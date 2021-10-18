ORANGEBURG COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg County Courthouse, October 6-13, 2021:
- William P. Filyaw, Jr. and Walter E. Fogle and David C. Fogle and Linsay Beard and Thomas M. Shuler Jr. aka Thomas Marion Shuler Jr. and Teborah S. Teague aka Deborah Ann Teague and Carolyn McLellan aka Carolyn Grace MCLellan to M. L. Dukes, Jr., TMS 0286-05-16-016.000, Town of Elloree, $3750.
- Allen B. Spires as Personal Representative of the Estate of Laura A. Johnson to Eduardo P. Sanchez, TMN 0066-00-02-010 (a portion of), Elizabeth Township, $18,000.
- Thurston Hutto to Janice Marie Hutto, TMS 0036-00-07-009.000, $5, love and affection.
- CDP Cameron 2, LLC to Fred E. Davis, trustee of the Fred E. Davis Revocable Living Trust and Joan M. Davis, trustee of the Joan M. Davis Revocable Living Trust, TMS 0264-00-01-007.000, $1,732,690.
- Brian O. Duncan to Brian O. Duncan and Kera A. Duncan, TMS 0150-15-00-010.000, Limestone Township, $5, love and affection.
- Ralph O. LaFrance to Ralph O. LaFrance and Joseph P. LaFrance, Sr., TMS 0206-00-05-003.000, Middle Township, $5, love and affection.
- Triadafillos Haftoglou, Eleni L. Haftoglou, Tryfon Chatzopoulos and Suzie H. Chatzopoulos to Maysel Homes, LLC, TMN 0152-16-17-014 and 0152-16-17-019, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- David Lee Hagenstein and Halyan Fan-Hagenstein to David Grady, TMS 0151-16-05-008.000, City of Orangeburg, $197,500.
- Carol Tant to Bruce E. Tant and Mary A.Tant, TMN 0174-05-13-005, City of Orangeburg, $130,000.
- Super Land Holdings, LLC to Appian Shamrock A, LLC, portion of TMS 0236-00-05-0050, $10 and other valuable consideration.
- Appian ShamrockA,. LLC to Shamrock A. Owner, LLC, TMS Portion of 0236-00-05-005, $10 and other valuable consideration.
- Jason J. Malone and Jenniffer R. Micke nka Jenniffer R. Malone to John Allen and Whitney Allen, TMS 0024-00-02-006.000, 0024-00-02-013.000 and 0024-00-02-012.000, $5.
- Mary Ann Phillips and Delphine Brown to Carolyn Jean Jones, TMN 0289-00-05-023.000, Elloree School District, $5, love and affection.
- Chandler K. Sheetz and Whitney M. Westbury N/K/A Whitney W. Sheetz to Charles Thomas Owens, TMS 0067-05-08-005.000, $195,000.
- James A. Wilsford to David E. Wilsford, TMN 0151-07-06-002, $5, love and affection.
- Palm Coast Property Group, LLC to George A. Adams and Arleana M. Adams, TMS 0175-13-07-019.000, $120,000.
- Kayla Stephens Rutland and Ali Stephens Dennis, fka Ali Victoria Stephens to Elaine B. Stephens, TMN 0067-05-08-006, Town of North, $5 plus love and affection.
- Elaine B. Stephens to Katharine Elaine Stephens and James Haywoo Stephens, Jr., TMS 0067-05-08-006, Town of North, $5, plus love and affection.
- Giselle White-Perry to Leofice J. Williams, TMN 0173-12-18-010, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Maddie FR Designs LTD to Alphnonso Backmon Jr., TMS 0181-12-009.000, Orange Township, $200,000.
- Barbara Rayfield and Edith Moseley, Co-Personal Representatives for the Estate of Willa Marie Whitehurst Salley, also known as Willa M. Salley to H. Briggs Salley, Jr.. TMS 0010-00-01-001, $387,000.
- Joan S. Hughes to Dillon Jacob Teliha, TMS 0097-00-06-067, Liberty Township, $24,500.
- D&D Properties, LLC to Neaulik, LLC, TMN 0173-16-05-004.000, $575,001.
- Diane D. Pendarvis to Jospeh Sydney Pendarvis, TMS 0247-08-02-013, 0247-08-02-014, 0247-08-02-015, 0247-08-02-015 and 0247-08-02-026, Bowman Township, $32,500.
- G. W. Berry Realty and Construction, Inc. aka G. W. Berry Realty & Construction, Inc. to Cypress Cove Properties, LLC, TMS 0151-05-09-001.000 and 0142-12-04-001.000, $28,000.
- George Michael Jackson, individually and as Attorney in Fact for Kathleen W. Jackson and Cynthia A. Jackson to Tyra D. Tucker and Tyrone Lewis Darby, Sr. TMS 0155-07-03-002.000, Zion Township, $5.
- G. W. Berry Realty and Construction, Inc. aka G. W. Berry Realty & Construction, Inc. to Cypress Cove Properties, LLC, $16,500.
- Sandra B. Youngs to Beverly B. Brown, TMS 0184-00-04-010.000, $5.
- T. Dayle Bolen to Wilbo Enterprises, LLC, TMS 0152-16-08-005.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Master Hospitality, LLC to SYNK, LLC, TMS 0180-13-02-001.000, Orangeburg Township. $10 and part of an IRC 1031 Tax Deferred Exchange.
- Susan B. Berry as Trustee of the Susan B. Berry Trust to Cypress Cove Properties, LLC, TMS 0181-15-03-005.000, $46,000.
- Paul Calvo to OBSC LLC, TMN 0236-00-08-001, 0236-00-08-030, 0236-00-08-005, $300,000.
- Abdelrahman Desoky to Jerry Smalls, Sr.,TMS 0173-10-03-013.000, City of Orangeburg, $249,900.
- Carole S. Harrison to SC Department of Transportation, TMN 0108-00-06-026, $2,700.
- Chinise Clinton fka Chinise Mintz and Stephen to Brenda Elaine Brisbane and Marion Carr Brisbane, TMS 0031-00-02-028.000, $185,000.
- W. O. Whetsell, Jr. as Trustee to Four Holes Land and Cattle, LLC, TMS 0296-00-00-009 and 0296-00-00-011, $342,000.
- Ure P. Agadaga to William Morton, TMS 0175-09-02-012.000, Orange Township, $35,000.
- Craig Land Sales, Inc. to Marque D. Smith, TMN 0088-00-02-010.000, $6,000.
- Linda Dale E. Jones to Thomas Wolpert and Anna Wolpert, TMS 0357-05-04-002, $35,000.
- Robert P. Fulmer to Steven M. Wolfe and Jewel Lucretia Wolfe, TMS 0151-20-05-015, City of Orangeburg, $329,000.
- Donald R. West to Tracy Helms, TMN 0253-00-01-002 (a portion), Cow Castle Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Robert J. Weber to Mabel’s Farm, LLC, TMN 0085-00-02-002, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Nancy N. Nance to Christian B. Sanders, TMN 0152-05-04-004, Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Carol Ann Wozniak and Jennifer W. Pekny and Andrew J. Wiker, TMN 0152-12-12-010.000, City of Orangeburg, $216,000.
- Hung Nguyen to Jessica A. Macramalla, TMN 0122-00-03-016.000, $154,000.
- Dorchester Loan Company, Inc. to Eduardo Villeda Guillen, TMS 0233-00-03-001.000, $9,250.
- Orangeburg Park Building, LLC to Victoria Logistics Assets LP, TMN 235-00-01-018, N $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Scott Woodlands, LLC to Foxtrot Limited Partnership, TMN 0189-00-03-014.000, Branchville Township, $485,000.
- Scott Woodlands, LLC to Fox-Trot Limited Partnership, TMN 0200-00-01-011.000, $195,000.
- MC Farm & Land, LLC to Marrielle L. Hickson, TMS 0173-17-19-003.000, 0308-00-02-017 and 0244-00-04-018.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- McFarm & Land, LLC to Renew Rentals, LLC, TMS 0182-09-10-011.000 and 0255-00-03-007.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- MC Rentals, LLC to Renew Rentals, LLC, TMS 0187-05-06-009.000 and 0123-00-11-010.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- MC Rental & Farm Land, LLC to Lawrene S. C. Hickson, TMS 0218-00-05-020.000, 0232-00-01-004.000, 0268-00-01-001.000 and 0173-16-05-027.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- MC Farm & Land, LLC to Marriet C. Hickson,0173-16-03-013.000 and 0220-00-01-002.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- EAS Homes, LLC to Cherie Lynn Duwyn, TMS 0307-19-03-021.000, Elloree Township, $5 and other consideration.
- Richard Wayne Jackson, as Personal Representatives of the Estate of Lillian Jackson to Pauline Mack, TMS 0184-00-02-009.000 (portion of) $51,000.
- Bonnie M. Bull to Ward Caeser, TMS 0332-07-05-003.000, Holly Hill Township, $449,000.
- James Logan and Mamie Bull to MMO Investments, LLC, TMS 0173-18-12-006.000, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Michelle Freeman to Noah Race Lovelady, TMS 0155-10-06-004, $99,900.
- Linda Mintz to Katrisa Mintz Johnson and Myron L. Mintz, TMN 0182-13-05-006.000, $5 and affection.
- Corrective Deed - Harry Hallman to Jimmie Fogle, TMN 0173-13-05-006.000, City of Orangeburg, $1,333.
- Thomas Mack to Jody Riley, TMN 0173-16-10-019.000, $9,500.
- U.S. Bank National Association to Lioness Legacy SC LLC, TMS 143-19-04-006, Limestone Township, $53,000.
- James A. Ayer to Heliodoro Enciso Castro, TMS 0141-00-04-017, Zion Township, $85,000.
- Robert W. Ayers to Dona M. Ayers and William J. Ayers, TMN 0172-09-16-006, City of Orangeburg, $5, love and affection.
- Charles H. Williams to Willcreek Enterprises, LLC, TMS 0173-13-27-009.000, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Soda City Holdings, LLC to Maria Gisomme, TMN 0127-00-03-002.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Donna Joy Gray Reed aka Donna J. Reed to Sharolyn Laquita Roginson, TMS 0151-05-007.000, Limestone Township, $5.
- Lawrence F. Griffith, Jr., Victor George Griffith, Sr. and Margaret G. Dantzler to Anthony Gustav Griffith, TMS 282-11-10-003, $3,000.