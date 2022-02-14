ORANGEBURG COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg County Courthouse, Feb. 2-8, 2022.

• Britton D. Moorer to Sean P. Kelly and Donna Kelly, Portion of TMS 0312-00-03-005, $12,500.

• John D. Myers and Dyanna E. Myers to David P. Myers, Jr., TMS 0300-00-02-018, Providence Township, $5, love and affection.

• David P. Myers, Jr. to Homer Calvin Strock, Jr. and Calvin Jason Strock, TMS 0300-00-02-018, Providence Township, $5,love and affection.

• Quicken Loans, LLC to Gertrude Robinson, TMS 0173-15-07-010.000, $89,500.

• Larry G. Myers and Barbara M. Myers to Demarcus Pelzer and Positive Vibes, LLC, TMS 0153-13-04-002, Zion Township, $60,000.

• Richard A. Inman as Successor Trustee of the Davis O. Smith Residual Trust to Gramling and Gramling, LLC, TMS 0207-07-01-002.002, $270,000.

• Sandford Investments II, LLC to Lou Matthews John Jennings, $9,500. Page 0244

• Jeremy Hiers to Cody Rhinehart, TMS 0153-06-05-006.000, $10 and other valuable consideration.

• Oxbow Preserve, LLC to 74 Meyer Limited Liability Company, TMS 0163-00-00-015.000 (Portion of), $280,000.

• Darrell Knapp and Laura Knapp to Jody Brown, TMS 0377-00-00-031.000, Town of Eutawville, $299,900.

• Amy O. Kitching to Brenda Lynn Shuman and Thomas Richard Shuman, II, TMS 0324-19-04-011, Vance Township, $715.000.

• Barney R. Atkinson, Donna A. Huffman, Daniel S. Atkinson, Bennett P. Atkinson, III and Shawn D. Atkinson to Renata A. Deassis, TMS 0338-06-01-007, Holly Hill Township, $22,000.

• Rhoad Farm, LLC to Phillip Martin Whetstone, TMS 0081-00-07-027, Willow Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Blackleaf Real Investment Group, LLC to Lisa Busby Myers and Lloyd Donnell Myers, TMS 0152-07-03-017.000, $5.

• Sarah B. Wiggins to Holseberg Properties, LLC, TMS 0346-00-03-019.000 and 0346-00-03-018.000, Eutaw Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Superior Land and Timber, Inc. to Luke Joshua Hartung, TMS 0282-11-09-001, Elloree Township, $31,500.

• James W. Addison and Cheryl J. Addison to Justin Rex Jones, TMN 0042-00-01-003.000, Elizabeth Township, $21,581.

• Justin Rex Jones to David Callahan, TMN 0042-00-01-003.000, Elizabeth Township, $10,000.

• David Callahan to Cheryl J. Addison, TMN 0042-00-01-003.000, Elizabeth Township, $10.

• Robert H. Riley, Jr. and Robert H. Riley, III to Cross Creek Drive 13A LLC, TMS 0206-00-06-005.000, $60,795.

• Darrell Kennerly to Darrell Kennerly, II, TMN 097-00-01-018 (portion of), $10, love and affection.

• Patricia Dianne S. Plyler aka Patricia D. S. Plyler to Walter Scott Fisk, TMN 0358-06-03-022.000, $10, love and affection.

• Lisa Jackson Byrd, David Jackson and Karen Jackson to Mike Anthony Byrd, TMS 0317-00-03-008.000, Town of Holly Hill, $5,000.

• Lisa Jackson Byrd, David Jackson and Karen Jackson to TMS 0317-00-03-009.000, Kristen Byrd, $5, love and affection.

• Rebecca L. Evans, Personal Representative for the Estate of Joseph Dustin Evans to Joseph Evans, Jr. and Rebeca L. Evans, TMN 0112-00-07-136, $15,000.

• Robert C. McWhorter and Amy E. McWhorter to Scott A. Zorn and Alicia R. Zorn, TMS 0350-00-04-040, Holly Hill Township, $103,000.

• Charity Bailey, Briana Spates, Kayla Bailey, Barnard Swanson, Porscha Calhoun and Jaylen B. Commons to Doris Bailey, TMS 0347-12-02-012 and 0347-08-08-002, $5, love and affection.

• Valerie Fields to Robin Hubbard Jones, TMS 0173-06-25-001.000, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Asia A. Cooper, Jr. and Mazzelle L. Cooper to Clarence E. Travis, TMP 0302-00-06-007.000, $22,000.

• Amanda Michelle Christopher Davis and Jonathan Paul Christopher to Wanda K. Christopher, TMN 0324-20-15-012.000, 0324-20-15-013.000 and 0324-20-15-014.000, Vance Township, $5.

• Jennifer S. Banner aka Jennifer E. Banner to Ronald Hoover and Kristy Baltezegar, TMS 0095-00-02-006.000, Elizabeth Township, $397,000.

• A. D. Waters Enterprises, LLC to Colleen Pressley Whetstone, TMN 0152-08-03-003, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Restoration Land & Timber to Village Green of Elloree LLC, TMN 0286-00-05-027.000, 0286-00-05-030.000 and 0286-00-01-007.000, $160,000.

• Debra Boyer to Tonia R. Stone, Tina K. Scott, George J. Boyer and Vivian L. Yon, TMS 0065-00-02-01-6000, $5, love and affection.

