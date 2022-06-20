ORANGEBURG COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS

- The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg County Courthouse, June 2-15
- Charles T. Jackson, Jr. and Timothy Raymond Barrineau to William Pelloni, TMS 0324-15-05-028.000, Vance Township, $56,000.
- Conquest Homes, LLC to Howard Sumter and Candace D. Sumpter, TMS 0142-12-06-052.000, $269,500.
- L. Keith Vaughn and Melody M. Vaughn to Allen McKenzie and Deborah McKenzie, TMS 0151-15-01-037.000, City of Orangeburg, $5.
- Tracy C. Brown, Eric C. Naughton, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Varene McDaniel, Winzree Johnson, Wayne A. McDaniel and John F. McDaniel to Godwin Family Holdings, LLC, TMS 0243-00-04-007.000, Middle Township, $10 and other valuable consideration.
- Corrective - Conquest Homes, LLC to Howard Sumpter and Candace D. Sumpter, TMS 0142-12-06-060.000, $269,500.
- Dianne W. Braswell and Drayton T. Wannamaker, III to William E. Wannamaker, TMN 0173-05-10-031, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Booker T. Yon, Audrey B. Yon, Cynthia Yon White and Barbara Yon Toby to Dominque Duckson, TMN 0060-12-18-020.000, $5,000.
- Barbara Yon Toby to Dominique Duckson, TMN 0060-12-18-019.000, $6,000.
- Celia Hezekiah, Michael L. Gilmore, Ernest Gilmore, Cleveland Gilmore, John M. Gilmore, Simon Gilmore, Rebecca Wright and Rachelle Gilmore, Personal Representative of the Estate of Clarence Gilmore to Ronald J. Nesbitt, TMP 0308-00-06-009.000, Vance Township, $62,500.
- Sarah M. Thomas to Mary E. Campbell, TMN 0174-13-08-007.000, $155,000.
- Thomas Edward Bodiford and Lillian Bodiford to Mark Manship, TMS 0324-14-01-014, $299,000.
- Mary Bryant to James Bryant, TMS 0347-00-05-066, $5 in hand.
- Victoria Alexis McDaniel to Caleb Hunter Barregarye, TMS 0142-10-03-002.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Marie B. Punches, Personal Representative of the Estate of George W. Brant, Sr. to John Edgemon, TMN 0173-06-06-009, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- George R. Zimmerman to Lennie E. Felix, TMN 0182-14-03-016, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Phillip L. Morris aka Philip L. Morris and Debra H. Morris to Dung Ngoc Do and True Huyen Thi Vo, TMN 0110-00-02-022, Zion Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- 1520 Russell Steet, LLC to Orangeburg County, Portion of TMS 0173-14-12-010.000, City of Orangeburg, $10 in hand.
- Denise M. Christmas to Susan A. Hammond, TMS 0142-10-04-003.000, Limestone Township, $200,000.
- Anthony D. Oliver, Sr. and Audra S. Smith to Aisha W. Carpenter, TMN 0176-00-07-086, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Natasha Charles to Doneal Mack, TMN 0173-19-15-011.000, City of Orangeburg, $5,000.
- Stanley O. Stroman, Vernon D, Stroman and Alice Faye Simpson to The Geraldson Company, LLC, TMS 0173-07-03-023.000, Orange Township, $32,500.
- Rose Ann Bamberg and Charles Bambers as Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Azalee Hopking to Karen R. Berry, TMN 0181-12-06-011.000, Orange Township, $100,000.
- RDS One, LLC to Keneke Bell and Sabrina Bell Coleman, TMN 0054-05-06-007.000, Town of Norway, $5 and other good and valuable consideration.
- Rosa Malinder to Debora Johnson, TMN 0246-18-10-003.000, Town of Bowman, $5,000.
- Jose Kler to Elvis Garcia Lopez, TMS 0123-00-04-051, $16,000.
- Anita Jane Padgett to Herbert W. Clark, Jr. and Katherine S. Clark, TMS 355-00-02-003.000, $60,000.
- Linda G. O’Dell to Robin S. Johnson and Darrell H. Johnson, TMS 0126-00-05-022, Zion Township, $5.
- H. Preston Walter and Stacey L. Walter to Justin A. Garrett and Amanda H. Garrett, TMN 0142-15-01-011 and a portion of 0142-15-01-010, Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Shannon Blaine Felkel and Adrian Lance Felkel to Jerry N. Allen and Tina M. Allen, Parcel ID 0154-00-08-001.000, $44,000.
- Joseph A. Turley and Loretta M. Turley to Robert Joseph Swindle and Lindsay Smith Swindle, TMS 0332-07-02-010.000, Holly Hill Township, $550,000.
- Linda Ott Ulmer to Kirti Investment, LLC, portion of TMN 0181-12-05-001.000, Elloree Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Council Lumber Company, Inc. to Corwilnic, LLC, TMN 0153-11-02-007, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Council Properties, LLC to Corwilmic, LLC, TMN 0153-11-02-006, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Eleanor Maria Oakley aka Eleanor M. Oakley to Victorino Gomez Mendez, TMS 0182-13-09-12.000, $41,000.
- Cognata Properties, LC to Tylisha K. Fauntleroy, TMS 0059-00-14-018.000 (a portion), Hebron Township, $74,900.
- Dean Lee Nadler to RSER LLC, TMS 0143-15-01-002.000, $90,000.
- Alfred F. Hartzog to David Osteen, Jr.,TMS 0324-20-14-009, 0324-20-14-013 and 0324-20-14-007, Vance Township, $94,500.
- Gramling and Gramling, LLC to John Stephen Bradley and Katherine Mary Williams, TMS 0214-00-03-010.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- William G. Snyder aka William Gene Snyder to the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development01-007.000, Zion Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Maryphine F. Millen to Kevin Don Millen and Veronica Gilbert Millen, TMS 0113-00-05-038, Liberty Township, $5, love and affection.
- Thomas W. Murphy and Barbara A. Murphy to Ryan Braxton Anderson and Reagan Mobley Anderson, Portion of TMP 0318-00-05-005.000. $5.
- Thomas W. Murphy, Jr. to Ryan Braxton Anderson and Reagan Mobley Anderson,TMP 0318-00-05-009.000, $5.
- Sandra A. Wiles to Ryan Braxton Anderson and Reagan Mobley Anderson, TMP 0318-00-05-007.000, $5.
- Felton R. Virgil to Renae Glover, TMN 0173-10-12-003, City of Orangeburg, $5 plus love and affection.
- Nettie C. Hill to Tammy C. Way, TMN 0358-12-01-008.000, $5, love and affection.
- Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Trustee for Carrington Mortgage LoanTrust to Charles L. Edgemon, Parcel ID: 0060-05-020.000, Elizabeth Township, $104,000.
- Steven Wayne Weathers and Elizabeth Jordan Weathers by Veronica Riesett, her Attorney-in-Fact to Roy C. Walker, Inc.,TMS 0293-00-04-007, Cow Castle Township, $99,934.
- Linda C. Buchanan to Debra A. Hutto, TMS 0324-20-14-014, Vance Township, $127,000.
- Yvonne D. Brown fka Yvonne D. Mitchell to Kim D. Sonds, TMN 0150-12-01-04.000, $225,000.
- Bennie C. Jeffcoat, John N. Tager aka Johnny Tager and Leslie Ray Jeffcoat III aka Roc Jeffcoat to Barbara J. Hooker, TMS 0153-14-04-004, Zion Township, $1 and partition of real estate.
- Anna Parker to Eugenia Washington, TMS 0173-08-09-012.000, $5 in hand.
- Katrina Patrella Cummings to Mark E. Harig and Lori G. Harig, TMP 0307-00-02-036.000, $34,000.
- Ruth Ann Dransfeldt Cramer to Roy Cramer, reserving unto herself a life estate, TMS 0155-07-04-017.000, Zion Township, $5, love and affection.
- Gauri, LLC to Hari Om of Santee, Inc. TMN 0324-17-01-006.000 and 0324-13-05-006.000, $1,100,000.
- Bridget Melissa E. White to William H. White and Melissa E. White, TMN 0060-12-06-002, 0067-09-01-023, 0086-00-04-006 and 0094-00-08-004,Elizabeth Township, $10.
- Hamp Pooser, Jr. to Frederick L. Washington, Sr., TMP 0328-00-04-015.00, Liberty Township, $25,000.
- Princeton Legacy,LLC to Byron Junior Williams, TMS 0172-16-01-019.000, $49,925.
- Letticia A. Rodriguez and Alberto Rodriguez to Gabino Gutierrez Linares and Briseida Gutierrez Gonzalez, TMN 0094-00-03-010, Elizabeth Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Linda J. Campbell, Craig D. Campbell, Shawn C. Kiser, Bonnie C. Szubski, Jill C. Kiser as Co-Trustee of the Roy Cecil Campbell Testmentary Trust, to Monarch Investment Group, LLC, TMN 0151-15-02-009, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Kevin A. Rolle to Grayland S. Graham, TMS 0142-15-08-008.000, Limestone Township, $315,000.
- Tiffany L. McCray to Darian Reed, TMS 0153-14-02-006, Zion Township, $155,000.
- Robette L. Williams n/k/a Robette L. Drago to Carmen Sonia Santiago-Hong, TMS 0153-06-05-003.000, Zion Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Roy C. Walker to Walker Land Sales, Inc., TMS 0343-10-10-003, 0343-10-11-001, 0343-10-11-002, 0343-10-09-005, 0343-10-10-004, and 0343-10-09-003, $160,000.
- Travis Bennett to Kelsay Nicole Bennett and Brett Nicholas Bennett, reserving to himself a life estate, TMS 0059-00-02-012, 0172-08-03-036, 0060-08-34-003 aand 0059-00-02-010, Orange Township, Hebron Township, Hebron Township and Elizabeth Township, $5, love and affection.
- Annie Lou Evans to Sandra Wigfall, Tina Evans, Tawana Evans and Rayquan O. Evans, reserving to herself a life estate, TMS 0312-00-01-041, $5, love and affection.
- Albertha Bannister, Patricia B. Neal and Vernell B. Jenkins to Fortune Bannister, Jr. TMS 0358-15-00-002, Eutaw Township, $5 with love and affection.
- Theresa R. James to Deloris R. Mack, TMS 0347-11-00-016, Eutaw Township, $5.
- Bernestine C. Davis to John K. Coulter, TMS 0116-00-02-007, 0116-00-02-028 and 0116-00-02-029, Limestone Township, $5, love and affection.
- Bernestine C. Davis to John K. Coulter, TMS 0152-16-09-006, City of Orangeburg, $5, love and affection.
- Jeanette Brown and Marquietta Qualene Brown to Marquietta Qualene Brown, TMS 0371-00-04-112.000, $5, love and affection.
- Laverne S. Jamison to Kendall T. Jamison and Gwendolyn S. Goodwin, TMP 0301-00-02-036.000, $5, love and affection
- Ceres Simmonds to Melanie Carico, TMP 0008-00-01-008.000, $22,229.81.
- S&S Construction Co. LLC to Jasmine Q. Darby, TMS 0181-07-00-017.000, Orange Township, $57,000.
- Eveerette B. Atkins to Jennifer Colleen Newman, TMN 0042-00-02-002.000, $83,932.
- Lorri L. Rutter to 3805, LLC, TMN 0286-05-19-009.000, Town of Elloree, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Mitalbahen Ramanbhai Patel FKA Mital B. Rodrigues aka Mital R. Patel to Frederick Felder and Juliet Falconiere\i-Felder, TMN 00358-12-04-001.000,
- Mary E. Ridenhour nka Mary Elizabeth Drye to Bradley Daniel Jett, TMS 0350-00-04-033.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Mosesal Z. White to Moses E. Brown and Gwendolyn Barnes-Brown, TMN 0175-06-03-011.000, Orange Township, $39,400.
- Priscilla A. Green to Catherine G. Murray, TMS 0173-18-20-004.000, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- P&H LLC to Tiffney Sanique Cable and Mario Evans,TMS 0173-09-09-003.000, City of Orangeburg, $93,000.
- Superior Timber, LLC to CDG Orangeburg, LLC, TMS Portion of 0151-14-00-001, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Terrell Whaley and Tonya Whaley to Chastity M. Polin, TMN 0173-18-10-011, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Rickey Leon Spotts and Linda Spotts to Molly Conway and Eric Nye, TMN 0350-00-01-003.000, Holly Hill Township, $315,000.
- Thomas Green and Michelle Green to Damien L. Oliver and Shantana R. Oliver, Portion of TMS 0143-20-04-018.000, $230,000.
- James H. Burgess and Kenneth R. Burgess and Kaye B. Sliwonik aka Frances B. Sliwonik and Faye B. Abbas andSusan B. Ulmer to CJHP, LLC, TMN 0143-19-03-005, Limestone Township, $50,000.
- Conquest Homes, LLC to Crystal Doniece Bryant, TMS 0142-12-06-052.000, $257,900.
- Glenn Aiken to Lorena Avendano, TMS 0173-08-05-035, $5.
- Hazel Jefferon by Kenneth Jefferson, his attorney-in-fact, and Janice Wells, attorney-in-fact, to Shautova Middleton, TMS 0339-17-07-003, Holly Hill Township, $35,000.
- James Walter Turner and Gay Turner Neal, Co-Trustees, Sara T. and James E. Turner Revocable Trust dated March 21, 2003 to Eddie Hampton, TMN 0175-13-10-007.000, Orange Township, 250,000.
- Farmers and Merchants Bank of South Carolina to D. R. Horton, Inc., TMS 0332-12-01-026, $10 and other valuable consideration.
- Richter W. Redmond, Jr. to Ernest W. Redmont, TMN 0089-00-02-001.000, $5, love and affection.
- Morgan O. McNally to Carolyn Haywood and Romaine Haywood, a portion of TMS 0285-00-01-010.000, Elloree Township, $5,250.
- Morgan O. McNally to Melissa Coxe, ¾ undivided interest, TMS 0285-00-01-010.000, Elloree Township, $10, love and affection.
- Celeste Robertson to Amanda Mercado and Harry Lawton, Jr, TMN 0173-10-04-004, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Rebecca Hasty Whisenhunt to Craig M. Whisenhunt, TMN 0125-20-01-001, Zion Township; o111-00-15-079, Zion Township; 0099-00-02-004, Liberty Township; 0099-00-02-003, Liberty Township; $5, love and affection.
- Pamela L. Finn to Andrew M. Rardon and Crystal R. Rardon, TMS 0216-00-02-009.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Angela L. Hopson and Myra E. Glover to Kevin Hook, TMS 0144-00-01-046 (portion of), Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Charles Marsh and Deborah Marsh to Nathaniel Oswell Turner, Jr., TMPN 0306-00-02-021.000, Elloree Township, $365,500.
- Thomas L. Mims, Jr. and Frances W. Mims to Gregory Stuart Ashley and Tracy U. Ashley, TMN 0324-16-05-025.000, Vance Township, $785,000.
- Kregg B. Corley, Trustee of the Kregg B. Corley GST Exempt DEscendant’s Separate Trust, to Corley Woodlands, LLC, TMS 0013-00-02-003.000, 0016-00-02-006.000. 026-00-01-001.000, $10.
- John B. Flanigan and Mary Pat Flanigan to Michael T. Walker and Ivory M. Walker, TMN 143-06-01-013, Limestone Township, $390,000.
- Terrance Davis and Felicia J. Davis to Susan Beach, TMS 0152-08-05-041, $168,000.
- Craig Land Sales, LLC to Tunita Baack TMN 0343-00-03-022.000, 0343-00-03-023.000, 0343-00-03-024.000, 0343-00-03-025.000, 0343-00-03-025.000. 0343-00-03-026.000 and 0343-00-03-027. 000, Vance Townshlp, $125,000.
- Clifton Ralph Schurlknight and Elizabeth V. Schurlknigt to Elizabeth B. Schurlknigth, TMS 0271-00-03-002 (a portion), Cow Castle Township, $5.
- Ann K. Messservy to J & R Properties LLC, TMS 0358-10-01-017.000, $15,000.
- Arbor of Clarendon LLC to Brent W. McNeely and Karen E. McNeely, TMS 0282-12-03-006.000, Town of Elloree, $99,900.
- Robert W. Bartholomew, Jr., William M. Bartholomew and Randall R. Bartholomew to Troy James Horton, TMS 0175-13-09-003.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Michael V. Coaxum to Michael V. Coaxum and Jennifer D. Coaxum, TMS 0151-12-12-001.000, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- April Canterbury to Brittany Lynn Clark, TMS 0303-00-04-005.000, Elloree Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Marquita R. Player to Marquita R. Player and Lester Player, TMS 0037-00-08-003, $5, love and affection.
- MidFirst Bank to the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, TMS 0246-20-03-007.000, Town of Bowman, $5.
- Christine Redding to James L. Bryant and Amy O. Bryant, TMS 0191-09-04-002 and a portion of 0191-09-04-001, $3,500.
- Charles H. Freeman to Juanita Nelson, TMN 0173-05-10-015.000, $5 and valuable consideration.
- Alberto Gonzalez to Joana Lizzeth Garcia Murillo, TMS 0153-09-05-007.000, $5.
- Michael Andrew Renne to Jennifer Anderson, TMS 0338-00-02-048.000, $22,500.
- Ethel Tyson and Veronica Tyson to Kaiera Hanifah Yancey, TMN 0140-00-02-068.000, Zion Township, $12,800.
