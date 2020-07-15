Orangeburg County parents not in favor of return to schools, survey finds

About 11%, 490, said they will send students on the bus and 5% say they will use the bus if the buses are only half full.

The survey also asked parents of elementary school students if they would be comfortable with their child riding with middle or high school students.

About 26% or 1,137 said yes; 23% or 986 said no; 11% or 457 said not sure and 40% or 1,735 said they did not have an elementary school child.

The survey asked that if a split-day schedule is implemented, would the parent need midday transportation. About 2,264 or 53% said no and 2051 or 47% said yes.

The survey also asked parents if schools do not reopen in August or September, how could the district improve its current at-home learning program.

The greatest request from those surveyed is for more video-based instruction such as Zoom and more of a routine where classes and instruction are scheduled at regular times each week.

About 89% surveyed, 3,840, said if the district has to start virtually, they have access to Wi-Fi for eLearning to continue at home; 475 said they do not.

About 75% or 3,238 have a digital device for eLearning while 25% do not.