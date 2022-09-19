ORANGEBURG COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg County Courthouse, August Aug. 11 to Sept. 13.

• Lewis M. LaFrance and Mary Ann LaFrance to Diamond Investor 2, LLC, TMN 0152-11-16-009, City of Orangeburg, $180,000.

• Diamond Investor 2, LLC to Deirdre W. Mays and Evelyn H. Mays, TMN 0152-11-16-009, City of Orangeburg,$190,000.

• J & R Properties LLC to DAM of Charleston, Inc., TMS 0358-10-01-017.000, $24,000.

• Betty Gillard Aldridge, Mary Lee Ravenell, Martha Ravenell and Louise Gaillard to Jerome Gaillard, Joyce Gillard-Diggs, Vernetha Gillard, Flora F. Gillard-Paul, Lawton Gillard, Evern Gillard-Randolph, Annie West, Elizabeth Robinson and Mary Polite, TMN 0369-00-02-007, $5 plus love and affection.

• Corrective Deed - Drew A. Sexton to Wanda Sexton Derrick, TMN 0051-00-00-002, $5, plus love and affection.

• Wanda Sexton Derrick to William S. Hall, Jr. and Brandy Tittle Hall, TMN 0051-00-00-002, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• EAS Homes of Santee LLC to Terry E. Rauton and Margaret T. Rauton, TMS 0307-19-01-001.000, $435,000.

• James M. Bridgeman to Shieder Properties, LLC, TMS 0152-16-12-010.000, $20,250.

• Jane C. Covington and William H. Covington to MAG Investments, LLC TMS 0173-13-23-006.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Linda R. Bates as Successor Trustee of the Robert A. Bates Trust, U/A dated July 17, 2013, to Linda R. Bates, TMN 0152-08-05-015, 0152-08-05-031 and 0152-08-05-032, City of Orangeburg, $5.

• Linda R. Bates to Susan B. McLure and Robert A. Bates, Jr., TMN 0152-08-05-015, 0152-08-05-031 and 0152-08-05-032, City of Orangeburg, $5, love and affection.

• Jason Scott Langley to Arthur R. Hopkins, III and Angela K. Bell, TMS 0045-00-06-026.000, $45,000.

• Alice P. Morris and Joey L. Cumbee to Abimael Rodrigues Santiago, TMN 0141-20-02-001, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Soda City Holdings, LLC to Andree Washington, TMN 0168-07-00-013.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Kravar Properties, LLC to Evan Harris, TMS 0255-00-02-005.000, $5.

• HGMCV1, LLC to Claflin University, TMS 0173-10-07-006.000, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Gale Florecca Esaw F/K/A. Gale Florecca Edwards to Sharon Edwards, TMN: a portion of 0174-12-005.000, Orange Township, $5, love and affection.

• Sharon K. Edwards to Gale Esaw F/K/A Gale Florecca Edwards, TMN: a portion of 0174-12-02-005.000, Orangeburg Township, $5, love and affection.

• Paragon Inc. of South Carolina, LLC to Stephanie Harrison, TMS 0151-12-04-062, $398,500.

• Tammy D. Turner, Jack Kei Cheung and Harold Jacob Bozard to Travis Griffin, TMN 0126-00-04-012, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Robert A. Coleman and Katrina J. Coleman to Juanita Michelle Nelson, TMN 0174-08-07-004.000, Orange Township, $280,000.

• Sheila N. Smith to Keena Edwards, TMS 0173-05-13-046.000, Orange Township, $35,000.

• Audubon Homes, LLC to Martin S. Priest and Nancy K. Priest, TMS 0303-00-08-024.000, $491,026.

• Sylvia E. Felder to Alfreth Felder, TMS 0301-00-02-032.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Winston Shell to Troy Anthony Caldwell, TMS 0175-09-04-001.000, $275,000.

• David M. Boyd to Robert N. Miller, TMN 0327-00-00-001.000 and 0327-00-00-006.000, $68,743.48.

• Joyce Murray Stephens to Anthony G. Mizzell, TMS 0343-09-05-002, Vance Township, $170,000.

• William Zeiglar to Patricia Ann Riley, TMS 0065-00-03-034, $9,000.

• Harry Clay Pauling to Shieder Properties, LLC, TMN 0174-19-05-005, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Angela Mishoe f/k/a Angela M. Gibson f/k/a Angela Michelle Hickman Gibson, TMN 0101-00-03-032, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• James R. Bryant, Jr. and Laura C. Bryant to Sylvett T. Porter and Shannon R. Porter, TMN 0173-09-06-012, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Rasheed Ali to Afrika Ali Films and Enterprises, LLC, TMS 0173-06-12-006.000, City of Orangeburg and 0102-20-10-001.000, City of Cope, 0057-05-13-011.000 and 0183-00-13-003.000, $4,000.

• Hattie Gaines to Graylyn T. Gaines, TMN 0246-19-34-002.000, Town of Bowman, $5, love and affection.

• Hattie Gaines, to Nathaniel J. Gaines and Mechelle Gaines, TMN 0246-19-34-001.000, Town of Bowman, $5, love and affection.

• Hattie Gaines to Nathaniel J. Gaines, Antonia C. Gaines and Graylyn T. Gaines, TMN 0246-20-06-028.000, Town of Bowman, $5, love and affection.

• Hattie Gaines to Graylyn T. Gaines and Kerry Ann Gaines, TMN 0246-19-33-005.000, Town of Bowman, $5, love and affection.

• Hattie Gaines to Graylyn T. Gaines, TMN 0246-19-30-004.000, Town of Bowman, $5, love and affection.

• Ryann E. Blewer to CMH Homes, Inc.,TMN 0138-00-08-019, Union Township, $50,000.

• Anthony Blake Bolen to Rhyan B. Faile, TMN 0055-00-04-025.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Marvin Junior Gaillard to Latyro Tahree Jenkins, TMS 0347-12-02-007, $26,000.

• Fast & Fair Offer Today, LLC to Rina M. Boutte, TMN 0152-07-03-014.000, City of Orangeburg, $294,000.

• Danise Diane J. Hartzog to Kimmie J. Kizer, TMS 0191-11-17-002, Town of Branchville, $5.

• Toni L. McChesney and William J McChesney to William John MCChesney, Toni Louise McChesney and/or Guy Edmund McClave, Trustees of the McChesney Family Trust, TMP 0307-00-02-047.000, Elloree Township, $5 and no other consideration.

• Dennis Drew Diehl and Suzanne Lorraine Costell to Jennifer Lynn Griffin, TMS 0282-08-01-008, Town of Elloree, $379,900.

• Deusche Bank National Trust Company to Jeffrey Dudley, TMS 033-22-01-400-9000, Town of Holly Hill, $74,000.

• Brenda K. Martin, Trustee of the Brenda K. Martin Revocable Trust date Aug. 16, 2018, to Antonio Jermaine Hodges and Crystal H. Brown, TMN 0338-00-01-049.000, Holly Hill Township, $50,000.

• James Harley, Jr. to Linda Edmond Kelly, TMS 0094-00-07-019.000, Elizabeth Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Sabrina R. O’Brien to Cassie P. Mitchum, Jr. and Eula Beatrice Mitchum, TMS 0308-08-03-018.000, $5.

• B&B Investments to B&B Investments, LLC, TMS 0173-13-29-007.000, 0173-13-29-008.000 and 0173-13-29-009.000, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration. TMS 0173-13-29-007.000, 0173-13-29-008.000 and 0173-13-29-009.000, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Eric Latrat Jefferson to Robert Turner, TMS 0173-09-20-006.000, City of Orangeburg, $5.

• Clinton Thomas Wright aka Clinton T. Wright to Beatrice Tatum, TMN 0126-00-04-047 and 0126-00-04-048.000, Zion Township, $5 and partition of property.

• Victoria Wilkes Boone to Livingston Plantation, LLC, TMN 306-00-05-003, in Aiken and Orangeburg Counties, $132,000.

• Jerrod A. Anderson aka Jarrod A. Anderson to LB Real Estate Holdings and More, LLC, TMS 0152-17-08-030.000, Zion Township, $32,000.

• John Fitzgerald Ansley, as Trustee of the John Fitzgerald Ansley Trust Under Agreement to Daniel Bowens, TMN 0142-09-04-009, Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Larah Y. Hill to Angela Lyn Hilton, TMN 0354-00-00-031.000 and 0354-00-00-031.001, $45,000.

• Betty P. Chaplin by her Attorney in Fact, William P. Chaplain, to Della Casey, TMS 0045-00-10-015, Hebron Township, $5,000.

• Correctional Deed - Li’l Cricket, LLC to Admiral Real Estate I, LLC, TMN 0127-00-04-001.000, $10.

• Melanie Locklear to Tora Nichols, TMN 0362-00-03-124 (portion of), $5 and other valuable considerations.

• Joyce P. Axson to MBS Investments, LLC, TMS 0216-00-01-004.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• William Randall Judy to William Bradley Judy, TMS 0072-00-03-013.000, Willow Township, $5.

• Joseph Rush to Clarence Robert Brown, TMN 0257-00-01-010.000, $16,000.

• Lot Store, LLC to Conquest Homes, LLC, TMS P/O 0142-12-06-059.000, $74,000.

• Winding Path, LLC to Conquest Homes, LLC, TMS 0151-16-06-037, $37,000.

• Stanley Webber aka Stanley Weber to Mabel’s Farm, LLC, a portion of TMN 0095-00-01-002, $28,222.58.

• Lee Ann Neal n/k/a Lee Ann Neal Mims to Etta P. Williams, TMS 0152-08-02-010.000, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Conucil Properties, LLC to Claybourn Walters Logging Co., Inc. TMS 0181-12-05-024.000 and 0181-12-05-022.000, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Jerry W. Oldham and Annew H. Oldham to Christopher Lee Hoffmann and Lisa Parker Hoffmann, TMS 0358-10-01-006.000, $214,900.

• Betty Sims Pressly, Personal Representative of Estate of Elizabeth F. Sims to Ascahlew Wolfe, TMS 0152-12-35-018.000, City of Orangeburg, $173,000.

• Merwin D. Swift and Edith Swift to Anita Y. Martin and Erik J. Martin, TMN 0142-09-02-033.000, Limestone Township, $410,000.

• Sheila A. Ford to Robert White, TMN 0175-14-00-001.000, $136,500.

• Judy W. Joyner to Charles P. Austin, Sr., TMN 0151-16-11-011.000, City of Orangeburg, $124,500.

• Roy Walker, Inc. a/k/a Roy C. Walker, Inc. to Andre Bauer and Meredith Bauer, Trustees, or their Successors in Trust under the Bauer Living Trust, TMS 0293-00-04-003, 0293-00-04-005, 0293-00-04-00 and 0293-00-04-007, Cow Castle Township, $625,000.

• Gerald Dean Infinger to Betty C. Childers, TMS 0112-16-02-006 and 0112-16-02-006.001, Liberty Township, $148,000.

• Lois Clay to Carl Clay, TMS 0287-00-02-057, $5 with love and affection.

• William Bradley Judy to William Randall Judy, TMS 0072-00-03-014.000 (portion of), Willow Township, $5.

• Kaitlin C. Shuler to Drayton Washington and Ebony Jones-Washington, TMS 0142-06-09-017.000, $233,500.

• Josephy Szorosy, Sr. and Carol Szorosy to Margaret W. Cook and Michael L. Cook, TMP 0371-00-05-024.000 and 0371-00-05-025.000, Eutaw Township, $629,000.

• Kristy L. Baltzegar to Robert E. Green and Melissa Green, TMN 0092-00-03-009.000 (Portion), $1,000.

• Christopher D. Ellis and Bethany P. Ellis to Henry L. Hughes and Pamela Hewitt Hughes, TMN 0198-00-01-015.000, $15,000.

• A.D. Waters Enterprises, LLC to Benjamin B. Flores, TMN 0152-12-01-001, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Raymond Mark Bankenship, Michael D. Blankenship and Matthew B. Blankenship to Raymond D. Blankenship, TMN 0142-12-09-010, $5, love and affection.

• Raymond D. Blankenship to Lavern Frederick and Melissa Sumter-Frederick, TMN 0142-12-09-010, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Andrew Cory England to FBC Holdings, LLC, TMS 0174-14-02-002.000,Orange Township, $100,000.

• Sophia L. Paul and Sondrea A. Miller to Sandra Miller, TMN 0174-18-03-012.000, $5, love and affection.

• William Vuicich to Stephanie A. Coulter, TMS 0343-09-06-002.000 and 0343-09-06-003.000, $220,000.

• John F. Cuttino and Susan M. Cuttino to Harold R. Lindsey, TMN 0080-00-02-025.000, Willow Township, $30,000.

• Audubon Homes, LLC to Carl Russell McCoy and Dawn Lynn McCoy, p/o TMS 0303-00-11-018.000, $451,616.

• Lawrence Gramling to Kelsey Craig Gunter,TMN 0191-13-01-009.000, Town of Branchville, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Liana N. Calloway and Kerchia Calloway to Eric Miller and Sandra Miller, TMN 0152-16-09-009.000, City of Orangeburg, $150,000.

• Joseph Rush to Clarence Robert Brown, TMN 0257-00-01-010.000, $16,000.

• Jacob S. Riser to William Dennis James, TMN 0274-00-02-012.000, $50,000.

• Kenneth Rivers and Kanga P. Ouachie to 126 Wrightwood Road, LLC, TMN 0060-11-05-004, Elizabeth Township, $00.

• The Avail Group, LLC to Canaan Van Williams, TMS 0173-19-03-005.000, 0173-06-19-023.000, 0173-06-19-019.000 and 0173-06-19-018.000, City of Orangeburg, $375,000.

• Whetsel L. Williams and Ann J. Williams to Brandon Burnett and Tiffany Williams Burnett, TMN 0210-00-03-014.000, $5.

• Nicole Jean Lavena Bennett to Amanda Kim Garrick and James Art Garrick, TMS 0048-00-08-004.000, $20,000.

• Lucky Star Licensing, LLC to Kiavi Funding, Inc, FKA Lending Home Funding Corporation, TMS 0173-15-14-004.000, City of Orangeburg, $10 and other good and valuable considerations.

• Kiavi Funding, Inc., FKA Lending Home Funding, Corporation to Kiavi Properties, LLC, TMS 0173-15-14-004.000, $10.

• Audubon Homes, LLC to Bruce J. Kircher and Susan J. Kircher, TMS 0303-00-11-010.000, $397,392.76.

• Debbie Marie Nettles n/k/a Debbie Baltzeger to Brooke M. Nettles, TMN 0081-00-05-017, Willow Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Debbie Marie Nettles, a/k/ Debbie N. Baltzegar and Charile David Nettles, Jr to Sharon J. Nettles and Charlie David Nettles, Jr., TMS

0081-00-05-018 (portion of) and 0081-00-06-007.000, Willow Township, $5.

• Charlie David Nettles, Jr. to Debbie Baltzegar, TMS 0081-00-05-018.000 (portion of), Willow Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Patrick C. Williams to Charles Allen Baker, Sr. and Amy Marie Baker, TMS 0307-00-02-022 and 0307-00-02-022.001, Elloree Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Nicole Danille Simpson to Andre Louis and Veronica Glenn, TMP 0143-00-08-005.000 and 0143-00-08-005.001, $27,500.

• Willie Mae Dailey, Farrie L. Olakunle, Ruth B Witt, Ernetta Dailey-Worthy, Virginia Solomon, Janie Jones, Loretta Dailey, Sarah Small Dailey, Larry Dailey and Clayton Nathaniel Reed to Ernetta Dailey-Worthy, TMS 0349-00-04-118.000, $5 in hand.

• Clara Nelson to Clara Nelson and Cindy Simone Bowers, TMS 0308-07-02-047.000, Elloree Township, $5 and no other consideration.

• April Canterbury aka April H. Hendershot to Victoria Valdivia,TMS 0324-20-11-009.000, Vance Township, $5 and other consideration.

• James J. Dunn to Nicholas McAlhany, TMS 0346-06-03-014.000, $74,900.

• Boyce E. Toole, Jr. and Julie S. Toole to Chandler Boyce Toole, TMS 0012-15-07-017.000, Town of Springield, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Vernell C. Butler to Sharon C. Giles and Columbus J. Giles, TMN 0318-00-02-011.000, Holly Hill Township, $1,000.

• Jerry M. Rogerson and Carolyn B. Rogerson, Trustees of the Rogerson Family Trust, UTD 05/12/1998, to Christopher Edwards, TMS 0324-15-05-023, Vance Township $325,000.

• South State Bank f/k/a Santee Cooper State Bank and f/k//a Bank of Elloree to the Town of Elloree, TMN 0286-05-19-002.000,Town of Elloree, $5 and a tax deductible charitable contribution.

• Donald Hugo Valentine, aka Donald Valentine, aka Donald H. Valentine to Hugo David Valentine, TMN 0191-07-08-004.000, 0191-07012-001.000, 0191-10-11-003.000,0191-07-12-013.000, Town of Branchville, $5, love and affection.

• Samuel L. Chance and Susan G. Chance to Kenneth L. Bolin, II, TMS 0332-20-14-010, Holly Hill Township, $35,000.

• Dawn L. Price as the Personal Representative of the Estate of Linda King Landers aka Linda Faye Landers to Sherry L. Smith and John A. Smith, TMS 0175-14-00-007.000, $215,000.

• Ophelia Darby to Adria Darby, TMN0097-00-04-029, Vance Township, $5, love and affection.

• Robert T. Oliver, Iyanna Oliver and Rozene Oliver to Godwin Family Holdings, LLC, TMS 0243-00-04-006.000, Middle Township, $10 and other valuable consideration.

• Jamie Ryan Barnes and Jessica L. Barnes to Kenneth D. Scott and Dana D. Scott, TPN 0324-16-02-002.000, Vance Township, $1,100,000.

• Joseph C. McComb, Jr. to Clyde K. Warren, Jr. and Cathey S. Warren, TMS 0114-00-02-009.000, $450,000.

• Robert Sutton and Regina Sutton to Kevin T. Jett and Michael L. Jones and Deborah C. Jones, TMS 0362-00-01-007.000, $66,500.

• Guild Mortgage Company LLC to Razorback Capital LLC, TMS 0054-05-19-003.000, $44,542.

• Brenda L. Bussey to Louise Carpenter, TMS 0006-00-03-024, $25,800.

• Jacqueline Shuler n/k/a Jacqueline Pelzer-Gilmore to Jacqueline Pelzer-Gilmore and Cleven Gilmore, Sr., TMS 0299-00-01-078.000, Santee Township, $5.

• Jay Ambe MAA, Inc., to Harmony Real Estate Elloree, LLC, TMPN 0286-05-16-012.000, Town of Elloree. $375,000.

• Chandra S. Singh and Jai Prakash Singh to Good Life Apartments, LLC, TMN 0174-13-04-006 (a portion), Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Brandon Cox to Curtin Realty & Investments, LLC, TMS 0247-06-02-005, $325,000.

• Robert E. Mims, III, Mary F. Mims, Rose H. Bozard n/k/a Rose Zimmerman and Jean H. Harris to Holly Hill Development. LLC, TMS 0339-17-13-006, $79,900.

• Chimera REO 2020-NRI LLC to Shalimar Properties, LLC, TMN 0301-00-07-003.000, Vance Township, $18,500.

• Kevin L. Miller, Rometa G. Miller, Cassandra J. Fuller, David L. Miller, Michael A. Miller, Stephanie McKinney, Shaki L. McKinney and Glenn Roberts to Ismael Carmona Sosa, TMS 0097-00-06-028.000, $50,000.

• Hoover G. Shane Wall, Personal Representative of the Estate of Hoover Wall, Sr. to Melvin Evans and Janice Simmons Evans, TMS 0181-14-06-010.000, $125,000.

• Willie Mae Dailey, Farrie L. Olakunle, Ruth B. Witt, Ernetta Daily-Worthy, Virginia Solomon, Janie Jones, Loretta Dailey, Sarah Small Dailey, Larry Dailey and Clayton Nathaniel Reed to Farrie L. Olakunle, TMS 0349-00-04-118.000 and 0349-00-04-112.000, $5 in hand.

• Willie Mae Dailey, Farrie L. Olakunle, Ruth B. Witt, Ernetta Dailey-Worthy, Virginia Solomon, Janie Jones, Loretta Dailey, Sarah Small Dailey, Larry Dailey and Clayton Nathaniel Reed to Loretta Dailey, TMS 0349-00-04-118.000, $5 in hand.

• Nicholas W. Fast to Randona Johnson, TMS 0324-15-03-044.000, $350,000.

• Janice Austin Wiles F/K/A Janice Austin Shuler to Janice Austin Wiles and Bruce Anthony Wiles, TMN 0243-00-02-021.000, Middle Township, $5, love and affection.

• Hunter Weatherford to Rebecca Long, Parcel ID: 0343-10-05-004, $230,000.

• Freelight Financial, LLC to Roberta Yard, TMS 0173-09-11-002, City of Orangeburg, $100,000.

• Angelea K. Allen A/KA Angelea Allen to Cynthia Renee Butler, TMN 182-05-03-005, Orange Township, $250,000.

• Owen Nathan Pritcher to James Lindsay Webb, Jr. and Karen Pritcher Webb, TMS 0330-00-07-020, $36,000.

• William Ketcherside, Jr. to William Ketcherside Jr. and Ophelia W. Ketcherside, TMS 0284-14-02-009, Elloree Township, $5.

• Jared Owen Singleton to Marcus Owen Singleton, TMS 0270-00-02-009.000, Cow Castle Township, $5, love and affection.

• Maria Polfliet to Lisa May Felder, TMN 0183-06-09-003.000, $215,000.

• Henry Glover to David M. Swails, II,TMS 0347-00-05-010, Eutaw Township, $5 in hand.

• Luke Joshua Hartung to Todd A. Jacobs, TMPN 0282-11-09-001.000 (portion), Elloree Township, $1,400.

• David E. Jackson to Jackson Family Properties, LP, TMS 0312-00-01-017.000, Providence Township, $3 in hand.

• Patricia S. Bochette, Linda J. Stilwell, Lynn S. Troxel, James E. Pence, Earl Ryan Shuler, Wanda C. Jackson, Edna Marie Leifheit and Sandra J. Sewell to the Jackson Family Properties, LP, TMS 0312-00-01-017.000, Providence Township, $80,000.

• Dorothy F. Dempsey (life interest) and Michael L. Dempsey (remainder interest) to Tina Louise Stone, TMN 0139–00-10-010, $8,500.

• Timothy S. Faust to Alma Castillo, TMS 270-00-04-033, $30,000.

• Charles E. Cuttino to Gills and Frills, LLC, TMPN 0282-12-06-003.000, $40,000.

• Reginald B. McMahan to Carter Construction, Inc.,TMS 0338-06-01-013, $35,500.

• Brenda Shingler to Ethel Mae Pelzer, Betty Joe Brantley, Mary Lou Shivers, Clicha Shivers, Wilbur Shivers, Jr., Micheal Shivers, Dwaine Shivers, and Tiffany, TMS 0280-00-03-011.000, $5 and division of real property.

• John H. Elliott and Reginald D. Elliott to Denise L. Wilkinson, TMN 0174-19-11-001 and 0174-19-11-009, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Charles W. Ellis to Builders Syndicate LLC, TMN 0182-14-05-008.000, Orange Township, $1,250.

• Corrective Deed - J.J. Detweiler Enterprises, Inc. to Frederick Ross and Sloan Ross, TMP 0046-00-02-038.000, $11,500.

• William L. Mazyck aka William L. Mazyck, Sr. and Geraldine N. Mazyck to Hunter Quinn Homes, LLC, TMS 0183-00-06-012.000 and 0183-00-05-004.000, Orange Township, $38,000.

• AR Epshtein USA LLC to Clarence E. Travis and Eletha C. Travis, TMN 0349-00-04-090.000, Holly Hill Township, $13,000.

• Christina Filyaw to Mixon Holdings, LLC, TMS 0282-00-08-002, Elloree Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Wanda R. Pfeiffer to Cynthia M. Kiesel and David N. Pfeiffer, TMN 0143-12-08-003, $5, love and affection.

• Lynn Joseph Verzwyvelt, Jr. and Gabriela Maria Segura Soto, Trustees of the Verzwyvelt Family Trust U/A/D Nov. 4, 2019, to Peter Andrew LaFond, TMPN 0324-11-01-014.000, Vance Township, $367,000.

• Vernell W. Wright to Terrance Segars, TMN 0152-07-03-010.000, $200,000.

• Mabel Williams to Torrance Mitchum, Theresa Mitchum, Shiwanna Mitchum, Natasha Mitchum and Benita Mitchum, TMS 0362-00-02-008.000, Eutaw Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Vivian D. Avinger to Valerie D. Avinger, TMS 0323-00-03-031, $5, Vance Township, love and affection.

• Mortgage Solutions of Colorado, LLC to Steven Keitt, TMS 0183-00-10-024.000, $299,900.

• The Bank of New York Mellon f/k/a The Bank of New York as successor Trustee for JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., as Trustee for for the benefit of the Certificate holders of Popular ABS, Inc. to CG4 Properties LLC,TMN 0152-11-14-007.000, City of Orangeburg, $80,000.

• Karen M. Helton, James V. Adkins and Ida B. Adkins to Joshua Steven Bilton and Anna Alica Smart, TMS 0345-13-08-004.000, $90,000.

• Steveli Stocklands, LLC to Russell Cumbie and Brandy Cumbie, TMN 0061-00-05-027.000, $62,800.

• Linda Mae B. Farrar to Julena Snell, TMS 0328-12-00-022.000, $21,000.

• Admiral Real Estate I, LLC to GSRYP Investment LLC, TMN 0127-00-04-001, $10 and other good and valuable consideration.

• Crawford Investment Group LLC to Catherine Wright, TMS 0183-10-03-001.000, $170,000.

• Catherine Stoudenmire Fulbright and Olivia Stoudenmire Suits to Stoudenmire Girls, LLC, TMS 0267-00-04-004.000, 0267-00-05-015.000 and 0173-05-04-004.000, $5 in hand.

• Jose Florencio Rojas Tellez to Wilber Avendano Matias, TMS 152-16-22-004.000, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Jose Florencio Rojas Tellez to Edith Avendano Matias, TMS 0172-16-04-001.000, $50,000.

• Robert G. Thompson and Lynnette H. Thompson to Henry J. Ater and Amanda Keech, TMS 0345-17-00-034.000 and 0345-17-00-034.000, Vance Township, $100,000.

• Ashley S. Rynes to Carolyn Schneider, TMS 0187-05-08-007.000, New Hope Township, $30,000.

• Sandra Nesbit Gethers aka Sandra Nesbitt Gathers to Sharper Kenya Middleton, TMS 0371-00-04-059 (portion of), Eutaw Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Russell N. Hewitt, Jr. and Jason E. Hewitt to EdwardM. Rast, Jr., TMS 0153-00-03-001.000, Zion Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Karan Poston to Joey E. Geathers, TMP 0357-00-04-014.000 (portion), $7,800.

• Joseph Walsh to Joseph Walsh and Joshua J. Wiles, TMS 0065-00-03-029.000, Elizabeth Township, 5 to establish a joint tenancy.

• Deborah Maran, Personal Representative of the Estate of Robert D. Butler to Donald Pachulski and Joann Pachulski, TMP 0303-00-06-016, Elloree Township, $388,200.

• Richard L. Habersham to Michael Fox, TMN 90039730300-00-05-035.000, Providence Township, $40,000.

• Jesse Gomes and Ama Gomes to Annette Gennell-Dubose and Joseph Dubsoe, TMS 0182-13-07-003.000, Orange Township, $48,961.25.

• Ira D. Avinger, Jr. to Ty Pritcher, Portion of TMS 0322-00-01-024.000, $140,000.

• James V. Black to James V. Black and Marjorie I. Black, TMN 0139-00-09-008.000, Zion Township, $5, love and affection.

• Carlisle Cooke aka James Carlisle Cooke and Gloria Cooke fka Gloria Hair to James Carlisle Cooke, Gloria B. Cooke and Sheila H. McIntosh, TMS: a portion of 0100-00-02-030.000, $5, love and affection.

• Carlisle Cooke aka James Carlisle Cooke and Gloria Cooke fka Gloria Hair to Hunter Renee McIntosh, TMS 0110-00-02-030.000 (portion), $5, love and affection.

• Carlisle Cooke aka James Carlisle Cooke and Gloria Cooke fka Gloria Hair to Jourdan Paul McIntosh, TMS 0110-00-02-030.000 (portion) and 0110-00-02-055.000, $5, love and affection.

• Eartha Boyd, aka Eartha Dene Charley Boyd to Andre Miller, TMN 0182-13-12-007, $5, love and affection.

• Brenda Hart to Calvin Hart, TMN 0173-15-12-009.000, Orangeburg Township, $5, love and affection.

• Kathleen Kim Smith to Jennifer W. Deese, TMS 0281-00-02-012.000, Elloree Township, $194,000.

• Michael A. Padgett to Tamika D. Hart, TMN 0048-00-06-028.000, Town of Norway, $7,500.

• D. R. Horton, Inc. to Thomas Arthur Polidoro and Constance Hueston Polidoro, TMS 0307-20-01-047.000, Town of Santee, $352,400.

• D.R. Horton, Inc. to Mark Cristino and Theresa Marie Cristino, TMS 0307-20-01-031, Town of Santee, $318,900.