ORANGEBURG COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg County Courthouse, December 8-14.

• Labron Sellers to Roten Jackson, TMS 0097-00-02-015.000 (partial), Liberty Township, $12,000.

• Reba W. Bair, Ronald L. Bair, Lewis C. Bair, Jr. and Mark Clifton Bair to Jennifer King, TMN 0230-00-01-030, $44,300.

• Pearly Mae Edwards to Reginald Edwards, Donnie Edwards, Walter Edwards and Jeffery Edwards, TMS 0012-13-04-009.000, Goodland Township, $5, love and affection.

• Rose M. Shuler to Reginal L. Shuler, TMN 0112-00-06-036, Liberty Township, $5 and other valuable considerations.

• Elizabeth A. Melton aka Elizabeth A. Hachnie to Gerard G. Gadson and Patricia P. Gadson, TMP 0371-00-05-004.000, $24,000.

• Elizabeth Ann Kaliher Wills to Mark Stevenson and Wanda Stevenson, TMS 0122-00-10-076.000 and 0122-00-10-098.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Elizabeth McCall Wills and Harry Howard Wills, III to Mark Stevenson and Wanda Stevenson, TMS 0122-00-10-037.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Jeffrey Wayne Geyer and Sheri Garday Geyer to James Michael Farkas and Kari Barbaree Farkas, TMP 0324-10-012-030, $199,500.

• Robert Cucci, Trustee of the Joseph E. Cucci Revocable Trust U/A/D Oct. 28, 2019 to Christopher Todd Landers and Amy Elizabeth Landers, TMP 0343-02-02-011.000, Vance Township, $310,000.

• Thomas Jenkins to Michael Sumpter, TMS a portion of 0301-00-130, Vance Township, $5000.

• George Sidney Walters, Personal Representative of the Estate of Nancy Ann Walters to Chadd L. Corley GST Exempt Descendent’s Separate Trust Descendent’s Separate Trust, TMN 0225-00-02-029.000, $48,906.

• K. M. Shirer, Jr. to Billy James Conway and Susan Grace Conway, TMS 0286-05-05-004.000, Town of Elloree, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Garris Properties, LLC to Andrew Crosby Nasser, Portion of TMS 0324-14-01-028, $55,000.

• Jimmie G. Riley to Domonic Satanna Prophet, Tax ID 0174-13-07-001.000, Orange Township, $165,000.

• Donna F. Best-Humes and Barry J. Best to Vladislav Shturm and Dinah Shturm, TMN 0174-20-04-005.000, $34,000.

• Sandra Caldwell Richburg, Dorothy Caldwell and Bernard Caldwell to Ethel Mae Pelzer, Betty Joe Brantley, Mary Lou Shivers Clisha Shivers, Wilbur Shivers, Jr., Micheal Shivers, Dwaine Shivers, and Tiffany Shivers, TMS 0280-00-03-011.000, $5 and division of real property.

• Sumesh Nair and Sreerashmi Sumesh, TMN 0174-14-07-004.000, City of Orangeburg, $152,250.

• Russell Matthew Mixon to James Carlton Hallman, Jr., TMN 0045-00-09-001.000, Hebron Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Michael Jay Ferguson to Michelle Champy, Portion of TMN 0129-00-05-054.000, Union Township, $5, love and affection.

• Michael J. Ferguson to Michael J. Ferguson, Patricia M. Ferguson and Danny Boltin, Portion of TMN 0129-00-05-054.000, Union Township, $5, love and affection.

• Thomas Mack to WIMC Investments, LLC, TMP 0282-12-07-011.000, Town of Elloree, $30,000.

• James Matthew Summers to James Matthew Summers and Kristen K. Summers, TMS 0224-00-03-052.000, Branchville Township, $5.

• James Matthew Summers aka James M. Summers aka J. Matthew Summers to J. M. Summers Properties, LLC, TMS 0224-00-05-001.000, 0224-00-07-010.000, 0224-00-07-011.000, 0225-00-02-019.000. 0225-00-02-007.000, 0225-00-02-008.000, 0225-00-02-020.000,0225-00-02-021.000, 0229-00-01-039.000, Branchville Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Carol R. Storey, fka Carol W. Rich, Doris R. Weaver fka Mable D. Rich Connie D. Rich, Patrick C. Williams and Lisa E. Williams to David W. Bunch, TMS 0318-00-02-010.000, Holly Hill Township, $5 in hand.

• Willie B. Owens to Jennifer Marie Burnside and Jason Chadwick Wiles, TMS 0225-00-01-008, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Linda W. Johnson to John R. Williams and Brenda Irene Williams, TMS 0112-00-07-013, $10, love and affection.

• Johnny New and Polly New nka Polly Porter to Roy Lee Chavis, TMS 0045-00-11-034.000, Hebron Township, $25,000.

• Jackson Four Farms, LLC to Kent William Benskin and Julie Benslin, Portion of TMS 0174-07-02-005.000, $5 and no other consideration.

• Gene H. Kidd to Gene H. Kidd and Michael T. KIdd, TMN 0306-00-11-22.000 and 0306-00-11-001.000, Elloree Township, $1.

• Karen S. Hutto to Melanie Lauren Zeigler, TMS 0152-09-02-001.000, Limestone Township, $5, love and affection.

• Bernice Sumpter to Alvin Sumpter, TMN 0358-19-02-001.000, Eutaw Township, $5 with other good and valuable consideration.

• Sanford Investments II, LLC to Willie J. Dash, Jr., TMN 0140-12-02-002.000, Zion Township, $13,500.

• Bragg Martin Williams to Psalms 112, LLC, TMS 0053-00-08-009.000, $5.

• Bragg M. Williams, Sr. and Salley W. Williams to Psalms 112, LLC, TMS 0053-00-08-007.000, Willow Township, $5.

• Weyerhaeuser Company to Red PIll Investments, LLC, TMS Ptn. 0337-00-00-004, Town of Holly Hill, $1,051,875.

• Rhoad Farm, LLC to Gordon Bayne and Brigette Danielle Bayne, TMS 0072-00-05-001.000, Limestone Township, $272,000.

• Daisy L. Dukes to Martin S. Roache, TMS 0152-20-08-001.000, City of Orangeburg, $5.

• Lois S. Gleaton to Dallas Joshua Gleaton and Austin Tyler Gleaton, TPN 0059-00-13-006.000, love affection.

• Jerri Bjorge to Tri-County Home Builders, LLC, TPN 0362-00-02-100.000, Vance Township, $6,500.

• Piedmont Companies, Inc. to West Leasing, LLC, Portion of TMS 0174-08-03-001.000, $200,000.

• Quantum Mortgage Corporation to City of Orangeburg, TMS 0173-14-12-004, City of Orangeburg, $100,000.

• Lewis W. Bolin to Cody R. Ledwell and Jessica B. Ledwell, TMS 221-00-02-021 (portion), $5, love and affection.

• The Geraldson Company, LLC to The Geraldson Company, LLC and Ventus Properties, LLC, TMS 0181-19-06-003.000, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Barbara S. Goins and William D. Goins to Jacob R. Boltin, TMN 0173-13-33-003.000, City of Orangeburg, $5, love and affection.

• Samuel Wayne Axson to Samuel Wayne Axson and Lynn E. Axson, TMS 0024-00-02-008.000 (P/O), $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Waye Axson to Jeffrey Coleman Axson and Samuel Wayne Axson, Jr., TMS 0023-00-03-004.000 (P/O), Rocky Grove Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• S. Wayne Axson and Lynn E. Axson to Jeffrey Coleman Axson, TMS 0024-00-02-007.000, Rocky Grove Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• S. Wayne Axson aka Samuel Wayne Axson and Lynn E. Axson to Jeffrey Coleman Axson, TMS 0024-00-02-008.000 (P/O) and 0024-00-02-002.000 (P/O), Rocky Grove Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Wayne Axson aka S. Wayne Axson and Lynn E. Axson to Samuel Wayne Axson, Jr.,TMS 0024-00-02-002.000 (P/O) and 0023-00-02-004.000 (P/O), Rocky Grove Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Albertha Johnson and Julius Johnson to First Baptist Church of Vance, Inc., $5, TMS 0328-00-05-010, Vance Township, and other valuable consideration.

• Evelyn R. Robinson to Tarsha Evette Johnson, TMS 0116-00-06-001, Elizabeth Township,$5, love and affection.

• Herman L. Livingston to Cornelia Livingston, TMN 0097-00-01-038,000, $10,000.

