The person who died in a plane crash earlier this month has been identified as a 54-year-old Charleston man.

Richard Dominic Apostolico died in the crash on June 10, according to Orangeburg County Coroner Samuetta Marshall.

Apostolico’s Beech 35 airplane crashed in a field off of Columbia Road after he declared an emergency and reported engine failure, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

“The airplane was destroyed by post-accident fire,” an NTSB statement said. Apostolico was the only person on the plane.