Orangeburg County plans industrial park; speculative building to be developed at U.S. 301-I-26

Orangeburg County is planning to develop a new industrial park at U.S. Highway 301 near the Interstate 26 interchange.
The county plans to develop the 242-acre park behind the 7-Eleven travel center currently under construction near Exit 154.
The project, which includes about 162 developable acres, is identified as the Shamrock Commerce Center. The park will be served by the City of Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities with power, water, gas and sewer.
According to Orangeburg County tax records, the property is currently owned by Super Land Holdings LLC. The registered agent is James W. Roquemore.
County development officials declined to provide much comment on the planned industrial park, but the project took a step forward last month when Orangeburg County Council announced an unidentified company is planning to invest $25 million in the construction of speculative building in the park.
The speculative building will be at least 500,000 square feet.
The company developing the speculative building is being identified under the code name Project Shamrock 2.0. The county has not released its name because it has asked to remain anonymous at this time.
“This is part of the due diligence and process,” Orangeburg County Development Commission Executive Director Gregg Robinson said. “We will provide further information as the project develops.”
An architectural design firm has presented the City of Orangeburg with three different possibilities for the redevelopment of Railroad Corner.
Robinson said the building will be purely a speculative building as there is no immediate prospect of a company locating in it.
“We build it so they will come,” Robinson said.
Orangeburg County Council unanimously passed a resolution to provide the speculative building project with a 30-year, fee-in-lieu of taxes agreement.
The developer has also asked for the project to be placed in a multi-county industrial park with Dorchester County. The multi-county industrial park is not a real park. It is an incentive mechanism designed to attract companies.
The industrial park and speculative building are planned for an area that is seeing some economic growth.
Earlier this year, QuikTrip Corporation cut the ribbon on a new, $7 million travel center located near the Orangeburg County/City Industrial Park at the interchange.
The interchange also has a Love's Travel Stop.
The county currently has seven industrial parks, according to the OCDC website.