ORANGEBURG COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg County Courthouse, Jan. 19-25, 2022.

• Ellen Ammonds to Timothy Andrea Brown, TMS 0182-13-09-041.000 and 0182-13-09-041.001, Orange Township, $56,000.

• David Estel Wright and Kay Ann Wright to Ernest Herman Lilienthal, III and Amanda Marie Lilienthal, TMS 0332-11-04-001, $300,000.

• Caw Caw Land & Timber, LLC to Joshua R. McGee, Portion of TMS 349-00-04-116, $17,000.

• Sathyashankar Somasekar and Rajarajeshwari Venkataraman to Ar Epshstein USA LLC, APN 0153-13-01-001, $10 and other good and valuable consideration.

• The Estate of Stephen Seago and the Estate of Simona Seago to Kathleen Howze, TMN 0152-11-14-017, $154,300.

• Larry R. Baker to James Caldwell, TMS 0173-19-03-002, City of Orangeburg, $18,000.

• Bonnie D. Tant to Karen T. Adkins, Charles PHillip Tant, Jr. and Deborah Jean Jeffcoat, Trustees of the Tant Legacy Trust, Dated Nov. 30, 2018, TMS 0358-11-017, $5, love and affection.

• Billy S. Huff, Jr. to William D. Huff, TMS 0224-00-03-014 (a portion), $5.

• Vivian M. Kizer to Donna Lucas, TMN 250-00-03-011, Cow Castle Township, $5, true consideration.

• Vivan M. Kizer to Glenda K. Byrd, TMN 250-00-05-003.000, Cow Castle Township, $5 true consideration.

• Randall Harris aka Randall R. Harris to Randall H. Harris, TMN 0144-00-01-090.000, $5, love and affection.

• Leroy Lambright to Thomas G. Merglowski and Jane M. Merglowski, TMS 0339-19-01-001.000, $6,000.

• James M. Disher, Jr. to James M. Disher, Jr. and Patricia Ann Disher, TMN 0024-00-01-002.000, 0024-00-01-003.000 qne 0024-00-01-007-000, Town of North, $5 and other good and valuable consideration.

• Ramesh Bhai B. Patel and Hiren Kumar R. Patel to RIA Enterprises, LLC, TMN 0182-05-02-001, Town of Rowesville, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Bradley J. Schneier and Marcia L. Schneier to Jean Fritzner Philogene and Jennifer Carnell Philogene, TMS 0150-16-03-007, $222,000.

• CMH Homes, Inc. to Crystal Lynn Coons, TMS 0131-00-02-016.000, $174,557.

• Darius MItchell to JDBT Enterprises, LLC,TMS 0111-00-05-006, $5.

• Michelle Oliver to Michael Prezzy, TMS 0311-00-01-050 and 0331-00-01-051 $12,000.

• Nathan Robert Salley, Sr., Estate by Nathan Robert Salley, Jr. as Personal Representative to Salley AG, LLC, Tax Parcel No. 0025-00-06-005, $163,800.

• 3S&W Farms LLC to Lewis Richard Ehrhardt, Sonya Kay Ehrhardt and Madison K. Ehrhardt, TPN 0024-00-07-003, $132,500.

• James Lindsay Webb, Jr. to Karen Pritcher Webb to Matthew James O’Neal and Sarah Elizabeth O’Neal, TMS 0330-00-07-015.000, Providence Township, $42,835.50.

• MC Farm & Land, LLC to Breaking Glass Ceilings, LLC, TMS 0174-20-0-022.000, 0182-05-02-004.000, 0182-05-01-002.000, 0060-12-06-008.000 and 0039-00-03-025.000, $4,000.

• James Mack and Lena Mack to Unity of SC LLC, TMS 0183-00-01-089.000, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Hidden Lake, LLC to Nicholas P. Whaling, Eutaw Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Hidden Lake, LLC to Coastal Audio Visual Solutions. LLC, Eutaw Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Rita L. Epley aka Rita Lou Epley to Deborah Lee Mitchell and Stephen Edwin Mitchell, TMS 0116-00-06-037.000 Limestone Township, $5.

• Robert Lee Cheatam to Joseph L. Minatee and Lloyd L. Minatee, TMN 0173-12-06-005, $10,000.

• James Carson to Selina Carson, TMN 0268-00-02-002.000, Bowman Township, $5, love and Affection.

• Roosevelt Jones Sr, aka Roosevelt Jones to Lawrence Jones and Willie J. Jones, a portion of TMN 0172-00-05-016.000, Orange Township, $5, love and affection.

• Margaret H. Smith aka Margaret V. Smith to Violent Toussaint, TMS 0049-00-04-007.000, 0049-00-04-006.000 and 0049-00-04-008.000, Willow Township, $259,000.

• Megafox Properties, LLC to Tonya L. Doniphan, TMS 0332-16-05-002.000, Town of Holly Hill, $182,500.

• Jo. A. Cameron to Crawford Investment Group LLC, TMS 0183-10-03-001, City of Orangeburg, $50,000.

• Mary Ellen Dukes to Palmetto Property Buyers, LLC, TMS 0153-09-05-001, $25,054.97.

• S & N Harbeson, LLC to Jason Adrian Dulaney to Shannon McAlhany Dulaney, TMN 0125-00-01-013, Branchville Township, $150,000.

• William J. Wilkins, Jr. to Alan S. Curtiss and Johanna K. Curtiss, TMS 0324-15-01-008.000, $374,000.

• Gideon I. Nagy and Taylor M. Bensinger to Jeffrey A. Ngay and Katherine M Nagy, TMN 0293-00-04-004.000, $5, love and affection.

• Claire W. Metts to William A. Metts, TMN 0250-00-04-021, Branchville Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Andrew Mark Thompson and Martha B. Thompson to Lindsay Jameson and Matthew Jameson, TMN 0125-00-00-044, $65,000.

• VH and SH, LLC to Ebony Jones, TMS 0182-19-04-008,000, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Shalands T. Green aka Shalanda Green-Jones to Shalanda Green-Jones and Maurice T. Jones, TMS 0182-19-04-008.000, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Juliette D. Byrd to Margaret F. Fulmore, TMS 0144-00-01-104, Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Margaret F. Fulmore to Juliette D. Byrd, TMS 0143-00-02-007, Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Larry M. Taylor to James L. Hardee, TMS 0206-00-01-033 and 0206-00-01-031, Orange Township, $5, love and affection.

• Mildred Oliver Casey f/k/a Mildred Oliver and Verdell W. Oliver to Lorraine Oliver, TMS 00346-08-02-004, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Oxbow Preserve, LLC to Carole Nicole Mchan, TMN 0163-00-00-015.000, $245,000.

• Wood Homes of SC, LLC to Michael Asbury, TMS 0320-00-047-4l.000, $2,000.

• Cypress Cove Properties, LLC to Conquest Homes, LLC, TMS P/O 0181-20-04-016.000, $34,000.

• Grace Y. Graham and Wynton Quincy Graham to Lanard Alvin, TMN 0234-00-01-014, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Glynn Waymer, Eric M. Waymer and Melinda Waymer to Stephanie W. Booker, TMN 0097-00-06-041,Liberty Township; 098-00-01-016; $1,200.

• Ferlinki Greene and Hendrella Sanders Greene aka Hendrella Sanders to Globurg, LLC, TMN 0173-05-07-007, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Kenneth L. Pope, Sr. to Emily S. Pope, TMS 0358-06-04-007.000, $5, love and affection.

• Corrective - James P. McClemmens, III as Personal Representative for the Estate of James P. McClemmens, Jr. to Hunter Quinn Homes, LLC, TMS 0307-19-03-019.000, Town of Santee, $15,000.

• Mollie Scott, n/k/a Molly A. Schaffer and Mollie Ann Scott n/k/a Molly A. Shaffer a/l/a Mollie Scott-Schaffer as conservator for Sylvia P. Scott to Corey Alexander and Jessica Alexander, TMS 0340-00-05-008.000, Holly Hill Township, $255,000.

• Estate of William Donald Stackhouse, Sr,. by Sharon Damask its Personal Representative, to Jerry L. Thompson and Michelle L. Thompson, TMS 0372-20-00-010.000, Eutaw Township, $225,000.

• Bobby N. Vaughn and Karen L. Johnson to Rikki Herszman, TMN 0891-00-02-001 ( a portion), Liberty Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Richard Calvin Chavis, Jr. and Richard Calvin Chavis, Sr. to Michael Guy Quarles and Christy Quarles, TMS 0087-00-02-015, Elizabeth Township, $12,000.

• Mary A. Keitt to Mary A. Keitt and Willie Edward Keitt, TMS 0309-00-04-039, $5, love and affection.

• White Bluff, LLC to Lillian Taylor Davis, TMN 0080-00-05-005.000, Willow Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Ray Ann Gillens to Sandra B. Gillens, Michele E. Myers and Michael T. Gillens, Portion of TMS 0371-00-04-023.000, Eutaw Township, $5 and division of real property.

• Marion F. Moore to Shane M. Burroughs, TMN 0152-06-05-006, $41,250.

• Orangeburg District, South Carolina Conference, United Methodist Church to Iron Gate Commercial LLC, TMS 0173-09-04-005.000, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Richard D. Matheny, Jr., Trustee of the Non-Exempt 2000 Irrevocable Trust for Richard Dale Matheny, Jr., to Ray H. Cook, TMS 0358-11-03-007.000, $130,000.

• Derryl L. Livingston to First Class Logistics Transportation, LLC, TMS 0308-14-02-003, Vance Township, $3,000.

• Arthur State Bank as Successor Trustee for the Daniel Rhoad, Jr., Trust B, to Charles H. Sipple, IV and Linder Sipple Suthers fka Linder Rhoad Sipples, TMS 0191-10-16-014.000 and 0191-00-05-009.000, Town of Branchville; 0190-00-06-008.000 and 0191-00-01-001.000, Branchville Township; 0165-00-02-004.000, Town of Branchville; 0191-11-20-001.000, Branchville Township, 0230-00-02-005.000, 0191-11-14-012.000 and 0190-00-07-004.000, $5 in hand.

• Arthur State Bank as Successor Trustee for the Emma T. Rhoad Trust to Charles H. Sipple, IV and Linder Sipple Suthers fka Linder Rhoad Sipples, TMS 0167-00-00-003.000, Town of Branchville, $5 in hand.

• Palm Coast Property Group to Boma Vacation Rentals, LLC, TMS 0142-15-05;002 and 0142-15-05.003, $230,000.

• Terry C. Williams to Dwight Schmidt, TMN 0180-00-04-023, $130,000.

• Northgate Baptist Church of Orangeburg to Otis Dash, Portion of TMN 0183-09-06-004.000, Orange Township, $15,000.

