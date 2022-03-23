Orangeburg County OKs land swap with OCSD

Orangeburg County has agreed to give the Orangeburg County School District about 95 acres of property as part of a land swap.

The county is giving the school district the land on Red Bank Road near U.S. Highway 601.

In exchange, the school district is giving the county property near Interstate 95 on U.S. Highway 15 – the site of the former Dantzler Middle School.

Council gave unanimous and final third reading to the property exchange Monday.

The matter has yet to come before the OCSD Board of Trustees for a vote.

The 95 acres of county property are located near the intersection of Red Bank Road and Industrial Boulevard.

School district officials could not be reached for comment on the possibilities for the land.

The county has said the district's property near I-95 could be used for future economic development. It has been looked at by industrial prospects in the past. The county will also harvest timber from the interstate property.

In other matters:

• Council unanimously approved the purchase of an emergency transfer generator switch for $284,166 following a recent power outage at the jail.

The device will be paid for with federal American Recovery Plan Act funds, County Administrator Harold Young said.

“Commercial power was lost for a good period of time,” County Director of Risk Services Todd Williams said.

“The generator did kick on, however the transfer switch did not maintain the critical load for the facility,” he said.

Williams said, “Life safety systems were available at the detention center, but the data processing, computers and some controls we lost because the transfer switch was not adequate to handle all the processes to keep the facility running as it should.”

• Council unanimously agreed to provide the Branchville Railroad Depot with $25,000 for renovations, tables, chairs and equipment, as well as for improvements to the grounds.

Council also agreed to provide South Carolina State University’s I.P. Stanback Museum and Planetarium with $10,500 for the launch of a new event celebrating higher education and highlighting historically Black colleges and universities.

The county's tax and tourism committee previously approved both requests.

• Council gave unanimous final third reading approval to Red Pill Partners’ request to rezone property located near Monarch Road and Boyer Road from forest/agriculture to residential development.

Red Pill Partners wants to develop 162 acres on Old State Road with about 130 homes.

• Council gave unanimous second reading to an ordinance placing Tri-County Electric Cooperative's $10 million to $12 million broadband expansion project within a joint county industrial park with Calhoun County.

• Council gave unanimous first reading to an ordinance amending the county's code of ordinances related to animal control, including violations and penalties.

The amendment would help the county establish a trap, neuter and release program for feral cats. Greenville and Charleston counties have similar programs.

• Council gave unanimous first reading to an ordinance amending the county's code related to solid waste, including violations and penalties.

The amendment would require commercial driveways to be reinforced with appropriate fill to ensure they can handle the trucks that will use them. The change is being considered to help reduce the need and cost of maintenance on roads.

• Council unanimously passed a resolution entering into a lease-purchase agreement with Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation for the purchase of heavy equipment from Blanchard Machinery Company.

Young said the county has used Caterpillar equipment for road and bridge maintenance over the years. Young also said the county likes to use Caterpillar products due to the quality of the equipment as well as the buy-back potential for equipment that needs to be resold.

• Council gave unanimous first reading approval to rezoning the .63-acre piece of property at 203 Third Street in Eutawville from residential-general to a rural community district to allow a second manufactured, doublewide home on the property. The Orangeburg County Planning Commission approved the request unanimously earlier this month.

• Council read a proclamation naming March 26, 2022 as Bishop Johnie James Johnson Day upon his retirement and service as the judicial prelate of the Church of God in Christ South Carolina. He was installed as the judicial prelate of the Church of God in South Carolina in 1985.

Johnson is 98 years old.

• Councilwoman Deloris Frazier informed council members they are invited to attend the Orangeburg County Library's programs.

“They are doing a fantastic job out there,” Frazier said.

Young commended the staff at the library and conference center for continually hosting a number of events, noting the library and conference center are constantly being used.

• Prayers were offered for families impacted by the war between Ukraine and Russia.

