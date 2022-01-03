ORANGEBURG COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg County Courthouse, Dec. 22-29
- Oliver C. Wilson to Nereida Herrera, TMP 0362-00-03-066, $48,000.
- Corrective Title - Susan B. Jackson to MW Farms, LLC, TMN 0210-00-03-003, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Robert B. Peabody and Diane C. Peabody as Trustees of the Robert and Diane Peabody Living Trust to Marion R. Penick, Jr. and Allison B. Penick, TMS 0101-00-02-021.000 (portion of), Union Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Fogle Brothers Construction Company, Inc. to Joseph E. Christopher and Michelle T. Christopher, TMN 0155-00-11-078, Zion Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Lisa Poole Hall and Richard Doyle Poole, III, and Margaret L. Fogle-Poole, to Bryan L. Beason, Jr. and Brandy Beason, TMN 0152-07-05-011, $248,000.
- Sanford Apartments, LLC to Herbert Thomas Ulmer, III, TMS 0174-18-10-008.000, City of Orangeburg, $5 and no other consideration.
- Pamela Justice, Trustee of the Justice Living Trust dated June 5, 2018, to Kathleen B. Sittinger and Brian B. Sittinger, TMS 0324-17-06-021.000, Vance Township, $160,000.
- Arlene Howerton Bataller to Richard Patrick Reyes and Taylor Fricke Reyes, TMS 0152-12-19-007.000, City of Orangeburg, $288,000.
- Frank N. Cope, Barney M. Rast, Jr., Deborah R. Van Straten, Michelle R. Stoller, Lewis W. Way, III as Trustee of the Lewis W. Way, III Trust and Crystal Way Wannamaker as Trustee of the Crystal Way Wannamaker Trust to Hiral Patel, TMS 0140-08-05-001.000, Zion Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Bharat H. Patel and Madhuben B. Patel to Harry E. Nettles, IV and Kimberly Erin Nettles, TMN 0306-00-02-024.000, $365,000.
- South State Bank, N.A. to The Ministry of Reconciliation, TMS 0153-07-03-001, Zion Township, $75,000.
- George C. Jeffcoat, Joanne T. Jeffcoat, Ira W. Jeffcoat, Lillian W. Jeffcoat, Joe L. Jeffcoat and Marlene R. Jeffcoat to Matthew Livingston Jeffcoat, TMN 0058-10-08-002, $5, love and affection.
- Jacqueline Tyler, Michael Tyler and Stephen Tyler to Chandley Perry, TMN 0054-09-15-003.000, Willow Township, $3,500.
- Rakim Dinkins, aka Rakin Dinkins to Kongcrete Logistics LLC, TMN 0209-00-03-006, $5.
- Marion A. Shecut to Curtis M. Mills and Christina M. Mills, TMN 0205-00-02-050,000, $46,200.
- J. Leonard Sandord and Sanford’s Commercial, LLC to City of Orangeburg, TMS 0173-07-02-013 (portion), City of Orangeburg, $5.
- William L. Wilson to James Profit and/or Ocean Profit, TMN 0302-00-09-022.000, Santee Township, $4,950.
- Henrietta Elaine Evans to Samuel A. Daily, TMS 0357-05-03-042.000 and 0357-05-02-022.000, $5,000.
- Henry McKenzie and Hope McKenzie to Amy Gleaton, TMN 0027-00-004-005.000, Goodland Township, $10, love and affection.
- Vicky Ann Lee August N/K/A Lee Ann Butler to Damon Gregory Phillips, TMN 0086-00-02-030.000, Elizabeth Township, $5, love and affection.
- Homer E. Whetstone and Barbara Shuler to Samuel Owens, Jr.,TMN 0173-05-12-006.000, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Joseph William Shieder to Shieder Properties, LLC, TMS 0122-00-06-007.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Hazel H. Fogle by her Attorney-in-Fact/Agent Lee O. Fogle, Jr. to Shirley H. Spires and Richard L. Spires, TMN 0054-009-04-001.000, Town of Norway, $12,000.
- Carolyn H. McNeill and Rebecca M. Wiles, Ripon Carter Poole, Ripon Steven Poole and Renee P. McGee to Spencer Reid Anderson, TMS 0174-18-07-001.000, $5.
- Jonathan E. Smith to Anya Douglas Bonnette, TMS 0175-13-01-001.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Caw Caw Land & Timber, LLC to Rontonio Jarvaris Wilson, Sr., TMS 349-00-04-116 and 340-00-04-127 (portion of), $40,000.
- A. D. Waters Enterprises, Inc. aka A. D. Waters Enterprises, LLC to Amanda Louise Roberts, TMS 0173-06-03-011.000, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- William Kelly to Sylvia Williams Forde, TMN Portion of 0271-00-03-009.000, Cow Castle Township, $5 and valuable consideration.
- Sabrena C. Stallworth to Setrena Curry, TMS 0135-00-06-025.000, Edisto Township, $5, love and affection.
- Pauline Stroman Sanders, Michael Bernard Sanders, Donald Stroman Sanders and James Alan Sanders, as Co-Trustees of a Trust created by the Last Will and Testament of Bernard McIntyre Sanders to Jameson Sons, LLC, TMN 0138-00-04-017.000 and 0138-00-04-019.000, Zion Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Ashar Barainwala to Nekia D. Frederick and Tajohn Kyvon Fredrick, TMS 0173-07-03-005.000, City of Orangeburg, $68,000.
- Melanie Sweat Jefferson to Palmer Williams,TMS 0142-12-06-016.000, $170,000.
- PPI Properties, LLC to Edith Anne Charping (99.5% interest) and The Sovereign Group, Inc. (0.5 % Interest), TMS 0172-06-07-010.000, 0181-05-02-002.000 and 0713-14-15-006.000, $10.
- Sovereign Real Properties, LLC to Edith Anne Chapring (99.5%) and The Sovereign Group, Inc. (0.5% interest), TMS 0151-11-01-012.000, Limestone Township, $10.
- Tommy Glenn Garrick and Donald Wayne Garrick to Wesley D. Garrick, TMS 111-00-10-044.000, Liberty Township, $5, love and affection.
- Cherry L. Gramling to John F. Gramling and Lawrence M. Gramling, TMS 0214-00-03-010.000, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Robert Farkas and James Farkas to Tracy Baker, TMP 0324-10-01-012.025, $125,000.
- Yvonne M. McAlhaney to Natalie M. Gruber and Richard G. Gruber, TMS 0201-00-01-007, New Hope Township, $5.
- Yvonne M. McAlhaney to Jo Ann Montgomery and Jerry Montgomery, TMS 0201-00-04-004, Cow Castle Township, $5.
- Yvonne M. McAlhaney to Carolyn V. Barar, TMS 0225-00-01-010, $5.
- Henry W. Hughes, III to Henry W. Hughes, IV, TMN 358-16-02-003, $5.
- Willie Albert Smith III and Nancy Taylor Smith, Co-Trustees of the Willie Albert and Nancy Taylor Smith Living Trust dated Aug.19, 2020, to Lauren Nicole Smith and Jordan Alexander Smith, TMS 0270-00-04-023.000, $5.
- Steven R. Smith and Cynthia Anne Smith Proteau to Harold R. Lindsey, TMS 0071-00-07-010.000, Willow Township, $3,000.
- Carl A. Rawleigh to Legette Enterprises, LLC, TMS 0125-06-02-017 and 0125-06-02-016, Zion Township, $395,000.
- The Sovereign Group, Inc. to Edith Anne Charping, TMS 0172-06-07-010.000, 0181-05-02-002.000 and 0713-14-15-006.000, $10.
- The Sovereign Group, Inc. to Edith Anne Charping, TMS 0151-11-01-012.000, $10.
- Charles J. Howard to Michael D. Asbury, TMN 0358-15-00-026.000, Town of Elloree, $5.
- Kevin J. Callanan and Lisa B. Callanan to Meredith Wright, TMN 0152-12-32-011.000, Orange Township, $135,000.
- Reba J. Turner to Jennifer Buckley and Mark Campbell, TMP 0303-00-04-009.000, Elloree Township, $143,500.
- Elizabeth Noel Zeiglar to Zion Road Properties, LLC, TMN 0126-00-02-005, Zion Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- Linda G.. Shields, Trustee Linda G. Shields Revocable Trust to Lowcountry Equine-Assisted Psychotherapy, 0307-16-02-006.000, Town of Santee, TMS $160,000.
- Estelle Frazier Johnson to Harold Frazier aka Harold Frazier, Sr., TMN 0130-00-02-024.000, Union Township, $5, love and affection.
- Charles E. Cuttino to Gills and Frills, LLC, TMP 0282-12-06-033.000, $40,000.
- Samuel J. Hughes to Larry D. Hughes and Aszalea Hughes, Deed Book 0172-08-03-027.000, $1.
- Reginald Lawson to John A. Randolph, Jr. and Savetra L. Randolph,TMS 0182-19-06-014.000 and 0182-19-06-015.000, $7,149.
- Dawn Angela Kellerman to Dawn Angela Kellerman and Tyler Wilson, TMN 0324-16-01-013, Vance Township, $5, love and affection.
- Thomas Mack to DaQuana K. Mack, T0288-00-02-021.000, Elloree Township, $110,000.
- Elijah Y. Thompson to Suzette T. Johnson, TMS 0339-00-05-012.000, $10, love and affection.
- George J. Ware and Patricia B. Ware to Wilbo Enterprises, LLC, TMS 0173-06-08-001.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.
- William F. Tobin, III and Cathleen A. Tobin to Bernardo Leskaj and Awilda Sanchez, TMN 0361-16-00-011, $495,000.