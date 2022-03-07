ORANGEBURG COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg County Courthouse, Feb. 23, 2022.

• Kenneth S. Ott to Mark Barrow and Cathy Barrow, TMN 0246-14-05-000, Town of Bowman, $5,000.

• Olivia B. MacDonald to Livingston Plantation, LLC, TMS 0022-00-01-003.000 (Orangeburg Co.( Rocky Grove Township, and 306-00-03-007.000 (Aiken Co.), $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Wanda K. Christopher to Michael J. Green and Jane A. LaLone, TMP 0324-20-15-012.000, 0324-20-15-013.000 and 0324-20-15-014.000, Township of Vance, $94,000.

• Gail Sharperson aka Gale Sharperson to Rita Green, TMN 0172-10-06-006.000, City of Orangeburg, $60,000.

• Betty Jo Griffin and David P. Griffin to Tomeka Shawntasha Robinson, TMS 0151-13-02-013.000, $232,000.

• Isabel Franco-Morales to Ayala Reyna E. Valle, TMN 0112-12-03-005.000, Liberty Township, $8,000.

• Tina D. Bishop to Manda N. Driggers, TMN 0155-14-04-022.000, Zion Township, $5, love and affection.

• Calvin I. Gadson to JoAnn R. Berry, TMN 0257-00-03-046.000, Bowman Township, $4,000.

• Louise B. Young to Javier M. Flores Rodriguez and Silvia Moreno, TMN 0138-00-06-003 (portion), Zion Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Annie Brimfield-Thacker, Sarah M. Martino, Betty B. Brooks, Terry Brimfield, Frank Brimfield, Nathaniel T. Brimfield, Robert L. Kimpson and Tyrus Peace to James E. Huffman, TMN 0061-20-10-009, Town of North, $31,000.

• Appian Orangeburg Industrial, LLC to BRE Orangeburg, LLC, TMS 0180-05-01-006, $6,344,988.

• James B. Weeks and Stephanie M. Weeks to Jerry Dixon Putman and Teresa M. Putman, TMS 0175-18-08-002.000, $168,500.

• Phil Phu Pham to Elloree Development Group, LLC, TMN 0286-05-19-012.000 and 0286-05-19-004.000, Town of Elloree, $120,000.

• Marilyn R. Scott to Wesley Jamall Scott, Portion of TMS 0033-00-01-002.000, $5, love and affection.

• Donna Hilliard-Langston aka Donna Hilliard to Matthew Langston and Donna Hilliard-Langston, Trustee of the Langston Family Trust, TMP 0309-00-01-021.000, Township of Providence, $5 and no other consideration.

