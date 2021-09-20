ORANGEBURG COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg County Courthouse, September 8-15, 2021.
• William B. Cox, Jr., Cathy Cox Price and Vickie Cox Neighbour to Thomas Tung Chow and Calla R. Chow, TMN 0175-06-03-002, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Family Development Corporation to Thomas Tung Chow and Calla R. Chow, TMN 0175-06-03-003, 0175-06-03-001 and 0175-06-03-007, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Johnny Broughton, Jr. and Harry Broughton to Carolyn Broughton-Mitchell, TMS 0362-00-02-028 (portion of), Eutaw Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Billy W. Dukes and Mary Ellen Dukes to Brandon Ward, TMN 0153-10-07-002, Zion Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Rhoad Farm, LLC to Toby Bruce Judy and Melisa Judy, TMN 0081-00-07-026 and 0081-00-07-020, Willow Township, $58,240.
• Rhoad Farm, LLC to Brody Ryan Bair, TMN 0081-00-07-003, Willow Township, $37,334.
• Amber Lawhon and John Lawhon to Kally D. Knight and Ashlee Christian, TMS 0332-16-08-009.000, Town of Holly Hill, $200,000.
• Hui Cha Jung to Jimmy Disher, TMS 0324-20-06-014, Vance Township, $35,000.
• Federal National Mortgage Association AKA Fannie Mae to Edward Lindsay, TMN 0140-00-02-029.000, $10.
• William Scott Garris and Nichole B. Garris to Tyler M. Garrett and Raven Garrett, TMS 0324-11-02-008, $235,000.
• Gary L. Slopka and Ludmilla Slopka to Christopehr J. Slopka and Alexandre V. Dillon as Trustees of GL Family Irrevocable Trust, U/A/D Aug. 11, 2021, TMN 0307-19-04-021 and 0307-19-03-012, Elloree Township, $5.
• O. D. Holt to Charles E. Crowley, TMN 0343-11-010.000, $165,000.
• Charles V. Lupton, Sr. to Ulices Antonio Gamboa Gomez and Bertha Lidia Mendez Clements, TMN 0312-00-01-040.000, Providence Township, $90,000.
• Jon Capo to Wesley Donald Mixon, TMN 0341-14-0,Town of Bowman, $187,000.
• Margaret R. Scott to Michael Winn and Milissia Winn, TMS 0339-17--02-002.000, $153.000.
• Henry L. Hughes and Pamela Hewitt Hughes to Idolina Vazquez, TMS 0152-17-11-018.000 and 0152-17-11-017.000, $1,500.
• Robert E. Mims, III, Mary F. Mims, Rose H. Bozard N/K/A Rose Zimmerman and Jean H . Harris to Roger W. West and Linda G. Waters, TMS 0349-00-05-025, $60,000.
• J. W. Whisenhunt & Sons, Inc. to James Clyde Whisenhunt and Deborah I. Whisenhunt,TMS 0099-00-06-0090.000 (portion of), Liberty Township, $5.
• S. C. National Guard Federal Credit Union to James Gleaton, TMS 0345-20-08-002.000, Eutaw Township, $50,000.
• Gary L. Crawley to Gary L. Crawley and Cassandra G. Brown, TMS 0072-00-01-025.000, $5.
• JPH Farms-Orangeburg-Across The Way, LLC to Richard S. Smith, TMS 0206-00-04-004, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• John Morrill aka John F. Morrill to Matthew E. Newton, TMS 0324-10-01-002.015, $172,000.
• Matthew E. Newton to Matthew E. Newton and Jennifer R. Newton, TMS 0324-10-01-002.015, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Mary Elizabeth Stoudemire and Leanna M. Stoudemire to James Alax Stoudemire, TMN 0319-00-02-017.000, Holly Hill Township, $5 and partition of property.
• Mary Elizabeth Stoudemire and James Alax Stoudemire to Leanna M. Stoudemire, TMN 0319-00-02-017.000, Holly Hill township, $5 and partition of property.
• James Alax Stoudemire and Leanna M. Stoudemire to Mary Elizabeth Stoudemire, TMN 0319-00-02-017.000, Holly Hill Township, $5 and partition of property.
• Kelvin Hall and Maria Hall to James Foster Nettles, TMN 0139-00-16-001.000, Zion Township, $5, love and affection.
• Cheryl C. Kizer to Ishirel S. Hilliard, a Portion of 0290-00-03-009, Zion Township, $10,400.
• William J. Maker and Judy S. Maker to Jenkins Suite Homes, LLC, TMN 0172-10-04-003.000, City of Orangeburg, $58,000.
• Edward C. Vaughn to all Star Homes, LLC, TMN 0183-00-10-067.000, $10,500.
• Anthony Vaugh to All Star Homes, LLC, TMN 0183-00-10-068.000, $10,500.
• Robert A. Coleman and Katrina J. Coleman to Marion M. Livingston, Jr., TMS 0174-06-07-004.000 (portion of), $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Diane C. Martin, fka Diane C. Hilton to Thomas W. Martin, Jr. and Diane C. Martin, TMN 0303-00-01-005.000, Elloree Township, $5.
• Edisto Breeze of Lexington, LLC to Signature , Browz LLC, TMN 0173-13-09-002, City of Orangeburg,$89,750.
• Willard A. Phillips, III to Justin Bruner, TMS 450750119, Willow Township, $90,000.
• Mark Ross and Merledene Ross to Mary S. Steverson, TMN 0151-12-08-002, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Evergreen Notes, LLC to Anthony Shockley, TMS 0209-00-09-011.000, Orange Township, $64,000.
• Ernestine Adams and Mary Whitmore to Jacobia A. Hughes, TMS 0183-00-10-104.000, $25,000.
• Todd Orben Pool as Trustee of the TOP Revocable Trust dated Aug. 5, 2020, to Rebecca W. McKee as Trustee for the Trustee for the Trust Agreement of Rebecca M. McKee, UTD Dec. 12, 2016, TMS 0134-00-01-043 and 0134-00-01-007.000, Edisto Township, $250,000.
• Betty Dawkins Stuckey and Angela Grace Works to Yak Global Investments, TMN 0173-09-28-011.000, City of Orangeburg, $25,000.
• Drew M. Gerald to Paula Low-a-chee and Janet F. Berry, TMN 0152-15-03-021.000, City of Orangeburg, $80,000.
• Iley M.Joseph, Jr. to Vanessa Williams, TMN 0173-06-16-013.000, City of Orangeburg, $145,000.
• Thomas Wolpert and Anna Wolpert to Dustin Carter and Alexis Layton, TMS 0357-05-04-006, $192,000.
• Bernice W. Tribble to BY Real Estate Investors, LLC, TMN 0173-17-05-020, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Jenome Felder to Earl J. Properties, LLC, TMS 0173-14-01-005.000, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• David Lamont Gilyard to Rental Real EstateTMS 0237-00-011.000, Orange Township, $30,000.
• Melissa L. Bancroft and Thomas F. Bancroft to Gilbert S. Bancroft and Gladys D. Bancroft, TMN 0357-00-02-024.000, $5 plus love and affection.
• Corrective Title - Leonard Sanford to Romeo Almonds,TMS 0173-17-38-007.000, City of Orangeburg, $5.
• Karen T. Adkins, Trustee of the Tant Legacy Trust dated Nov. 30, 2018 to Phillip G. Austin and Sevanna A. Austin, TMS 0349-00-02-005.000, Holly Hill Township, $150,000.
• Chelsea Marie Mosher to Lindy Key, TMN 0012-14-06-009, Town of Springfield, $109,900.
• Jose Luis Salazaar Rivera aka Rivera Jose L. Salazar aka Rivera Jose L. Salazar Gonzales to Frank Washington, TMS 0320-00-04-020.0000, Providence Township, $285,000.
• Byron Amlicar Mendez Munoz to Q & E LLC, TMS 0173-12-06-018.000, Orange Township, $105,000.
• Betty D. Stuckey to Bruce A. Kreutzer and Marita S. Kreutzer, TMN 0307-20-07-018.000, Vance Township, $139,000.
• Robert A. Lawn and Anna H. Lawn, as Trustees for the Robert A. and Anna H. Lawn Revocable Trust to R. H. Lussiter, TMN 0307-20-04-012.000, Vance Township, $185,000.
• Joseph Bryan Abstance and David Lionel Abstance, III to Rehana Nasser, TMN 0152-08-07.000, $170,000.