Orangeburg County parents have until Friday to complete online survey about school plan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg County School District parents have until Friday to complete an online survey about how they would like the district to reopen schools in the fall in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"We have definitely been working to get parents to complete the survey," District Chief of Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Lana Williams said. "We want to ensure we get as much feedback as possible from our various stakeholder groups."

The survey, which has been online since June 17, is on the district's website as well as Facebook page.

Efforts are also underway to have each school add it to respective websites, Williams said.

The survey will be available through 5 p.m. Friday, June 26.

As of June 23, Williams said the district has received 2,185 responses.

Williams said the survey looks at the various options and models of student instruction.

"Parents indicate they want more options for providing instruction for students rather than just the face-to-face model," Williams said.