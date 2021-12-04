Orangeburg County plans to honor service; names sought for recognition at MLK monument

“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

Those words from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s “Letter from Birmingham Jail” were originally written on scraps of paper.

They’re now etched into the MLK Monument at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

The monument also features five other words:

• Justice

• Community

• Government

• First responders

Orangeburg County is preparing to recognize people in the county who have made contributions in those sectors.

“There are a lot of people who make contributions to this community that are not known or recognized on the national or state level,” Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said.

“There are people who have made significant contributions,” he said.

The county is asking the public to nominate individuals who have proven influential in those four sectors. The nominees could one day be selected to have their names displayed under one of those four headings on the monument.

When Young proposed the idea of honoring community members to Orangeburg County Council, it was accepted.

He said local individuals are worthy of recognition for their contributions made in the spirit of service exhibited by King.

As an example, Young mentioned William J. Clark, who had Clark Middle School named in his honor.

People who submit nominations are being asked to describe the reasons and story behind their nominations and submit them in essay form, with a minimum of 200 words.

The deadline for submissions is Dec. 29.

Nominees must live or once have lived and worked in Orangeburg County.

The honorees will be determined by a committee organized by the county and announced in January.

The recognitions will highlight those who have “been the epitome of service to the community.”

One person will be recognized under each heading per year.

The individual names will be engraved on a plaque and attached to the monument.

Young said the selection committee will consist of himself, council members, as well as a cross section of county staff.

Honorees will be selected based on submitted applications for people whose contributions can be attested through documentation and witnesses.

Individuals are asked to mail their entries to: MLK Monument Project, P.O. Drawer 1766, Orangeburg, SC 29116. Nominations can also be made online at www.thetandd.com/contests.

Nominations should include the submitter’s name, email address, daytime phone number, name of nominee and nomination category.

The MLK monument was unveiled in May 2018. It features a bronze statue of King speaking at a podium, along with a fountain and a marker referencing King’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

