ORANGEBURG COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg County Courthouse, March 2-16, 2022.

• Mixon Holdings, LLC to 625 Five Chop Holdings, LLC, TMS 0173-16-08-002.000 and 0173-16-03-004.000, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• William I. Powell to Fast & Fair Offer Today, LLC, TMS 0152-07-03-014.000, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Doretha Mazyck Shephard to Gloria Shepard McCall, TMN 0332-00-02-060.000 , love and affection.

• Doretha Mazyck Shephard to Melinda Shepard Kelly, TMN0332-00-02-039.000, $5, love and affection.

• Doretha Mazyck Shephard to Gloria Shepard McCall, Melinda Shepard Kelly and Annie Lee Shephard Winstead, TMN 0332-00-02-058.000, $5, love and affection.

• Sybil P. Boland to Aretha Allison, TMN 0246-14-02-001, Town of Bowman, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• IRA Services Trust Company CFBO Thomas Hanagan #253625 to Majid Soltani, TMP 0361-13-08-006.000 and 0361-13- 08-006.001, Eutaw Township, $190,000.

• Conquest Homes, LLC to Han Gia Q. Hua, Portion of 0142-16-01-010.000, $261,175,

• Gary E. T. Nelson and Latonya Latrese Nelson to Richard C. Howard, Parcel ID 0173-05-05-006.000, $157,000.

• Alan Curtiss and Johanna Curtiss to Dennis Irvin Vulgamore and Sharon Hooper Vulgamore, TMS 0324-15-01-006.000, Vance Township, $304,500.

• Chun Cheng Wang N/K/A Jason Wong to Rosha M. Harned, TMS 0332-16-06-005.000, Town of Holly Hill, $185,000.

• Samuel James Caldwell, Jr. To Johnetta Caldwell, TMN 0182-09-10-015, $5, love and affection.

• Johnetta Caldwell to Leon Fludd, TMN 0182-09-10-014 and 0182-09-10-015, $9,000.

• Francis A. Haddock to Brenda S. Haddock, TMS 0156-00-03-002.000, $5, love and affection.

• Hutton Orangeburg MT, LLC to RS Rental Properties, LLC, Parcel No. 0151-10-01-017.000, $1 and other valuable consideration.

• Roger T. Johnston, Jr. to Kemmerlin Enterprise Group LLC and East Coast Living LLC, TMN 0168-08-06-006, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• James Edward Chavis to Robert R. Fogle, TMN 0123-00-08-021, Limestone Township, $5 plus love and affection.

• Frank A. Steele and Florance J. Steele to Paul A. Steele and Tammie Steele, TMN 0122-00-09-001, $5.

• Jimmie F. Edgemon to Homer Ray Edgemon, Jr., Jeffrey Leslie Edgemon, Andrea E. Rodgers and Joy E. Sandifer, TMN 0056-00-03-021, $5, love and affection.

• Vonkeith Rontrell toland to Marissa Frances Hilton, TMS 0182-17-03-005, $5.

• Carrie Mae Lewis to Joron Williams, TMS 0145-00-04-025, Limestone Township, $5, love and affection.

• R. Bruce Furtick to Luke Botelho and Alexa Botelho, TMS 0143-16-01-011, $120,000.

• H. Neal Stegner to Nancy A. Newton, TMS 0152-07-02-001.000, City of Orangeburg, $82,000.

• Elvis Presley Mack to Michael D. Dennis and Emerald Harper, TMPN 0332-16-19-004.000, Town of Holly Hill, $53,000.

• B & B Investments to B & B Investments LLC, TMS 0173-13-24-017.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• B & B Investments, LLC to Curry & Curry, LLC, TMS 0173-131-24-017.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Joyce H. Blitch, Successor Trustee of the John A. Wojcik, Sr. Living Trust to Tracy Alan Cornatzer, Jr. and Caroline Elizabterh Cornatzer, TMS 0353-10-07-004.000, Vance Township, $365,000.

• Emma D. Lovelace to Stephen F. Lovelace, Portions of TMS 110-00-03-001 and 0111-00-15-054, $220,000.

• Lisa Anne Wallace, Darla Lynne Eldridge, Kelly Wallace Oden and Susan Elaine Wallace to Alexandria Whetstone, TMS 0122-00-10-096.000, Limestone Township, $139,500.

• Willie Green, Jr. to Clephane Burgess and Lavern L. Burgess, TMP0302-00-03-012.000, $8,000.

• David Hutson to Patrick S. Barber and Kimberly D. Barber, TMS 0321-00-01-078.000, Vance Township, $235,000.

• Frank J. Troglauer to T. Dayle Bolen, TMN 0060-07-06-009, Elizabeth Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Walter and Sylvia Edwards to Walter Xavier Edwards, TPN 0012-14-01-013.000, Town of Springfield, $5, love and affection.

• The Estate of Margaret J. Davis by Jacqueline D. Belton, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Margaret J. Davis, to Henry L. Taylor and Marcia D. Taylor, TMN 0183-00-06–005.000, Orange Township, $192,000.

• Carl F. Martin, Jr., Karen Martin Brown and Jan Martin Stoudenmire to the S. C. Department of Transportation, TMN 0153-07-02-001, 16,900 and other valuable consideration.

• Sandra Moore to Janice Bookard, Portion of 0278-00-01-037.000, $5, love and affection.

• Norman E. Watts to Chelsea Richards-Osbourne, TMS 0151-12-07-005.000, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Nametab Rentals, LLC to Susan T. Bateman, TMS 0152-15-03-008, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Raven Oswald Garrett to Layton Guiles Oswald, half remainder in Santee, TMN 307-00-05-016, $90,000.

• Samuel Felder to Demarcus Pelzer and Samuel Felder, TMS 0209-00-01-008.000, $10,000

• Chris Donaldson to Frankie Alexander James Taylor and Francis Taylor, TMN 0174-16-02-004.000, $6,000.

• Rhonda Cos to Audis H. Martin, Jr. and Sharen K. Martin, TMS 0358-19-02-020, Eutaw Township, $90,000.

• Wilton Henry Rhame, III and Sydney R. Janney to Park Place at Holly Hill LLC, TMN 332-08-01-002.000 and 332-07-004,000, $200,000.

• Gerald L. Culler as Trustee of the Gerald L. Culler Living Trust, Albert C. Watson, Jr., individually and Gerald L. Culler as Attorney in Fact for Junelle C. Felkel, Jeanette C. Gardner, Willis C. Culler, Jr., Emily Weinberger, Willis C. Culler, III and Sandra C. Zemp to Anthony Reynolds, TMN 0143-20-04-011.000, Limestone Township, $36,000.

• Elloree Main Street Partners to Elloree Development Group, LLC, TMP 0286-05-18-002 and 0282

• -08-11-003.000, $50,000.

• Daisy L. Dukes to David Hutson,TMS 0322-00-01-007, Vance Township, $356,200.

• Lenaire F. Wolfe, II, Russell S. Wolfe, III and Rick Wolfe or Linda Wolfe as Trustees of the Wolfe Family Living Trust UAD 7/28/1995, to Five Chop Road 20A LLC, TMS 183-00-04-020.000, $7,500.

• Lenaire F. Wolfe, II, Trustee of the Lenaire F. Wolfe, II, Revocable Trust, UAD 4/27/2011, Russell S. Wolfe, III and Rick Wolfe or Linda Wolfe as Trustees of the Wolfe Family Living Trust UAD 7/28/1995 to Five Chop Road 80A LLC, TMS 183-00-04-019.000, $317,500.

• Gant-Robinson Elite Equities, LLC to Trevis Smalls, TMS 0173-08-13-044, Orange Township, $60,000.

• Richard Shaw to Mary Shaw Ferrell, TMN 0339-00-02-039.000 and 0339-00-02-040.000, Vance Township, $5, love and affection.

• Stephen Eugene Evans, Sr. and Katherine S. Evans to Kayla Green and Brittany Dantzler, {Portion of 0345–20-07-003.000 to be combined with 0345-20-07-004.000, $5.

• Wofford College to Fox-Trot Limited Partnership, TMN 0047-00-06-001.000, $280,000.

• T. Dayle Bolen to Quick Pantry Self Storage LLC, TMS 0173-13-32-004, 0173-17-29-009 and 0153-08-03-004, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Jasmine J. Palmer f/k/a Jasmine D. Johnson and Jonathan Keith Palmer to Antonia Subhaw, TMN 0142-06-05-010, Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Willliam H. Clem, Jr. to Mauel Castro, TMS 0238-00-05-016.000, Orange Township, $50,000.

• North Fork Crossing, LLC to 2035 Broad, LLC, TMS 0151-14-00-003.000, Limestone Township, $10 and other valuable consideration.

• Arleatha Shavon Clark to James C. Gilmore and Martha W. Gilmore,TMN 0113-12-12-006.000, $3,000.

• Billy James Conway and Susan Grace Conway to Juliana De Almeida, TMS 0286-05-05-004.000, Town of Elloree, $100,000.

• Lori D. Barnes to Michael A. Glenn and Linda Glenn, TMP 0370-02-076.000, $136,500.

• Jerry Andre Summers and Ruth T. Summers n/k/a Ruth Thresa Brintley to Sandra Hanpton, TMS 0143-19-10-004.000, $110,000.

• Robert Everette Roquemore, LLC to Jens Pedersen and Jenny Pedersen, TMN 0207-00-03-071.000, Orange Township, $230,000.

• Ventus Properties, LLC to Craig Fisher and Kristen Fisher, TMS 0357-00-05-021.000, $89,000 in hand.

• Paragon Inc. of South Carolina LLC to Kenneth R. Glover and Pandora Jones-GLover, TMS 0151-12-04-058.000, $388,000.

• Gail M. Cooke to Latonya D. Johnson and John E. Rivers, TMN 0285-00-02-050,Elloree Township, $10,000.

• Michael S. Lindquist and Ellen Allman to Jimmy McElhaney, TMS 0324-15-03-029.000, Vance Township, $295,000.

• Robert J. Lawrence, Sr. to Crystal Segorski and Steven M. Segorski, 0338-06-03-003.000 and 0338-06-03-004.001, $201,000.

• Timothy J. Martin to William M. Martin and Elizabeth A. Martin, TMS 0361-14-06-004.000, Eutaw Township, $10, love and affection.

• Kimberly I. Ott, John F. Ott, Jr. and Caroline D. Ott to Daniel Ott, TMS 0202-00-03-024, New Hope Township,$10,500.

• Unity of SC, LLC to James A. Lambert and Quantella Keitt-Lambert, TMS 0182-10-06-002, Orange Township, $211,900.

• P & H, LLC to MccDee’s Construction, LLC, TMN 0182-13-05-002.000, $65,000.

• William H. Clem, Jr. to Royal E. Boggs, Emorgella E. Boggs, Delfina Morales, Arturo Espinoza Calidonio, David E. Espinoza Calilidonio, and Marco Tullo Espinoza Calldonio, TMS 0238-00-05-025.000, $75,000.

• Gail Margaret HIte to Jennie Richardson, TMN 0057-06-10-002, Town of Neeses, $41,000.

• Purple Heart Homes, Inc. to Thomas Lenard Miller and Barbara Lehner, TMN 0143-18-04-014.000, Limestone Township, $25,500.

• Cheryl E. Frazier, Ashley Santiago and Erin Johnson to Cheryl E. Frazier, TMN 0113-17-02-007.000, Liberty Township, $5, love and affection.

• Cheryl E. Frazier to Tammy E. Thurman, TMN 0113-17-02-007.000, Liberty Township, $18,500.

• Angus F. Carrigg to Angus F. Carrigg and Dorris D. Carrigg, TMS 0175-08-02-002, Orange Township, $5, love and affection.

• Jerry Stuard to Larry J. Spires,TMS 0012-11-03-002, Town of Springfield, $5 and no other consideration.

• Tonya D. Lockard to Stone Bridge Solutions, LLC, TMS 0174-05-08-004.000, $50,000.

• Tricom Associates, LLC, Robert L. Pratt and Candace W. Pratt to George Busher, TMS 0358-17-02-011.000, $825,000.

• George Busher to AGB Eutawville LLC, TMN 0358-17-02-011.000, $1 and receipt which is acknowledged, granted, bargained, sold and released unto grantees.

• Brian Duncan a/k/a Brian O. Duncan to K & B Investments, LLC, TMS 0173-06-05-001.000, 0174-17-13-004.000 and 0207-08-02-003.000,0152-16-15-005.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• New Image Landscape Supply, LLC to K & B Investments, LLC, TMS 0172-08-05-007.000, Orange Township, $5 and valuable consideration.

• Katrina Hill to Katrina Hill and Eric A. Fortune, TMS 070-00-04-040 ,Caw Caw Township, $5, love and affection.

• Kathleen M. Keene f/k/a Kathleen M. Williams to Alfonso T. Canady and Berenese B. Canady, TMP 0286-00-05-032.000 and 0286-00-05-033.000, $40,000.

• Gerald T. Robinson, Jr. to Jose Kler, TMS 0154-10-02-005 and 0154-10-02-004, $25,000.

• Deborah J. Woods and Marilyn A Alim nka Marilyn Hunt Lewis to Sandra Susan Brunson,TMN 0182-13-03-005.000,Orange Township, $72,000.

• Charles Thomas Houge to EAS Homes of Santee LLC, TMS 0307-19-04-017.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Brian David Mullinax and Carl Dean Mullinax, Jr. to Allen S. Berry, TMP 0322-00-01-050.000, $600,000.

• Dineshbhai R. Patel and Sarojben Patel to Vishnubhai Bhagv Patel and Kokilaben V. Patel and upon their deaths, Ankit Patel, Nisha Patel and Bhumi Patel, TMP 0324-15-05-026, Vance Township, $200,000.

• Charles R. NIchols, Jr, aka C. R. Nichols, Jr. to Charles R. Nichols, Jr. and Robin E. Sandifer,TMN 0151-20-06-021, $5, love and affection.

• R. Gerald Myers to James W. Myers,TMN 0156-00-03-034 (portion), Edisto Township, $5, love and affection.

• James W. Myers to James W. Myers and Belinda M. Myers, TMN 0156-00-03-034 (portion), Edisto Township, $5, love and affection.

• R. Gerald Myers and James W. Myers to Angela Myers Dailey, TMN 0156-00-03-034 (portion), Edisto Township, $5, love and affection.

• R. Gerald Myers and James W. Myers to Angela Myers Dailey, TMN 0156-00-03-010, Edisto Township,$5, love and affection.

• Hwy 3 Mobile Home Park LLC to Bradley J. York, TMS 0139-19-01-005.000, Town of Cordova, $55,000.

• Corrective Deed - Houser Properties LLC to Evilio Ramirez, TMN 0168-00-02-004.000, $5 in hand.

• Debora Johnson to Rosa Malinder, TMN 0246-18-10-003.000, Town of Bowman, $5,000.

• J. B. Smith, Jr. to JPFS LLC,TMS 0276-00-05-002.000, $60,000.

• Yvonne M. McAlhany to Yasha Carolyn Barar for her natural life and after her death to Cynthia M. McClure and Ronald K. McClure, TMS 250-00-03-009 (portion), $5, love and affection.

• Yvonne M. McAlhany to Cynthia M. McCLure and Ronald K. McClure, TMS 0250-00-03-009, Cow Castle Township, $5, love and affection.

• Harold Hallman and Patricia Hallman to Teresa Diane Bennett, $TMP 0303-00-04-024.000, Elloree Township, $125,000.\

• Billy C. Milhouse to Brookland Enterprises, LLC, TMS 0113-13-06-003.000, Liberty Township, $14,000.

• Charles S. Busch, Lynnell B. Zissett and Patricia H. Busch to Funchess Farm I, LLC and J. M. Summers Properties, LLC, TMS 0202-00-04-003.000 and 0202-00-04-004.000, $5 and other good and valuable consideration.

• Rayford’s Group, LLC to Isaac W. Lee, TMS 0364-00-02-003.000, $5.

• Funchess Farm, I, LLC to J. M. Summers Properties, LLC, TMS 0202-00-04-003.000 (portion of) and 0202-00-04-004.000 (portion of), New Hope Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.\

• J. M. Summers Properties to Funchess Farm, I, LLC, TMS 0202-00-04-003.000 (portion of) and 0202-00-04-004.00 (portion of), New Hope Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Violet Ann Edwards and Anthony D. Edwards to Tammy Edwrads Thomasson, TMS 0081-00-02-006.000, Willow Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Tina M. Williams to Waylon Dale Williams, TMS 0179-00-02-006.000 (portion of), Orange Township, $5.

• Joshua Quentin Nimmons aka Joshua Q. Nimmons to Nimmons Real Estate LLC, TMN 0174-18-10-001, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Mary B. Ulmer to Patro H. Ulmer and Mary B. Ulmer, TMN 0424-00-03-004, Middle Township, $5, love and affection.

• Sharon P. Huffman aka Patricia W. Smoak to Lorie Seabrooks, TMN 0191-06-04-004, Town of Branchville, $20,000.

• Bryan P. Gibson and Sophia L. Amaker to James Bento, TMS 0143-12-01-011.000, $100,000.

• BLR Investments, LLC to Brent Henderson and Nicole Henderson, TPN 0324-10-01-0104.005, $225,000.

• Robert L. Brown to Jermaine J. Thorne and Stacia B. Thorne, TMS 0182-14-10-004.000, $15,000.

• Evelyn Marie Haddock by her agent, Harley Lynn Goodwin to Harley Lynn Goodwin, TMN 0155-14-014-019.000, Zion Township, $5, love and affection.

• Santee Ventures, LLC to Center Pointe at Santee, LLC, TMN 307-20-01-002 (2000), 328-03-03-009 (OLD), 307-20-01-021 (2000), 328-03-03-009 (OLD), Town of Santee, $975,000.

