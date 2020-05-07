Orangeburg County officials: Local cases show need for distancing; ‘We’re all in this together,’ coroner says

Mass gatherings could easily turn deadly in the age of the coronavirus, and long-held traditions may need to be changed to protect public health, Orangeburg County officials say.
“We have to learn a new normal, and this is all of us because we’re all in this together,” County Coroner Samuetta Marshall said.
“Whatever we do, we have to learn to do it in a different way. Is it uncomfortable? Yes. Do we like it? Probably not. Is it necessary? Yes,” she said.
Orangeburg County has 95 residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus and 584 estimated cases. Two deaths have been confirmed, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young noted, “The gestation period for coronavirus is 14 days. So when you look at trends before you make decisions, you have to look at 14 days of where the numbers have been going,”
The county has seen an increase in its coronavirus cases, especially in the eastern part of the county, he said.
“Unfortunately, the two deaths we had in the eastern end of the county are both from the same area. We’ve got to understand that factor alone,” Young said.
The administrator said minorities are being affected in a disproportionate way and that also has to also be taken into account.
“So many of us frequent the same areas or, as African-Americans, we tend to gather and huddle as families. Everybody does as well, but with us being a majority-minority county, when the population and the numbers affected are affecting minorities more than anybody, those are the kinds of things that we have to take into account,” Young said.
He added, “Once you see some positives come from a location, you have to have a different mindset. I look at it from the eastern end of the county. When you see the numbers rise, that means, number one, people are getting tested, and as more people get tested, our numbers are going to rise. The best way to combat this is knowing who’s positive and to limit their interactions with other people.”
Congregating together at the time of a loved one’s death can lead to transmissions, Young said.
“And then because of the situation where they're forcing cremations and doing other burials up north, we’re seeing more funerals being done down here for individuals who definitely were positive up there,” he said.
In the early days of the coronavirus, “there wasn't a big push on how serious it was. There were a lot of individuals that were down here from New York, New Jersey, mingling, having cookouts and all kinds of stuff that had people getting in contact and getting infected.
“Once the first person from Eutawville died, then you saw a domino effect of other individuals who were around that person and their family members all get sick or die within the span of a week. But the damage had already been done because they were around somebody that was positive probably 14 days or two weeks prior,” Young said.
Young urged residents to take the virus seriously.
"Coronavirus can affect anybody, it's just the percentages of young people affected are less than others. But if you have an underlying condition, if you have a heart condition, or you're an elderly person, it could take you out,” Young said.
‘We still need
to social distance’
Marshall said she, along with the coroners of Bamberg, Calhoun and Barnwell counties, penned a letter urging citizens to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines as set for by state Gov. Henry McMaster.
Wearing masks or facial coverings when not at home, washing hands or using hand sanitizer frequently, practicing social distancing by remaining six feet apart from others and following the suggestions of funeral directors in the event of a loss were all listed in the letter as being key.
Young said, “We still need to social distance. What we have seen is that it is not time yet for mass gatherings. I saw some people having celebratory cookouts and things for graduates and stuff like that. And what we have seen personally is if one person is positive within a group, you could take out a whole family. So you’ve got to keep that mindset until they create a vaccine or until our numbers get to a point where that's not an issue.”
The administrator added, “You could have people that could be asymptomatic that don't even know they're positive. And if they don't know and they don't take it seriously, then they could infect somebody else. I lost my grandmother a while back and she was near and dear to my heart. Could you imagine being in a family that loses a grandmother, grandfather and then have aunts and uncles in the hospital on ventilators? It's not anything anybody wants to deal with.”
“Over there in Clarendon County, it has the largest number of deaths in our area, and it's a third of our population size, but the Santee, Holly Hill and Eutawville individuals all as a community tend to go and mingle and frequent the same areas. Then right across the bridge is Clarendon, and then you're seeing the numbers rise. It leaves you concerned,” he said.
Clarendon County has 253 cases, 1,554 estimated cases and 24 deaths
Marshall said coroners are also having to adjust to the changes presented by the coronavirus.
“When we’re called out, in a lot of cases we don’t know what we’re walking into because people aren’t being tested. Until everyone is tested, we have no idea what we’re dealing with. So we’ve gone into a safety mode with our protocol that we’ve established to keep ourselves safe, as well as the protocol that we’re following from DHEC and CDC,” she said.
When deaths are reported, the coroner now includes factors that could be related to the virus.
“So we’re reporting those as well to DHEC and they’re following up with that. And what we’re also doing is a lot of contact tracing from the deaths that we’ve had so far,” she said.
Marshall noted that a lot of problems could be avoided if people would simply remain home.
“People are not staying home and when you’re congregating, that just creates such a web of a situation. The people who the virus has affected are taking it seriously, but a lot of people are not. This is an adjustment for all of us, but it’s something we all have to learn if we’re going to survive,” Marshall said.
Marshall, who is also a funeral home director, added that people need to follow directors’ safety suggestions.
“Please express your condolences via technology and not be congregating at the decedent’s home. Let the repast go. Your safety is more important,” she said.
‘It comes down
to resources’
Young said he anticipates county offices won’t be open to the public until later in May.
“But that depends on where we’re at from the standpoint of positives and deaths within the county. Right now we’re taking the down time to upgrade a lot of our safety measures to make sure that we have stuff taped up for social distancing, limit the number of people in certain areas and that type of stuff,” he said.
The administrator added, “It’s just like dealing with every other situation we have to deal with as a county. It comes down to resources. The resources at play are the PPE: the masks, hand sanitizers, gloves, wipes. And when you think about it on a national level, we’re fighting for the same stuff to deal with this that the hospitals are fighting for.”
In the meantime, county services are still being provided.
“People are still getting what they need. It may be a little slower in some instances, but the pace will pick up once we get more stuff in,” Young said.
