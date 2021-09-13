ORANGEBURG COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg County Courthouse, September 1-8, 2021.
• Rachel Carpenter Cooper and Seth Dariel Cooper to Amanda Leigh Yeager, TMS 0140-00-05-025.000 and 0140-00-05-026.000, Zion township, $185,000.
• John S. Martin and Joyce L. Martin to Carl Pullin, Jr., TMS 0245-00-04-037.000, Bowman Township, $453,000.
• T. Dayle Bolen to Mark David Williams and Frances Amanda Williams, TMS 0324-10-01-002.018, $241,000.
• John R. Canter, Shannon Leigh Canter Jones and Joshua Canter to Jonah Canter, TMS 0248-00-02-011.000, $5.
• Sarah Dawn Rilery and Maurice Alexander Riley to Curtis J. Welch, TMS 0306-00-12-007.000, $182,500.
• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Adriese Williams, TMN 0182-14-04-019, $36,000.
• Demetria Kelly to C & B Properties of South Carolina, LLC, TMN 0174-20-07-005.000, $42,500.
• Caleb E. Hartzog, Jr. and Stephanie S. Hartzog to Darrell W. Smith and Sharon K. D. Smith, TMS 0083-00-06-027.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Gressette Investment Limited to Kent William Benskin and Julie Benskin, TMS 0174-07-02-004.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Gabriel B. Ingraham, III to Ted N. Hebert and Jill Hebert, TMN 0304-00-01-002.000, Elloree Township, $35,000.
• Earnestine J. Austin and James W. Jones to Reggie L. Jones and Penelope Jones, TMN 0270-00-06-005.000, Bowman Township, $5, love and affection.
• Rena S. McDonald to Timothy H. Burns and Sharon Ann McNulty-Burns, TMS 0338-00-01-027.000, $195,000.
• PD Homes, LLC to Christopher Harris Houston, TMS 0246-19-02-003.000, Town of Bowman, $175,000.
• Kiko Enterprises Inc. to Nicole Carpenter, TMS 0033-00-03-005.000, $28,100.
• Susan Bateman to Raymond Kelly, TMS 0122-00-07-023.000, Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• David Dukes, Harold Pelzer, Ross Adams, Patty Johnson, Dana Pelzer and Stanley Pelzer to Shirley May Brigmon-Pelzer, TMS 0286-10-04-002.000, $10, love and affection.
• William C. Ziegler, Jr. to Emilie Z. Bartlett and William C. Zieigler, III, TMN 0142-16-12-005, Limestone Township, $5, love and affection.
• William C. Ziegler, Jr. to Emilie Z. Bartlett and William C. Zieigler, III, TMN 0142-16-10.001, Limestone Township, $5, love and affection.
• Summer Dawn Roberts fka Summer Dawn Barnes to Randy Alan Fisher, TMS 0283-20-02-019.000, $135,500.
• Gregory L. Stukes and Getha E. Stukes to Joyce Robinson, TMN 0086-00-02-051.000, $102,000.
• Eva Ruth Baltzegar to Darlene Faye Grant and Jeffery Grant, TMN 0125-11-03-001.000, Zion Township, $225,000.
• Lauren M. Dawkins to Antron T. Williams, TMN 0220-00-02-011, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Fast & Fair Offer Today, LLC to Brian Keith Steed and Concepcion R. Steed, TMn 0152-08-02-014, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Lawrence E. Miller, IV to Frank Breeden Miller, TMS 0323-00-05-001.000, Vance Township, $18,000.
• James C. Jones aka James Jones to James C. Jones and Millson Jones aka Milison Wilkes, TMN 0127-00-14-011.000, $5, love and affection.
• Diane Bair aka Diane Bair Clarke to Santee Quick Lube, Inc.,TMS 0172-11-04-001.000, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Donald Bolin to Abundant Land Investing, LLC, TMN 0154-15-03-069.000, Zion Township, $7,000.
• Anthony C. Williams and Carolyn Williams to Julian Smalls and Aurora Smalls, TMS 0151-05-02-004, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Miranda S. Reid to Team Peace Properties, LLC, TMS 0152-12-33-008.000, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Jack Frank Johnson, Jr., as Trustee of The Johnson, Jr. Trust dated May 23, 2019 to John M. Dangerfield, II and Megan C. Dangerfield, TMS 0142-15-08-009.000, Limestone Township, $5.
• Tracy Carlisle Sanders, Kenneth R. Sanders, Linda S. Bizzell and Virginia S. Dunker to Christina M. Warriner and Karen E. Vales, TMS 0012-11-05-001.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Austin P. Williams to Jesse B. Griffis, TMS 0173-06-11-006, $109,000.
• Pam S. Riser Kemmerlin, Trustee of the Riser-Kemmerlin Living Trust to Eugene W. Santos, TMN 0324-10-01-002.011, $180,000.
• Gregory A. Fanning to Andre J. Johnson, TMN 0155-11-06-001.000, $145,000.
• South Carolina Public Service Authority to Keith E. Eadie & Dawn C. Eadie, TMN 0345-20-02-002.000, $152,500.
• South Carolina Public Service Authority to Keith E. Eadie & Dawn C. Eadie, TMN 0345-20-02-001.000, $157,500.
• The Estate of Jean Ellen Yates to Nicholas Alexander McKibbin and Crystal K. McKibbin, TMS 0191-15-10-004.000, Town of Branchville, $225,000.
• Lori J. Smith to John Degaulle Lewis, Sr.,TMS 0174-05-03-002.000, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Grace Baptist Church of Orangeburg to Marilyn Whetstone and Garrett Whetstone, TMS 0176-00-07-063.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust, Inc., aka South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust, to Harold Carroll, TMS 0358-10-03-005.000 and 0358-10-03-004.000, Eutaw Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Joseph L. Hubbard to Jospeh L. Hubbard and Shirley S. Hubbard, TMS 176-00-05-001, Orange Township, $5 and no other consideration.
• B & W 2 Properties to Claudia Perez Salazar, TMS 0182-19-02-043, $12,500.
• Betty Elaine Strong to Matthew Tyler, 10-02-004.000, TMN 0153-Zion Township, $8,000.
• Dwight P. Mirmow and Dianne W. Mirmow to Andrew Davis Pond, LLC, TMS 0071-00-03-016.000, 0071-00-03-015.000 and 0071-00-03-013.000, $5 and other good and valuable consideration.
• John Alford Wright to Hamp Pooser, Jr., TMN 0282-11-10-004.000, Elloree Township, $15,000.
• John T. Bateman to Susan T. Batemen, TMS 0121-00-05-044.000 (portion of), Limestone Township, $5, love and affection.
• Blanche M. Pritcher to Billy Jackson, TMN 0331-00-02-004.000, $30,000.
• U.S. Bank N.A. as Trustee Successor in Interest to Wachovia Bank National Association, as Trustee Successor by merger to First Union National Bank as Attorney in Fact to Johnathon Dewayne Hammons, TMS 0037-00-04-006.000, $59,800.