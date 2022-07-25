ORANGEBURG COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Johnny Farris Norris, Jr. to Gary M. Norris, TMS 0164-00-03-009, $5 true consideration.

Charles Arthur Baldwin to the First Baptist Church of Bowman, TMS 0139-00-11-015, Zion Township, $5 true consideration.

Calvin J. Keitt to William Keitt, Sr., TMN 0153-09-04-003.000, $5,000.

Michael Craig Williams to George Neil Harrelson, TMN 057-00-04-008.000 (portion of), 057-00-04-009.000 (portion of) and 057-00-04-010.000, $51,081.85.

Jacob A. Frost, Lula M. Thompson, Nathaniel Frost, Joseph Frost, John W. Frost and Isaiah Frost to Jacob A. Frost, Isaiah Frost and Nathaniel Frost as Trsutees of the Joe and Sadie Frost Family Trust u/a dated June 23, 2016, a portion of TMN 0339-18-04-048, Holly Hill Township, $5.

Barbara L. Waymer to Gerald R. Waymer, TMS 0291-02-05-013, Town of Elloree, $5.

Isabelle S. Ott to Daniel David Ott, TMN 0202-00-03-020.000, Middle Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Francis M. Ott, III to Daniel David Ott, TMN 0202-00-03-001.000, Middle Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Isabelle S. Ott, Francis M. Ott, III and Paul J. Ott to Daniel David Ott, TMN 0202-00-03-024.000, New Hope Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Jerry D. Pantaleon and Kristina B. Pantaleon to Yolanda Nicole Wren and Zhavon Joseph Hargrove, TMN 0142-12-06-007, Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Charles D. Stokes to Jonathan Powell and Thamyris Powell, TMN 0141-00-03-022, Zion Township, $270,000.

Dana Lamar Riley to Cynthia Jones Davis, TMS Portion of 0060-00-05-002.000, $40,600.

Beverly Miriam Riley Gregory to Cynthia Jones, Davis, TMN Portion of 0060-00-05-002.000, $40,600.

Clarence Caldwell to Johnnie Mae Cleckley, TMS 0181-17-16-015.000, Orange Township, $8,000.

Loretta P. Burns to Jones Rental, Inc.,TMN 0181-17-10-010.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Kathy Sue Gleaton to Daniel Ruple and K.A.M.E. Ruple, Portion of TMN 0154-00-9-007.000, Zion Township, $17,000.

Xenovia Y. Void, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Dorothy Minor Washington to Cheryl G. Williams, TMS 0182-06-04-016, $32,000.

Gail M. Cooke to Rebekah Miller, TMN 0285-00-02-025, Elloree Township, $6,000.

Darren K. Mills to Toki La Shaun Booker and Dolly Mae Simmons, TMN 152-12-35-019, City of Orangeburg, $235,000.

D&D Properties, LLC to Ambe Car Wash, LLC, TMP 0173-12-14-021.000, $150,001.

Bishop Deal, LLC to Felicia Davis, Parcel ID 0059-00-12-031.000, $7,500.

Edna Mickens to Wanda Wilson, TMN 0173-06-22-004, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Thang Nguyen to T&D International Investments, LLC, TMS 173-06-11-008.000, 173-06-11-00-009.000 and 0152-11-13-003.000, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Kinder HIllcrest, LLC to Orange Frontier LLC, TMS 0174-14-01-010 and 0174-14-07-027, Orangeburg Township, $1,700,000.

Elretha M. Smith to Henry Smith, TMN 0152-12-11-002.000, $5, love and affection.

Griffin J. Miller and Sandra W. Miller to Michael Jude Frisbee, TMN 0287-00-02-073.000, Town of Elloree, $123,000.

Pilar Reyna to Tobin Enterprises, LLC, TMS 0173-09-09-005.000, City of Orangeburg, $80,000.

Bill H. Washington to Nolita S. White, TMS 0333-00-02-014.000 (portion of), $5 and other valuable consideration.

Ethel G. Busby and Nathaniel Busby to Sandra Jacobs, TMS 0173-20-09-011.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Eugene R. Fogle, Jr. to Marion O. Fogle and Elsie L. Fogle, TMS 0126-00-04-004.000, $5.

W & W Properties LLC to Jimmie Hamilton, Jr., TMS 0176-00-03-022.000, $9,500.

Brandon E. Cheek to Lone Magnolia Farm and Investments, LLC, TMS 0291-00-03-010.000 and 0291-00-03-011.000, $5.

Maribel Lopez and Jose Luis Diaz Quiroz to Ester Adilene Munoz Pedraza, TMS 0256-00-03-048.000, Bowman Township, $5, love and affection.

Antwan A. Taylor to Shauntoya Middleton, TMP 0349-00-04-054, Holly Hill Township and portion of 0356-00-01-022.000, $5, love and affection.

Antwan A. Taylor to Shauntoya Middleton,TMP 0349-00-04-116 (portion of), $5, love and affection.

Stanley Labaron Parker and Celestine White Parker to Ronald Shannon, TMN 0182-13-05-011, Orange Township, $85,000.

Donald Brett Yongue and Tara C. Yongue to Juan C. Castillo and Maria L. Ulloa Morales, TMN 0213-00-04-035 and 0213-00-04-036, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Tonya F. Quattlebaum to Hannah Quattlebaum, TMN 0199-00-04-015, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Clifton Ralph Schurlknight and Elizabeth V. Schurlknight to Elizabeth V. Schurlknight, TMS 0271-00-03-002 (a portion of), $5.

Pamlee Davis to Henry Fuller, TMS 0283-20-02-018.000, $167,000.

Donna L. Treu, Sole Trustee of the Maxey D. Love, Jr., Living Trust dated May 31, 2011, to Larry M. Love, TMS 0234-00-01-015.000, Middle Township, $5.

Orangeburg County to Claflin University, TMS 0173-13-27-007.000, $10.

Joyce W. Valentine to Jonathan L. Valentine, TMS 0060-08-13-003, Elizabeth Township, $5, love and affection.

Corrective Deed - McNewton Sullivan, Jr. to McNewton Sullivan, Jr. & June Sullivan for life, TMN 0182-13-04-009.000, Orange Township, $5, love and affection.

L. A. D. Properties, LLC to Cordova Estate, LLC, TMS 0154-00-10-001.000, Zion Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Sara M. Salley to Sara S. Ardis and Michael G. Salley, III, reserving to herself a life estate, TMN 0174-13-03-005, Orange Township, $5, love and affection.

Edward Cornelius Lee, III to Edward Cornelius Lee, III and Ellis Ann Frank, TMN 0150-06-00-001, Limestone Township, $5, love and affection.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Aaron Hair and George Hair, Tax/APN Parcel Number, 0124-12-02-002.000, $34,000.

Julieann Victoria Peeples to Edward Eugene Polin, II, TMS 0112-12-02-004.000, $5, love and affection.

Annie W. Gadson to Vivian Gadson, Natalie Gadson, Anthony Gadson and Mary Williams, TMPN 0371-00-02-001.000 and 0371-00-02-015.000, $5, love and affection.

Narcisa V. O’Cain to John L. O’Cain, reserving to herself a life estate, TMN 0115-00-05-015, Limestone Township and 0174-13-08-010, Orange Township, $5, love and affection.

Wanda R. Pfeiffer to Cynthia M. Kiesel and David M. Pfeiffer, reserving to herself a life estate, TMN 0143-12-08-003, $5, love and affection.

Robert Alton Hall, as Trustee of the Robert Alton Hall Living Trust dated Feb. 21, 2018, to Michael M. Grooms, TMN 0208-00-01-002.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Gulmire Frederick to Harold Thomas Kittrell and Amanda Hiers Kittrell, TPN 0017-00-07-011.000, Goodland Township, $29,750.

Robert B. Lepley to Brian M. Lepley, reserving to himself a life estate, TMN Portion of 2186-00-07-013, Elloree Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Latasha E. Knight to Darl L. Johnson, TMS 0282-07-00-006.000, City of Elloree, $5.

Ellen Deery Freeman to Elizabeth G. Phillips, TMS 0041-00-01-016.000, Orangeburg and 0141-00-02-030, Lexington County, $5, love and affection.

Kathy P. Conley and Margaret P. Reeves to Jesse H. Reeve, TMP 0283-00-05-004.000 (portion), $5, love and affection.

Annie G. Amaker and Sandra G. Sumpter and Barbara Jean G. Houser and Geraldine Gilyard Outlaw to W.E.S. Property Group, LLC, TMN 0182-05-02-007.000, $19,000.