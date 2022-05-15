ORANGEBURG COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg County Courthouse, April 25 to May 9, 2022.

• Willie A. Chavis, Jr. and Lisa Y. Chavis to Kaitlyn Chavis Hay and Landon Wyatt Hay, Portion of TMN 0101-00-03-038.000. Union Township, $5, love and affection.

• Joseph Griffith and Watson L. Griffith, Jr. aka Watson Louis Griffith, Jr. to Jameson Brothers, LLP, Portion of TMN 0111-00-12-001.000, Union Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• John Cude to Jaime Michael Transue, TMS 0328-00-05-023, Vance Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Fox-Berry Developers L.P. to Anita Pou Jackson, TMS 0088-00-04-010.000, $4,000.

• LAAS, LLC to Troy Brandon Hill and April Diane HIll, Portion of 0061-00-01-010.000, $257,000.

• Mary A. Courtney to William L. Courtney, Jr. and Susan C. Rudd, TMN 0060-11-04-003, Town of North, $5, plus love and affection.

• Sharon Bolton Pruitt to W. Allen Pruitt and Sharon B. Pruitt, TMN 111-00-15-010.000 (portion), Zion Township, $5, love and affection.

• W. Allen Pruitt and Sharon B. Pruitt to Rodney K. Koon and Jamey L. Koon, TMN 0111-00-15-011.000 (Portion) and 0111-00-15-010.000, (Portion), Zion Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• W. Allen Pruitt and Sharon B. Pruitt to Sharon Boltin Pruitt, $5, TMN 0111-00-15-011.000 (Portion), Zion Township, love and affection.

• Winding Path, LLC to Conquest Homes, LLC, TMS 0151-16-06-052, $37,000.

• The Lot Store, LLC to Conquest Homes, LLC, TMS 0142-12-06-054.000, $34,000.

• Reinna I. Mansfield NKA Reinna I. Albornoz to Ronnie L. Tyler, II and Sheryl Tyler, TMS 0318-00-04-008.000, $147,000.

• Frankie lee Jones to MaddieFR Designs LTD, TMS 0182-09-10-016/0197590, Orange Township, $5, love and affection.

• Josephine Johnson to Maddie FR Designs, LTD, TMS 0182-09-10-009/ 0010240, Orange Township, $5, love and affection.

• Kathy B. Culclasure to Tracy Daniel Huff, TMS 0170-00-01-004.000, Zion Township, $5.

• Whitney L. Ott to Heather Jackson, TMN 0175-19-01-001, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• M. Craig Williams A/K/A Michael Craig Williams to Vadim C. Lorick, TMS 0057-00-08-001.000, $6,000.

• Leslie Adrian Gardner to Brittany Elaine Chavis, TMS 0086-00-02-052.000, Elizabeth Township, $5.

• Gale R. Stanley to Khaled Gebril, TMN 0152-16-05-009.000, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Margaret A. Williams, sometimes known as Margaret Ann Axon Williams, to Robin Leigh B. Anderson and Kevin M. Bolen, TMN 0127-00-09-080 and 0174-05-03-008, $5, love and affection.

• Linden F. Sam and Janet E. Sam to John Schuessler, Terry Schuessler and Cassandra Marie Lussler, TMS 0173-09-09-001.000, $175,000.

• David F. Bryant to David Fulton Bryant, Sr. as Trustee of the David Fulton Bryat, Sr. Trust under Agreement Dated Dec. 3, 2021,TMN 0171-11-11-003, $5 and no other consideration.

• R. Bruce Furtick to Empowerment Properties, LLC, TMS 0173-10-11-005.000, City of Orangeburg, $89,000.

• R. Bruce Furtick to Empowerment Properties, LLC, TMS 0174-10-03-030.000, Orange Township, $95,000.

• Maralyn Jasoda Wnek and Joycelyn Savitri Beepat to Elloree Green LLC, TMS 0282-08-02-002.000 and 0282-00-04-002.000, Town of Elloree, $290,000.

• Warley Land LLC to Barbara H. Driggers, TMS 0184-00-03-014.000, $15,000.

• Claudia Vital to Vida R. Dash, TMS 0181-14-09-015.000, Orange Township, $5,000.

• Edmonds Investments, LLC to Smith Estates 2 LLC, TMS 0152-12-28-001, Orange Township, $85,000.

• Ralkeem Gidron to Jermaine Felder, TMN 0123-00-11-072.000, Limestone Township, $180,000.

• Paul Eugene Argoe to Paul Eugene Argoe, Jr. TMS 0060-07-05-002, Town of North, $5, love and affection.

• Marion F. Moore to Edisto Plantation Homeowners Association, Inc., TMS 0142-09-02-021, Limestone Township, $5.

• George M. Brunson to Torrey A. Adams and Garrett Charles Adams, TMN 0081-00-07-031.000, $5, love and affection.

• Robert E. Mims, III, Mary F. Mims, Rose H. Bozard N/K/A Rose Zimmerman and Jean H. Harris to Antonio Delgado Caballero and Gumersinda Ruiz, Portion of TMS 0349-00-04-032, $70,000.

• Tracy J. Harris to Grant Williams and Jennifer Kinsey, TMN 9983366, Town of Elloree, $325,000.

• Harold Hubbard and Robert E. Hubbard to Yancy Z. McPherson, Sr. and Shamiquia Nikia McPherson, TMS 0173-16-06-001.000, Orange Township, $89,900.

• Dianna Guinyard to Joeny Ortiz, TMN 0178-00-04-005.000, $5.

• Santell, Inc. to Nathaniel Johnson and Theresa Johnson, TMN 0302-00-14-012, $5,900.

• Santell, Inc. to Barbara Felder, TMN 0302-00-14-016 (a portion of), Elloree Township, $6,500.

• William C. Fairey, Shirley M. Shuler, and Katherine E. Glover to Anna F. Myers, TMN 0182-14-09-013.000, $5, love and affection.

• Alfonzo Greene to Mark A. Malamisura, TMS 0377-00-00-033.000, Eutaw Township, $260,000.

• Hunter Quinn Homes, LLC to Ruel D. Nelson and Rhonda Faye Nelson, TMS 0307-19-03-017.000, $359,565.

• Betty R. Green, aka Betty L. Green, to Grace Home Customs, LLC, Parcel ID: 0332-20-01-009, $40,000.

• Joanne Fisher to Kenneth William Heavner, Trustee of the Kenneth Heavner Trust, u/a/d Jan. 25, 2021, TMP 0324-16-02-018.000, Vance Township, $810,000.

• Casey A. Benton to Eduardo Gomez, TMP 0343-10-09-002.000, $105,000.

• Rose E. Fields and Devin R. Fields to Rex Larkin, III and Elijah Larkin, TMN 0150-09-03-003, Limestone Township, $5,500.

• Jerry J. Snelgrove to Jerry J. Snelgrove and Vianna C. Snelgrove, TMS 0169-00-01-003.000, New Hope Township, $5.

• James Russell Smoak, Jr. and Greta S. Gue to R. Bruce Furtick, TPN 0173-06-16-007,City of Orangeburg, $60,000..

• Donald E. Lawley and Mary M. Lawley to Emmanuel Chase Lawley, TMS 0358-06-04-003, $165,000.

• Justin W. Wiles to Kenneth E. White and Richard A. Mims, TMS 0221-00-01-031.000, $95,000.

• Robert E. Mims, III, Mary F. Mims, Rose H. Bozard N/K/A Rose Zimmerman and Jean H. Harris to Jesus Sanchez, Jr., Portion of 0349-00-04-032, $75,000.

• Dazarea McMillan to Clayton Houston and Kerry Houston, TMN 0140-00-09-057.000, Zion Township, $7,000.

• A.M. Builders, LLC to The B. Sellers Boulevard Estates, LLC, TMS 0173-10-09-002.000, $775,000.

• Elaine J. Hebrard to Don Jones, TMN 0039-00-03-020.000, Goodland Township, $400.

• Edward J. Starkes, Jr. to Elghin Roberts, TMS 0182-05-06-011.000, Orange Township, $135,000.

• Anna S. Moorer to Cypress Cove Properties, LLC, TMS 0181-15-03-006.000, $25,000.

• James Andrew Fanning to Ashley Hallman, TMN 0036-00-10-005.000, $300,000.

• Sheila Martin, as natural parent and guardian of Daniel Martin to Bessie M. Prileau, TMN 0286-00-05-021.000, $5, love and affection.

• Palmetto Property Buyers, LLC to Lakeytria T. Jackson, TMS 0303-00-04-017, $14,900.

• Russell W. Smith and Lynette R. Smith to Claude Irvin McCurry, TMS 03332-16-10-006.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Annette Butler to The Palmetto Real Estate Group of SC, TMN 0191-15-11-001.000, Town of Branchville, $12,000.

• Valerie Butler in her capacity as Personal Representative of the Estate of Willie L. Butler to Nancy E. Geddis and Thomas W. Geddis, TMN 0182-06-04-008.000 and 0182-06-04-008,, Orange Township, $94,500.

• James W. Roquemore, Jr. to Archaic, LLC, TMS 0282-12-09-002.000, Town of Elloree, $5 in hand.

• Mary C. Bender to Joseph W. Rice, TMS 0207-07-01-016.000, $44,500.

• Joseph A. Turley and Loretta M. Turley to Robert Joseph Swindle and Lindsay Smith Swindle, TMS 0332-07-02-010.000, Holly Hill Township, $500,000.

• Jose Luis Salazar Rivera aka Rivera Jose L. Salazar aka Rivera Jose L. Salazar Gonzales to Frank Washington, TMS 0320-00-04-020.000, Providence Township, $285,000.

• Wells Fargo Bank N.A., solely as trustee for Green Tree 2008-MH1 to Benjamin Franklin Properties, LLC, Tax/APN Parcel ID no. 0124-00-05-001.003/2180247, $31,000.

• Jeffrey Faaberg to Romaine Haywood, TMN 0324-20-28-010, Vance Township, $7,500.

• Carolyn V. Barar to Yasha Carolyn Barar, TMS 0225-00-01-010, $1 true consideration.

• Brenda Dantzler-Mitchell, formerly Brenda Dantzelr to Clarence F. Bonnette, TMS 0140-00-09-018.000, Zion Township, love and affection.

• Brenda Dantzler-Mitchell, formerly Brenda Dantzelr to Clarence F. Bonnette, TMS 0140-00-09-011.000, Zion Township, love and affection.

• Brenda Dantzler-Mitchell, formerly Brenda Dantzelr to Clarence F. Bonnette, TMS 0140-00-09-0424.000, Zion Township, love and affection.

• Brenda Dantzler-Mitchell, formerly Brenda Dantzelr to Clarence F. Bonnette, TMS 0140-00-09-015.000, Zion Township, love and affection.

• Franklin Prevatte to Joe Edmiston Sloop III and Angelis Cook-Sloop, TMS 0152-08-12-003.000, City of Orangeburg, $185,000.

• Bobby Ray Cook, Richard, C. Smith and Christopher David Smith to Emily R. Henson, TMN 0154-00-02-161, Zion Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Marion Oswald Fogle and Elsie Lewis Fogle to John R. Lovatt, TMS 0126-00-04-052, Zion Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• 0143-10-00-Bessie M. Prioleau to Wade Pullum and Elaine Pullum, TMN 0286-00-05-021.000, $200,000.

• Carrie Mae Blackwell to Robinson Development, LLC, TMS 0143-10-00-020, 0143-10-00-014.000, 0143-10-00-021.000, 0143-10-00-22.000, 0143-10-00-23.000, 0143-10-00-024.000, 0143-10-00-025.000, 0143-10-00-026.000, 0143-10-00-027.000, 0143-10-00-028.000, 0143-10-00-029.000 and 0143-10-00-039.000, $180,000.

• Linda Jean Felder to Jennifer Felder Thomas, Christopher Felder, Carlotta Felder, Jacob Felder and Ben Felder, TMP 0302-00-10-014.000 and 015.000, Elloree Township, $5.

• Mollie A. Shaffer as Trustee of the Revocable Trust Agreement of Mollie A Scott-Shaffer, dated 8/15/2019 and Mollie Scott-Shaffer as the Guardian and Conservator for the Estate of Sylvia P. Scott to Hezekiah Spearman, TMS 0340-00-02-009.000, Holly Hill Township, $30,000.

• Wanda K. Christopher to David G. Crain and Rosa L. Crain, TMPN 0324-20-15-015.000, 0324-20-15-016 and 0324-20-15-017, Vance Township, $140,000.

• Christopher Marshall Allen and Tami Allen to Ernest Wickwire and Mary Lobsinger, TM$ 0358-09-01-010.000, Eutaw Township, $180,000.

• Richard Vincent Burick, Sr. and Nyla Burick to Alfred Taylor Clarkson, III, TMS 0291-00-01-007.000, Providence Township, $140,000.

• Do Properties LLC to Ryan Vehring, TMN 0346-06-03-012, $100,000.

• Robert E. Mims, III, Mary F. Mims, Rose H. Bozard aka Rose Zimmerman and Jean H. Harris to Jacob D. Jones and Rachel B. Jones, Portion of TMS 0349-00-04-032, $60,500.

• Clarissa S. Steedly to Clayton Houston and Kerry Houston, TMN 0183-06-04-008, Orange Township, $85,000.

• Gail M. Cooke to Rebecca E. Wright-Haynes and James A. Haynes, TMN 0285-00-02-045, Elloree Township, $5,900.

• Eric D. Joyner to Edmond C. Read, Jr. and Jaclyn H. Read, TMS 0156-00-03-019.000, Edisto Township, $5.

• Jacqueline F. Busbee to Harry W. Fogle, Jr. and Kimberly J. Fogle, TMN 0110-00-07-019.000, Union Township, love and affection.

• Jacquelyn M. Johnson and Jon G. Johnson, Jr. and Kathlenn L. Lagiewski to Home Sweet Home Renovations and Construction, LLC, TMN 0307-00-05-043.000, Elloree Township $30,000.

• Willie Glover and Carrtina Glover to Mancess Glover, TMN 0175-09-03-007.000, $5, love and affection.

• Gerald L. Hutto and Freida H. Hutto to 115 Robinson Drive Industries, LLC, TMN 0067-05-06-005.000, $75,000.

• Wanda R. Blewer and the Estate of Harold LaVerne Blewer, Jr. to U & Joie Ventures, TMN 0152-11-16-013, $75,000.

• Kristen L. Judy to Karen J. McAlhaney, TMN 0099-00-09-017, and 0099-00-09-00; 0100-00-02-064, Willow Township; $5.

• Tristan MIchael Myers to Elvis Presley Mack and Karne Dimsdale Mack, TMS 0173-06-03-020.000, Orange Township, $102,000.

• Donald Doty and Amanda Fralix to Jessie James Bailey and Scarlett Rose Matney, TMS 0324-20-09-006 and 0324-20-09-007, Vance Township, $60,000.

• Vonkeith R. Toland to Devin Dontay Daniels, TMS 0093-00-06-016.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Jovan L. Ackiss to Harold Carroll and MIchael J. Poison, TMS 0174-14-03-007.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Jeanette A. Brown to James Fred Childers and Janet B. Childers, TMP 0287-00-02-064.000, $92,500.

• DeLaine P. Clark to EAS Homes of Santee, LLC, TMP 0307-15-02-003.000, Town of Santee, $29,000.

• Audubon Homes, LLC to Jennifer Lucy Pratt, TMS 0303-00-08-001.000, $308,997.

• LaToya Shumpert Adams to Travis K. Hair, TMN 0142-16-02-002.000, $285,000.

• Leroy Fogle to Gold Star Elite Properties, LLC, TMS 0308-00-05-053.000, Vance Township, $65,000.

• Dorchester Loan Company, Inc. to Ismael Carmona Sosa, TMS 0233-00-03-050.000, $9250.

• Donna Edmisten to Robert Edmisten and Michael VanDalen, TMS 0059-00-02-005.000 and 0059-00-02-004.000, $5, love and affection.

• M&K Real, LLC to Robert W. Pritchard, Jr. and Becky L. Pritchard, TMP 0324-16-01-002.000, Town of Santee, $370,000.

• Orangeburg Homes, LLC to Jacqueline Manigault, TMN 0173-06-10-003.000, City of Orangeburg, $86,000.

• Hunter Properties, LLC to Deloach Properties, LLC, TMS 0361-13-07-005.000 and 0361-13-07-005.001, $45,000.

• Anne Toncray to Adam Spaulding Brown and Haleigh M. Brown, TMS 0152-16-05-006.000, City of Orangeburg, $165,000.

• Paragon Inc. of South Carolina, LLC to Ling Ling Chen, TMS 0151-12-04-045.000, $414,900.

• Joeny Ortiz to Hilda Gricelda Ramirez Tovar and Juan Antonio Guzman Nunez, TMN 0178-00-04-005.000, $5.

• Ray T. Johnson to Glenn Miller, TMS 0191-15-16-003.000, $7,195.

