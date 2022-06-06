ORANGEBURG COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg County Courthouse, May 17 to June 2

JJ&J Enterprise, LLC to Leon Brunson and Beth Maple Brunson, TMN 0168-08-01-004.000, Town of Rowesville, $45,000.

Corrective Deed - Richard Jamison to Tiffiny Latrell Jamison, portion of TMN 0074-00-02-014.000, Willow Township, $7,000.

MOSC FBO Dan Maria Cui IRA to Mark William Hutto, TMN 0127-00-09-011.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Donald A. Brown, Jr., individually and as Personal Representative of the Estate of Lana O. Brown and Jacob H. Brown to Terry L. Fillmore and Susan D. Fillmore, TMS 0223-00-01-004.000, (portion of), $75,000.

Jill A. Welch aka Jill A. Mailloux to James Welch, TMS 0139-00-07-011.000 and 0139-00-07-013.000, Zion Township, $5.

EAS Homes of Santee LLC to Joseph Amerigo DePaolo, Trustee of the Joseph Amerigo DiPaolo Living Trust dated April 27,3022, TMS 0307-19-04-024.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Ronald A. Weathers and Sonya W. Turner to Matthew A. Way, Portion of TMS 256-00-05-030, Bowman Township, $88,000.

Vicki E. Connelly, Trustee of the Edward L. Easterlin Revocable Trust and Vicki E. Connelly, Trustee of the Gloria W. Eastelin Revocable Trust to William L. Easterlin and Jennafer C. Easterlin, TMS 0256-00-03-027, $160,000.

Sinclair C. Ugboaja and Mary O. Ajogbor to Anthony L. Pirullis and Dandara Da Silva, TMN 0058-10-02-001, $60,500.

Keith L. Thomas, Jr. to Richard W. Thompson and Amy B. Thompson, TMS 0127-00-13-010.000, (portion of), $5.

Jennifer Lucy Pratt to Dream Rentals of Charleston LLC, TMS 0303-00-08-001.000, $5.

Gloria Shepard McCall to Shepard Holding and Consulting, LLC, Portion of TMN 0332-00-02-061 and 0332-00-02-060.000, Holly Hill Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Melinda Shepard Kelly to LTTH Properties, LLC, Portion of TMN 0332-00-02-061 and 0332-00-02-039.000, Holly Hill Township, $5 and valuable consideration.

Corrective Title - Mary Margot Connor to the Connor Robin Family Trust, TMS 0376-00-01-003.00; 0372-00-01-006.000; 0372-16-00-003.000, Eutaw Township and 0272-00-01-015.000, Eutaw Township, $5.

Mary Margot Connor, Trustee of the Connor Robin Family Trust to Walnut Grove Plantation, LLC, TMS 0376-00-01-003.000, 0372-00-01-006.000, 0372-16-00-003.000 and 0372-00-01-015.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

C&B Properties of South Carolina, LLC to Desz’arrie Burleigh and Ian Burleign, TMS 0174-20-07-005, $169,900.

Sherri S. Price to Benjamin K. Sutcliff, TMN 0054-00-06-003 and 0054-00-06-002, Willow Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Lester Robert Patrick to Danny Lee Schofield and Cathey T. Heydinger, TMS 0324-10-01-009, $215,000.

Leroy Corey Baxter to Keyzia Boyd, TMN 0151-16-04-002.000, City of Orangeburg, $147,000.

Marco Pena to Heather Jane Pound and Teddy H. Pound II, TMS 0152-12-32-004.000, $155,000.

Mary Catherine Furtick to Ann Marie Furtick, TMN 0024-00-04-005 (a portion), $5, love and affection.

Carter Construction, Inc. to Glenn Edwards, III, TMS 0332-16-06-015;000, Town of Holly Hill, $230,000.

Terry L. Caddell and Bonnie M. Caddell to Jonathan Cobb, TMN 0101-00-02-005.000, Union Township, $137,000.

Tregals, LLC and Barney R. Atkinson, to A & J Property Investments, LLC, TMS 0333-00-04-001, $51,000.

Headlands Residential Series Owner Trust, REO Series C to Richard Carl Barksdale, TMN 0209-00-05-012, $175,000.

General D. Brown, II to Monica Kirby, TMS 0182-09-13-005.000, $72,000.

Midfirst Bank to JBUSBY LLC, TMN 0175-13-03-008.000, $121,380.

JCG Management Services LLC, Eagle Heights LLC and New Investment & Properties LLC to Jesse Gomes and Amy Gomes, TMS0182-13-07-003.000, Orange Township, $40,000.

Martha I. Cubela n/k/a Martha I. Cubela Mishler to Johnny L. Harrison, Sr. and Kartina W. Harrison, TMN 0143-06-01-008, $20,000.

Andrea L. Hopson and Myra E. Glover to Tiffany J. Jones and Tanika J Janvier, Limestone Township, TMS 0144-00-01-046 (portion of), $5 and other valuable consideration.

Oak Ridge Family Farm, LLC to Brian T. Barton, TMS 0027-00-04-008.000, $21,500.

Frederick N. Ceccchini to Bharat Patel and Rashmika Patel, TMN 0174-18-07-012, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Paul A. Nelson to Everett Arthur Coen and Twyla Kendrick Coen, TMN 0045-00-02-011, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Jesse E. Kinard to Oliver Gidron and Vivian G. Gidron, TMS 0181-07-00-026.000, $5.

The Orchard Clemson - Orangeburg, LLC to BNL SC 715 Prosperity Drive LLC, Portion of TMS 0171-00-02-002.000, $8,200.

Lucy F. Misso, aka Lucy Nell Misso aka Lucy Nell Felder Lucas, Linda Jean Felder, Jennifer F. Thomas, Christopher D. Felder, Carlotta E. Felder, Benjamin A. Felder and Jacob R. Felder to Zachary J. Thornton and Stephanie M. Leonard, TMP 0286-05-03-002.000, Town of Elloree, $25,000.

Lucy F. Misso, aka Lucy Nell Misso aka Lucy Nell Felder Lucas, Teresa Michelle Shaw, Melissa Anne F. Pridgen, Rose Mary Felder, Linda Jean Felder, Jennifer F. Thomas, Christopher D. Felder, Carlotta E. Felder, Benjamin A. Felder and Jacob R. Felder to Zachary J. Thornton and Stephanie M. Leonard, TMP 0286-05-03-003.000, Town of Elloree, $80,000.

Bobbie M. Hodson and Frederick Hoyt to Dony A. Rivera Arias, TMS 0143-19-07-004, Limestone Township, $42,000.

Karen Dee Cannon to Randal W. Cannon, TMS 0266-00-01-001, $5 in hand.

Joe Dunaway and Delane Dunaway to Roger L. Henry, Jr., TMS 0110-00-04-003.000, $340,000.

Orangeburg Homes, LLC to Oburg Rentals, LLC, TMS 0143-08-04-010, 0144-00-02-023 and 0144-00-02-026, $80,000.

The Palmetto Real Estate Group of SC aka The Palmetto Real Estate Group of SC, LLC to The Wye Oak Company, LLC, TMN 0191-15-11-001.000, $33,000.

Linda Adgerson to Otis Pelzer, TMP 0299-00-01-040.000, $5.

Paragon Development of SC LLC to C. Daniel Development LLC, TMS 0124-00-01-031.000/2095088, Liberty Township, $20,000.

Lesley P. Dykes, Trustee of the Pugh Survivor’s Trust dated July 19, 2002, as restated on Aug. 22, 2017 to Michael E. MCCraw and Rhonda H. McCraw, TMP 0324-15-03-014.000, Vance Township, $260,000.

Paragon Development of SC LLC, to C. Daniel Development, LLC, TMS 0124-00-01-032.000/2095089, Liberty Township, $20,000.

Broad Street Investment Company, Inc. to Helen W. Maxwell, TMS 0324-10-01-009.006, $268,500.

Joyce T. Nettles to AR Epshtein USA LLC, APN 0156-00-03-029, $5,840.

Harry E. Smith to David Marbut and Lori Marbut, TMN 0086-00-02-048.000, Elizabeth Township, $10,000.

Brenda K. Wilhite to Chad Janke and Melissa Janke, TMS 0152-10-01-002, $599,900.

James M. Prutting and Stacy M. Prutting to MIchael Cuzzola and Angela Cuzzola, TMS 0343-11-03-013.000, Vance Township, $301,968.

Michael Walker Utsey to Harold P. Lematty, Jr. and Joyce M. Lematty, TMS 0358-10-02-010.000, $5.

Bluffview Farms, LLC to W & L Enterprise, LLC, TMN 0156-00-01-005 and 0156-00-01-028, Edisto Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Dwight L. Stewart,Jr. And Mark D. Stewart to Cynetha Adams and Calgrica Mays, TMN 0124-00-03-002.000, Zion Township, $4,000.

Jasmine E. Beard to Gwendolyn Beard, TMN 0183-00-18-008, Orange Township, $5, love and affection.

Edwina H. Cummings Molzahn to Kerry Bourgeois, TMN0173-09-20-004, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration. TMS 0361-18-01-019, $172,000.

Dennis E. Crosby to Cibao Properiies, TMN 0169-00-01-031.000, Zion Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Ronald Allen Berry and Cynthia B. Seyle, as Personal Representative for the Estate of Bettie I. Berry, to James Robert Bogstad, Jr. and Barbara Leanne Bogstad, TMS 0252-00-02-011, Cow Castle Township, $173,000.

Tommy Adkins and Eva Adkins to Charles R. Ayers, Jr. and Deborah P.s Ayers, TMS 0369-00-03-002.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Marie R. Cook and John H. Cook, reserving unto themselves life estate, to John H. Cook, Jr. and Anglela Cook Koska, TMN 0151-06-03-002, Limestone Township, $5, love and affection.

Nancy Brown Davis, individually and as Person Representative of the Estate of Harris Benjamin Davis to Courtyard Group, LLC, TMS 0142-07-01-028, Limestone Township, $7,500.

Elouise W. Gillens to Lucilda Escalante, TMS 0362-07-00-24, $25,000.

Prosperity Home Solutions, LLC to Gleek Enterprises, LLC, TMS 0112-08-06-031 and 0112-08-06-031, Liberty Township, $23,000.

James G. McLean to H. Preston Walter, Portion of TMN 0142-15-01-010, Limestone Township, $5.

H. Preston Walter to James G. McLean, Portion of 0142-15-01-010, Limestone Township, $5.

Allen B. Spires and Brenda Dale Spires to Kimberly Dawn Spires and Angela Spires Livingston, $10, love and consideration.

Brenda Dietiker, Jack W. Lewis, Jr., Kurt W. Lewis, Sr., and Charlotte M. Cromer to Bradford P. Castleberry, Trustee of the Bradford P. Castleberry Revocable Trust, TMP 0357-00-04-013.000, $40,000.

Jess F. Birt fka Jessica Fay Birt to Monique Rotonda Small, TMS 0308-07-04-002.000, Town of Santee, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Heather Nicole Spires nka Heather Nicole Thompson to Rayford’s Group, LLC, TMS 0153-05-02-006.000, Zion Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Tracy G. Sandifer and Tara G. Cocco and Theresa G. Rashdan to Christina Norman, TMN 0127-00-09-060.000, Union Township, $235,000.

JDJ Properties, LLC to Barbara Norris Pringle, TMS 0191-00-05-002.000, Town of Branchville, $36,000.

Thomas Kay Vandyke and Carol N. Vandyke, aka Carol R. Vandyke, to Steven R. Bragg, TMS 0346-07-06-016.000, Vance Township, $230,000.

Steven Roger Bragg to Travis Westbury, TMS 0346-07-017, Vance Township, $810,000.

Sheree S. Brown n/k/a Sharee Waring to Michelle Porterfield, TMS 0150-12-03-002.000, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Lowrie Rutherford Wilson aka Lowrie Wilson to Olin Davie Burgdorf, TMS 0012-00-06-002.000, Town of Springfield, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• David J. Wisniewski to Grady L. Pipkin, TMS 0346-08-01-015.000, $850,000.

• John R. Mungin and Julia Walley to Yulonda Green, TMS 0155-11-04-030.000 (portion of), Zion Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Roy Walker, Inc. to Loretta Richardson, TMS 0088-00-02-007.000, $5.

• DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc to Samantha Madden, Tax Parcel ID Number 2075032, $160,000.

• Business Property Management Limited Partnership to City of Orangeburg, TMS 0172-07-01-004.000, Orange Township, $5.

• Santell, Inc. to Willie Kinley and Ija Fogle, TMN 0302-00-14-014, $8,500.

• Betty Jean Feagin to Patricia L. Harlow, love and affection, reserving to herself a life estate, TMPN 0362-00-07-060.000, $5, love and affection.

• Corrective Deed - Betty Jean Feagin to Betty Jean Feagin and Yvonne Tant, TMPN 0357-07-03-022.000 and 0375-17-01-001.000, Eutaw Township, $5 in hand.

• John D. Steverson and Rebecca E. Steverson to Salley Pallet Repairing & Recycling, LLC, Town of Springfield, $20,000.

• Cheryl Thom King NKA Cheryl Ann Sarver to Amber Nichole Baker-Reilly and Daniel Arthur Reilly, TMS 0190-00-05-014.000 and 0190-00-05-014.001, Branchville Township, $280,000.

• Pin High Visions, LLC to Gary Herron and Jayne Herron, TMS 0142-20-06-001.000 (portion of), Limestone Township, $5.

• All Star Homes SC LLC to REG Solutions, LLC, TMS 0181-12-05-011.000, $10,000.

• Johnny Fields aka Johnnie Fields to Johnnie Fields and Clayann Fields, TMS 0116-00-02-026.000, $5, love and affection.

• Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Shalimar Properties, LLC, TMN 0172-05-03.004.000, City of Orangeburg, $42,500.

• Randy D. Henninger, Richard Wayne Johnson and Williams Glenn Ehrhardt, Deacons/Officers of Northgate Baptist Church to BG Squared, LLC, TMS 0183-09-01-003.000, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Department of Veterans Affairs to Lioness Legacy SC, LLC, Property Tax ID 0152-08-05-019, $104,000.

• Houser Family Farms LP to Dustin M. Carter, TMN 0122-00-01-037.000 and 0121-00-05-036.000, $95,904.

• Erminia Kay Davis Haigler fka Erminia Kay Davis Krueger to Casey Adam Jackson and Dorothy Sierra Jackson, TMN 0083-00-07-010, Liberty Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Kemmerlin Enterprise Group LLC and East Coast Living LLC to Lauren Kathleen Brown, TMN 0168-08-06-006, Town of Rowesville, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Justin Ehrhardt to Sharon A. Murray, TMN 0151-09-03-023, Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Dorothea A. Davidson as Trustee of the Dorothea A. Davidson Revocable Living Trust dated March 11, 2011, to Jose Perez and Gail Perez, TMS 0324-10-01-012.000, $162,000.

• Ethan Wayne Crider and Melissa B. Crider to Ashley Wareham and Kayla Windnagle, TMS 0237-00-07-003.000, Middle Township, $15,000.

• Diane C. Hodge to Sierra Heights of Orangeburg, LLC, TMN 0154-15-01-004.000, Zion Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Edna M. McAlhany to Steve Reichel, Portion of TMN 0226-00-03-004.000, Branchville Township, $4,000.

• Edna M. McAlhany to Timothy Wayne Thompson, Portion of TMN 0226-00-13-004.000, Branchville Township, $5, love and affection.

• Son Thanh Nguyen to Laura A. Moorer, TMN 0173-05-04-002.000, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Sheila M. Miller to Carla Kay Lloyd, TMN 0060-08-22-006, Town of North, $119,900.

• Robert Rakoske and Donna Rakoske to Eddie S. Hutto, Jr. and Christina Hutto, TMN 0168-08-06-006, $40,000.

• Hank McCollum to Timothy and Holly Brinson, TMS 0139-00-16-007, Zion Township, $18,000.

• William E. Vaden to Donald L. Alexander, Jr., TMP 0307-00-02-0014.000, Elloree Township, $88,000.

• Teodoro Reyes to Maria J. Richard, 0174-07-04-012.000, $105,000.

• Bowman Gin Company, Inc. to Harry Thaddeus Wimberly, TMN 0230-00-01-038, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Harry Thaddeus Wimberly to Charles M. Easterling, TMN 0230-00-01-024.000, $35,385.

• Smith Estates, LLC to Smith Estates 3 LLC, TMs 0173-13-24-010, City of Orangeburg, $5.

• Smith Estates, LLC to Smith Estates 4 LLC, TMS 0173-05-18-001, Orange Township, $5.

• Ed Capria to EAS Homes of Santee, LLC, TMS 0307-19-04-013.000, Town of Santee, $25,000.

• Paragon Inc. of South Carolina LLC to Tywana Sherrod Bethea and Chenoa Noelle Bethea, TMS 0151-12-04-078, $399,900.

• Mark L. Davis, Trustee or his Successor in Trust under the Davis Living Trust, Dated April 12,2011, to Mark Lee Davis, TMS 0234-00-03-009, $5.

• Mark Lee Davis to Nou Chum, TMS 0234-00-03-009 and portion of 0234-00-03-010, $967,900.

• Anne J. Burton to Herbert Sistrunk, TMS 0175-13-07-013.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Brian Timothy Pearson to ATM REI, LLC, TMS 0358-18-05-004.000, Eutaw Township, $275,000.

• Spirit Master Funding IC, LLC to TWAS Properties, LLC, TMN 0151-10-01-009, $10.

• Theresa Polin to Edward Eugene Polin, II and Julieann Victoria Peeples, TMS 0112-12-02-004.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Lawrence Mitchum Livingston to Hannah J. Elders and Chase A. Elders, TMN 0282-08-02-001.000, $133,900.

• Barbara J. Hooker to Bennie C. Jeffcoat, John N. Tager, Jr. aka Johnny Tager and Leslie R. Jeffcoat, III aka Roc Jeffcoat, TMN 0153-14-04-002, $5 and settlement of Partition Action.

• Alfred Wade Gantt to Mark Estes and James Hong, TMS 0093-00-01-028, Elizabeth Township, $12,000.

• Leroy H. Killman, Jr. and Pamela H. Killman to Laine Dunbar as Trustee of the Laine Dunbar Irrevocable Trust U/A/D Sept. 16, 2011, TMS 0095-00-02-004.000, Limestone Township, $10 and other valuable consideration.

• Green House Group LLC to Princeton Legacy, LLC, TMS 0172-16-01-019.000, $30,480.

