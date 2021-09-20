ORANGEBURG COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS

• William J. Maker and Judy S. Maker to Jenkins Suite Homes, LLC, TMN 0172-10-04-003.000, City of Orangeburg, $58,000.

• Edward C. Vaughn to all Star Homes, LLC, TMN 0183-00-10-067.000, $10,500.

• Anthony Vaugh to All Star Homes, LLC, TMN 0183-00-10-068.000, $10,500.

• Robert A. Coleman and Katrina J. Coleman to Marion M. Livingston, Jr., TMS 0174-06-07-004.000 (portion of), $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Diane C. Martin, fka Diane C. Hilton to Thomas W. Martin, Jr. and Diane C. Martin, TMN 0303-00-01-005.000, Elloree Township, $5.

• Edisto Breeze of Lexington, LLC to Signature , Browz LLC, TMN 0173-13-09-002, City of Orangeburg,$89,750.

• Willard A. Phillips, III to Justin Bruner, TMS 450750119, Willow Township, $90,000.

• Mark Ross and Merledene Ross to Mary S. Steverson, TMN 0151-12-08-002, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Evergreen Notes, LLC to Anthony Shockley, TMS 0209-00-09-011.000, Orange Township, $64,000.

• Ernestine Adams and Mary Whitmore to Jacobia A. Hughes, TMS 0183-00-10-104.000, $25,000.