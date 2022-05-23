ORANGEBURG COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg County Courthouse, May 9-17, 2022.

• Zyaire Washington to Roberta Davis Brown, TMS 0112-00-01-068.000, Liberty Township, $5 in hand.

• Tammy F. Conyers to Tammy F. Conyers, Doris Y. Conyers and Robert D. Conyers, TMS 0324-19-02-005, Vance Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Major H. Sharpe to Kenneth James Griffith, TMS 0059-00-11-003.000, $5,000.

• Charles R. Persinger and Sharon L. Persinger to Charles R. Persinger and Sharon L. Persinger, TMS 0307-20-07-004.000, Vance Township, $179,500.

• Charles Persinger and Sharon Persinger to Harry E. Nettles and Nicole L. Nettles, TMN 0306-00-02-023.000, $255,000.

• Jacob D. Bailey, Jr. and Effie H. Bailey to Robert Beauchemin and Anne Beauchemin, TMS 0361-16-00-1010.000, Eutaw Township, $150,000.

• Romeo Land, LLC to Ragland Homes, LLC, TMS 0270-00-01-001, $515,000.

• Ira D. Avinger, Jr. to Austin Appell and Ashley Appell, Portion of TMN 0322-00-01-014, $60,000.

• Hic Center Point, LLC to D.R. Horton, INC., Portion of 0307-20-01-025.000, Town of Santee, $52,000.

• Mendes Garvin, Zula Mae W. Johnson, D’Sean C. Chance, Traciee C. Prioleau, Belinda A. Johnson, Faith Ann Winingham Beavers and William F. Beavers to Jimmie H. Winningham, Portion of 175-10-01-021.000, Orange Township, $5 and division of real property.

• Mendes Garvin, Zula Mae W. Johnson, Jimmie H. Winningham, D’Sean C. Chance, Traciee C. Prioleau, Faith Ann Winningham Beavers and William F. Beavers to Belinda A. Johnon, Portion of TMN 175-10-01-021.000, Orange Township, $5 and division of property.

• Mendes Garvin, Zula Mae W. Johnson, Jimmie H. Winningham, D’Sean C. Chance, Traciee C. Prioleau and Belinda A. Johnson to Faith Ann Winningham Beavers and William Beavers, Portion of TMN 175-10-01-021.000, Orange Township, $5 and division of real property.

• Mendes Garvin, Zula Mae W. Johnson, Jimmie H. Winningham, Belinda A. Johnson, Faith Ann Winningham Beavers and William F. Beavers to Traciee C. Prioleau and D’Sean Chance, Portion of 175-10-01-021.000, Orange Township, $5 and division of real Property.

• Mendes Garvin, Zula Mae W. Johnson, Jimmie H. Winningham, D’SSean C. Chance, Traciee C. Prioleau, Belinda A. Johnson, Faith Ann Winningham Beavers and William F. Beavers to Audra D. L. Butler, Bridgette D. Hickman and Kelsey Grace Butler, Portion of TMN 175-09-02-013, Orange Township, $5 and division of real property.

• Mendes Garvin, Zula Mae W. Johnson, Jimmie H. Winningham, D’Sean C. Chance, Traciee C. Prioleau, Belinda A. Johnson, Faith Ann Winningham Beavers, and William F. Beavers to Patricia Chance Washington, Portion of TMN 175-09-02-007, Orange Township, $5 love and affection.

• Zula Mae W. Johnson, Jimmie H. Winningham, D’Sean C. Chance, Traciee C. Prioleau, Belinda A. Johnson, Faith Ann Winningham Beavers and William F. Beavers to Mendes M. Garvin and Michele L. Johnson, Portion of 175-09-02-007, Orange Township, $5 and division of real property.

• Elizabeth Smoak Sykes Revocable Trust to Orangeburg County, Portion of TMS 0173-14-12-008.000, $10.

• Edisto, LLC to Averin Tyler and Danna Tyler, TMS 0115-00-05-009.000, LImestone Township, $50,000.

• Samuel L. Chance and Susan G. Chance to Richard Dallas Courtney, TMS 0358-10-03-001, Eutaw Township, $2,500.

• William L. Kuck to Jessica R. Weeks, TMN 0156-00-04-015, $5, love and affection.

• Michael J. Dukes to AM Builders, LLC, TMN 0152-17-08-021, Eutaw Township, $59,900.

• Brenda J. Stroman to Mike E. Stroble, Jr. and Barbara C. Stroble, TMS 0216-00-03-001. (portion of), $5.

• Jacqueline W. Connor, Fred Connor, III, Rosalyn Connor Brown aka Rosalyn C. Munden, Thomas Lawton Connor and James Lawrence Connor to Emma Jean Davis-Capers, TMS 0372-00-04-012.000 (Portion), $3,000.

• James R. Quattlebaum, III to Michael Bochette and Shelby Bochette, TMN 0145-00-01-057, Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Dayle Bolen to Community Inter-Generational Enrichment Organization, TMN 0173-15-24-001, City of Orangeburg $5, and other valuable consideration.

• Miyashi Thrower and Tameika Gadson and Derrick Randolph and Travius White to Steven A. Murray, Jr., TMN 0332-16-17-002.000, Town of Holly Hill, $375,000.

• David S. O’Cain, Sr. to Iron Gate Commercial, LLC, TMS 0307-20-019.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• George S. Chavis to Linda Z. Chavis, TMN 0065-00-01-012.000, Elizabeth Township, $5.

• George S. Chavis and Linda Z. Chavis to Joy C. Lester and G. Steven Chavis, II, TMS 0065-00-01-002.000, Elizabeth Township, $5.

• Otside, LLC to 3805, LLC, TMN 0173-18-15-010.000, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Forrest S. Smith, III to Roger L. Hammock and Sallie M. Hammock, TMS 0286-05-09-008.000, Town of Elloree, $289,500.

• Nancy E. Faz to Brittany R. Washington, TMN 0154-11-05-010.000, Zion Township, $122,000.

• Harold R. Still, II to Harold R. Still, II, Olano Paige Satcher, Tammy Dyson Roach, Leigh Ann Donnarumma TPN 0013-00-02-001.000, Love and Affection.

• Roy L. Davis and Pamela A. Davis to Ryan Marcus Brown, TPN 0049-00-01-004, $20,000.

• Southern Pines Plantations, LLC to Robert Michael Furtick, Jr. TPN Portion of 0024-00-04-005, $162,830.80.

• KB Realty, LLC to Cynthia J. Grooms, TPN 0324-10-01-014, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• John T. Whetsell to Home Sweet Home Renovations and Construction, LLC, TMS 0307-19-04-008, Elloree Township, $27,000.

• Jeffery L. Thomas to Chris Kizer, TMS 0358-12-02-009, $185,000.

• Southside Logistics, LLC to David Forbes and Karen Price, TMS 0153-05-08-016.000, Zion Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Marion F. Inabinet, III, Melissa H. Lednum, Amanda H. Johnson, and Rebecca H. Brant to Charlotte I. Wofford, TMS 0150-12-01-017.000, $5 in hand.

• Charlotte I. Wofford to William M. Wofford, TMS 0150-12-01-017.000, $5 in hand.

• Virginia N. Jernigan to Eugene Tobin and Liane Tobin, TMS 0151-12-02-003.000, $190,000.

• Minita G. Clark to Yolanda Bennett, TMN 0173096019-011.000, City of Orangeburg, $89,900.

• Christopher. S. Davis to James Hunter Sutcliffe and Justen Blake McElvaney, TMS 0321-10-002.006, $195,000.

• EBH Investments, LLC to Rebecca E. Bamberg, TMS 0173-09-28-012, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Janice Jones aka Janice T. Jones to Compass Dyal, LLC, TMS 0125-05-06-006, Liberty Township, $85,000.

• Christine Stroman to Preference McCrea Major, TMN 0155-00-11-079, Zion Township, $49,900.

• Jenkins Suite Homes, LLC to Kendra Mitchell, TMS 0172-10-04-003.000, City of Orangeburg, $175,000.

• George Reeves and Mary Kathryn Reeves to Kenneth Adams and W. S. Adams, TMN 0345-14-01-001.000, $315,000.

• Conquest Homes, LLC to Crystal Iashia Ferguson, TMS 0142-16-01-011 and 0142-16-01-014, $249,690.

• Yvonne Shuler to Arlene Shuler, TMN 0183-06-02-009.000, Orange Township, $5, love and affection.

• Gramling and Gramling, LLC to Saidham Temple of Orangeburg, TMP 0237-00-03-019.000, Orange Township, $120,000.

• Shirley Salley to Wolfe Real Estate Investment Group, LLC, TMS 0012-14-01-008.000, Town of Springfield, $9,000.

• J. Terry Martin aka James T. Martin, Sr. to Michael S. Martin,reseving unto himself and his wife, Marilyn S. Martin, a life estate, $5, love and affection.

• Senturion Properties, LLC to Wigeon Farms, LLC, TMS 0107-00-03-022.000; 0103-00-04-006.000, Union Township; 0107-00-03-010.00, Union Township; 0107-00-03-052.000, Union Township; 0107-00-03-035.000, Union Township; 0107-00-03-050.000; 0107-00-03-053-000; 0103-00-04-005.000; 0107-00-03-055. 0107-00-03-051.000 and 107-00-03-048.000; $2,325,000.

• John W. Clark and Linda E. Clark to Daniel R. Hill and Sara Hill, TMP 0361-13-05-016.000, $60,000.

• Mason Corley Browder to Kawaski Bell, TMN 057-06-10-003.000, Town of Neeses, $75,000.

