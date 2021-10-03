ORANGEBURG COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg County Courthouse, September 8-28, 2021:
• Jose Luis Salazaar Rivera aka Rivera Jose L. Salazar aka Rivera Jose L. Salazar Gonzales to Frank Washington, TMS 0320-00-04-020.0000, Providence Township, $285,000.
• Byron Amlicar Mendez Munoz to Q & E LLC, TMS 0173-12-06-018.000, Orange Township, $105,000.
• Betty D. Stuckey to Bruce A. Kreutzer and Marita S. Kreutzer, TMN 0307-20-07-018.000, Vance Township, $139,000.
• Robert A. Lawn and Anna H. Lawn, as Trustees for the Robert A. and Anna H. Lawn Revocable Trust to R.H. Lussiter, TMN 0307-20-04-012.000, Vance Township, $185,000.
• Joseph Bryan Abstance and David Lionel Abstance, III to Rehana Nasser, TMN 0152-08-07.000, $170,000.
• DJJ Holdings, LLC to Zacharias S. Wright, TMS 0181-20-03-014.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Kirklyn H. Howell, Jr. to James Daniel Shirar, TMS 0358-06-05-006, $250,000.
• Towanna L. Riley to Candace Yolonda Spells, TMS 0173-06-16-011.000, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Anna Dale Knight, f/k/a Anna Dale Peeples and Santinno Sterling Knight to Angela K. Bell and Arthur R. Hopkins, III, TMN 0047-00-02-004.000, $165,000.
• Jonah Canter to Edisto Property Management, LLC, TMN 0248-00-02-011.000, $5.
• Blackleaf Real Estate Investment Group, LLC to Woodrow Armstrong, Jr., TMS 0175-18-07-008.000, Orange Township, $190,000.
• Scott Woodlands, LLC to Raw Timber, LLC, $10 and other valuable consideration.
• Freddie Johnson and Lizzie Johnson to Leroy Fogle, TMN 0308-00-05-053.000, Vance Township, $79,000.
• Brigitte Leann Adkins and Jessica Marie Moore to Adrian L. Hoffman and Austin L. 0303-00-05-007.000, $10,000.
• Bobby A. Rutland to Mack C. Stillinger, Jr., TMS 0345-17-00-006, $5,000.
• Harry H. Patterson to Michael P. Fitzherbert and Lisa H. Fitzherbert, TMN 0307-00-02-078.000, $197,500.
• RicAnne Marie Ferguson to Matthew Bryand and Cordelia Bryant, TMN 0100-00-02-060, Willow Township, $30,250.
• L. Jarrette Burckhalter, IV to Shane M. Burroughs, TMN 0152-06-05-005, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Susan B. Jackson to MW Farms, LLC, TMN 0210-00-03-003, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Yvette Streahle to Julia Lovely and Anthony Lovely, TMS 0140-00-05-006 and 0140-00-05-005, Zion Township, $32,000.
• MC Rentals, LLC to Straker Two LLC, TMS 0173-12-04-007.000, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Rosa R. Hilton to J. Roger Risher, TMS 0369-00-03-029.000, $5.
• Laura R. Cross to J. Roger Risher, TMS 0369-00-03-033.000, $5.
• Donna S. Kirven aka Donna S. Kirvin nka Donna K. Weathers to Jerry K. Roberson and Lisa Michelle Roberson, TMS 0246-19-06-04-000 (portion), Bowman Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Donna S. Kirven aka Donna S. Kirvin nka Donna K. Weathers to Jerry K. Roberson and Lisa Michelle Roberson, TMS 0246-19-06-004.000 (portion), Bowman Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Elias Sarmiento to Justin M. Ryan and Shannon R. Ryan, TMS 0246-14-03-009.000, Town of Bowman, $235,000.
• William J. Strickland, Sr. and Glenda M. Strickland to Thalia Strickland, TPN 0027-00-06-017 (portion of), Powell, love and affection.
• William J. Strickland, Sr. and Glenda M. Strickland to Thomas Glenn Strickland, TPN 0027-00-06-017 (portion of), love and affection.
• William J. Strickland, Sr. and Glenda M. Strickland to William Jetter Strickland, Jr., TPN 0027-00-06-017 (portion of), love and affection.
• David Tucker, Samuel Tucker, James Tucker and Miracle Tucker-Gressette to Robin Tucker-Benjamin, Orange Township, TMN 0181-20-03-005.000, $5, love and affection.
• Stephen J. Yusko and Patricia J. Yusko to John Lynn England, as Trustee, of the John L. England Revocable Trust, TMS 0346-08-01-006.000, Vance Township, $400,000.
• Mary Elizabeth Stoudemire to Luis Alberto Castro and Sobeyda J. Aguilar, TMS a portion of 0319-00-02-017.000 and 0319-00-02-017.001, Holly Hill Township, $65,000.
• Harriett M. Lane and Thomas R. Morgan to Alicia M. Lowder and Lawrence Anslow, TMS 0060-11-02-038.000, Elizabeth Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Joseph M. Commiso and Pamela J. Commiso to Cedric Brown, TMN 0303-00-01-016.000, Elloree Township, $16,000.
• William R. Bull to William R. Bull and Yvette B. Bull, TMN 0289-00-02-006.000, Providence Township, $5.
• Megra Spells and Benjamin F. Spells, Jr. to California Dream, LLC, TMS 0339-18-02-003.000, Town of Holly Hill, $70,000.
• Tammie McAlhany to Melissa Matthews, John Matthews and Joshua Matthews, Portion of TMS 0253-00-01-010, Cow Castle Township, $5 true consideration.
• Barbara A. Jones to Kayla N. Jenkins, TMN 0193-0301-040, Orange Township, love and affection.
• Earnestine Whitmore Adams aka Ernestine Whitmore Adams, Lavern Whitmore, Ronald Whitmore and Mary Whitmore to Elaine Whitmore aka Elaine Whitmore Odom, TMS 0173-08-13-018, $5, Love and Consideration.
• South State Bank aka South State Bank, N.A. to FBC Holdings, LLC, TMS 0174-14-02-001.000, $425,000.
• Jeronica A. White Frazier to Jeronica A. White and Robert King, III, TMS 0301-00-03-121, Vance Township, $5, Love and Affection.
• John M. Dangerfield, II and Megan C. Dangerfield to Jordan Hawkins and Sara Brittany Hawkins, TMN 0152-08-16-001, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Phyllis Jean Wilson to Hyo Jin Jang, TMN 0151-15-01-018, City or Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Claire L. Hewitt to Maria G. Cooper, TMN 0142-11-01-013, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Andrew Burnette and Martha N. Burnett to Martha N. Burnette as Trustee of the Barry T. Burnette Family Trust, TMS 0343-11-01-008, Vance Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Anthony Stewart and Kendra Stewart to Martin Mederos-Rivera and Rigoberto Mederos-Trujillo, TMS portion of 0356-00-01-022.000 and 0356-00-01-019.000, $56,000.
• Gregg E. Peters to Michael G. Davis and Mary Burgess, TMS 0285-00-08-001.000, Elloree Township, $143,000.
• Concrete Supply C. Realty, LLC to New Image Landscape Supply, LLC, TMN 0172-08-05-007, $300,000.
• Rayfort Moorer to Paragon Inc. of South Carolina, LLC, TMS 0173-14-07-009.000, City of Orangeburg, $55,000.
• S.C. Public Service Authority to Fred Amaker, TMS 0361-13-07-001.000, $14,500.
• Marc S. Johnstone to Jacob Legree Walling, TMN 0044-00-08-008.000, $60,000.
• Henry Benjamin to Yolanda Scott and Courtney Scott, TMS 0111-00-15-101 (portion of), $100.
• Robert E. Reeping and Annette Reeping to Gerald Vasend and Katerina Vasend, TMN 0324-13-03-042.000, $60,000.
• Leon Bradley to Qualen T. Bradley, TMS 0173-08-13-014.000, Orange Township, $5, love and Affection.
• Tregals, LLC to the Orangeburg County Disabilities and Special Needs Board, TMS 0308-11-02-021 and 0308-11-02-023, Town of Santee, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Arlene S. Posey fka Arlene S. White to John Wesley Tobias, TMS 0180-00-06-010.000, $28,500.
• Wanda J. Bolin to Sandy James Harris and Suzanne M. Ferrara-Harris, TMS 0116-00-01-010.000 and 0115-00-02-003.000, Limestone Township, $63,000.
• Corrective Deed - Stephen Joseph Hiles and Stacy Susan Hiles to Enzor Construction, LLC, TMN 0307-19-04-015.000, Elloree Township, $5.00.
• Raymond Johnson to R&J Property Mgmt. LLC, TMS 0155-06-03-016.000, Zion Township, $55,000.
• Shawn M. Gadson, Lorraine Gadson, Luther Gadson, III and Aaron Gadson to Patricia A. Berry, TMS 362-00-02-065, Eutawville Township, $21,000.
• Ross Investment Capital, LLC to Michael Leach, TMS 0152-12-16-001.000, City of Orangeburg, $300,000.
• Buck Branch Farms, LLC to L. Landrum Weathers, Jr., part of TMN 246-00-1-004, $5.
• Robert E. West and Harriet W. Bozard to Harriett W. Bozard and George F. Bozard, TMN 0328-00-01-018, Vance Township, $45,000.
• AR & RR, LLC (formerly DT & RR, LLC) to Andrea A. Rodriguez aka Asha Rodriguez, TMS 0174-14-04-018.000, TMS 0174-14-04-28.000, TMS 0174-14-04- 025.000, TMS 0174-14-04-026.000, TMS 0174-14-04-027.000, TMS 0174-14-04-21.000, TMS 0174-14-04-022.000, TMS 0174-14-04-023.000, TMS 0174-14-04-024.000, $10.
• Raymond A. Polk and Josh A. Polk to Raymond A. Polk, Josh A. Polk and Daphanie Foster, TMS 0350-00-04-030.000, $5, love and affection.
• Andrew S. Westbury to Tekeisah King, TMS 0154-16-01-003, City of Orangeburg, $175,000.
• Sydney R. Janney and Wilton Henry Rhame, III, to Holly Hill Land, LLC, TMN 0339-05-01-001.000, $5 in hand.
• Irene A. Seadale to Randall L. Krunich, TMN 0303-00-02-003.000, Elloree Township, $145,000.
• Harry Patterson to Katrina Patrella Cummings, TMN 0307-00-02-036.000, $23,500.
• Torrance Mitchum and Shauntoya Middleton to Shauntoya Middleton, TMS 0339-13-16-008, Town of Holly Hill, $5.
• Frank M. Staley, Jr. to Frank H. Staley and Elisa E. Staley, TMS 0182-05-07-001.000 and 0173-16-02-002.000, $5, love and affection.
• Samuel Dean Campbell and Rozanne Ayers Campbell to Samuel Dean Campbell and Rozanne Ayers Campbell, TMN 0151-20-07-002, $5 to ourselves.
• Samuel Dean Campbell aka S. Dean Campbell aka S. D. Campbell to Mark D. Campbell, $5, TMN 0151-15-02-001 (Portion), love and affection.
• Samuel Dean Campbell aka S. Dean Campbell aka S. D. Campbell to Greg B. Campbell, TMN 0151-15-02-001 (portion) $5, love and affection.
• Samuel Dean Campbell aka S. Dean Campbell aka S. D. Campbell to Tara C. Yongue, TMN 0151-15-07-004 (portion), $5, love and affection.
• Samuel Dean Campbell aka S. Dean Campbell aka S. D. Campbell to Holly C. Gamble, TMN 0151-15-07-004 (portion), $5, love and affection.
• Samuel Dean Campbell aka S. Dean Campbell aka S. D. Campbell to Sallie C. Koon, TMN 0151-15-07.011, $5, love and affection.
• Mark D. Rovai and Christopher T. Rovai to Cathleen Marie Krupa, TMS 0173-09-05-009, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Richard F. Stroman to Margaret Ann Rowland, TMS 0358-15-00-003.000, Eutaw Parish, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• G. M. Booth, III aka George M. Booth, III, David B. Booth and Katherine B. Headden to Antonio M. Pittman, TMS 0175-06-02-007.000, $5.
• Reba Jackson Folsom as Trustee of the CWV-WDJ Trust Agreement dated 1/10/2021 to Jonah Hollman, TMS 0037-00-09-004.000, $5.
• William Ross Middleton, Carmen Ladonna Middleton, Coy LaSone Jefferson and Rebecca Lynne Sharpe fka Rebecca Lynne Middleton to Coy LaSone Jefferson and Rebecca Lynne Sharpe, TMN 0175-09-01-003, $5, love and affection.
• Booker T. Washington, Sr. to Anthony Washington, TMN 0033-00-06-019.000, Willow Township, $1, love and affection.
• Betty Mae Garner to Suzette Smalls, TMN 0329-00-002-063.000, $10,000.
• Sheryl L. Mason-O’Connell to Tunita Doan, TMS 0122-00-01-022.000, $5 plus dissolution of partnership.
• Joel E. Tedeton to Thomas L. Bennett and Sonya D. Bennett, Town of Springfield $170,000.
• Andrew Zebulun Hutto to Andrew Zebulun Hutto and Ashley Ayer Hutto, TMS 0192-00-02-013.000, Branchville Township, $5.
• MC Rentals, LLC to Sandra Betanzos Narcia, TMS 0246-14-07-004.000, Bowman Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Raymond T. Krygier and Audrey J. Krygier to Johnny D. Castle, Portion of TMN 0189-00-05-019.000, Branchville Township, $108,000.
• Joycelyn McFarlin to Chiqueretta Johnson, TMN 0142-12-09-003, Limestone Township, $140,000.
• Orangeburg Coffee Roasters LLC to Touch Bistro and Lounge LLC, TMS 0173-14-09-003.000, City of Orangeburg, $250,000.
• The Estate of Blanche G. Glover and Eugene Glover, II to Morris L. Thompson, TMS 0182-06-03-007.000, $10 and other valuable consideration.
• Michael C. Jeffcoat to M.C. Jeffcoat, LLC, TMS 0043-00-04-001.000, Hebron Township, $5.
• Harriett M. Lane to Richard Dean Royson, TMN 0060-08-22-001 and 0060-07-07-009, Town of North, $5, love and affection.
• Ribbon Home SPV I, LLC to Kathy Patterson, TMN 0286-05-02-008.000, Town of Elloree, $238,000.
• Lewis James Dickerson to Daniel Williams and Kelsey Williams, TMS 0299-00-02-037.000, $195,000.
• Andrea Rodriguez aka Andrea A. Rodriguez-Kent to Montrel Riley, TMS 0174-20-05-010.000, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Jerry Hall to Angela Shannon Hall and Jason B. T. Hall, TMN 0152-20-08-002 and 0094-00-07-008, $5, love and affection.
• Anne D. Williamson, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Jay Harold Dahlgren to Willis L. Ware and Mary A. Ware, TMN 0152-07-03-004, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Robert Bayne Haigler to Haigler Farms Partnership, TMS 0349-00-05-007, 0338-00-02-025, 0349-00-05-008 (a portion), 0260-00-01-004, 0349-00-05-008 (a portion), Holly Hill Township, 0126-00-03-005, 0126-00-03-005, and 0139-00-01-007, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Robert Bayne Haigler and Wallace E. Haigler to Haigler Farms Partnership, TMN 0277-00-01-001, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Carrie Pough aka Carie Pough and Dalton Pough to Phillip Pough, TMN a portion of 0097-00-01-063.000, Liberty Township, $5, love and affection.
• Lettice Cumbee Fralick to Joseph W. Watkins, TMN 0083-00-05-002, Liberty Township, $5, love and affection.