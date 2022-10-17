ORANGEBURG COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg County Courthouse, from Sept. 28 to Oct. 5.

• Norma Pauline Sells as Personal Representative of the Estate of Dorothy B. Sells to Homero Tadeu Lopes, James William Schuckers and James Mitchell Schuckers, TMS 0097-00-02-011.000, Liberty Township, $69,000.

• Dustin Lloyd Lopez and Marina Elizabeth Lopez to Douglas Bryon Platt, Jr. and Haley Herndon Platt, TMS 0358-16-01-009.000 and 0358-16-01-009.001, Town of Eutaw, $160,000.

• LPP Mortgage, Inc. fka LPP Mortgage, Ltd. to Lisa B. Myers and Lloyd D. Myers, TMN 0174-14-07-010.000, Orange Township, $160,000.

• Parler Tract, Inc. to Nathaniel Canty, TMN 0301-00-03-110, $10,000.

• April R. Zmitrovich to Walter A. Kemmerlin, TMN 0172-06-05-007. $5, love and affection.

• Thomas J. Bonnette to Thomas James Bonnette, Jr. TMN 0151-20-06-016, City of Orangeburg, $5, love and affection.

• A.D. Waters Enterprises, L.L.C. to Carol Seim Hydrick Riley as Trustee of the Carol Seim Hydrick Riley Revocable Trust, TMN 0152-12-08-006, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Southgate Estates, LLC to Moruth Properties LLC, TMS 0127-00-01-033, $1,900,000.

• Wanda J. Dubose to Laura Weeks Jeffcoat, TMS 0191-06-02-006.000, Town of Branchville, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Laura Weeks Jeffcoat to Harriet C. Hughes, TMS 0191-06-02-006.000, Town of Branchville, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Red Collar Pet Foods, LLC to HPN Manufacturing. LLC, TMN 0171-00-02-001 and 0172-19-02-005.000, Orange Township, $1 and no other consideration.

• Phillip Ray Cobb, Jr. to Jeffrey C. Richards and Holly H. Richards, TMN 0215-00-05-007, 589,900.

• Corrective Deed - Houser Properties, LLC to Dennis Johnson, Portion TMS 0168-00-02-004.000, $500.

• David W. Hanson and Catherine M. Hanson to CMH Homes, INC., TPN 0012-10-02-001.000, $35,000.

• Jan E. Wierzbicki and Justin J. Tyrrell to Michael Brian Jacko, TMS 0286-09-01-004.000, Town of Elloree, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• CMH Homes, Inc. to Jeffrey L. Pollock and Ryann B. Pollock, TMN 0138-00-08-019, Union Township, $210,300.

• Adrien Cunningham to Kevin L. Burgess, TMS 0354-00-00-063.000, $275,000.

• Bessie Pearl Davis aka Pearl Bessie Davis and Nathaniel Davis to Jedi Investments, LLC, TMS 0183-06-07-014, $85,000.

• Alberta Boneparte and Eugene Boneparte to Denise M. Marshall (Brownlee), Portion of TMN 0107-00-03-026, Union Township, $5, love and affection.

• Alberta Boneparte and Eugene Boneparte to Darlene T. Brownlee, Portion of TMN 0107-00-03-026, Union Township, $5, love and affection.

• Joey E. Geathers to Bradford P. Castleberry, Trustee of the Bradford P. Castleberry Revocable Trust u/a/d Sept. 4, 2008, TMP 0357-00-04-014.000 (portion), Eutaw Township, $20,000.

• Nicole Carpenter to Eric Heald, TMS 0011-00-02-042.000, $120,000.

• Mint Condition Life and Health Management, Corp to Debora F. Parris, TMS 0116-00-05-007.000, $130,500.

• Lamont Ferguson to Lamont Ferguson and Lanequa Laketa Ferguson, TMS 0343-00-01-014, Vance Township, $5, love and affection.

• Eddie Gavin aka Eddie Garvin to Patricia Hawkins, TMN 0369-00-02-017, Eutaw Township, $5, with love and affection.

• James N. Knight to Edwin A. Aubert, Jr. and Susan P. Aubert, TMS 0045-00-11-001.000, $125,000.

• Donna J.Schmidt to John Adam Pensel, Elizabeth Webb and Laura Ann Pensel, TMP 0307-20-05-022.000, Town of Springfield, $82,300.

• Rosa Mae Syphrett to Consuela Wilds-Lewis, $5, TMN 0174-14-04-011.000, love and affection.

• David E. Collins to Daisy Diane Shecut, ½ undivided interest, TMN 0208-20-00-01-001.000, $5, love and affection.

• David E. Collins to Daisy Diane Shecut, ½ undivided interest, TMS 0173-20-03-002.000, $5, love and affection.

• David E. Collins to Daisy Diane Shecut, TMS 0151-20-07-066.000, Orange Township, $5, love and affection.

• Gina L. Freeman to Bodorox LLC, $TMS 0173-15-14-027.000 and 0173-15-14-026.000, 10,000.

• Kenneth Graham to Isaiah Felder, TMN 0181-14-13-007,Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Vernell W. Wright to Joyce Fogle, TMS 0307-00-10-006.000, $30,900.

• Gary L. Ludwigson to Gary L. Ludwigson and Deborah A. Ludwigson, TMP 0324-15-03-020.000, Vance Township, $5.

• Joshua A. Strock and Katelyn M. Ayers to Cheyenne Marie Milhouse, TMN 0156-00-06-009.000, $265,000.

• William Richard Rickenbaker to Joshua Blake Whisenhunt and Laura Margaret Judy, TMS 0189-00-07-015, $79.000.

• Conquest Homes, LLC to Kalin Lamar Johnson and Kiara L. Rious, TMS p/o 0181-20-04-016.000, $325,000.

• Dorothy Ann Jones to Brian Keith Hooks, TMN 0282-00-03-001 and 0282-00-03-005, Elloree Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Edward G. Langston, Sr. to Good Fellas Property Investment, LLC, TMS 0173-09-16-003.000, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Sunrise Investments Company, LLC to LB Real Estate Holdings and More LLC, TMS 0174-10-03-053.000, $35,000.

• Kiavi Properties, LLC to Tax/APN Parcel Identification # to Eric Latrat Jefferson, 0173-15-14-004.000, City of Orangeburg, $75,000.

• G. L. Smith, Inc. to PGB Santee, LLC,TMS 0324-17-02-005.000, Vance Township, $1,850,000.

• Corrective Deed - Nettie C. Hill to Tammy C. Way, TMN 0358-12-01-008.000, $5, love and affection.

• Thomas B. Richardson to Jarrad Guest, TMP 0328-00-09-046.000 and 0328-00-09-047.000, $35,000.

• Jimmie F. Irick and Harriett J. Irick to Marlene I. Harrelson, TMN 0190-00-06-010, Branchville Township, $5, love and affection.

• Southern Planter, LLC to GACA Holdings,LLC, TMS 0191-00-05-010.000, 0165-00-01-016.000, 0230-00-02-001.000 and 0191-14-04-003.000, $5 in hand.

• GACA Holdings, LLC to GACA Farms, LLC,0191-00-05-010.000, 0165-00-01-016.000, 0230-00-02-001.000 and 0191-14-04-003.000, $5 in hand.

• Charles H. Sipple, IV and Linder Sipple Suthers fka Linder Rhoad Sipple to John E. Suthers and Mary Meade A. Sipple, TMS 0191-10-16-014.000, 0191-00-05-009.000, 0190-00-06-008.000 and 0191-00-01-001.000, 0230-00-02-005.000, 0165-00-02-004.000, 0191-11-14-012.000, 0190-00-07-004.000, 0167-00-00-003.000, 0199-00-03-002.000, $5 in hand.

• Charles H. Sipple, IV and Linder Sipple Suthers fka Linder Rhoad Sipple, John E. Suthers and Mary Meade A. Sipple to GACA Farms, LLC, TMS 0191-10-16-014.000, 0191-00-05-009.000, 0190-00-06-008.000 and 0191-00-01-001.000, 0230-00-02-005.000, 0165-00-02-004.000, 0191-11-14-012.000, 0190-00-07-004.000, 0167-00-00-003.000, 0199-00-03-002.000 $5 in hand.

• Larry B. Hardy to Larry B. Hardy and Tiffiney S. Hardy, TMS 0155-07-09-031.000, Zion Township, $5, love and affection.

• Taylor S. Kilgus fka Taylor R. Smoak to Hallie N. Perkins, TMN 0152-11-15-006.000, City of Orangeburg, 140,000.

• Naomi Baxter to Marquis D. Jones, TMN 0148-00-01-012.000, $5, love and affection.