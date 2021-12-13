ORANGEBURG COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg County Courthouse, December 1-7.

• Gwendolyn Tobin Sweeny f/ka Gwendolyn Tobin to Gloria E. Gantt-Lambright, TMS 0113-18-01-003.000 (Portion), 5/8 undivided interest, $10 and partition of property.

• Lacoste Gattison, Eric McPherson, James K. Rose and Barrington Rose to Samuel L. Sharperson, Sr. and Tina M. Sharperson, TMN 0173-10-17-002 and 0173-10-12-002, City of Orangeburg, $13,000.

• Larry Walter Myers to Seth E. Berry, TMS 0189-00-06-009, $50,000.

• Natalee Fay Rhodes Summers and Nathaniel Fane Rhodes to Daniel Glover and Jessie Glover, TMS 0233-00-04-017.000 and 0233-00-04-018.000, Bowman Township, $5.

• Gail M. Hefner to Nathaniel A. Krooner, TMN 0347-08-02-001.000, $199.900.

• Rise Funding, LLC to Anthony Catone, Jr. and Kimberly Musa,TMS 0357-13-01-008.000, Eutaw Township, $54,000.

• Jerry V. Lewis and Glenda B. Lewis to Latoya E. Haynes, TMS 0174-13-08-006.000, City of Orangeburg, $106,000.

• Faye S. Williams to Bryan D. Williams, TMN 0036-00-08-008 and 0036-00-08-009.000, $231,000.

• Shelley Baxter Kinard aka Shirley Baxter Kinard to Demarcus R. Pelzer, TMS 0173-16-05-010.000, $5,000.

• Pauline Beady, Rodney Kennedy and Lloyd Bullard to Joe Boneparte and Dorothy Boneparte, TMS 0203-00-03-020, $12,000, love and affection.

• Dantzler Farm Properties, LLC to New Providence Missionary Baptist Church, Portion TMS 0308-00-05-056, $20,000.

• Nancy A. Newton and H. Neal A. Stegner, Successor Trustees of the Luther H. Adden, Jr. Revocable Trust Agreement to Nancy A. Newton and H.Neal A. Stegner, TMS 0152-07-02-001.000, City of Orangeburg, $1.

• Alberetha R. McClellan to Thomas W. McClellan, TMN 0242-00-03-001.000, Union Township, $5, love and affection.

• Pearl B. Sterling to Connie Brooks, TMS 0144-00-02-019.000, $32,100.

• Audrey B. Smith to Audry B. Smith, Trustee of the Audrey B. Smith Trust, TMS 0089-00-02-003.000, $5 and contribution assets to trust.

• Audrey B. Smith to Craig M. Smith, TMS 0089-00-02-037.000, Elizabeth Township, $5 and contribution of assets to trust.

• Gena E. Hegelman to Charles E. Sweatt and Kyra N. Sweatt, TMS 0045-00-05-013.000, Willow Township, $512,500.

• Dawn Joyner to Krystal Sandifer, TMN 0140-00-05-014.000, $500.

• Marlon Smith to Latonya Simmons, TMN 0310-00-04-060.000, Providence Township, $10,000.

• Richard Allen Hall and Lisa Poole Hall to Khadijah Franklin, TMS 0152-11-13-004.000, $205,000.

• William F. Quattlebaum, as Successor Trustee of the Susan D. Webber Revocable Trust Agreement aka the Amended and Restated Susan Dukes Webber Revocable Trust Agreement to Andrew H. Hunter and Jodi A. Hunter, TMN 0142-19-02-001, Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Elvis Williams to Ralph Chavis, TMN 0037-00-04-003 (a portion), $1,000.

• Palmetto Property Buyers, LLC to Colonial Impact Fund-II,LLC, TMN 0308-00-04-022.000, $10 and no other consideration.

• Kayla Sanders Jennings aka Kayla Sanders to Kenan Felkel, TMN 0142-10-02-005, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Vernon A. Whitman to Guri S. Sandhu, TMN 0174-17-08-003, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Laquisha Miller to Maressa N. Burgess and MistyTreadway, TMS 0172-08-01-005.000, $42,000.

• Roy C. Walker to Barbara White Elkin, TMN 0343-10-04-002, Vance Township, $132,226.19.

• Priscilla Jarvis to Marcus W. Crawford, TMS 0173-07-22-008, $50,000.

• Athena C. Brown and Clyde L. Calhoun, Jr. to Helen S. Stewart, TMS 0182-13-014.000, City of Orangeburg, $3,000.

• Darin Harding to Gary L. Schurlknight, Sr., TMS 0152-00-00-005.000, $5.

• Clifton Davis McKinney and Sherri Jean Arant nka Sherri A. McKinney to Courtney Thomas,TMS 0142-06-09-015.000, LimestoneTownship, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Andrew H. Hunter and Jodi A. Hunter to Clifton Davis McKinney and Sherri A. McKinney, Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Earline Thompson Irick, Terry Lee Irick and Kevin M. Irick to Darryl C. Irick, $5, love and affection.

• Carlean Glover aka Carlean E. Glover to HCK Holdings, LLC, TMS 0173-08-08-002.000, 0173-12-05-010.000 (Zion Township), 0155-07-09-021.000,(Union Township) and 0128-00-01-022.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Bruce L. Owens to Hope Burch and Martha Martin, TMS 0362-00-03-067.000, $5.

• Wendy Richardson to James K. Simmons, TMS 0101-00-02-012.000, $5.

• Alfred F. Hartzog to Harley Michelle Valdivia and David Allen Osteen, Jr., TMS 0324-20-14-006 and 0324-020-14-017, Vance Township, $57,500.

• Roosevelt Jones, Sr. to Theodore Roosevelt Kendrick, Jr.,TMN Portion of TMN 0177-00-05-025.000, Orange Township, $5, love and affection.

• Roosevelt Jones, Sr. to Michelle Orr and her daughter, Antania Orr, TMN a portion of 0177-00-05-025.000, Orange Township, $5, love and affection.

• Joey James Miller to Joey James Miller and Dana Austin Miller, TPN 0036-00-07-036.000, Love and Affection.

• MC Rentals, LLC to Rodney Corley, TMS 0182-13-04-008.000, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Mamie Cedel T. Aldrich to Thomas F. Cole, Jr.and Judy R. Cole, TMN 0127-00-09-038, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• William B. Gray to Steven Bryant Gray, TMN 0140-08-07-011, Zion Township, $5, love and affection.

• Willie J. Haynes, Pelzetta Haynes Perry, Gene R. Johnson, Henry A. Haynes, Joann Haynes Gresham and Bruce Bernard Haynes to Sherry Short, TMS 0174-18-03-007.000, Orange Township, $39,900.

• Janice Butler as Agent for Beulah Butler to Everette Butler,TMN 0323-00-04-005.000, Vance Township, $5, Love and Affection.

• Andrew Clifford Pauley to Andrew Clifford Pauley and Dorothy C. Pauley, TMN 0191-07-01-001, Town of Branchville, $5, love and affection.

• Cheryl Preacher to James Preacher, III, reserving to herself a life estate, TMN 0054-00-04-003.000, Willow Township, $5, love and affection.

• Marvin Reed to Jose Ceballos Morfin and Brittany Taylor Ceballos, TMS 008-00-06-010.000, Elizabeth Township, $5.

• Vox USA, LLC to Bernard Ladson, TMS 0308-00-04-025.000, 0152-17-02-026.000, 0286-00-05-017.000 and 0154-11-01-027.000, $13,500.

• Glenn Aiken to Lorena Avendano, TMS 0173-08-05-006, $55,000.

• Jennifer P. Williams to Valeria Williams, TMS 0060-07-01-015.000, Town of North, $5.

• Amy Toole Kelly to Madeline Rose Fort, TMN 0012-14-02-008.000 and 0012-14-02-001.000, Town of Springfield, $50,000

• Kristen Nettles and Nicholas S. Griffith to Kristen Nettles, TMN 0143-06-03-005.000, $5.

• Douglas J. McIntosh to Benjamin Olan and Tatiana Olan, TMS Portion of 0157-00-05-007.000, $5.

• Artie E. Major to Roosevelt Jones,Sr., TMN portion of 0177-00-03-043.000, Orange Township, $5

• .Erick Kouamegni to Myron Lee, TMN 0175-18-07-039.000, $233.000.

• Deborah S, Berry nka Deborah S. Berry Davis to Olanda Robinson and Cheron Wright, TMS 0143-20-04-010.000, Limestone Township, $5.

• Louie P. Ott, III to Frank A. Gantt and Frank A. Gantt, Jr., TMS 0199-00-02-003, $23,000.

• Willie Faust to Larry Boatright and Laverne Woods, Portion of TMS 0208-17-04-002.000, Orange Township, $5, love and affection.

• Phillip C. Pickvet to Zachary J. Pickvet, TMS 0339-13-02-004.000, Holly Hill Township, $5 love and affection.

• Eugene O. Maner, II and Alisha M. Maner to M.L. Dukes, TMP 0282-12-04-002.000, $30,000.

• Cornelia Bovain to TCF Residentials, LLC, TMS 0113-13-08-012.000, Liberty Township, $5.

• Orangeburg Homes, LLC to CAP Orangeburg I, LLC, TMS 0140-00-02-058.000, 0140-00-02-067.000, 0144-00-02-016.000, 0144-00-02-028.000, 0144-00-02-027.000, 0145-00-01-021.000, 0182-19-02-049.000, $10 and other valuable consideration.

• B. Jeannine Kees to Indy Car Dingo, LLC, TMS 0173-05-13-007.000, City of Orangeburg, $5.

• Sammie L. Reeves to Harvey Herold and Ginger Herold, Parcel ID # 0343-09-06-006.000 and 0343-09-06-006.002, $150,000.

• Melvin K. Younts, by and through his Powers of Attorney, C. Laney Younts and M. Kemp Younts, Jr. to Younts Investments, LLC, TMN 0174-17-03-002.000, $1.

• Patti H. Connor to Khushi Investments, LLC, TMS 0339-17-12-003, Town of Holly Hill, $65,000.

• Tonya F. Quattlebaum to Q10 Services, LLC, TMS 0324-20-07-002 and 003, Vance Township,$5,500.

• Inis Lipham Salisbury to Jennifer Salisbury Wright, Rebecca Salisbury Richardson and William Evans Salisbury, TMS 0358-07-00-017.000, $10 plus love and affection.

• C. L. Dibble to Lisa Rivers and James Allen Leggette, TMS 0265-00-01-007.000 and 0265-00-01-014.000, $14,000.

• Brenda B. Boan and William Melvin Baltzegar to REITactical, LLC, TMN 0153-10-03-007, $47,500.

• John M. Furtick to C & L Davis Palm Trees, LLC, TMS 0301-00-06-003.000, $30,000.

• Janet P. Parler to Leonard Pelzer, TMS 0181-19-03-002.000, 0181-15-03-014.000 S 0181-15-03-013.000, $40,000.

• Sanford Investments II, LLC to Willie J. Dash, Jr., TMN 0140-12-02-002.000, Zion Township, $13,500.

• Keith Shon McGregor to Trevon Young, TMN 0188-00-02-013.000, New Hope Township, $5, love and affection.

• Frederick N. Cecchini to Evelyn B. Amaker, TMN 0143-20-04-006, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Rayford’s Group LLC to Sthefany Salazar Hernandez and Rosalia Hernandez Rivera, TMN 0173-20-13-005.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Sunita Patel, Rita Patel, Manish Patel and Neisha Patel to Madhadwedra P. Pathak and Gita S. Pathak, TMS 0151-08-07-012, Orange Township, $425,000.

• David Hibbler to Ronnie Fields, TMS 0183-10-02-015.000, $10, love and affection.

• Herman Martin Altman, Jr. and Sharon W. Altman to Waylon Dale Williams, TMS 0210-00-01-007.000, $45,000.

• Robert E. Thomas and Rocqual G. Thomas to Malichia N. Lee, TMS 0182-09-04-013.000, Orange Township, $30,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0