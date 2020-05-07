Orangeburg County officials: Local cases show need for distancing; ‘We’re all in this together,’ coroner says

“Once the first person from Eutawville died, then you saw a domino effect of other individuals who were around that person and their family members all get sick or die within the span of a week. But the damage had already been done because they were around somebody that was positive probably 14 days or two weeks prior,” Young said.

Young urged residents to take the virus seriously.

"Coronavirus can affect anybody, it's just the percentages of young people affected are less than others. But if you have an underlying condition, if you have a heart condition, or you're an elderly person, it could take you out,” Young said.

‘We still need

to social distance’

Marshall said she, along with the coroners of Bamberg, Calhoun and Barnwell counties, penned a letter urging citizens to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines as set for by state Gov. Henry McMaster.

Wearing masks or facial coverings when not at home, washing hands or using hand sanitizer frequently, practicing social distancing by remaining six feet apart from others and following the suggestions of funeral directors in the event of a loss were all listed in the letter as being key.