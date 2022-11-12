Orangeburg County preparing to observe, celebrate U.S. birthday in 2026

Orangeburg County will be eligible to receive state monies to help commemorate and celebrate the 250th birthday of the United States in 2026.

Orangeburg County was the site of many Revolutionary War battles, including the Battle of Eutaw Springs.

In an effort to ensure that all counties across the state have Sestercentennial programs highlighting their unique role in the American Revolution, the state's SC250 Commission is issuing grants to each county.

According to the South Carolina 250 website, each county can receive a $3,000, non-competitive grant toward the implementation of the committee. There is no local grant match.

Orangeburg County Council on Monday gave unanimous approval to a resolution approving the Orangeburg County, SC American Revolution 250th Committee, which would allow the county to apply for grants toward the commemoration efforts. The meeting was held virtually due to Council Chambers being utilized for voting.

South Carolina American Revolution 250 Commission Vice Chairman Bill Davies said the goal of the commission is to highlight South Carolina and Orangeburg County's role in the Revolutionary War dating from 1770 until 1783, when the state was declared a free nation.

"We want to cover not only the story of the men who fought on each side but we want to cover the story of the people who were underrepresented or unrepresented," Davies said. "Traditionally that includes women and children, but also all persons of color."

"We want to include those of African descent who were enslaved and who were free who lived in the colony at that time," Davies said. "We want to include Native Americans and tell stories that have never been told before."

"We got a very detailed history of a number of persons of color during the Revolutionary War that needs to be shared," he said.

Davies said the grant funds for Orangeburg County would help set up historic Revolutionary War sites -- of which there are more than a dozen -- in an effort to attract tourists to the county.

Davies said the SC250 Commission has received $7.4 million in 2022 and is planning to ask the state for $9.9 million toward the effort in 2023.

"The majority of that is going to be used in counties like Orangeburg through grants to committees," Davies said.

Davies said while there are enough members of the local committee in place to move the process forward, others are encouraged to join the committee. He said the goal is to have a committee that is diverse and inclusive.

According to the approved resolution, the committee will serve as a "nucleus" to engage all partners in the commemoration efforts.

The committee would aim to educate local residents about the history of Orangeburg County in the American Revolution and would promote local Revolutionary projects to include such things as historical sites, markers, publications, celebrations and events.

A meeting will be held Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 5:30 p.m. at the Orangeburg County Library and Conference Center. Individuals interested in serving on the committee are encouraged to attend. Individuals are also encouraged to contact the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce if they are interested.

In other matters, two residents of Santee expressed concerns that the county's zoning ordinance for single-family residential district does not allow the placement of Airbnb homes. Airbnb is a service that lets property owners rent out their spaces to travelers looking for a place to stay.

Santee resident Mike Cuzzola, who owns a home in Vance, says he wanted to rent out the home as an Airbnb but found out that he could not because of the property's zoning status.

"The only reason I bought the property was for that and future retirement because the house I live in is much larger," Cuzzola said.

"I talked to many Realtors and Realtor associations and they said they have never heard of such a code or of it being enforced," Cuzzola said, noting he also talked to closing agents and attorneys who have never heard of the ordinance. "I know this brings in a lot of revenue into the Orangeburg County."

He says he pays an additional $5,000 annually in taxes on the property.

"The amount of homes that I have seen on Airbnb, we are talking about millions of dollars in tax revenue. The county gets millions of dollars in income tax and millions of dollars brought into the community from visitors," Cuzzola said. "It is good for our community. This is a tourist area. I don't understand why the Airbnb can't be present."

Cuzzola requested the law be changed.

"If not I will be out of a whole lot money that I spent buying this home and making it attractive to the neighborhood," Cuzzola said.

Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright requested Cuzzola provide county staff his contact information. The matter will be looked into.

In other business:

Council gave unanimous third and final reading to reduce rates for the county’s broadband customers.

The reduced rates are possible due to the system's customer growth.

There were no comments during the public hearing.

Council gave unanimous third and final reading to an ordinance allowing the development, in conjunction with Calhoun County, of the 380-acre Tri-County Global Industrial Site located near the U.S. Highway 601-Interstate 26 interchange.

The ordinance stipulates a written agreement will be in place requiring Orangeburg County to help fund infrastructure improvements. Orangeburg County and Calhoun County will also share the distribution of revenues from any manufacturer that locates in the park.

Groundbreaking at the park was held in May 2019.

There were no public comments during the public hearing.

Council unanimously passed a resolution authorizing the county to enter an intergovernmental agreement with any municipality in the county that requests county enforcement of certain animal regulations.

County attorney D'Anne Haydel said in the past the county has enforced animal control regulations within towns in the county that cannot afford to do so. The county has recently updated its animal control ordinances and needs to update its contracts with the towns on the matter of animal control.

Under the agreement, the county would have jurisdiction to issue tickets for violations of animal control regulations that are currently being enforced in unincorporated areas of the county.

Council gave unanimous second reading to amend the county's building code regulations, building permit and demolition rates. The county is required by state law to update its building codes periodically. The codes, which affect building contractors, will take effect Jan. 1, 2023.

There were no public comments during the public hearing.

Council gave unanimous second reading to giving the Town of Cope about .23 acres of property the county no longer has a need for. The property is at the corner of Sumter and Fieldside streets.

The deed to the property requires that if the county gets rid of it, it would revert back to the town. The town does not have any immediate specific plans for the property. There were no public comments made during the public hearing.

Council went into closed session to discuss a contractual matter related to the Town of Holly Hill and the Lake Marion Regional Water Agency.