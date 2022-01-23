ORANGEBURG COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg County Courthouse, Jan. 5-18, 2022.

• 2500 Rowesville, LLC to 1200 Jersey Avenue, LLC, TMN 0171-00-01-007, $12,750,000.

• SC Home Holdings LLC to Cecilias Properties, LLC, TMS 0358-09-01-007.000, $65,000.

• Edith Anne Charping, ½ undivided interest, to Sovereign Real Properties, LLC, TMS 0151-11-01-012.000, Limestone Township, $10.

• Edith Anne Charping to PPI Properties, LLC, TMS 0172-06-07-010.000, City of Orangeburg; 0181-05-02-002.000, Orange Township and 0713-14-15-006.000, City of Orangeburg, $10.

• Heman S. Winningham, Jr., Kevin Winningham, Veda Kay Winningham White and Faith Ann Winningham Beavers to Faith Ann Winningham Beavers and William F. Beavers, TMS 0175-09-02-013.000, 0175-09-02-007.000 and 0175-10-01-021.000, Orange Township, $5 and division of real property.

• Providence United Methodist Church, LLC, aka Providence United Methodist Church to Providence Recreation Group, TMS 0298-00-02-019.000 and 0298-00-02-021.000, Providence Township, $5 and a charitable donation to the Grantee.

• Henry Curry to Setrena Curry, Portion of TMS 0135-00-06-018.000, Ediston Township, $5, love and affection.

• Robert L. Worrick, III and Sherrie Malozzi to Robert B. Boykin, TMS 0367-20-01-001.000, Town of Santee, $220,000.

• Gilbert Davidson to David Mark Cardella, Jr. and Karla M. Cardella, TMP 0290-00-03-001, $64,000.

• Frederick T. Washington to Frederick T. Washington and Alice Washington, TMS 0362-05-01-021.000, Eutaw Township, $5 and no other consideration.

• Frederick T. Washington to Frederick T. Washington and Alice Washington, TMS 0362-05-01-025.000, Eutaw Township, $5 and no other consideration.

• Orangeburg Properties, Inc. to George B. and Eunice R. Brightman, a portion of TMN 0066-00-02-042.000, $15,500.

• Twila W. Holliday to Charles M. Easterling, TMS 0229-00-02-001, Cow Castle Township, $260,000.

• Phyllis H. Waters, Trustee, Phyllis H. Waters Revocable Trust dated May 15, 2007, to Charles B. Barnwell, Jr. and Margaret F. Barnwell, TMS 0152-08-05-006, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Yvonne T. Spell, formerly known as Yvonne Turner to Susan M. Walters and David Jenson, TMS 0191-10-14-001 and 0191-10-14-002, $1,000 in hand.

• J. Leonard Sanford to Harry Dash, TMN 0191-00-05-003, $5,700.

• Scotty W. Scott to Scotty W. Scott and Maria C. Scott, TMN 0237-00-04-007, Orange Township, $5.

• Barbara A. Haynes-Roeback and Glinda Haynes-Andrews to Michael E. Kennerly, TMN 0182-09-15-010, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Janice Johnson to William Charlton and Kerri Lynn Charlton, TMS 0259-00-02-025.000 and 0259-00-02-024.000, $205,000.

• New Beginnings Property Investments, LLC to Bonnie Chen, TMS 0182-13-17-003, $20,000.

• Robert R. Gibson to William Griffith, TMN 0112-00-07-045.000, Liberty Township, $14,500.

• James M. Kinard Jr. and Lindsay M. Jackson aka Lindsay Kinard to Sheldon Maurice Moorer and Ashley J. Moorer, TMS 142-06-11-018.000, $210,000.

• T. William Zeigler to Shely Ann Brown, TMS 0066-00-02-093.000, Elizabeth Township, $11,000.

• Wayne W. Young to Warren P. Sprague and Krista B. Sprague as Co-Trustees of the Sprague Living Trust, dated Feb. 14, 2017, TMN 0327-05-00-004, $226,000.

• Brenda E. Johnson to Myles Jay Dunlap, TMN 0174-06-01-031 and 0174-06-01-006.006, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Patricia D. Funderburk to Michael Jerry Funderburk, TMN 0070-00-03-008, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Ray Oliver and Nancy T. Oliver to Laura Anne R. McLaurin, TMS 0286-05-16-018.000, Town of Elloree, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Carolyn C. Harper to Theodore Roosevelt Harper, III, TMN 0112-20-03-010.000 and 0114-00-00-021.000, Zion Township, $5, love and affection.

• Carolyn C. Harper to Tameka Harper, TMN 0111-00-05-011.000, Zion Township, $5, love and affection.

• Michael C. Butler to Lakisha Green, TMN 0152-11-03-002.000, City of Orangeburg, $189,900.

• Lenard Jones to The Legace’ Group (TLG) LLC, TMN 0181-12-08-010.000, Orange Township, $12,000.

• Derrick P. Locklear and Rose Marie Locklear to Thomas Rock and April Rock, TMS 0332-11-07-013 and 0332-11-07-012, Holly Hill Township, $325,000.

• Nexsen, Inc. to RTB Capital, LLC, TMS 0142-12-06-010.000 and 0142-16-02-001.000, $10 and other valuable consideration.

• Labron Sellers to Terence Parler, TMS 0097-00-02-015.000 (partial), Liberty Township, $10,000.

• James Henry Johnson and Renee Aver Johnson to Sarah Nicole Johnson, TMS 0066-00-02-064.000, $230,000.

• Michael W. Rutland and Stacie L. Rutland to Michael R. Rutland, TMN 0055-00-04-001.000, Willow Township, $119,000.

• Labron Sellers to Shawn Parnerll, TMS 0097-00-02-015.000, Liberty Township, $12,000.

• Gregory K. Wiles to Janice K. Wiles, TMP 0339-17-16-004.000, 0339-17-16-019.000, 0339-17-16-003.000, 0339-17-16-002.000 and 0339-13-01-008.000, Town of Holly Hill, $5, love and affection.

• Gregory K. Wiles to Janice C. Wiles, TMP 0339-20-07-004, Town of Holly Hill, $5, love and affection.

• Barbara Rayfield and Edith Moseley, Co-Personal Representatives for the Estate of Will Mae Whitehurst Salley, aka Willa M. Salley to John Clinton Cude, TMS 0019-00-06-001, $172,823.

• Etta L. Scott to Shellie Clay Robinson, TMS 0221-00-02-029 P/O, Bowman Township, $5, love and affection.

• Etta L. Scott to James Anthony Scott, $5, TMS 0232-00-01-011.000, love and affection.

• Etta L. Scott to John W. Mays, TMS 0221-00-02-029 (P/O), Bowman Township, $5, love and affection.

• The City of Orangeburg to the Orangeburg Pecan Company, Inc., TMS 152-20-01-006 and 152-20-01-002, City of Orangeburg, $5 and exchange of Property.

• Orangeburg Pecan Company, Inc. to City of Orangeburg, TMS 152-20-01-005 (portion), City of Orangeburg, $5 and exchange of Property.

• Brittan Elizabeth Carter and Anne P. Farish to David M. Sutherland, TMN 0151-20-06-019, $5 plus other valuable consideration.

• DAT Enterprises, LLC to Jonathan Wolfe Yarborough and Stephanie Everhart Yarborough, TMN 0043-00-02-001, Elizabeth Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Hunt Club One, LLC to Brian York and Michelle York, TMN 0115-00-08-005, Limestone Township, $152,900.

• Fritz Jones to Henry Oliver Jennings and Lawanda J. Lykes, TMS 0109-00-08-003.000, $5.

• Donald Albert Brown, Jr. as Personal Representative of the Estate of Robert H. Brown, Jr. to Terry L. Fillmore and Susan D. Fillmore,TMS 0223-00-01-004.000, (portion of), $5.

• Louise Perrow Bryant and George Turner Perrow, Jr. to Dothan Trees, LLC, TMS 0238-00-01-010 (Orangeburg County) and $5 and 0151-00-00-018, Calhoun County, other valuable consideration.

• Reba S. Caparella to Nina Tucker and Clark Tucker, ½ percent interest, TMS 0331-00-01-067, $35,750.

• Linda B. Harrison to Strock Farm Partnership, TMN 0278-00-02-067.000, $2,500.

• Luis E. Sosa to Luis E. Sosa and Lydia Sosa, TMS 0259-00-04-040.000, Bowman Township, $10, love and affection.

• Ricky Gilliard, Joseph K. Gilliard, Arri A. Gilliard, Michael L. Gilliard, James E. Gilliard and Leroy Gilliard to Rashmin Kumar Patel, TMN 0339-17-11-021, Town of Holly Hill, $22,000.

• Larry Spires to Cameron Davis, TMN 0054-00-01-002.000, Willow Township, $130,000.

• Jannie Mae Jackson aka Jannie Mae Jackson Cummings to Gail Cummings, TMN 0154-00-01-057, $5, Limestone Township, love and affection

• Kenneth W. Wright to Jeffery Sumpter TMP 0309-00-04-034.000 and 0309-00-04-034.001, Vance Township, $26,000.

• Leonard Sharamitaro and Darlene Sharamitaro to William Schmidt and Patti Ann Schmidt, TMP 0306-00-113-004.000, Elloree Township, $12,100.

• Alexis Davis-Kingry to Maryann E. Werner, TMS 0098-00-01-034.000, Liberty Township, $110,000.

• Billie A. Phillips and Bryan Phillips to Austin C. Hay and Ashley B. Hay, TMN 0135-00-08-002, $1,500.

• Maxine McFadden, fka Maxine Johnson to Robert McFadden and Maxine McFadden, TMS 0180-00-04-049 and 0180-00-04-049.001, Orange Township, $5 and no other consideration.

• Robert Senior, Jr. as Personal Representative of the Estate of Eartha B. Senior aka Eartha Senior to David Cooke, TMN 0183-06-03-012.000, $100,000.

• Stephanie Edwards to Fritz Jones, TMS 0174-12-06-005.000, City of Orangeburg, $500.

• Stephanie Edwards to Fritz Jones, TPN 0170-07-11-006, $1,000.

• Cornell Properties, LLC to Michael A. Wilson, TMP 0287-00-02-001.000 (P), $15,000.

• Rebecca Sistrunk and Dorothy Sistrunk Cook to Dorothy Sistrunk Cook, TMS 0182-19-05-006, $5, love and affection.

• Alica V. James to Rose Marie Campbell, TMS 0181-14-09-004.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Kenneth S. Riggins to Jassin Liburd, TMP 0302-00-10-008.000, $8,700.

• Margaret Washington to Charles C. Simmons, TMP 0362-00-02-113.000, Eutaw Township, $5, love and affection.

• Sadie D. McNair to D’A Signature, LLC, TMN 0171-15-07-028, City of Orangeburg, $5,000.

• Sadie A. Dash, aka Sadie Dash McNair to D’A Signature, LLC, TMN 0173-10-18-020, City of Orangeburg, $6,500.

• Pauline E. McDaniel to Godwin Family Holdings, LLC, TMS 0243-00-04-008.000, Middle Township, $10 and other valuable consideration.

• Carrie L. S. McMillan to Clayton Houston and Kerry Houston, TMN 0140-00-09-056.000, Zion Township, $55,350.

• Christina Tsang to Julianne E. Murray and Patrick J. Murray, TMS 0332-19-00-004.000, $250,000.

• Kathleen L. Ogden to Accie Marvin Herlong, TMS 0060-11-02-005.000, $65,000.

• Thomas R. Richardson and Debra L. Richardson to Robert Horta, TMS 0094-00-06-008.000, Elizabeth Township, $107,000.

• Devin James Vinson to Judy Peele, TMS 0038-00-05-002.000, Hebron Township, love and affection.

• Elena Gustafson and Harold Dean Pate Page, III to Andrew Thaddeaus Crawford and Mitzi Lynn Crawford, TMS 0310-00-04-032.000, Providence Township, $450,000.

• Elena Gustafson and Harold Dean Pate Page, III to Mitzi Lynn Crawford, TMS 0310-00-04-034, Providence Township, $5.

• Timothy Barbero and Cissy Barbero to Joyce W. Segars, TMS 0358-09-02-007.000, $320,000.

