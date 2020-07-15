Orangeburg County parents not in favor of return to schools, survey finds

A majority of parents, community members and employees are not comfortable returning to school in August until the spread of the coronavirus has slowed, an Orangeburg County School District survey shows.
According to the the survey of 4,315 individuals, of which 3,326 were parents/guardians, 2,341 (54%) do not feel comfortable sending students back to school until the COVID-19 spread has slowed. Another 1,216 (28%) said their students will not be returning to school in the fall due to coronavirus risks. These individuals prefer to continue some form of at-home learning.
About 10% or 391 said they would feel safer if students returned after Labor Day, while 9% or 367 said they feel comfortable sending students to school campuses now.
In the survey, which was made available for two weeks in June and concluded June 26, about 45% or 1,965 individuals said when school begins, virtual learning is the preferred option, while 37% or 1,597 said a blended or hybrid model is best.
A hybrid model would include some face-to-face instruction as well as at-home using technology.
A total of 753 or 17% surveyed said they want traditional face-to-face learning only.
"We thank the community for the input and feedback because this helps us as we try to make the best decision for the Orangeburg community," OCSD Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said.
If and when school does reopen for in-classroom instruction, about 41% or 1,777 surveyed said they prefer students attending for full days at school, alternating with full days of learning at home.
About 21% or 914 said they support attending for half days at school and then learning half-days at home.
An additional 21% or 887 surveyed said they support dividing subjects, with some offered at home and others only offered in school.
About 17% or 737 said they would like pre-K through third grade to attend classes at school while older kids from fourth grade through 12 learn from home.
If schools reopen in August, the survey revealed parents see top priorities being the sanitation of classrooms/surfaces and hand sanitizer availability.
Other requests include:
- Health screenings of students as they enter buildings.
- Students not sharing materials.
- Social distancing in large group settings and in classrooms
- Requiring students to wear masks.
"This pandemic has shifted on us a lot," Foster said.
The survey also discussed transportation services for those qualifying, with 27% (1,175) saying they will utilize their own transportation. Another 765 or 18% said they will only use bus transportation if students are spaced 6 feet apart and if the bus is cleaned between routes.
About 11%, 490, said they will send students on the bus and 5% say they will use the bus if the buses are only half full.
The survey also asked parents of elementary school students if they would be comfortable with their child riding with middle or high school students.
About 26% or 1,137 said yes; 23% or 986 said no; 11% or 457 said not sure and 40% or 1,735 said they did not have an elementary school child.
The survey asked that if a split-day schedule is implemented, would the parent need midday transportation. About 2,264 or 53% said no and 2051 or 47% said yes.
The survey also asked parents if schools do not reopen in August or September, how could the district improve its current at-home learning program.
The greatest request from those surveyed is for more video-based instruction such as Zoom and more of a routine where classes and instruction are scheduled at regular times each week.
About 89% surveyed, 3,840, said if the district has to start virtually, they have access to Wi-Fi for eLearning to continue at home; 475 said they do not.
About 75% or 3,238 have a digital device for eLearning while 25% do not.
About 1,026 employees were also surveyed, with 65% saying they are not comfortable with students coming back to campus in August.
Employees say when school reopens, the district should provide hand-sanitizer stations and masks, conduct daily disinfecting, enforce social distancing and stagger shifts for additional cleaning.
Also, daily employee health screenings and visitor health screenings are suggested.
About 83% of employees said they would welcome a split schedule limiting the number of people in buildings, and 73% said a phased-in approach of in-classroom learning would be supported.
Employees also prefer a hybrid model of learning, but 83% said if the district has to go fully virtual, they would be able to function.
About 90% of employees said they have Internet access, with 50% saying they have adequate training to teach virtually.
The most requested return model for employees -- 45% -- is a school year beginning Aug. 17 as scheduled with fully virtual learning, with the intention of using phased-in classroom learning after Labor Day.
Only 9% of those surveyed agreed to having school extended to June 30 by starting in-classroom after Labor Day.
