osborne to Marcus C. Murdaugh, TMN 0152-16-09-007, City of Orangeburg, $5, love and affection.
- MAG Investments, LLC to Herbert W. Sims and Sandra P. Sims, TMN 0173-13-23-006.000, City of Orangeburg, $5.
- Z. Everett Livingston, Jr. to Everette Livingston, III, TMS 0038-00-03-005, Hebron Township, $5, love and affection.
- Laura Anna Dainton, Personal Representative of the Estate of Kristine Lynn Carver to Angela Condon and Nicola Swinden-Duty, TMP 0282-12-03-015.000,Town of Elloree, $400,000.
- James Jenkins to James Jenkins and Dora Johnson, TMS 338-00-064, $5, love and affection.
- Bert T. Martin to Guadalupe Aguirre Martinez, TMS 0205-00-02-016.000, $5.
- Ronald L. Protts to Abram H. Judy, TMS 0122-00-07-043.000, Limestone Township, $5.
- Henrietta Phelps and Reginald M. Phelps to Henrietta Phelps, TMS 0181-09-00-020.000, $10.
- M&M Real, LLC to Julian C. Weathers, Jr., TMN 0307-20-04-006.000, Vance Township, $152,000.
- Randy Taylor and Birdie Taylor to Alvin Blanchard Jr., TMS 0328-00-02-031.000 and 0328-00-02-031.001, $35,000.
- Timothy Earl Hutto to Timothy Dalton Hutton,TMP 0012-14-13-003.000 and 0012-14-13-003.000, Town of Springfield, love and affection.
- Enrique Martin Dobrilla to John Henry Dobrilla and Arasel Dobrilla, TMN 0191-11-20-001.000, Town of Branchville, $5, love and affection.
- Mark Barrow and Cathy Barrow to Sharon Smith-More and David Wirtz, TMN 0260-00-03-001.000, $64,000.
- Gertrude Salley in her capacity as Personal Representative of the Estate of Edward Jones Salley aka Edward J. Salley to Malik S. Johnson, TMN 0124-00-01-028.000, Liberty Township, $6,500.
- Gertrude Salley in her capacity as Personal Representative of the Estate of Edward Jones Salley aka Edward J. Salley to Cassandra C. Collier and Zachary X. Pough, TMN 0124-00-01-024.000, Liberty Township, $7,500.
- Vickie Sanders aka Vickie L. Sanders to Samuel J. Gray, TMN 0113-09-01-035.000, Liberty Township, $25,000.
- Kimlor Mills, Inc. to Terrene and Scott Investments, LLC, TMN 0174-08-01-005, $3,950,000.
- Jasmine Ryant and Jade Ryant to Power Investments, LLC, TMN 0151-13-02-008.000, Limestone Township, $135,000.
- Audubon Homes, LLC to Kenneth A. Basciani and Caroline M. Basciani, TMS 0303-00-11-017.000, $380,800.
- C. Gregory Robinson to William E. Jones, TMN 0142-09-04-002.000, 5 and other valuable consideration.
- Houser Properties LLC by Barney M. Houser to Jose Neftali Guardado and Rose Audelia Guardado, TMS 0140-08-10-014.000, $65,000.
- Cameron AG Products, LLC to William Theodore Schaeffer and Janette Leann Schaeffer, TMS 0324-10-01-014.035, $225,000.
- Bryce Moore to Lawrence Bratton and Natasha Bratton, TMS 0173-10-11-016.000, City of Orangeburg, $185,000.
- Jean Preveaux, Jamie Preveaux and Neal Preveaux to Hometown Rental Properties, LLC, TMS 0152-08-04-003.000, City of Orangeburg, $19,750.
- Eric Alberto Rivera to Gerry M. Hooker, Parcel ID 0151-11-01-009.000, $220,000.
- Pandora Jones-Glover to James Michael Williams, TMN 0152-11-08-001, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- James E. Pence to Jackson Family Properties, LP, in consideration of the exchange of like kind property TMS 0312-00-01-035.000, with a value of $90,000.
- Jackson Family Properties, LP to James E. Pence, in consideration of the exchange of like kind property, TMS 0312-00-01-017.000, with a value of $90,000.
- Margaret R. Moorer to Anita A, Moorer and Epbhraim Moorer, TMP 0301-00-03-015.000, Elloree Township, $5, love and affection.
- Tyler M. Bloodworth and Alison N. Bloodworth to Michelle Dority and Jeremy Winkelman, TMS 0142-10-04-024, Limestone Township, $310,000.
- Devon Disoroda to James Gregory Wiggins and Melissa Kay Wiles, TMS 0265-00-02-033.000,Elloree Township, $654,000.
- Ethan Brown to Mark Stevenson, TMN 0122-00-10-093 and 0122-00-10-24.000, Limestone Township, $5 and valuable consideration.
- D.R. Horton, Inc. to Paulo A. Pacheco and Eugenia Brooke Pacheco, TMS 0307-20-01-075, Town of Santee, $306,400.
- Superior Real Estate Rentals, LLC to William Victor Alexander Jr., TMS 0174-06-01-005.000, $181,900.
- Loretta P. Burns to Jones Rental, Inc., TMN 0347-08-09-001, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Holley Towner and Marsha S. Smith a life estate to Marsha S. Smith and then to Holley Towner, TPN 0012-15-01-009.000, Town of Springfield, $1 in hand.
- Russell W. Smith to Donnie Lee Gordon and Sheryl Komula, TMS 0332-16-10-001.000, Town of Holly Hill, $331,000.
- Corrective Deed - SouthState Bank, N.A. fka South State Bank fka Santee Cooper State Bank and fka Bank of Elloree to The Town of Elloree, TMN 0286-05-19-002.000, Town of Elloree, $5 and a tax deductible charitable contribution.
- SuperLandHoldings, LLC to Malvika Hotels Group, Inc., TMS 0324-18-03-005.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Raymond M. Brown and Teresa R. Brown to Joseph E. Baker and Christopher T. Waites, TMS 0320-00-02-018, $180,000.
- Sanford Investments II, LLC to Jequetta Dykes, TMN 0140-08-10-042.000, Zion Township, $9.
- Sherrie Loehndorf and Mark Edward Loehndorf to Kimberly Anne Rekte, TMN 0324-13-03-013, $405,000.
- Darlene T. Brownlee as Personal Representative of the Estate of John B. Harison to Carolyn Green, TMN 0107-00-03-024, Union Township, $5, love and affection.
- Darlene T. Brownlee as Personal Representative of the Estate of John B. Harison to Debora L. Brownlee, TMN 0107-00-03-024, Union Township, $5, love and affection.
- Darlene T. Brownlee as Personal Representative of the Estate of John B. Harison to Dianne P. Hewitt, TMN 0107-00-03-024, Union Township, $5, love and affection.
- Darlene T. Brownlee, Personal Representative of the Estate of Rebecca E. Stephenson to Alberta Boneparte and Eugene Boneparte, TMN 0107-00-03-028, Union Township, $5, love and affection.
- Denise M. Marshall (Brownlee), Dianne P. Hewitt, Debora L. Brownlee and Darlene T. Brownlee to Alberta Boneparte and Eugene Boneparte, TMN 0107-00-03-028, Union Township, $5, love and affection.
- •Dianne P. Hewitt, Debora L Brownlee and Darlene T. Brownlee to Denise M. Marshall (Brownlee), TMN 0107-00-03-028, Union Township, $5, love and affection.
- Rose Mary Culler Lowther to Kristina McCollum, TMS 0059-00-04-014.000, $5.
- Carmen Fanning to James Ray Hutto and Elizabeth C. Hutto, TMN 0018-00-02-002 (portion), Goodland Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Diane Summerson to Wayne Summerson, TMS 0333-00-09-040.000, Holly Hill Township, $5 true consideration.
- Cow Castle Farms, Inc. to Cow Castle Properties, LLC, TMS 0268-00-05-001, Cow Castle Township, $65,000.
- Jennie Richardson to Lyndsey T. Gleaton and Richard Wayne Gleaton, TMN 057-06-10-002.000, $100,000.
- Bryce Moore to Vernell Martin, TMN 0173-09-06-014.000, City of Orangeburg, $70,000.
- Robin W. Campbell, Linda J. Campbell, Craig D Campbell, Bonnie C. Szubski, Jill C. Smith and Shawn C. Kiser, Co-Trustees of the Roy Cecil Campbell Testamentary Trust to Mahogane Blakk, TMN 0151-15-07-010.000, $155,000.
- Latasha Denise Hott to Fantasia Mechelle Dash, TMS 0140-00-06-024.000, $215,000.
- Bessie P. Rock to Eliza Mae Ferguson, Lionel Lysander Ferguson and Allen Christopher Ferguson, TMP 0371-00-05-066.000, Eutaw Township, $6,000.
- Carol A. High as Personal Representative of the Estate of Charlie High, Sr. and Carol A. High as Personal Representative of the Estate of Betty Ann High to Chassicle Jones and Marcus Guest, Portion of TMS 0331-00-02-041.000, Holly Hill Township, $5 and valuable consideration.
- Donald Zeigler to Vicki Gartman Huggins, TMS 0184-00-01-031.000, New Hope Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Michael O. Rutland and Deborah T. Rutland to Ryan O’Neal Rutland, TMS 0081-00-05-028.000, Willow Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Michael O’Neal Rutland to Michael O. Rutland and Deborah T. Rutland, TMS 0081-00-05-020.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Oak Ridge Family Farm, LLC to Robert Hallman and Denise Hallman, TMS 0034-00-01-004.000, Town of Springfield, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Super Land Holdings, LLC to CAP 5 Development, LLC, TMS P/O 0323-05-01-003.000 and 0323-05-01-001.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- CAP 5 Development, LLC to NVR, Inc., P/O TMS 0323-05-01-003.000, P/O 0323-05-01-003.000 and P/O 0323-06-03-001.000, $1,750,320.
- Michelle Mitchum to Pine Hill Indian Community Development Initiative, TMN 0114-00-04-003.000, Liberty Township, $5 and other good and valuable consideration.
- Charlene Frazier to Raynene S. Burgess, TMS 0060-08-41-001.000, Elizabeth Township, $100,000.
- Dynasty Business Development, Inc. to Dynasty Business Holdings LLC, TMN 0153-09-04-017, Zion Township, $5 in hand.
- Richard Leroy Spires and Shirley Spires to David B. Jones, TMN0045-06-027.000, $81,900.
- Carmen Fanning to Jimmy Dewayne Jackson, TMN 0018-00-02-002 (portion), Goodland Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Samuel J. Gray and Ashlyn A. Gray to Robert N. Clariday and Brook Clariday, TMN 0142-20-06-004, Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Mary Ann S. Davis to Kendall White, TMS 0182-05-10-013.000, City of Orangeburg, $5 and valuable consideration.
- Orangeburg County School District, successor by consolidation to the Orangeburg County School District 3 to Orangeburg County, TMS 0371-00-05-014.000, Eutaw Township, $10 in hand.
- Thomas S. Fedora and Deborah K. Fedor to William A. Ewers and Robin B. Ewers, TMS 0372-20-00-009.000, $319,900.
- James L. Crosby, Jr. to Frandia Dornice Borwn, TMS 0152-11-09-016.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Virginia L. Chapman to Brenda Chapman, Kathy Chapman Be.. and Robert Morgan Chapman, Jr., TMP 0330-00-06-001.000, Vance Township, $5, love and affection.
- Rental Real Estate Group, LLC, nka Eb Properties III LLC to Redrock Inc, TMN 0237-00-04-011.000, Orange Township, $$143,500.
- Corrective Deed - James D. Cordray to Kevin Bennett and Carmella Allen, TMN 0279-00-02-220286, Elloree Township, $5 and valuable consideration.
- JoAnn Lawton to Daryl Oliver and Dana Oliver, TMS 0347-12-02-003, Town of Eutawville, $5, love and affection.
- H. Derrick Cantley, Jr., aka Hilbert Derrick Cantley, Jr. and Kerry M. Cantley to Joshua Drew Rutland and Kayla Stephens Rutland, TMN 0058-00-07-002 (portion), $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Batbara Felder Gamble to Anatole Gambler, TMN 0182-06-04-004.000, Orange Township, $5, love and affection.
- Anatole M. Gamble aka Anatole Gamble to APJ3 LLC, TMN 0182-06-05-029.000, 0218-00-05-015.000 and 0182-06-04-004.000, $5
- Ernest M. Tate, Jr. to Inessence Dey, TMN 0187-00- 04 001.000, New Hope Township, love and affection.
- Orangeburg Homes, LLC to Sabrina Lee, TMS 0144-00-02-024.000, $57,000.
- Corrective Deed – Roadhill Nathan to Canaan Land Apostolic Church of Christ, TMP 0362-00-02-030, Eutaw Township, $135,000.
- Shawne Hathaway to Pine Hill Indian Community Development Initiative, TMN 0114-00-04-003.000, Liberty Township, $5 and other good and valuable consideration.
- Houser Properties LLC to Novia Wright, TMN 0155-11-05-016.000 and 0155-11-05-016.002, $3,243.54.
- Houser Properties LLC to Loretta Livingston, $2,929.066.
- Houser Properties LLC to Brooker Tyler and Regina Tyler, TMN 0282-00-01-058-000, Liberty Township, $6,083.76.
- Crystal R. Weathers, Mary Lou West and Peggy Ann Riser to Virginia Rae Bowes, TMN 0274-00-05-006.000, (portion $5, true consideration.
- Virginia Rae Bowes to Watson W. Weathers, Jr. and Anne H. Weathers, TMN 0274-00-15-006.000 (portion), $15,000.
- Virginia Rae Bowes to Crystal R. Weathers, Mary Lou West and Peggy Ann Riser, TMN 0274-00-05-005.000 (portion), $5 true consideration.
- Blackleaf Real Estate Investment Group, LLC to Shirley Ann Felder, TMN 0127-00-07-006.000, $155,000.
- State Street Holdings LLC to Jermaine J. Thorne and Stacia B. Thorne, TMN 0173-18-13-004.000, City of Orangeburg, $35,000.
- Randy Alan Fisher to Michael Miles, TMP 0283-20-02-019.000, $160,000.
- Jewell Proctor and Amy Proctor to Tamra McClung, TMN P/O 0134-00-04-003.000, to be combined with 0134-00-04-001.000, Edisto Township, $235,000.
- Winding Path, LLC to Conquest Homes, LLC, TMS 0151-16-06-038.000, $37,000.
- Harry Lee Holman to Harry Lee Holman and Jacqueline Holman, TMS 0213-00-14-014, $5, love and affection.
- Brenda Shingler to Ethel Mae Pelzer, Betty Joe Brantley, Mary Lou Shivers, Clisha Shivers, Wilbur Shivers, Jr., Michael Shivers, Dwaine Shivers, and Tiffany Shivers, TMS 0280-00-03-011, $5 and division of real property.