ORANGEBURG COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg County Courthouse, August 5-11.

• Susie Graves Rivers and Susie G. Rivers as Personal Representative of the Estate of Morris Rivers, Sr. to Clinton J. Wilford, Sr. and Sharon C. Wilford, TMN 0142-07-01-036.000, Limestone Township, $289,000.

• Sonia Taylor to VH & SH, LLC, TMS 0151-07-03-007.000, Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Greta J. Canfield and Kenneth L. Canfield to Danielle Elizabeth Williams, TMS 0173-15-17-0203.000, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Gwynette P. LaTerra to Justin Swanson and Wendy Swanson, TMS 0176-00-07-040.000, $5.

• Gerald L. Culler, as Trustee of The Gerald L. Culler Living Trust dated July 9, 2018 ; Junelle C. Felkel, Willis C. Culer, Jr., Emily C. Weinberger f/k/a Emily Ruth Culler, Willis C. Culler, III, Sandra C. Zemp and Albert C. Watson, Jr. to Jeannette C. Garder, TMN 0142-08-02-006, $5.

• Jeanette C. Gardner to Thomas Green and Michelle Green, TMN 142-08-02-006, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Junelle C. Felkel a/k/a Junells Culler Felkel to Thomas Green and Michelle Green, TMN 0142-08-02-004, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Gerald L. Culler, as Trustee of The Gerald L. Culler Living Trust dated July 9, 2018, Jeannette C. Gardner, Junelle C. Felkel, Emily C. Weingberger f/k/a Emily Ruth Culler, Willis C. Culler, III, Sandra Zemp and Albert C. Watson, Jr. to Willis C. Culler, Jr., TMN 0143-20-04-009, $5, love and affection.

• Willis C. Culler, Jr. to Gerald L. Culler as Trustee of the Gerald L. Culler Living Trust dated July 9, 2018, TMN 0143-20-04-009, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Wanda K. Christopher, Amanda Michelle Christopher Davis and Jonathan Paul Christopher to Dale Karg, TMPN 0324-20-15-004.000, Township of Vance, $27,500.

• Valtir LLC by name change to Trinity Highway Products, LLC to MDV Trinity 4, LLC, TMS 0171-00-01-016.000, 0171-00-01-015.000 and 0171-00-01-012.000, $10 and other good and valuable consideration.

• Marcia J. Jackson and William J. Jackson, Jr. to Gregory Costa, Sr. and Carloyn L. Costa, TMP 0324-11-03-004.000, $400,000.

• Deborah L. Finkelstein to Deborah L. Finkelstein, Sabra Langston Keels Brown and Susan Langsotn Johnson, TMS 0152-07-10-002.000, $5.

• Atlantic Financial Services, Inc. to Lucas Droh, TMS 0308-00-06-059, Vance Township, $16,058.04.

• Clinton J. Wilford, Sr. and Sharon C. Wilford to William Dunn and Megan Byrd, TMN 0152-11-04-033.000, City of Orangeburg, $299,900.

• LAAS, LLC to Steveli Stocklands, LLC, TMN 0061-00-05-027, $24,857.50.

• Rembert F. Singletary, Belvin K. Singletary and Margie H. Singletary to Arunkumar Patel TMS 0339-17-11-017.000, Town of Holly Hill, $37,000.

• William David Sisolak and Darla Feld Sisolak to Travis Caron Walters, TMS 0111-00-15-074.000, Zion Township, $275,000.

• Larry Stevenson, Jr. to Paragon Development of SC, LLC, TMS 0152-05-01-013.000, $155,000.

• Harshal Patel to David Wayne Morris, TMS 0141-00-03-071.000, $112,500.

• Manan S. Soni and Jinalben M. Pater to Manan S. Soni, TMS 0324-14-01-018, $5.

• Helen Gordon Gary and Audrey E. Gordon and Donna Grodon Green to Gwendolyn Evette Utsey, TMS 0181-17-09-108.000, $91,000.

• John R. Walker, Inc. to Thomas E. Kohn, TMS 0117-00-02-018.000 and 0117-00-02-024.000 (Orangeburg Co.) and 043-00-00-006 (Calhoun Co.), $32,400.

• Tory Cooper to Todd Cooper and Larissa Cooper, TMS 0173-06-27-004.000, $5.

• T. Dayle Bolen to LSDB Oburg, LLC, TMS 0174-18-04-001.000, Orange Township, $225,000.

• Willene James, aka Willene Lawson James, aka Willene James Lawson to Lasting Legacy Enterprises, LLC, TMS 0099-00-12-003.000, 0321-00-01-115.000, 0131-00-06-027.000, 0354-00-00-004.000, 0191-10-04-011.000, 0209-00-05-007.000, 0167-00-00-016.000, 0332-00-02-023.000, 0347-15-02-003.000, 0339-17-07-006.000, 0324-17-01-002.000 and 0181-17-02-003.000, $5.

• Daria Priester to Richard Tyler Black, Kailyn W. Black, Rickey E. Black and Cheryl L. Black, Tax Parcel No., 0012-15-09-001, $40,000.

• Dorothy Bryant, Jemol Wideman and Zula M. Twitty to Booker T. Wideman, Bowman Township, TMS 0267-00-07-001.000, $5, love and affection.

• Anthony Blake Bolen to Larry Williams and Gloria Jamison Williams, TMN 0175-18-06-007, $229,000.

• Donald K. Weidle to Denney Lee Conley, Jr., TMPN 0291-00-04-010.000 and 0292-00-01-005.000, $575,000.

• Alec Johnson to Cristobal Basurto Duran, TMS 0246-14-01-016, Bowman Township, $115,000.

• Michael Kevin Garrison as Personal Representative of the Estate of Gloria Munn Garrison to Ashlyn A. Gray, TMS 0152-09-02-003.000, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Stone Bridge Solutions, LLC to Yolanda Patrice Robinson, TMS 0174-05-08-004.000, $295,000.

• Rether L. Brown to Samuel Brown, Jr., TMN 0174-14-07-026.000, City of Orangeburg, $5, love and affection.

• Ann S. McCoy to Jakeway Properties, LLC, TMN 0297-00-03-004 (a portion), Providence Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• PW Partners LLC to Christopher Smith, TMN 0214-00-03-007, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Greg Reeves to William A. Metts, TMS 0191-15-04-003, Town of Branchville, $3,000.

• David E. Collins to Lisa K. Marchant, Kenneth W. Kent and David Wesley, TMS 30151-05-03-015.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• D. R. Horton, Inc. to Gena Mayer and Timothy Mayer, TMS 0307-20-01-046,Town of Santee, $393,900.

• Palmetto Property Buyers, LLC to Rex Conner and Lee Erbe as Trustees of the Conner Erbe Living Trust dated Oct. 31, 2019, TMS 0282-00-02-005, $47,900.

• Audubon Homes, LLC to Hollow Bridge Holdings, LLC, TMS p/o 0303-00-22-026.000, $33,677.