Orangeburg County is moving forward with plans to borrow $7.3 million for the first phase of construction for a new county courthouse on Russell Street.

County Council gave unanimous second reading approval Monday to a plan to borrow the money.

“This is the first step in pulling down funds to start the process of the building of the new courthouse for the county,” Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young told council Monday.

“Some of these proceeds will be used for the demolition of existing structures as well as architecture, engineering, surveying costs, as well as additional capital projects that will be attached to it,” he said.

The former Winn-Dixie on Russell Street near the Dairy-O, the hotel behind the Winn-Dixie and most likely the former hair salon building will be torn down to make way for the courthouse.

The city owns the former Thunderbird motel at 465 Orange St. behind the Dairy-O. It purchased the hotel for about $100,000 in December 2021.

Young said any negotiations about tearing down the hotel will be made in consultation with the city.

Demolition work at the new site could begin in a couple of months, he said.

Orangeburg County announced plans to build a new courthouse in February 2022.

County officials have said the current courthouse on Amelia Street is too small to meet community needs. It has one large courtroom and several smaller ones.

Officials say the building needs at least six large courtrooms.

The courthouse was built in 1928 and the building has extended past its useful life, according to Young.

The estimated cost for a new courthouse is between $30 million and $50 million, Young said.

The county is paying for construction through an installment revenue purchase bond, which will allow the county to pay down the bond debt with $1 million installment payments rather than in a lump payment of $50 million.

County officials say using the installment revenue purchase bond route should allow it to pay for the courthouse with fee-in-lieu of taxes revenue from industries without a tax increase.

County officials say the bond could also be paid back with proceeds received from the fifth round of the 1% capital projects sales tax, if voters approve the fifth round in a referendum. The fifth round will likely go before the voters in the 2024 general election.

Orangeburg County has purchased several properties on Russell Street for the new courthouse.

In February 2022, the county purchased the former Winn-Dixie grocery store on 2.32 acres at 1480 Russell St. The Winn-Dixie grocery store closed in June 1997.

In May 2022, the county purchased the rear parking lot at the Dairy-O and then later that same month purchased the former hair salon building at 1520 Russell St.