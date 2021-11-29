ORANGEBURG COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg County Courthouse, November 12-17.

• Carla Von Jefferson to The Geraldson Company, TMN 0181-12-05-006.000, $20,000.

• Annie Lee Shephard Winstead to The Geraldson Company, Orange Township, TMN 0181-12-05-005.000, $18,000.

• Conquest Homes, LLC to Michael Raysor and Lacole Raysor, TMN 0151-19-02-048.000, $239,000.

• Corrective Title - Bhupendra G. Patel and Rasik G. Patel to Ritaben R. Patel, TMS 0141-09-02-023.000, Limestone Township, $5, love and affection.

• Conquest Homes, LLC to Samuel Green, TMN 0142-12-06-032.000, $256,180.

• Conquest Homes, LLC to Machell Murph, TMN Portion of 0142-12-06-032.000, $233,500.

• Rozzie E. Ott to Thomas O. Ott, Jr.,TMN 0156-00-03-037.000, Edisto Township, $5, love and affection.

• Samuel Carl Brenn to Quanda Green Jefferson, TMS 0176-00-07-069.000, $5.

• Robert Lee Simmons, and Curtis C. Simmons and Dorothy S. Zimmerman NKA Dorothy Ann Hobson to Richard Hobbs and Lisa Hobbs, TMS 0244-00-04-003.000, Middle Township, $60,000.

• Joseph Allen Rich to Douglas Myers and Stephanie Jackson, TMS 0149-00-01-011.000, $1,625,000.

• The Crawford Investment Group, LLC to Ronika L. Lewis, TMS 0183-06-04-014.000, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Linda Jackson to Steven P. New and Michael Sumpter, TMS 0302-12-006, $5, love and affection.

• Sharon P. Jeffcoat to Frankie A. O’Cain, TMS 0045-00-03-001.000, Hebron Township, $5, love and affection.

• Daniel Ruple to Pamela H. Hughes, TMN 0112-08-05-010.000, Liberty Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Betty Jean L. Bates to Pamela H. Hughes, TMS 0124-00-05-009.000; 0140-00-12-003.000 and 0140-00-12-003.001; 0112-08-08-002.000; 0155-13-02-003.000; 0155-13-03-002.000;0112-12-02-033.000, Liberty Township; 0112-16-03-008.002 & 0112-12-02-033.000; 0112-12-034.000; 0112-12-02-033.001; 0111-00-13-010.000, 0113-13-09-005.000, $5, love and affection.

• Mortasia Sweat and Tonya Jefferson Sweat to Virgie Whaley and Lamar Whaley, Jr., Vance Township, $10,300.

• A. Dewall Waters, Trustee A. Dewall Waters Revocable Trust to A. Dewall Waters, TMS 0152-08-05-005.000, City of Orangeburg, $5.

• Kenneth S. Riggins to Keith Hart, TMS 0371-00-05-039, $13,500.

• Bluffton Road, LLC to FSC BCBS Orangeburg, SC, LLC, TMS 0174-14-06-007.000, $2,402,664.

• Loxye Thompson aka Loxie Thompson to Loxye Thompson and Charles P. Thompson, Jr.,TMS 0173-05-10-014.000, Orange Township and 0152-12-08-005.000, $5, love and affection.

• B and T of Orangeburg Limited Partnership to Funny Farm, LLC, TMS 099-00-02-042 (portion of) $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Holly Hill Investment, LLC to Hunleytown, LLC, TMS 0339-13-01-004 and 0339-13-01-003, $158,000.

• TLOA of South Carolina, LLC to Frank Bowman, TMN 0152-12-21-010.000, City of Orangeburg, $58,000.

• Eleatta Corbett Diver to Andsco Services LLC, TMN 0174-13-04-004.000, Orange Township, $28,000.

• Bertha Oliver Ritter to Tonya Ritter Jenkins, TMN 0135-00-06-029.000, Town of Eutawville, $5, love and affection.

• KSE Limited Family Partnership, KSE CRP, LLC, TMS 0180-10-02-019.000, $10 in hand.

• BKDE, LLC to Santee-Lawson, LLC, TMS 0308-08-03-011.000, Vance Township, $10 in hand.

• John Cude to Randall C. Harris and Christopher M. Panther, TMN 0155-00-11-030.000, Liberty Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Kevin Caleb Rider to Terry Kevin Rider, TMS 0343-09-06-004.000, $5, love and affection.

• Tracey Shuler-Stanback to Kelvin Legree and Teresa Legree, TMS 0181-16-01-010.000, Orange Township, $15,000, love and affection.

• Inger C. Williams to Amanda Aracely Cruz Garcia, TMS 0012-13-04-012.000, $16,000.

• Jeremiah Oliver, Sanddera Oliver and Samuel Oliver, Jr to Lorraine Oliver, TMN 0336-08-02-004.000, $5, love and affection.

• Conquest Homes, LLC to Ryan Clark, TMS Portion of 0142-12-06-051.000, $234,095.1

• Nancy Wolfe Hudson to Lisa Hudson Boltin and John C. Boltin, reserving to Nancy Wolfe Hudson a life estate, TMS 0142-15-13-005, Limestone Township, $5.

• Henry A. Ridgeway and Joanne W. Ridgeway to Dean R. Lomonaco, Jr. and Emily K. LomonacTMS 0173-15-26-008.000, $10 and other valuable consideration.

• Henrietta R. Dukes to Thomas G. Dukes, TMN 0027-00-01-022, $5, love and affection.n

• Corrective Title - Beverly R. Ulmer, as Trustee of Trust G established under the Last Will and Testament of Jacob S. Ulmer, Jr. to Acro Renovations, LLC, TMN 0286-09-01-005, Town of Elloree, $5 and other valuable consideration.

