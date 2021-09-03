Orangeburg County plans industrial park; speculative building to be developed at U.S. 301-I-26

Orangeburg County is planning to develop a new industrial park at U.S. Highway 301 near the Interstate 26 interchange.

The county plans to develop the 242-acre park behind the 7-Eleven travel center currently under construction near Exit 154.

The project, which includes about 162 developable acres, is identified as the Shamrock Commerce Center. The park will be served by the City of Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities with power, water, gas and sewer.

According to Orangeburg County tax records, the property is currently owned by Super Land Holdings LLC. The registered agent is James W. Roquemore.

County development officials declined to provide much comment on the planned industrial park, but the project took a step forward last month when Orangeburg County Council announced an unidentified company is planning to invest $25 million in the construction of speculative building in the park.

The speculative building will be at least 500,000 square feet.

The company developing the speculative building is being identified under the code name Project Shamrock 2.0. The county has not released its name because it has asked to remain anonymous at this time.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}