ORANGEBURG COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Angela L. Hopson and Myra E. Glover to Kevin Hook, TMS 0144-00-01-046 (portion of), Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Charles Marsh and Deborah Marsh to Nathaniel Oswell Turner, Jr., TMPN 0306-00-02-021.000, Elloree Township, $365,500.

Thomas L. Mims, Jr. and Frances W. Mims to Gregory Stuart Ashley and Tracy U. Ashley, TMN 0324-16-05-025.000, Vance Township, $785,000.

Kregg B. Corley, Trustee of the Kregg B. Corley GST Exempt DEscendant’s Separate Trust, to Corley Woodlands, LLC, TMS 0013-00-02-003.000, 0016-00-02-006.000. 026-00-01-001.000, $10.

John B. Flanigan and Mary Pat Flanigan to Michael T. Walker and Ivory M. Walker, TMN 143-06-01-013, Limestone Township, $390,000.

Terrance Davis and Felicia J. Davis to Susan Beach, TMS 0152-08-05-041, $168,000.

Craig Land Sales, LLC to Tunita Baack TMN 0343-00-03-022.000, 0343-00-03-023.000, 0343-00-03-024.000, 0343-00-03-025.000, 0343-00-03-025.000. 0343-00-03-026.000 and 0343-00-03-027. 000, Vance Townshlp, $125,000.

Clifton Ralph Schurlknight and Elizabeth V. Schurlknigt to Elizabeth B. Schurlknigth, TMS 0271-00-03-002 (a portion), Cow Castle Township, $5.

Ann K. Messservy to J & R Properties LLC, TMS 0358-10-01-017.000, $15,000.

Arbor of Clarendon LLC to Brent W. McNeely and Karen E. McNeely, TMS 0282-12-03-006.000, Town of Elloree, $99,900.

Robert W. Bartholomew, Jr., William M. Bartholomew and Randall R. Bartholomew to Troy James Horton, TMS 0175-13-09-003.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Michael V. Coaxum to Michael V. Coaxum and Jennifer D. Coaxum, TMS 0151-12-12-001.000, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.

April Canterbury to Brittany Lynn Clark, TMS 0303-00-04-005.000, Elloree Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Marquita R. Player to Marquita R. Player and Lester Player, TMS 0037-00-08-003, $5, love and affection.

MidFirst Bank to the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, TMS 0246-20-03-007.000, Town of Bowman, $5.

Christine Redding to James L. Bryant and Amy O. Bryant, TMS 0191-09-04-002 and a portion of 0191-09-04-001, $3,500.

Charles H. Freeman to Juanita Nelson, TMN 0173-05-10-015.000, $5 and valuable consideration.

Alberto Gonzalez to Joana Lizzeth Garcia Murillo, TMS 0153-09-05-007.000, $5.

Michael Andrew Renne to Jennifer Anderson, TMS 0338-00-02-048.000, $22,500.

Ethel Tyson and Veronica Tyson to Kaiera Hanifah Yancey, TMN 0140-00-02-068.000, Zion Township, $12,800.

Florida Building Company and Professional Services, Inc. of South Carolina to Marco Pena, TMS 0173-15-14-017.000, $43,000.

Robert E. Mims, III, Mary F. Mims, Rose H. Bozard NKA Rose Zimmerman and Jean H. Harris to Christopher Allen Parler and Amanda Ann Nichole Parler, Portion of TMS 0349-00-04-032, $110,000.

Gail S. Kinsey nka Victoria Knotts to William Vincent Nicholson, TMS 0191-07-12-010.000, Town of Branchville, $5, love and affection.

Harley Michelle Valdivia and David Allen Osteen, Jr. to David Allen Osteen, Jr. TMS 0324-20-14-017, Vance Township, $5.

Maude Asberry , John Williams, Willie L. Williams, Annie M. Wright, Reedy L. Williams, Movet Guess, Gwendolyn William to Ruby L. Williams, TMN 0321-00-01-053, Vance Township, $5, true consideration.

Elizabeth Halls and Lakeshia Halls and Lajohnda McFadden and Davonne R. Halls to Darrell Knapp and Laura Knapp, TMS 0377-00-00-031.000, Town of Eutawville, $52,000.

Patricia Louise Mack and Donna Lee Jennings, Personal Representatives of the Estate of Eugene F. Mack, Jr. to M&K Real, LLC, TMN 0307-20-04-006.000, $140,000.

Hermenegildo Devarie, Jr., to PELLCO Construction, LLC, TMN 0324-19-03-001.000, Vance Township, $48,000.

Margaret L. Love to Elizabeth M. Baker,TMS 0343-10-02-010.000, $300,000.

Palmetto Property Buyers, LLC to Colombia Capital Services, LLC, TMS 0173-00-04-058, $18,241.42.

Tracey Brightwell to Crawford Investment Group LLC, TMS 0183-06-05-007.000, Orange Township, $40,000.

Edisto Habitat for Humanity, Inc. to Raven Fogle,TMN 0174-16-04-002 (a portion), $86,700.

JSU Holdings LLC to David Lewis, TMS 0173-06-16-014.000, City of Orangeburg, $119,935.

Larry Parker Plumb, aka Larry Parker Plumb, II, Robert Boyd Plumb and Marion Arthur Plumb, III to VH & SH, LLC, TMS 0151-19-04-001.000, Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Jacob E.Smith, Sr. and Nakia L. Smith to Joshua Q. Nimmons, TMS 0174-05-13-001.000, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Kansan Gurus Group LLC to Quinnesha Felder,TMN 0181-06-02-018.000, $275,000.

Barbara B. Tyson to William Martin and Barbara Rose, TMP 0286-00-02-019.000, Elloree School District, $56,500.

Bill H. Washington to Broomfield Acquistions, LLC, TPN 0333-00-02-014.000, $14,000.

Angela Grant to Isisah M. Jennings, TMN 0142-15-06-033, Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Georgia Briggman and Kelly Briggman to Daisy Myers. TMN 0173-08-09-010. 000, $4,100.

Joseph C. Todd, Jr. and Velinda H. Todd to Pablo Gamaliel Lopez and Aidett Gomez, TMP 0302-00-02-003.000 (portion of), $35,000.

Robert E. Thomas to Nathaniel Haynes, Jr., TMS 0127-00-07-008.000 and 0127-00-07-008.001, Zion Township, $5, love and affection.

Ethan Wayne Crider and Melissa B. Crider to Ashley Wareham and Kayla Windnagle, TMS 0237-00-07-003.000, Middle Township, $15,000.

Joyce B. Stewart aka Edna Joyce Stewart to Toni Marie Amador, TMS 0275-17-07-005.000, Eutaw Township, $195,000.

Gerald Wright to Frances J. Lawyer, TMS 0357-10-02-004.000 and 0345-18-14-014.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

John C. Dwyer to Sharon Berry, TMS 0188-00-03-047.000, New Hope Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Mary E. Frederick to Dearead F. Pelzer and Jewel S. Hemby, TMS 0209-00-05-065.000, Town of Orangeburg, $5.

Ross S. Oakley and Margaret L. Oakley to Charlotte S. Dixon, TMN 0152-05-05-007.000, $405,000.

Gary Brown to Allyson T. Kuck and Joshua H. Lee, TMN 0174-07-01-002.000, Orange Township,$170,000.

William R. Matthews, Trustee, William R. Matthews Revocable Trust, dated May 31, 2005, and Donna M. Matthews, Trustee, Donna M. Matthews Revocable Trust dated May 31, 2005, to Ross S. Oakley and Margaret L. Oakley, TMN 0142-19-02-006.000, $500,000.

Tri-State Investors, Inc. to Torrey Bowers, TMP 0371-00-05-048.000 and 0371-00-05-049.000, $16,500.

Daisy Wright to Johnny T. Middleton, TMS 0347-20-00-007, $5.

Stahl Investment Group, LLC to John Stahl, TMP 0332-12-02-004.000, $5.

Shull Farms, LLC to Corley Woodlands, LLC, TMS 0012-19-01-001.000, 0012-109-02-001.000, 012-19-02-003.000, 0012-00-09-003.000 and 0012-00-09-001.000, Goodland Township, $260,000.

Conquest Homes, LLC to Eboney S. Smith and Tyrone W. Smith, TMS 0142-12-06-056.000, $298,900.

Paul Hall to Cornelius Hall, TMS 0362-00-01-072, $10,000.

Lavaris A. Benjamin to Alfredia A. Benjamin, TMS 0317-00-06-020, Holly Hill Township, $5 with love and affection.

Savonya L. Jefferson to Sarah Mack, TMN 0045-00-14-007.000, Hebron Township, $5,000.

Joyce Lynn Wilbanks to Hugh Wilbanks, TMS 0138-00-04-022.000, Zion Township, $5, love and affection.

Kevin James Wheeler to Lara Reyes and Keith Michael Reyes, TMS 0151-15-11-012.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Mary A. Crandell to Marion Elmore dba Melmo Inc., LLC, TMN 0173-19-07-016, $8,000.

Daisy Tisdale to Betty E. Glover, TMS 0188-00-03-035.000, $9,500.

Allyson Way Hank, J. Elizabeth Way and Catherine W. Johnson to Daniel Caleb Braxton, TMN 0112-00-07-.000, $10,000.

Noel N. Roberts to Rita Slater, TMN 0126-00-04-049, Zion Township, $142,000.

Albert Q. Drawdy to Zachary John-Paul, TMN 0102-15-02-001, Town of Coope, $5.

Lisa Poole Hall and Richard A. Hall to Thang Nguyen, TMN 0152-11-13-003, $9,500.

Elaine McKenzie Edmunds to Gary Patterson, Jr. TMN 0183-00-09-006.005.000, $5, love and affection.

Carolyn Webber Thomson, as Trustee of The Carolyn Webber Thomson Revocable Trust, to Carolyn C. Shuler, TMS 0173-12-16-002.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Matthew Grays aka Matthew C. Grays aka Matthew Christopher Grays and Brenda T. Grays to Matthew C. Grays & Associates, LLC, TMS 0173-19-08-008.000, 0182-13-11-029.000, 0173-08-13-026.000, 0173-08-12-002.000, and 0182-09-16-002.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Matthew C. Grays aka Matthew Christopher Grays to Matthew C. Grays & Associates, LLC, TMS 0173-12-06-014.000, 0173-06-29-004,000 and 0173-08-13-024.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Larry Gene Myers, Jr., Larry G. Myers and Barbara M. Myers to Christine E. Deveau, TMN 0154-00-08-011, Zion Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Linda J. Campbell, Craig D. Campbell, Shawn C. Kiser, Bonnie C. Szubski, Jill C. Smith, as Co-Trustees of the Roy Cecil Campbell Testamentary Trust, to Dorian Snell and Geneva Boyd, TMN 0151-15-017-012 (a portion), $5 and other valuable consideration.

William Walton Mims, Jr. to T. Dayle Bolen, TMN 0151-19-02-006, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Mary B. Bagwell as Personal Representative of the Estate of David Hill Jeffcoat, Jr. aka David H. Jeffcoat, Jr. to Mary L. Whallin and Carl A. Whallin, TMS 0173-05-15-002.000, City of Orangeburg, $134,500.

G.V.G. Trinity Properties, LLC to Security Federal Bank, as Trustee for the Special Needs Trust for the benefit of Kolanda Robinson, TMN 0323-00-04-039.000, $105,900.

Martha Jo Bonnette to Bradley Scott McCullar and Brenton Cory McCullar, TMN 0098-00-02-031 and 0098-00-02-033, Liberty Township, $5 and other consideration.

Pine Hill Fire and Rescue Squad, Inc. to Central Palmetto Asset Management, LLC, TMS 0083-00-06-016.000, Liberty Township, $120,000.

Jacob Guess to Hazel G. James, TMS 0320-00-02-004, Vance Township, $5, love and affection.

Sandra S. Kittrell n/k/a Sandra Hardee to Andrew N. Lunsford and Savanna C. Kittrell, TMS 0139-18-02-001.000, Zion Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Corbett Concrete Construction, Inc. to Carolyn B. Summers, TMN 0233-00-03-030.000, Town of Bowman, $5.

Tonya Pruett to Bennie S. Ulmer, Sr., TMN 0081-00-04-021 and 0081-00-04-019, Willow Township, $5, love and affection.

CJHP, LLC to Tobin Enterprises, LLC, TMS 0143-19-03-005.000, $94,000.

Marion Elmore dba Melmo Inc., LLC to Elizabeth R. Troche Mendoza and Angel G. Acevado Troncoso, TMN 0173-19-07-016, $32,000.

Annette G. Bazhaw to Michael Edward Nicholson,Jr. TMN 0357-07-01-013.000, Eutaw Township, $5 and valuable consideration.

Diana B. Granger to Megan R. Livingston, TMN 0015-00-02-007.000 and 0015-00-02-006.000, Liberty Township, $5, love and affection.

Robert O. Cooper to Antonio DePetris and William DePetris, III, TMS 0010-00-06-001.000, Rocky Grove Township, $5 and valuable consideration.

Evelyn M. S. Banks to Mack C. Stillinger, Jr. TMS 0140-00-09-078.000, Zion Township, $25,000.

G. Martin Gilchrist and Janet S. Gilchrist to Steven E. Bledsoe and Patricia A. Bledsoe, TMN 0142-09-02-008, Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

JJ&J Enterprise, LLC to Starkema Gaines, TMN 0143-07-00-011.000, Limestone Township, $2,000.

Alfred K. Fairnot to Glacier Singleton, TMN 0308-00-05-047.000, Vance Township, $5,000.

Charles David Padgett to Elimagdier Baez and Yinitza Edidth Cruz, TMS 0324-10-02-003.000, Vance Township, $289,000.

Dalton Preston Hoover and Hannah Ray Hoover to Thuy Bui Rudzinski and James Rudzinski, TMN 0130-00-02-035, Union Township, $205,000.

Courtney N. Brown to Maurice A. Brown, TMS 0330-00-06-003.000 (portion of), Vance Township, $5, love and affection.

Jacob Richards to Joseph Walsh, TMS 0065-00-03-029.000, Elizabeth Township, $151,000.

Donna D. Moorer and David G. Moorer to Lafe Dominick Schrock and Rebecca Ackiss Schrock, TMS 01043-00-03-006, Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Javier Gonzalez-Corona and Cristelia H. Gonzalez to Kevin Thomas Rowe, TMN 0187-05-09-001.000, $30,000.

Arlinda Swartzlander to Josephine Leonard Libby, TMN 0201-00-03-013.000, New Hope Township, $5, love and affection.

Johnnie Ruth Davis to Kendrick Lamar James, TMN 0012-04-006.000, Town of Springfield, $2,000

Sheldon Tyrone Snell and Erwin Jerome Snell to Shanika Williams, TMS 0182-09-19-002.000, Orange Township, $79,500.

Sharon Lee Chamber to Jose Albarran Moreno, TMS 0089-00-02-033.000 and 0089-00-02-033.001, $39,000.

Dorothy A. Thompson as Personal Representative of the Estate of Dorothy Mable Haines aka Dorothy Haines to M&K Real LLC, TMS 0324-14-02-012.000, Vance Township, $290,000.

Betty M. Marince to Chris Seigler and Wanda Seigler. TMO 0303-00-02-011.00, Elloree Township, $9,500.

Gordon Dana Berry to Jose A. Rivera Gomez, Jr. TMS 0172-16-05-002, $47,500.

Yessika Muijarahardja to Marie Sherman, TMD 0152-08-05-002.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

William E. Zeigler, David Zeigler and Caitlin M. Spivey to William L. Zeigler, TMP 0263-00-02-010.000 (portion), $5, love and affection.

Elizabeth Williams Fanning and Lester Lloyd Williams and Velma Williams Grice to Keith D. Grice, TMS 0050-01-00-018, Hebron Township, $1,500.

Annette M. Heyward aka Annette Marie Heyward and Anthony Lamont Heyward, Sr. aka Anthony L. Heyward, Sr. aka Anthony L. Heyward to Vanderbilt Mortgage Finance, Inc., TMS 0285-00-02-044, in lieu of foreclosure.

OSAT BPL REO Trust to Dam of Charleston, Inc, TMP 0371-00-05-028.001, $65,000.

Balmu Martin to Michael O’Neal, TMS 0173-10-17-021, City of Orangeburg, $18,000.

Indy Car Dingo, LLC to Mixon Holdings, LLC, $5 and other valuable consideration, TMS 0185-00-00-024.000, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Southern Farms, Inc. to Mixon Holdings, LLC, TMS 0185-00-00-002.000 and 0185-00-00-024.000, New Hope Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Deborah F. Lee, Crystal F. Wannamaker, Brenda F. Franks, and Harold George Fairey to Austin Weaver, TMS 0125-08-01-003, Zion Township, $115,000.

Grace Catherine Antley Kibbey to Earl Poinsette, TMN 0282-08-09-008, Town of Elloree, $216,457.93.

Teresa C, Bradshaw to Jeremy Scott Phillips and Joseph Matthew Bradshaw, reserving a life estate, TMP 0324-0-01-014.020, love and affection.

James Adams to Alicia J. Adams and James L. Adams, Jr., TMS 0282-07-009.000, $5 with love and affection.

James Lee Adams to Alicia J. Adams and James L. Adams, Jr., MS 0282-7-00-010.000, $5 with love and affection.

James Lee Adams to Alicia J. Adams and James L. Adams, Jr.,TMS 0282-07-014.000, Elloree Township, $5 with love and affection.

Warren A. Hunter and Cheri Lane Hunter to Catherine W. Spurlin for life remainder to Haley Spurlin and Ethan Spurlin, TMS 0358-06-06-007.000, $385,000.

Deborah V. Givens to Larry A. Singletary and Gale J. Singletary, TMN 0054-06-09-002, $5 and other valuable consideration.

William M. Cherry, Jr. and Susan Cherry Davis to Mary Kelly, Baron Austin Kelly and Spencer Vaughn Kelly, TMN 0286-06-07-001.000, Town of Elloree, $6,578.

William M. Cherry, Jr. and Susan Cherry Davis to Mary Kelly, Baron Austin Kelly and Spencer Vaughn Kelly, TMN 0286-05-14-014.000, Town of Elloree, $108,417.

Robert O. Brown, Jr. and Elizabeth Ann Brown to Mark Anthony Latini and Brandy Lee Latini, TMS 0151-20-07-005, $299,000.

Mary Lee Milton to Kenneth Reed, TMS 0357-00-03-010, $10.

Teresa Thompson to Sherese Thompson, TMS 0349-00-04-096, Holly Hill Township, $5, love and affection.

Theodore Jones, Jr. to Steven Jones, Dawn Bandoo Jones, Jeanie Jones, Elizabeth Jones, and Theodore Jones, III, TMN 0347-08-04-006.000, Eutaw Township, $5 and valuable consideration.

Jonathan C. Doak and Stacey K. Daok to Joni Hanckel, TMS 0324-15-03-040, Vance Township, $575,500.

Isiah M. Jennings to Betty Volheim, TMN 0174-17-10-016, City of Orangeburg, $199,900.

Chadwick J. Baltzegar to Kravar Properites LLC, TMS 0188-00-01-009.000, New Hope Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Kravar Properties, LLC to Andrew Evans and Gabriel Evans, TMS 0188-00-01-009.000, New Hope Township, $5.

Beverly O. McPherson and Janet O. Miller to Larry Travis Smoak, TMS 0135-00-07-007.000, Edisto Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Kansan Gurus Group, LLC to Dat Gian, TMS 0181-06-02-017.000, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

The Geraldson Company, LLC and Ventus Properties, LLC to Peatrine D. Miller, TMS 0181-19-06-003.000, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Reginald D. Pelzer and Sharonda S. Langford to Earlene Pelzer, TMN 0155-07-05-012, Zion Township, $5.

Earlene Pelzer to Tyshawn Andrew Jones, TMN 0155-07-05-012, Zion Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

John S. Edwards, Jr. to RDB Communications, LLCTMN 0181-08-01-007, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Brice W. Summers, III and Karen A. Summers to Lucas Properties, LLC, TMS 0184-00-02-022.000, Middle Township, $435,000.

Charles Timothy Houge and Sherrie C. Houge to Cherie Lynn Duwyn, TMS 0307-19-03-022.000, Town of Santee, $5 and other valuable consideration.

David Eugene Lawson to Rosemary C. Heslep, TMS 0143-19-11-004.000, Limestone Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

Rosemary C. Heslep to Rosemary C. Heslep and Paul Darrell Duke, TMS 0143-19-11-004.000, Limestone Township, 5, love and affection.

John Pigford and Louise Pigford to John Thomas Pigford and Louise Robinson Pigford, TMS 0045-00-13-011.000, 0045-00-15-013.000 and 0045-00-13-04.000, Hebron Township, $5.

JCG Management Services LLC and Eagle Heights LLC and New Invsetment & Properties LLC, aka New Investment Properties Topography & Survey, LLC to Antonio Robinson and Amanda Wood, TMS 0057-05-09-002.000, $29,037.50.

J & B Properties, LLC to Park at Wilkinson, LLC, Portion of TMS 0181-13-00-003, $369,000.

Noble Property Pros, LLC to Morgan Q. Duley,TMN 0175-18-07-037.000, $190,000.

J&M 1, LLC to John W. Matthews, Jr,. Portion of 256-00-03-066, Bowman Township, 10 in hand.

Clarence Johnson to Elizabeth Jean Rudd, TMP 0308-00-05-006, Vance Township, $100,000.

Javed Khan and Ansa Khan to Santee Micro Suites, LLC, TMP 0324-13-03-003.000, Elloree Township, $212,000.

Dorothy B. Craft to Alisa Marie Creech, TMS 0372-00-04-001.000, Eutaw Township, $25,000.

Jacqueline W. Connor to Reginald B. McMahan, TMS 0338-06-01-013, $30,000.

Ernest Wickwire and Mary Lobsinger to Ernest Louis Wickwire, TMP 0358-09-01-010.000, Eutaw Township, $5, love and affection.

Bernice Clotfelter to Matthew Shirkman, TMS 0324-11-01-009.000, Vance Township, $219,000.

Amanda Murden Culler, Tammy M. Hunter and Katrina M. Gibson to William Bradley Judy, TMS 0072-00-03-014.000, Willow Township, $5.

Amanda Murden Culler, Tammy M. Hunter and Katrina M. Gibson to William Bradley Judy, TMS 0072-00-03-022.00TMS 0174-0, Willow Township, $5.

Mieke J. Perez to Ayer Time, LLC,TMS 0174-10-03-071.000, $420,000.

Grady L. Pipkin to Grady L. Pipkin and Hilary Katelyn Oxner, TMS 0346-08-01-015, $10 in hand.

Richard Eugene Meadows and Gary Whetsel to Brooke Nicole Snipes, TMN 0349-00-03-011.000, $250,000.

The South Carolina Public Service Authority to Rocio Cardenas & Patricia Harlow, TMS 0361-13-04-005.00, $20,000.

Paula Dantzler to Rogeania McCay, TMS 0332-20-06-008, Town of Holly Hill, $19,420.

Ernie M. Shaw and Tammy D. Shaw to Kazelton LLC, Portion of TMS 0286-00-03-063, $106,000.