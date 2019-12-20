Several calls came into the Orangeburg County 911 dispatch center on Sept. 9, 2018 about a man running naked on Interstate 95.
One caller said he had to swerve to avoid hitting the man.
Four departments responded to the scene that night: S.C. Highway Patrol, Santee Police Department, Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office and Orangeburg County EMS.
Despite the response, Paul Tarashuk died when a vehicle struck him on the interstate.
In July 2019, a lawsuit was filed against Orangeburg County, Orangeburg County Emergency Medical Services, the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office, the S.C. Department of Public Safety, the town of Santee and the Santee Police Department, as well as individual employees.
The lawsuit alleges that officials at the scene were “negligent, and willfully reckless and deliberately indifferent by refusing to provide Mr. Tarashuk with the requisite level of care.”
As 2019 came to a close, Columbia attorney Russell Burke, who is representing the Tarashuk family in its lawsuit, said “We are in the early stages of discovery.”
"We have not done any depositions yet," he said.
Burke said he anticipates the earliest the case may go to trial could be the fall of 2020.
On the county's end, the lawsuit has been handed over to the legal team with the S.C. Insurance Reserve Fund.
The lawsuit’s complaint details the events of Sept. 9, 2018.
The complaint describes how Tarashuk was traveling southbound on Interstate 95 with his two therapy dogs when his pickup truck ran off the road near the Santee on-ramp between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.
He encountered a trucker who pulled on the side of the interstate to urinate, the complaint says.
Tarashuk jumped onto the catwalk of the tractor-trailer and hung onto the trailer for about eleven miles before he pulled the brake lines of the truck, forcing it to stop.
Several law enforcement agencies as well as Orangeburg County EMS tried to communicate with Tarashuk with no success.
Tarashuk reportedly tried to communicate with law enforcement that he got into a car accident, but in an incoherent fashion.
The complaint claims none of the officers made an effort to locate Tarashuk's truck or his identifying information.
Orangeburg County EMS eventually arrived on the scene. After questioning, Tarashuk was allowed to leave the ambulance without going to a hospital.
An Orangeburg County deputy took Tarashuk back to Santee, letting him off at a gas station parking lot without shirt, shoes, wallet, cell phone and identification, the complaint alleges.
Four hours later, a naked Tarashuk died when he was hit by a truck.
Tarashuk's truck was later found in a ditch by the Highway Patrol with one of Tarashuk's therapy dogs. The other therapy dog has not been located.
Eventually, Orangeburg County Animal Control contacted the Tarashuk family and informed them their son might have been involved in an accident.
It was later determined Tarashuk was suffering from a schizophrenic episode. Some first responders believed he was on drugs.
A paramedic was fired and an emergency medical technician was punished after the incident. The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control cited both.
In May, the State Law Enforcement Division opened an investigation into the incident. As of December, the case was still pending with SLED and a review by the 1st Circuit Court Solicitor's Office.
County officials said the incident has prompted the county to examine how it helps first responders deal with their own mental health issues and better understand the mental health conditions of the individuals they respond to.
