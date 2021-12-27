ORANGEBURG COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg County Courthouse, Dec. 15-21

• Belinda Vinny Griffin to Charles Bruner and Vickie Bruner, TMS 0046-00-01-025.000, Goodland Township, $5.

• R. Keith Dooley and Jordan Corley Lee to Chadd L. Corley, Edisto Township, TMN 0159-00-03-002.000, $5.

• WTC of Branchville, LLC to CH Essential, LLC, TPN 0191-00-05-012.000 and 0191-00-05-018.000, City of Branchville, $1,594,444.

• Conquest Homes, LLC to Krystal T. Livingston, TMS 0142-12-06-051, $284,900.

• Samuel E. Daniel, Jr., as Personal Representative of the Estate of Celeste Bonnette Daniel, to Marianita Neamatollahi and Mohammad Neamatolla, TMN 0152-05-01-005, Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Dennis E. Borman to Dennette Borman, TMN 0151-05-04-005, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• John Allyn Price to Ashwin Sangani, TMS 0174-05-14-002, Orangeburg Township, $380,000.

• Edisto Habitat for Humanity, Inc. to Jesse Haigler and Vickie Haigler, TMN 0174-16-04-003 (a portion), Orangeburg Township, $72,000.

• Virginia McDaniel to Godwin Family Holdings, LLC, TMS 0243-00-04-009.000, Middle Township, $10 and other valuable consideration.

• Dian Lin and Wen Jing Zheng to Earl J Properties, TMS 0181-05-01-004.000 and 0181-05-01-003.000, Orange Township, $120,000.

• Roland Stamps to Mark E. Barrow and Cathy Barrow, TMN 0189-00-03-044.000, New Hope Township, $11,000.

• Michael Stephen-Braxton, Trustee of the Edward J. Braxton Revocable Trust, to The City of Orangeburg, TMS 0173-13-34-004, 0173-13-34-010, 0173-13-34-013 and 0173-13-34-015, City of Orangeburg, $329,400.

• Wandra N.Jefferson, individually and as Personal Representative of the Estate of Ruth Bellinger Smith to Virginia Lottie Peele, TMN 0152-07-09-009, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Justin R. Jennings and Brittany M. Newman to Charles H. Caulk and Lois B. Caulk, TMN 0125-09-01-030, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Mack Holdings, LLC to Ricardo Cruz and Umir Arango Cruz, 0060-08-21-007.000, Town of North, $70,000.

• Dorothy E. Williams to Altorian Canteen, TMS 0217-00-03-030, 0217-00-03-031 and 0217-00-03-029, $5.

• Adrian E. Haigler by his Attorney in Fact, Adrian E. Haigler, Jr. and Sandra W. Haigler by her Attorney in Fact, Adrian E. Haigler, Jr., to Richard S. Thornton and Gigi R. Sharpe-Thornton, TMS 0175-18-10-002.000, City of Orangeburg, $5.

• Karen R. Roache to Claflin University, TMS 0173-07-20-006.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Karen B. Smith to Karen B. Smith and Robert E. Johnson, TMN 0073-00-02-011.000, Willow Township, $5.

• Joseph C. Todd, Jr. and Velinda H. Todd to Pablo Gamaliel Lopez. TMP 0302-00-02-003.000, $45,000.

• Bruce L. Robinson and Rhonda S. Robinson to Madison & Mason Holdings, LLC, TMN 0184-00-05-003.000, New Hope Township, $6,500.

• Cecelia S. Ulmer, as Trustee of The Revocable Living Trust of Cecelia S. Ulmer to Edward Sanders and Susan Sanders, TMP 0324-10-01-002.004, $272,000.

• Edward L. Wingfield to David Hamson and Nancy Hamson, TMP 0346-07-07-006, Vance Township, $27,500.

• Bessie Johnson to Jones Rental, LLC, TMS 0182-13-10-004.000, Orange Township, $35,000.

• Jerry Dibble Carson to Maurice Hallett and Tanya M. Hallett, TMP 0286-05-09-024.000, Town of Elloree, $175,000.

• Robert E. Mims, III, Mary F. Mims, Rose H. Bozard, n/k/a Rose Zimmerman and Jean H. Harris to Kyle Andrew Andrew Gagnon, TMS 0349-00-04-160, $50,000.

• Walter James, Jr. and Priscilla James King to Kha Nguyen, TMS 0349-00-01-025.000, Holly Hill Township, $18,000.

• Hannah Marie Easterling to Hannah Easterling Azzarelli and Thomas Bryce Azzarelli, TMS 0229-00-02-025, $5.

• Michael Neal to Timothy Davidson, TMS 0357-06-00-038.000, $15,000.

• Evan Denero Blanding to Crystal J. Singleton and Barbara A. Singleton, TMS 0301-00-03-112.000, $5 true consideration.

• Angelo Nino D’Ann to Carole Elaine Lutz and Lisa Anne Lutz, TMN 0289-00-04-005.000, Providence Township, $5 and no other consideration.

• Venus N. Riley to Riley Rentals, LLC, TMS 0181-17-09-011.000, $10 and other valuable consideration.

• Corrective Deed - Carole Elaine Lutz and Lisa Anne Lutz to Angelo Nino D’Anna, TMP 0289-00-04-005.000 (portion of), Providence Township, $5 and other consideration.

• John Lewis to Cheryl Lewis, TMN 0232-00-08-010.000, $5, love and affection.

• Carolyn D. Shull to L. Merrit Fogle, Jr., TMN 0151-16-10-001, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Dennis A. Wheeler to Dennis A. Wheeler and Julie E. Wheeler, TMS 0151-19-02-033, 0151-19-02-034 and 0152-00-00-002.000, $5,love and affection.

• Kasandra P. Doughty as Personal Representative of the Estate of Pate Phillip Prosser to John W. Gaither, Sr. and John W. Gaither, Jr., TMS 0358-07-00-010 and 0358-07-00-011, $115,000.

• Angus F. Carrigg to Jimmy Austin Tunstall, Portion of TMN 0130-00-05-008, $30,000.

• Paul E. Rollins and Rita J. Rollins to NIcole Ann Pelletier Perrine and Scott Edward Perrine, TMS 0156-00-03-026 and 0156-00-03-042, Edisto Township, $695,000.

• Amber Robinson Roth to Zhabiz Golkar, TMS 0142-15-10-008, Limestone Township, $250,000.

• Frances Shephard Dixon to Carrie Booker, TMS 0173-10-17-013.000 and 0209-00-00-015.000, City of Orangeburg, $5.

• Brittney D. Robinson to Brittney D. Robinson and Coy M. Ott, TMS 0071-00-03-008.000, $10, love and affection.

• Sassco Properties LLC to Benzar Realty LLC, TMN 0173-18-11-005.000, City of Orangeburg, $23,000.

• Catherine W. Godfrey to Ryan M. Straup and Katlyn M. Straup, Benjamin L. Pait and Mary Loring Pait, TMN 0375-17-01-001, Eutaw Township, $425,000.

• Virginia D. Ellis nka Virginia Murry Ellis to Toni Cheri Weaver-Murry, TMS 0339-09-04-005.000, $5.

• Audie Dean Murry to Toni Cheri Weaver-Murry, TMS 0339-09-03-014.000, Town of Holly Hill, $5.

• Pablo Miguel Veras-Restituyo to Frankie Morales and Darlene Torres Geigel, TMS 0141-00-02-008.000 and 0141-00-02-007.000, Zion Township, $215,000.

• Desiree Ross to Latasha S. Benjamin, TMN 0121-00-05-022, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• James Farkas to James Farkas and Robert Farkas, $5, love TMP 0324-10-01-012, and affection.

• Shirley Pettigrew Tripp and Renee Tripp to G.V.G. Trinity Properties, LLC, TMP 0265-00-03-003.000, Providence Township, $8,000.

• Ricky Johnson Sr. to Claudio Lima, Jr.,TMS 0174-20-07-003.000, $83,400.

• Diane Cheesboro to New Dwellings Development Group, LLC, TMN 0182-05-18-010.000, $1.

