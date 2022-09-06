ORANGEBURG COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg County Courthouse, August Aug. 11-26.

• Mazie Benjamin to Melvin Benjamin, TMS 0363-00-01-014, Eutaw Township, $5, love and affection.

• Raymond Wilson Howell to Raymond Wilson Howell and Vicky A. Howell, TMP 0324-20-02-02-005.000, Vance Township, $5.

• Gloria M. Jamison to Edna W. Jackson, TMP 070-00-02-057, County of Calhoun, $153,642.

• George A. Williams, Sr. to George A. Williams, Sr. for Life with Remainder to Adriene M. Williams, TMN 0182-05-06-014.000, Orangeburg Township, $5, love and affection.

• The ProActive Realty Income Fund, LLC to UMH Oz SC Hammond Estates, LLC, RMS 0172-15-08-002 and 0172-15-08-001, Orange Township, $5,200,000.

• Lonell Phaire to Stone Bridge Solutions, TMS 0209-00-05-023.000, Orange Township, $37,000.

• Carlson D. Austin to Abundant Land Investing, LLC, TMS 0173-15-13-004, Orange Township, $18,000.

• Kayla B. Hales fka Kayla B. Cocke to Michael James Cocke and Jan Hagwood Cocke, TMN 0346-07-06-007, $5, love and affection.

• Jan Hagwood Cocke to Kayla B. Hales, TMN 0142-08-06-005, Limestone Township, $5, love and affection.

• Barbara Ann Abraham to Leofice J. Williams, TMN 0151-20-03-003, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Dorothy B. Easterlin to Barbara Ann Abraham, TMN 0151-20-03-003, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Renee Steppe Cartwright to Douglas Chad Albergotti and Patricia Ann Hajek, TMP 0286-00-03-036, Elloree Township, $8,800.

• 6476 Savannah Realty, LLC to Little China 6476 Savanna Realty LLC, TMN 0057-10-06-004.000, Town of Neeses, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Pramukh Swai Maharaj, LLC to Govardhan, LLC, TMS 0173-19-06-004.000, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Stephen P. Conti to Stephen P. Conti and Janet K. Conti, TMP 0324-10-01-014.024, $5 and love and affection.

• Loretta Clark Leach to Lisa Collins and Janie Leach-Shumak and Tammy Leach, TMS 0036-00-07-026, $5.

• Stephen Eugene Evans, Sr. and Katherine S. Evans to Kayla Green and Brittany Dantzler, Portion of TMS 0345-20-07-003.000 to be combined with 0345-20-07-004.000, $5.

• Lula Bell Rome aka Lula Bell Roome to Ricky Smoak, Jr., TMS 0191-14-06-002, Town of Branchville, $20,000.

• William S. Thomas and Peggy C. Thomas to Michelle T. Hughes and William S. Thomas, III, TMN 0126-00-02-014, Zion Township, $5, love and affection.

• Peggy C. Thomas to Michelle T. Hughes and William S. Thomas, III, $5, TMN 0126-00-02-015, Zion Township, love and affection.

• Alicia D. New fka Alicia D. Bair to Alicia D. New and Vickie S. Smoak, TMN 0155-00-09-010, Zion Township, $5 and the creation of a joint tenancy.

• Audubon Homes, LLC to William A. Franz, Vicki S. Franz and Lisa Marie Franz, TMS portion of 0303-00-04-001.000, $312,587.25.

• Wallace O. Carrigg, Sr., Trustee or his successors in trust under the Carrigg Living Trust to Westok Farm, LLC, TMN 0163-00-00-003, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Jae Han Kwak to Johnny L. Pauline, TMN 0057-10-06-002, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Cindy Milhouse, aka Cynthia M. Turner to Stixxalics Pnuts and More, TMN 0112-12-02-010.000, Liberty Township, $500.

• Dorothy Rose Roe aka Dorothy R. Desot Roe by her Attorney-in-Fact, Janet Ann Roe Runge to Sharon L. Leger and Ronald A. Leger, JR., 12 undivided interest, TMN 0136-00-01-007.000, Canaan Community, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Barbara S. Roe to Sharon L. Leger and Ronald A. Leger, ½ undivided interest, TMN 016-00-01-007.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Scott A. Zorn and Alicia R. Zorn to William R. Still and Valerie Still, TMS 0350-00-04-030.000, Holly Hill Township, $142,000.

• James M. Albergotti, III to Craig W. Smith and Katherine D. Smith, TMN 0152-09-01-001, Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Robert E. Qualls, Jr. to Frank E. Qualls and Constance Dean Qualls, TMN 0174-10-03-003, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Pauline Caldwell to Tonya Hook, TMS 0060-11-02-035.000, Elizabeth Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Pauline Caldwell to Robert LaPaul Caldwell, TMS 0060-11-02-031.000, Elizabeth Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Pauline Caldwell to Gregory Caldwell TMS 0060-12-15-004.000, Town of North, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Earnestine D. Larkin, Raymond E. Dickson, Deloris D. Glover and William Dickson, Jr. to Earnestine D. Larkin,TMS 2017-00-03-004, 0218-00-05-010 (portion of) and 0257-00-03-040 (portion of), Middle Township, $5 and partition of real estate.

• Earnestine D. Larkin, Raymond E. Dickson, Deloris D. Glover and William Dickson, Jr. to Raymond E. Dickson, TMS 2017-00-03-004, 0218-00-05-010 (portion of) and 0257-00-03-040 (portion of), Middle Township, $5 and partition of real estate.

• Earnestine D. Larkin, Raymond E. Dickson, Deloris D. Glover and William Dickson, Jr. to Deloris D. Glover, TMS 2017-00-03-004, 0218-00-05-010 (portion of) and 0257-00-03-040 (portion of), Middle Township, $5 and partition of real estate.

• Earnestine D. Larkin, Raymond E. Dickson, Deloris D. Glover and William Dickson, Jr. to William Dickson, Jr,TMS 2017-00-03-004, 0218-00-05-010 (portion of) and 0257-00-03-040 (portion of), Middle Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Evander J. Johnson, Zavonda L. Johnson, Zatrella O. Johnson and Zamona V. Johnson to Evander J. Johnson, TMS 0182-181-01-007.000, $5, love and affection.

• Evander J. Johnson to Dickson Farms, LLC, TMS 0182-18-01-007, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Tiffany N. Curtis and Paul Andrew Curtis to Swanson L. Hood and Donna M. Hood, TMS 0214-00-03-002, $229,000.

• Lumina Group Real Estate, LLC to Robert Horta, TMS 0173-18-29-004.000, $325,000.

• Leon Fludd and Ella S. Fludd to Emilson Arnaldo Arita, TMS 0174-20-11-019, $50,000.

• Carolina Properties, Inc. to Nigeria L. Tyler-Williams, TMN 0112-12-03-009.000, $6,500.

• Tracey E. Dempsey and Steve A. Dempsey to Tara Burton and Brandon Burton, TMS 0174-05-01-005.000, $335,000.

• Anna Alicia Smart to Ashley Reichert, TMS 0332-12-04-004.000, Town of Holly Hill, $315,000.

• Vicki H. Burke f/n/a Viki Jean Flake and Noel I. Burke to McDaniel Wayne Flake and Lori Summers Flake, TMS ( a portion of) 083-00-02-006, Liberty Township, $10.

• WTC of Bowman, LLC to Agree Limited Partnersip, TPN P/O 0246-14-02-001, $1,629,851.

• Bluffview Farms, LLC to Mixon Family Investments, TMS 0177-00-06-001, Orange Township,$5 and exchange of investments.

• Wanda S. Johnson and Megan Marie Brown to Teresa LaFrance, TMS 0083-00-06-042.000,Liberty Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Blackleaf Real Estate Investment Group, LLC to William Hudson and Brenda Hudson, TMN 0151-05-03-033, Limestone Township, $210,000.

• Georgette Eley to Kelly A. Charles, Jr. and Jasmine E. Beard, TMN 0151-19-11-002, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Kathy West, as Personal Representative for the Estate of Catherine L. Catchings, Kathy M. West, Cindy D. Williams, Doug N. Lundsford and Andrea J. Jones, N/K/A Andrea L. Devchand to John Berg, Pamela Berg and Mark Edward, TMS 0246-19-25-004, Town of Bowman, $282,000

• Vernon Stephens to Kravar Properties LLC, TMS 0255-00-02-005.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Robinson Squared, LLC to Stephen Hartman and Torey Spencer Lunsk, TMN 0152-16-16-001, $297,500.

• Lucky Star Licensing, LLC to Kiavi Funding, Inc., TMS 0173-15-14-008.000, Orangeburg Township, $10 and other good and valuable consideration.

• Alton B. Garvin to Lloyds Investments, LLC, TMS 0153-09-01-018.000, $35,000.

• Masahiko Matsuda, by Phillip Proveaux Attorney in Fact and Yoko Matsuda, byt Phillip Proveaux Attorney in Fact to Patrick T. Moore, TMN 0152-08-05-008.000, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Dwight K. Jones, Sr. to Andrea L. Jones, TMS 0093-00-03-005.000, Elizabeth Township, $5, love and affection.

• Rachel Johnson to Bruce Johnson, TMS 0217-00-03-006, Middleton Township, $5, love and affection.

• Carol Aubrew Hooker, Jr. to Christopher R. Hooker, Aiken County Tax Parcel, 306-00-03-004 P/O and Orangeburg County Tax Parcel # 0040-00-05-001, love and affection.

• Darryl Jenkins and Willette Jenkins to Carol Aubrey Hooker, Jr., Aiken County, TMS 306-00-03-005 P/O and Orangeburg Co.,TMS 0022-00-01-001.000, $28,000.

• G. Wayne Koonts and Anna R. Koonts to Lewis Brownlee and Amy J. Brownlee, TMS 0358-17-04-003.000, $30.000.

• Christopher T. Woodward to David Helns, TMS 0152-12-11-006.000, $154,000.

• B. Amar Boles,Jr.and Elizabeth B. Boles to Clayton Woodward Bozard, TMS 0142-15-06-004.000, $388,000.

• Thomas Anthony Janezic to Todd Laurence VanCorder, TMN 0285-00-01-031.000, Elloree Township, $79,900.

• Sacred Ground, LLC to Old Number 6 Hwy Ventures, LLC, TMN 0286-14-02-013, $5 and other valuable.

• Woodrow A. Lingle, Jr. to Woodrow A. Lingle, Jr. and Debra Hughes, TMN 0139-00-01-025.000, $5, love and affection.

• Ravel Ulmer as Personal Representative of the Estate of Mary Alice Pope to Jerry V. Lewis and Glenda B. Lewis, TMS 0153-01-09-005.000, Zion Township, $60,000.

• Nathaniel Brown and Julius Brown to Keshia V. Brown, TMS 0339-00-06-008, $5, love and affection.

• Corrected Title - Briana Spates to Doris Bailey, TMS 0347-12-02-012 and 0347-08-08-002, Eutaw Township, $5 with love and affection.

• Jerry Keitt as Trustee for the children of Ruby Keitt to Keanna Keitt, TMN 0243-00-02-030.000, Middle Township, $5, love and affection.

• Lewis M. LaFrance and Mary Ann LaFrance to Diamond Investor 2, LLC, TMN 0152-11-16-009, City of Orangeburg, $180,000.

• Diamond Investor 2, LLC to Deirdre W. Mays and Evelyn H. Mays, TMN 0152-11-16-009, City of Orangeburg,$190,000.

• J & R Properties LLC to DAM of Charleston, Inc.,TMS 0358-10-01-017.000, $24,000.

• Betty Gillard Aldridge, Mary Lee Ravenell, Martha Ravenell and Louise Gaillard to Jerome Gaillard, Joyce Gillard-Diggs, Vernetha Gillard, Flora F. Gillard-Paul, Lawton Gillard, Evern Gillard-Randolph, Annie West, Elizabeth Robinson and Mary Polite, TMN 0369-00-02-007, $5 plus love and affection.

• Corrective Deed - Drew A. Sexton to Wanda Sexton Derrick, TMN 0051-00-00-002, $5, plus love and affection.

• Wanda Sexton Derrick to William S. Hall, Jr. and Brandy Tittle Hall, TMN 0051-00-00-002, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• EAS Homes of Santee LLC to Terry E. Rauton and Margaret T. Rauton, TMS 0307-19-01-001.000, $435,000.

• James M. Bridgeman to Shieder Properties, LLC, TMS 0152-16-12-010.000, $20,250.

• Jane C. Covington and William H. Covington to MAG Investments, LLC TMS 0173-13-23-006.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Linda R. Bates as Successor Trustee of the Robert A. Bates Trust, U/A dated July 17, 2013, to Linda R. Bates, TMN 0152-08-05-015, 0152-08-05-031 and 0152-08-05-032, City of Orangeburg, $5.

• Linda R. Bates to Susan B. McLure and Robert A. Bates, Jr., TMN 0152-08-05-015, 0152-08-05-031 and 0152-08-05-032, City of Orangeburg, $5, love and affection.

• Jason Scott Langley to Arthur R. Hopkins, III and Angela K. Bell, TMS 0045-00-06-026.000, $45,000.

• Alice P. Morris and Joey L. Cumbee to Abimael Rodrigues Santiago, TMN 0141-20-02-001, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Soda City Holdings, LLC to Andree Washington, TMN 0168-07-00-013.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Kravar Properties, LLC to Evan Harris, TMS 0255-00-02-005.000, $5.

• HGMCV1, LLC to Claflin University, TMS 0173-10-07-006.000, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Gale Florecca Esaw F/K/A. Gale Florecca Edwards to Sharon Edwards, TMN: a portion of 0174-12-005.000, Orange Township, $5, love and affection.

• Sharon K. Edwards to Gale Esaw F/K/A Gale Florecca Edwards, TMN: a portion of 0174-12-02-005.000, Orangeburg Township, $5, love and affection.

• Paragon Inc. of South Carolina, LLC to Stephanie Harrison, TMS 0151-12-04-062, $398,500.

• Tammy D. Turner, Jack Kei Cheung and Harold Jacob Bozard to Travis Griffin, TMN 0126-00-04-012, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Robert A. Coleman and Katrina J. Coleman to Juanita Michelle Nelson, TMN 0174-08-07-004.000, Orange Township, $280,000.

• Sheila N. Smith to Keena Edwards, TMS 0173-05-13-046.000, Orange Township, $35,000.

• Audubon Homes, LLC to Martin S. Priest and Nancy K. Priest, TMS 0303-00-08-024.000, $491,026.

• Sylvia E. Felder to Alfreth Felder, TMS 0301-00-02-032.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Winston Shell to Troy Anthony Caldwell, TMS 0175-09-04-001.000, $275,000.

• David M. Boyd to Robert N. Miller, TMN 0327-00-00-001.000 and 0327-00-00-006.000, $68,743.48.

• Joyce Murray Stephens to Anthony G. Mizzell, TMS 0343-09-05-002, Vance Township, $170,000.

• William Zeiglar to Patricia Ann Riley, TMS 0065-00-03-034, $9,000.

• Harry Clay Pauling to Shieder Properties, LLC, TMN 0174-19-05-005, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Angela Mishoe f/k/a Angela M. Gibson f/k/a Angela Michelle Hickman Gibson, TMN 0101-00-03-032, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• James R. Bryant, Jr. and Laura C. Bryant to Sylvett T. Porter and Shannon R. Porter, TMN 0173-09-06-012, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Rasheed Ali to Afrika Ali Films and Enterprises, LLC, TMS 0173-06-12-006.000, City of Orangeburg and 0102-20-10-001.000, City of Cope, 0057-05-13-011.000 and 0183-00-13-003.000, $4,000.

• Hattie Gaines to Graylyn T. Gaines, TMN 0246-19-34-002.000, Town of Bowman, $5, love and affection.

• Hattie Gaines, to Nathaniel J. Gaines and Mechelle Gaines, TMN 0246-19-34-001.000, Town of Bowman, $5, love and affection.

• Hattie Gaines to Nathaniel J. Gaines, Antonia C. Gaines and Graylyn T. Gaines, TMN 0246-20-06-028.000, Town of Bowman, $5, love and affection.

• Hattie Gaines to Graylyn T. Gaines and Kerry Ann Gaines, TMN 0246-19-33-005.000, Town of Bowman, $5, love and affection.

• Hattie Gaines to Graylyn T. Gaines, TMN 0246-19-30-004.000, Town of Bowman, $5, love and affection.

• Ryann E. Blewer to CMH Homes, Inc.,TMN 0138-00-08-019, Union Township, $50,000.

• Anthony Blake Bolen to Rhyan B. Faile, TMN 0055-00-04-025.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Marvin Junior Gaillard to Latyro Tahree Jenkins, TMS 0347-12-02-007, $26,000.

• Fast & Fair Offer Today, LLC to Rina M. Boutte, TMN 0152-07-03-014.000, City of Orangeburg, $294,000.

• Danise Diane J. Hartzog to Kimmie J. Kizer, TMS 0191-11-17-002, Town of Branchville, $5.

• Toni L. McChesney and William J McChesney to William John MCChesney, Toni Louise McChesney and/or Guy Edmund McClave, Trustees of the McChesney Family Trust, TMP 0307-00-02-047.000, Elloree Township, $5 and no other consideration.

• Dennis Drew Diehl and Suzanne Lorraine Costell to Jennifer Lynn Griffin, TMS 0282-08-01-008, Town of Elloree, $379,900.

• Deusche Bank National Trust Company to Jeffrey Dudley, TMS 033-22-01-400-9000, Town of Holly Hill, $74,000.

• Brenda K. Martin, Trustee of the Brenda K. Martin Revocable Trsut date Aug. 16, 2018, to Antonio Jermaine Hodges and Crystal H. Brown, TMN 0338-00-01-049.000, Holly Hill Township, $50,000.

• James Harley, Jr. to Linda Edmond Kelly, TMS 0094-00-07-019.000, Elizabeth Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Sabrina R. O’Brien to Cassie P. Mitchum, Jr. and Eula Beatrice Mitchum, TMS 0308-08-03-018.000, $5.

• B&B Investments to B&B Investments, LLC, TMS 0173-13-29-007.000, 0173-13-29-008.000 and 0173-13-29-009.000, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Eric Latrat Jefferson to Robert Turner, TMS 0173-09-20-006.000, City of Orangeburg, $5.

• Clinton Thomas Wright aka Clinton T. Wright to Beatrice Tatum, TMN 0126-00-04-047 and 0126-00-04-048.000, Zion Township, $5 and partition of property.

• Victoria Wilkes Boone to Livingston Plantation, LLC, TMN 306-00-05-003, in Aiken and Orangeburg Counties, $132,000.

• Jerrod A. Anderson aka Jarrod A. Anderson to LB Real Estate Holdings and More, LLC, TMS 0152-17-08-030.000, Zion Township, $32,000.

• John Fitzgerald Ansley, as Trustee of the John Fitzgerald Ansley Trsut Under Agreement to Daniel Bowens, TMN 0142-09-04-009, Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Larah Y. Hill to Angela Lyn Hilton, TMN 0354-00-00-031.000 and 0354-00-00-031.001, $45,000.

• Betty P. Chaplin by her Attorney in Fact, William P. Chaplain, to Della Casey, TMS 0045-00-10-015, Hebron Township, $5,000.

• Correctional Deed - Li’l Cricket, LLC to Admiral Real Estate I, LLC, TMN 0127-00-04-001.000, $10.

• Melanie Locklear to Tora Nichols, TMN 0362-00-03-124 (portion of), $5 and other valuable considerations.

• Joyce P. Axson to MBS Investments, LLC, TMS 0216-00-01-004.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• William Randall Judy to William Bradley Judy, TMS 0072-00-03-013.000, Willow Township, $5.

• Joseph Rush to Clarence Robert Brown, TMN 0257-00-01-010.000, $16,000.

• Lot Store, LLC to Conquest Homes, LLC, TMS P/O 0142-12-06-059.000, $74,000.

• Winding Path, LLC to Conquest Homes, LLC, TMS 0151-16-06-037, $37,000.

• Stanley Webber aka Stanley Weber to Mabel’s Farm, LLC, a portion of TMN 0095-00-01-002, $28,222.58.

• Lee Ann Neal n/k/a Lee Ann Neal Mims to Etta P. Williams, TMS 0152-08-02-010.000, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Conucil Properties, LLC to Claybourn Walters Logging Co., Inc. TMS 0181-12-05-024.000 and 0181-12-05-022.000, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Jerry W. Oldham and Annew H. Oldham to Christopher Lee Hoffmann and Lisa Parker Hoffmann, TMS 0358-10-01-006.000, $214,900.

• Betty Sims Pressly, Personal Representative of Estate of Elizabeth F. Sims to Ascahlew Wolfe, TMS 0152-12-35-018.000, City of Orangeburg, $173,000.

• Merwin D. Swift and Edith Swift to Anita Y. Martin and Erik J. Martin, TMN 0142-09-02-033.000, Limestone Township, $410,000.

• Sheila A. Ford to Robert White, TMN 0175-14-00-001.000, $136,500.

• Judy W. Joyner to Charles P. Austin, Sr., TMN 0151-16-11-011.000, City of Orangeburg, $124,500.

• Roy Walker, Inc. a/k/a Roy C. Walker, Inc. to Andre Bauer and Meredith Bauer, Trustees, or their Successors in Trust under the Bauer Living Trust, TMS 0293-00-04-003, 0293-00-04-005, 0293-00-04-00 and 0293-00-04-007, Cow Castle Township, $625,000.

• Gerald Dean Infinger to Betty C. Childers, TMS 0112-16-02-006 and 0112-16-02-006.001, Liberty Township, $148,000.

• Lois Clay to Carl Clay, TMS 0287-00-02-057, $5 with love and affection.

• William Bradley Judy to William Randall Judy, TMS 0072-00-03-014.000 (portion of), Willow Township, $5.

• Kaitlin C. Shuler to Drayton Washington and Ebony Jones-Washington, TMS 0142-06-09-017.000, $233,500.

• Josephy Szorosy, Sr. and Carol Szorosy to Margaret W. Cook and Michael L. Cook, TMP 0371-00-05-024.000 and 0371-00-05-025.000, Eutaw Township, $629,000.

• Kristy L. Baltzegar to Robert E. Green and Melissa Green, TMN 0092-00-03-009.000 (Portion), $1,000.

• Christopher D. Ellis and Bethany P. Ellis to Henry L. Hughes and Pamela Hewitt Hughes, TMN 0198-00-01-015.000, $15,000.

• A.D. Waters Enterprises, LLC to Benjamin B. Flores, TMN 0152-12-01-001, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Raymond Mark Bankenship, Michael D. Blankenship and Matthew B. Blankenship to Raymond D. Blankenship, TMN 0142-12-09-010, $5, love and affection.

• Raymond D. Blankenship to Lavern Frederick and Melissa Sumter-Frederick, TMN 0142-12-09-010, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Andrew Cory England to FBC Holdings, LLC, TMS 0174-14-02-002.000,Orange Township, $100,000.

• Sophia L. Paul and Sondrea A. Miller to Sandra Miller, TMN 0174-18-03-012.000, $5, love and affection.

• William Vuicich to Stephanie A. Coulter, TMS 0343-09-06-002.000 and 0343-09-06-003.000, $220,000.

• John F. Cuttino and Susan M. Cuttino to Harold R. Lindsey, TMN 0080-00-02-025.000, Willow Township, $30,000.