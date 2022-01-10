ORANGEBURG COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg County Courthouse, Dec. 30, 2021 to Jan. 5, 2022.

• John H. Black to Morgan Stevens South, LLC, TMP 0282-12-009-004.000, $16,000.

• Adrienne B. McMillan to MMO Investments, TMN 0173- 18-12-005.000, City of Orangeburg, $750.

• Lee P. Allen and Alexandra R. Allen to Tanischa Slupecki, TMS 0174-05-11-001.000, $267,500.

• Chris Donaldson to Laquntus Johnson, TMN 0173-07-07-014.000, Orangeburg Township, $1,000.

• Barney K. Atkinson to Farmlands, Inc., TMP 0308-08-05-003.000, $25,000.

• Zaida E. Milhouse by Donald B. Curles as Agent to David Benjamin Benton, TMN 0125-15-01-005.00, Zion Township, $40,000.

• Samuel J. Hughes to Bishop Deal LLC, TMN 0173-20-15-019.000, $1 and other valuable consideration.

• Samuel J. Hughes to Bishop Deal LLC, TMN 0173-20-13-021.000, $1 and other valuable consideration.

• Samuel J. Hughes to Bishop Deal LLC, TMN 0184-00-01-038.000, $1 and other valuable consideration.

• Samuel J. Hughes to Bishop Deal LLC, TMN 0172-07-02-001.000, $1 and other valuable consideration.

• Catherine A. Hattaway to Jennifer Bozard, TMN 0191-07-01-002.000, Town of Branchville, $20,000.

• Janice Wolfe fka Janice W. Curry and Jacqueline Wolfe to Daisy Wilson Wolfe, TMN 0173-13-17-004.000, City of Orangeburg, $5 love and affection.

• Suresh B. Patel and Ushaben B. Patel to Bansi Realty, LLC, TMN 0143-19-04-005.000, Limestone Township, $5.

• Lamar W. Dawkins, Jr. to Clayton Hunter Davis and Kenneth Wayne Davis, Jr., TMS 0232-00-05-001.000 (P/O), $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Jai Prakash Singh and Manorama Singh to Ross E. Johnson, TMN 0151-12-12-003, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Carl L. Green to Carl L. Green and Millicent Sloan, TMS 0113-09-01-026.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Carl L. Green to Tiffany Rene Randolph,TMN 0097-00-01-083.000, Liberty Township, $5.

• Sabble Culler to Summer Leanne Thompson, TMN 0151-13-02-011, Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Thearon Friday and Bessie M. Friday to Clearence Jenkins, Jr., TMN 0152-11-08-003, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Robert B. Peabody as Trustee and Diane C. Peabody individually and as Trustee of the Robert and Diane Peabody Living Trust dated 7/25//05, to Thomas J. Bonnette, TMS 0101-00-02-021.000 (P/O), Union Township, $5 and other consideration.

• Robert B. Peabody as Trustee and Diane C. Peabody individually and as Trustee of the Robert and Diane Peabody Living Trust dated 7/25//05 to Diane P. McKeowen and James P. Plummer, III, TMS 0101-00-02-021.000 (P/O), Union Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Thomas J. Bonnette to Diane P. McKeowen and James P. Plummer, III, TMS 0101-00-02-001.000(P/O), Union Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• David Olin to Eden Olin, TMP 0329-00-02-051.000 (portion), $5, love and affection.

• Adrienne B. McMillan to MMO Investments, TMS 0173-18-1-013.000, Orange Township, $1,700.

• David Olin to Frank Snell, Jr., TMP 0329-00-02-051.000 (Portion), $5, love and affection.

• Douglas Wiggins, Jr. to Jackie K. Kelley and Daniel Q. Kelley, TMS 0121-00-05-048.000, Limestone Township, $274,990.

• Leon Garrett and LaKeshia A. Garrett to PRG Management & Consulting Serviced, LLC, TMN 0173-15-17-031.000, City of Orangeburg, $269,000.

• Judith P. Elb, Personal Representative of the Estate of Marjorie L. Keathley to Patricia F. Shirkman and Matthew T. Shirkman, TMP 0324-15-03-006.000, Vance Township, $225,000.

• Polly L. Fanning-Phillips to George M. Phillips, Jr. and Polly Fanning-Phillips, Co-Trustees to the George and Polly Phillips Joint Revocable Trust dated Dec. 23, 2021, TMS 0072-00-01-012.000, Willow Township, $5 to fund trust.

• Cassie M. Moseley to Lyle J. Moseley, TMS 0182-18-05-006.000, Orange Township, $5 in hand.

• Conquest Homes, LLC to Esper Conde, TMS 0142-12-06-055.000, $240,700.

• Catherine H. Middleton to Perry T. Greene and Margaret A. Harris Greene and Margaret A. Harris-Greene, TMS 0173-16-03-005.000, Orange Township, $10,000.

• OFP Orangeburg SC, LLC to Judith L. Brown as Trustee of the Brown Residuary Trust dated May 4, 1989, TMS 0152-20-12-002.000, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Lucille Haigler to Lawrence A. Thomas, TMN 0174-20-10-006.000, $2,500.

• Bobby McClelland to Edward T. Lindsay, TMS 0140-00-02-089, $700.

• Igor Karvay to Sara Patel, LLC, TMN 0339-17-12-011.000, $97,175.

• Harry Bellinger to James Turner, TMN 0328-00-04-007.000, Vance Township, $5, love and affection.

• W. O. Brodie, III to Heather D. Rhinehart, ⅓ undivided interest, TMS 0173-13-24-012.000, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• John F. Gramling and Lawrence M. Gramling to Gramling and Gramling, LLC, TMS 0214-00-03-010.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Henry Benjamin to Elaine A. Reid, Portion of TMP 0152-17-08-012, Zion Township, $3,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0