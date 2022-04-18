ORANGEBURG COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg County Courthouse, April 5-12, 2022.

• Charles Wapner to Alykhan Shariff, Holly Hill Township, TMS 0332-16-15-007, $225,000.

• Calloway Construction LLC to Natalie Mitchell, TMN 0182-19-01-009, $5.

• Horace Byrd to Brittany S. Jones, TMS 0182-10-06-022.000, Orange Township, $5 in hand.

• Dawes Edwards to Garrett Capital, LLC, TMN 0174-14-07-019, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Ralph D. Boroughs, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Mary Jennings Dougherty Boroughs aka Mary D. Boroughs to Robert Kevin Weathersbee and Helen Nichole Kisner Weathersbee, Parcel ID 0021-00-01-002.000, Rocky Grove Township, $49,900.

• O. Paul Culver, III to O. Paul Culver, III and Tracey S. Culver, TMS 361-1-01-013, $5.TMS

• Correction - Winding Path, LLC to Conquest Homes, LLC, TMS 0151-16-06-051.000, $34,000.

• JDJ Properties, LLC to Balizabeth Haynes Taylor, 0283-20-02-017.000, $12,000.

• Athel M. Hart, Jr. to Sandra Hart Keitt, TMS 0055-00-03-005.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Richard W. Seay, Jr. to Horace W. Hall, Jr. and Monica M. Hall, TMS0307-00-02-034.000, Elloree Township, $62,500.

• Vernell Elmore to John Marion Elmore, Vicki Laverne Elmore and Donna M. Elmore, TMN 0132-00-02-003.000, Limestone Township, $5, love and affection.

• Gale A. Parris to David D. Parris and Debora F. Parris, TMS 0174-17-10-021,City of Orangeburg, $5, love and affection.

• Doris K. Ott to Keith W. Ott, TMS part pf 0196-00-01-005.000, Branchville Township, $5.

• Shanika A. Pough to Cecil Knotts, TMN 0060-11-04-012.000, $1,100.

• John D. Coulter, Jr. to Bernestine C. Davis, TMS 0152-16-09-006, City of Orangeburg, $5, love and affection.

• Dan A. Jenson and Mary K. Jensen to Carol J. Long, TMS 152-11-15-007, City of Orangeburg, $78,000.

• Jatana H. Norris F/K/A Jantana H. Chapman and Malcolm L. Norris to Vanessa Brunke and William Brunke, TMN 0060-00-04-012.00 and 0060-00-04-008, $775,000.TMS 0044-00-08-003, $5, love and affection.

• Paulette Renee Livington to Harvey H. Livingston, III, TMS 0044-00-08-003, $5, love and affection.

• Paulette Renee Livingston to Adam L. Livingston, TMS 0044-06-003, 0059-00-06-025, 0044-00-02-011 (portion), 0059-00-08-002, 0059-00-08-002, 0044-00-05-001 and 0044-00-05-002, Hebron Township, $5, love and affection.

• Skilled Medical Centers, Inc. to Bishop Deal, LLC, TMN 0173-17-39-009.000, $3,000.

• Jerome Glover and Dorothy Glover to Jermain Dillard, TMN 0358-18-04-002.000, (Lot 3), $11,000.

• Jerome Glover and Dorothy Glover to Adrian Landry, TMN 0358-18-04-002.000, Eutaw Township, $22,000.

• Richard E. Phillips, Jr. and Robert Phillips to Oak Ridge Family Farm, LLC, TMS 0017-00-01-019.000, $10 and other valuable consideration.

• Doris W. Branham to Gloria B. Tyree, TMP 0307-20-05-017, Town of Santee, $5, love and affection.

• Paul E. Jackson, Dorothy S. Jackson and Jason Eldridge to Tony Williams, TMS 0041-00-01-042.000 (Orangeburg) and 0141-00-02-079 (Lexington), $5.

• Linda R. Bennett to Emily Bennett Wise and James Andrew Bennett with life estate reserved for Linda R. Bennett, TMS 0209-00-11-012.000, Orange Township, Love and Affection.

• Linda R. Bennett to Emily Bennett Wise and James Andrew Bennett with life estate reserved for Linda R. Bennett, TMS 0209-00-11-013.000, Love and Affection.

• Joseph Hugh Knight to Cynthia A. Lutz, TMN 0259-00-01-001, Middle Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Nancy S. Smoak to Lee S. Ashe, TMN 0138-00-04-010, Zion Township, $5, love and affection.

• Betty M. Faust to Annie Wine, Barry Oliver and Sharon Jennings Oliver, TMS 0174-06-02-007.000, $225,000.

• Daniel M. Belken to Christopher Harley Gartman, TMP 0307-00-02-019.000, Elloree Township, $172,500.

• Johnny R. McLellan a/k/a Johnnie R. McLellan by Brenda H. McLellan, Attorney in Fact, to Beauti Box of Orangeburg, LLC, TMS 0173-16-10-001, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Trudy P. Wingard to Joshua Edward Wingarrd, TMS 0130-00-05-014.000, Edisto Township, $5.

• Kevin Johnson by his Attorney in Fact, Dixie Hagan to Johnease Keitt and Eula B. Jones, TMS 0231-00-02-021.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Chennies, Inc. to Orangeburg County, TMS 0173-14-12-007, City of Orangeburg, $675,000.

• Crawford Investment Group, LLC to Allison L. Brunson, TMN 0174-18-07-023.000, City of Orangeburg $167,500.

• Demond K. Pearson to Michael A. Walker, TMN 0288-00-02-012.000, Elloree Township, $290,000.

• Robert C. Burke to John Jenkins and Cathy B. Jenkins, TMP 0307-20-05-001.000, Vance Township, $175,000.

• Okey M. Landers, Jr. to Oanh H. Dang, TMS 0324-15-03-038.000, Vance Township, $270,000.

• Lana W. Graham, individually and as Trustee of the Graham Living Trust to Saylor’s Place Properties, LLC, TMN 0346-07-06-028.000, Vance Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• JDJ Properties, LLC to Jason Cornelius Shivers, TMS 0283-20-02-016.000, $12,000.

• S&F Investments, Inc. to Investors Real Estate Sales, LLC, TMS 0174-18-02-013 and 0174-18-02-040, $5.

• Robert B. Dibble aka Robert B. Dibble, Sr. and Shirley S. Dibble to Robert B. Dibble, Jr. and Dianna D. Todd, TMN 0143-00-06-001, Limestone Township $5, love and affection.

• Marian E. O’Brien to Jeffery K. McCormick, TMN 0303-00-04-019, Elloree Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.$5 and other valuable consideration.

• Kau Bin Cheng to Holly Hill Development, LLC, Parcel ID 0332-20-07-009.000, $225,000.

• John L. Shuler and J. Diane Shuler to Lawrence L. Weathers, TMS 0246-00-01-011.000, $5.

• Charisse Bracey to Anna G. Miller, TMS 0175-06-07-003.000, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Ronald Hoover to Jennifer L. Barr, TMS 0045-00-13-014, Hebron Township, $13,000.

• Scott J. Smith to Madison Montgomery, TMN 0074-00-05-005, $65,000.

• Samuel A. Daily to Sherita Rivers, TMS 0357-05-042.000, Town of Eutawville, $6,500.

• Alexis Parker to Mary Jo. C. Zdziarski and Frank T. Zdziarski, TMN 0112-00-07-034.000 and 0112-00-07-034.001, $85,000.

• Harold McLeod to Daniel Y. Damaschke and Danny P. Damaschke, TMS 0332-16-16-015.000, $229,000.

• Larry Parker Plumb aka Larry Parker Plumb, II, Robert Boyd Plumb and Marion Arthur Plumb, III to VH & SH, LLC, TMS 0151-07-03-006.000, Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Larry Parker Plumb aka Larry Parker Plumb, II, Robert Boyd Plumb and Marion Arthur Plumb, III to VH & SH, LLC, TMS 0151-07-03-002.000, Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Sam A. Burch to MRP SC XX, LLC, TMS 0328-12-00-007, Town of Vance, $29,000.

• Matthew Meister and Robert A. Fowler-Rusch and David Dipietro to Dettrey Farm LLC, TMS 0229-00-01-001.000, Branchville Township, $850,000.

• Joseph V. Braxton II to Investors Real Estate Sales LLCMS 0172-11-02-003, Orange Township, $45,000.

• Tammy C. Way to Nettie C. Hill, TMN 0358-12-01-008.000, $5, love and affection.

• Barbara S. Griffis, now Barbara Ann G. Foster to Randy Eugene Griffis, TMS 0116-00-03-011, Limestone Township, $5, love and affection. TMS

• Jack Scott Butler and Karen P. Butler to Land On Holdings, LLC, TMS 0237-00-05-006.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Juliana L. Tyler to Lorraine T. Hutto, Kimberly T. Reed and Jeffrey O. Tyler, TMN 0058-00-10-012.000, 0058-10-16-003.000,0058-00-10-004.000, 0069-00-03-005.000, 0058-00-10-005.000 and 0058-14-03-001.000, Hebron Township, $5, love and affection.

• Lafe D. Schrock and Rebecca A. Schrock to Robin L. Lynch, TMN 0143-16-01-014, Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0