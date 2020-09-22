Orangeburg County property taxes going up; council trims planned increase

The county recently completed a new, $29 million jail. Young also noted increased costs for protective personal equipment to keep both inmates and employees safe.

Lloyd said, "You will have some debt dropping off. I don't have those particular bonds, but you will have debt coming off the books, therefore having the ability to reduce millage in debt service going forward."

Young said, "If you take the mill off of capital improvement, we can defer construction. So that's probably the easiest way to deal with it."

Cooper-Smith asked, "What are our chances of having the increase to make up for this mill next year?

Young said, "It's hard to say because the budget with the state is the problem. Number one, we haven't gotten reimbursed for anything that we spent in the COVID environment yet. Even though they say it's out there and they talked about it, we haven't gotten any of those funds back.

"And we haven't received any money yet for the tornado response or the other disaster stuff that we've dealt with. So those types of things hit the budget, and that's why you have those issues."