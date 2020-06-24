Orangeburg County parents have until Friday to complete online survey about school plan

Orangeburg County School District parents have until Friday to complete an online survey about how they would like the district to reopen schools in the fall in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"We have definitely been working to get parents to complete the survey," District Chief of Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Lana Williams said. "We want to ensure we get as much feedback as possible from our various stakeholder groups."
The survey, which has been online since June 17, is on the district's website as well as Facebook page.
Efforts are also underway to have each school add it to respective websites, Williams said.
The survey will be available through 5 p.m. Friday, June 26.
As of June 23, Williams said the district has received 2,185 responses.
Williams said the survey looks at the various options and models of student instruction.
"Parents indicate they want more options for providing instruction for students rather than just the face-to-face model," Williams said.
Williams said state Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman has expressed her desire that teachers not have to teach both in-classroom and virtual courses.
Williams said the district is considering Spearman's guidelines through district committees on reopening to include: health and safety; operations and logistics; teaching and learning; equity and family needs, social and emotional health; and communications.
"Our desire is to ensure we can have a safe return for our students in the fall and to be able to provide our students an optimum learning opportunity," Williams said.
In other matters, Williams said the district's summer programs are "in full swing." All the programs are being done virtually.
She provided a breakdown of summer program attendance:
- 54 gifted and high-achieving students in sixth through ninth grades are participating in the district's E360 summer program where students are learning such things as Spanish, history, financial literacy, creative writing and math. The program began June 22 and will end July 2.
- 70 students are in the district's virtual summer arts program in which they are learning instrumental music, dance, drama, piano, vocal music and visual arts.
The program began June 15 and will end July 10.
- 206 students are in the summer high school program, with math the content area with the heaviest participation rate. The program began June 15 and will end July 15.
Williams said employees in all summer programs are being compensated at $30 an hour. She said this is the same compensation rate the district has used for all after-school programs in the past.
Also, trustees were informed teachers will receive and be able to access the new pre-K-through-eighth-grade Eureka Math and Wit and Wisdom English Language Arts curricula June 30.
High school related arts will also be done by June 30.
The curricula will provide teachers flexibility to provide both in-person, virtual or a blended model of classroom instruction in light of the uncertainty of the coronavirus' impact on schools.
About 170 individuals in the district from teachers to administrators to district staff had a say in the selection of the curriculum.
The district will provide administrators and teachers and support staff professional development in late June and throughout the month of July on both curricula.
The sessions will be done keeping U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidelines in mind.
Johnson and board chair Peggy James-Tyler praised the district teachers and staff for helping put together the curriculum and preparing for what the fall may bring.
"We are preparing for the worst, hoping for the best," Johnson said.
In other business:
- District Interim Chief of Financial Services David Loadholt said the district has expended about 86% of its salaries and benefits budget through May 31 and about 84% of its overall budget through this same time period.
He said the district has received about 77% of its revenues and is waiting on revenues the district will receive from property tax relief funds.
- McGregor and Company LLC will serve as the district's auditing firm for the next three years. Two firms submitted a request to serve the district as its auditing firm. The other firm was Renee Kelly.
