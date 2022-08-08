ORANGEBURG COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg County Courthouse, Jul 21-29
- Johnnie Lee Mack to Beatrice J. Swett, TMS 0339-13-09-020, $1,600.
- Stanley L. Cooper to Marian P. Simmons, Parcel N 0173-10-12-003 and 0173-10-12-026, City of Orangeburg, $5, love and affection.
- David Lee Harvey and Thomas B. Dunn to Gerald Jenkins, Jr. and Heaven Angelique Abdallah Kourani, TMS 0331-00-03-044, Holly Hill Township, $215,000.
- Larry E. Bolin to Mixon Holdings, LLC, TMS 0115-00-01-001 and 0116-00-06-036, Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Katrena Sampson to Stephanie Maria Brenae Bell, TMS 0123-00-07-002.000, $15,000.
- Madhawendra P. Pathak and Gita S. Pathak to Kenneth J. Bowman and Pamela Bowman, TMN 0151-20-05-021, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Ronald David Craven as Personal Representative of the Estate of Robert Carroll Johnson to Harold Carroll, TMS 0173-06-15-016.000, City of Orangeburg, $5.
- Jimilyn Smith Kell aka Jimilyn Smith Crosby to Nazir Adam, TMN 0152-06-03-002, Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Donald L. James and Catherine L. James to Hope E. Greene, TMS 0151-20-06-004, City of Orangeburg, $250,000.
- George A. Barber, Jr. to Rhonda B. Griffith, TMN 0173-06-06-020, City of Orangeburg, $5, love and affection.
- Paragon, Inc. of South Carolina, LLC to LaTonya Latrese Nelson, TMS 0151-12-04-061.000, $358,900.
- Bryan Edward Barry aka Edward Bryan Barry and Kristen Carson Barry to Ryan Benjamin Sandifer and Madison Julie Sandifer, TMN 0141-00-03-086 and 0141-00-03-091, Zion Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Earnest Outlaw, Jr. to Kenneth Raynard Jackson and Najay Oliver, TMN 0301-00-03-007.000, $5,000.
- Kathy Denise Abraham to Robert T. Summers and Yahira Summers, TMS 0345-13-07-009.000, $32,500.
- Barbara Rose Jones to Robert T. Summers and Yahaira Summers, TMS 0345-13-07-010, $32,500.
- Judith L. Brown, as Trustee of the Brown Residuary Trust dated May 4, 1989 to the S.C. Department of Transportation, TMN 0152-20-12-002.000, $21,580 and other valuable consideration.
- Dale A. Wilsey and Linda A. Wilsey to Paul F. Gallagher and Mary A. Gallagher, TMP 0324-15-03-055.000, Vance Township, $325,000.
- Joyce Foxworth to Westok Farm, LLC, TMN 0163-00-00-001, $30,000.
- Grady W. Darnell, Sr. to Leonard Oliver, TMS 0246-20-06-020.000 (portion of), Town of Bowman, $5.
- Alice Holmes f/k/a Alice Hoover to Wylie Williams, TMS 0045-00-04-021.000, 0045-00-04-019.000, Hebron Township and 0045-00-04-020.000, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Harley Michelle Valdivia and David Allen Osteen, Jr. to Peggy T. Brockman, TMP 0324-20-14-06.000, Vance Township, $120,000.
- Lula Jones by Julian L. John, Attorney-in-Fact to Julian L. Jones, TMS 0173-13-17-003.000, City of Orangeburg, $10, love and affection.
- Lula Jones by Julian L. John, Attorney-in-Fact to Julian L. Jones, TMS 0150-18-01-016.000, $10 and assumption of mortgage indebtedness.
- Norma O. Robinson to Norma O. Robinson, Tracy Robinson Ellis and Erica D. Robinson, Co-Trustees of the Norma O. Robinson Trust, ½ interest, TMN 0174-19-12-005 and 0174-19-12-006, Orange Township, $5.
- Robert R. Valentine and Janice M. Valentine as Trustees of the Valentine Family Revocable Trust to Stephen R. Weishuhn and Kathy B. Weishuhn, TMS 0343-11-01-021, Vance Township, $600,000.
- Anne M. Neeley nka Anne M. Westbury to Nancy Louise Haisch, TMN 0150-16-03-004.000, $210,000.
- Charles H. Sipple IV anad LInder Sipple Suthers f/k/a Linder Rhoad Sipple to John Henry Dobrilla and Arasel Dobrilla and Enrique Martin Dobrilla, TMS 0191-11-20-001.000, Town of Branchville, $5.
- Blondell A. Hanks to Reginald B. Adgerson, TMN 0309-00-02-055 and0309-00-03-012, Vance Township, $5, love and affection.
- Carl A. Rawleigh to Tiffany Nicole Easterlin-Casanova, TMS 0072-00-04-027.000, Willow Township, $399,000.
- Melanie Locklear to Tora Nichols, Jr, TMN 0362-00-03-124 (portion of), $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Matthew W. Way to Eddie T. Judy and Melissa E. Judy, TMN 0256-00-05-008.000, Bowman Township, $5, true consideration.
- Ellen Stroble, Greg Reeves and Gerald Smith to Greg Reeves, TMN 191-15-04-003.000, Town of Branchville, $5 true consideration.
- Barbara J. Sports to Barbara J. Sports and Graham E. Smith, TMS 0345-18-04-018.000, $5 true consideration.
- 139 Claire B. Palmer to Deborah Ann Leake, TMS 0371-00-04-003.000, Eutaw Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Garris Properties, LLC to Stobo Holdings, LLC, TMS 0324-18-01-0114, 0324-18-01-013 and a Portion of TMS 0324-14-01-028 (portion of), $167,000.
- Randall Wade Truesdale to Sammie Calvin Jenkins, Jr. and Constance Lynn Needham, TMS 0286-00-03-038.000, Elloree Township, $136,000.
- MaddieFR Designs LTD to Shaneka L. Brown, TMS 0181-12-09-010, $204,900.
- Dwight K. Bair and Joyce S. Bair to Lonnie Dwight Bair, Jacqueline Bair West, Coy C. Bair and Julian K. Bair, reserving to themselves a life estate, TMN 0126-00-05-006, 0126-00-05-008, 0126-00-05-013, 0126-00-05-014, 0126-00-05-007, 0126-00-05-001, 0137-00-02-003 and 0126-00-05-009, $5, love and affection.
- South Carolina Gateway, LLC to Premium Peanut, LLC, Portion of TMS 0323-00-06-001, Vance Township, $10 and other good and valuable consideration.
- Super Land Holdings, LLC to Premium, Peanut, LLC, TMN 0323-05-02-001 (Portion of), $5 and other good and valuable consideration.
- Conquest Homes, LLC to Antwan J. Jackson, TMS 0151-12-04-059.000, $299.900.
- Michael C. Whetstone and Laura J. Whetstone to William Leech and Stephanie Leech, TMP 0350-00-06-001.000, Holly Hill Township, $5, love and affection.
- E. Jane F. Kabriel aka Jane F. Kabriel to Jane E. Kabriel and Laura Beth Koger as Co-Trustees of the Jane F. Kabriel Revocable Trust, TMN 0152-08-15.006 and 0172-11-03.002, $5.
- Langston Blair Properties, LLC and Dominic Jalen Properties, LLC to Ayer Time, LLC, TMS 0174-10-03-063 and 0174-10-03-075.000, $315,000.
- Tiffany Shanique Cable aka Tiffany Cable and Terrance Nathaniel Cadle to U & Joie Ventures, TMP 0173-09-05-002.000, Limestone Township, $115,300.
- Gertrude Salley in her capacity as Personal Representative of the Estate of Edward Jones Salley aka Edward J. Salley to Thomas L. Shelton and Tonia A. Shelton, TMN 0124-00-01-024.000, Liberty Township, $6,500.
- Jasper Graham Boyles to Benjamin E. Mills, TMN 0324-20-07-022, Vance Township, $35,000.
- The Estate of Calvin J. Sharp by and through Calvin T. Sharp, its personal representative to Jennifer M. Metts and Steven K. Metts, TMS 372-05-01-016, $285,000.
- Gertrude Salley in her capacity as personal representative of the Estate of Edward Jones Salley aka Edward J. Salley to Tyeshe A. Shelton, TMN 0124-00-01-027.000, Liberty Township, $6,500.
- Marian Pretto Wolfe Hayden and Martha Wolfe Martin as Trustees of the Zelma Elizabeth Wolfe Trust U/W/D July 10, 1995, to Judi Ann Strecker, TMS 0191-15-14-001, Town of Branchville, $30,000.
- Kandie B. Goodwin, Ellen B. Phillips, G. Dana Berry, Jennifer Elizabeth Atterton, Mary Carolyn Berry F/K/A Mary Carolyn Woodard, Zeb Vance Berry, III and Mary D. Berry to Tamara Pryce-Powell, TMS 0172-16-05-003.000, Orange Township, $258,900.
- Bruce Bernard Gaffney, Sr. to Vandy T. Gaffney, Sr., TMN 0182-05-12-005.000, 52-20-06-009.000 and 0152-20-04-004.000, $5 and affection.
- Calvin Myers and Evelyn Myers to Brandy Necole Trueblood, TMS 0041-00-02-001.000, $150,000.
- Jenaro J. Mendez aka Jenero J. Mendez to Solachi Gonzalez, TMP 0358-18-01-011, $5 and other consideration.
- Charlotte S. Dixon to Thomas F. Ulmer and Michele A. Childers, TMN 0152-08-06-015, $325,000.
- Robert L. Williams III to Robert L. Williams, III and Carmen L. Johnson, TMS 0282-12-06-002.000, Town of Elloree, $5 with Love and Affection.
- Linda J. Jackson to Doneece F. McNeil, TMS 0301-00-03-139, $5, love and affection.
- Jerry A Martin and Anita Louise Judy n/k/a Anita J. Martin to Jerry A. Martin and Anita J. Martin, TMS 0174-07-01-004.000, $5, love and affection.
- R.D. Cassone and Carol Cassone to Amy M. O’Connor, TMN 0151-19-02-027, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Millicent Sloan to Tiffany Rene Randolph, TMS 0113-09-01-026.000, $5, love and affection.
- Annette W. Marchant to Mark Thomas, TMN 0330-00-03-015.000, $5 and other valuable considerations.
- Taitech International, Inc. to Hollow Bridge Holdings, LLC, TMS 0303-00-08-003.000, $45,000.
- Don R. West and the I-26 & 210 Limited Partnership to Rory Fay and Deborah Fay, TMN 0253-00-02-005 (a portion), Cow Castle Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Marjorie R. Stoller aka Marjorie Michelle R. Stoller aka Michelle R. Stoller aka Marjorie Rast Stoller and Karl Stoller to North Palm Community Church, TMS 0141-00-03-035.000, 0141-00-03-080.000 and 0141-00-03-084, Zion Township, $960,000.
- Dominic Santanna Prophet to Brenda Hardy and David Hardy, TMN 0174-13-07-001.000, Orangeburg Township, $195,000.
- Christy H. Barnes to Darrell A. Kyzer and Angela R. Kyzer, TMN 0171-00-08-004.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Prime Property Group, LLC to Redstone Building Group, LLC, TMS 0331-00-01-047.000, $69,000.
- Lesa B. Steedly to Wyman W. Bates, Jr., TMN 0049-00-01-003, Willow Township, $5, love and affection.
- Alma L. Bowden to Joseph A. Kiett, TMN 0151-15-01-035, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.