Orangeburg County officials defend recreation offerings; administrator: ‘We make things happen’

Orangeburg County officials defended the county's efforts to provide recreational opportunities for children after a resident challenged council for not doing enough for kids.

“What is the price or value you put on a child's life,” Van Gaffney asked council during its regularly scheduled meeting Monday.

“County Council, in my opinion, has not shown any vision to this problem,” Gaffney said.

Gaffney said the reason kids are in gangs is “because there is nothing for them to do.”

“The Bible says idle hands is the devil's workshop,” Gaffney said. “They are idle. There is no program countywide.”

“If we don't have nothing for them to do, then we are going to find them in a cemetery, in prison or other places,” Gaffney said.

Gaffney said he has submitted a proposal to county administration about improving recreational opportunities but has not heard anything.

“We need something for our young people so they don't join the gangs – something constructive and organized,” Gaffney said.

Orangeburg County Councilman Johnny Ravenell said there are recreation sites in just about all of the towns and other places in the county.

He named the water park and sports complexes in Santee and Orangeburg and baseball facilities in Branchville.

“Maybe it is not enough that you would like to see, but there is recreation in Orangeburg County,” he said.

Gaffney noted there are 17 municipalities and only a handful have recreational opportunities. He also said the county does not have a recreation department.

“There are not enough around the county,” he said.

Council Vice Chair Janie Cooper-Smith said municipalities do receive funding and also have a responsibility to help provide recreational opportunities.

“We can't accommodate every area,” Cooper-Smith said. “We don't have the funding. We just don't have the funding. It might be easy for someone on the outside to see, but if you are looking at it from the budget we are looking at, I think you would understand that.”

Cooper-Smith said it would require a large tax increase to provide everything everyone wants.

“We could increase taxes and get more than we have, but then the people would cry,” Cooper-Smith said. “Our taxes are too high already.”

Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said the county has done a number of things for youth recreation.

He said the county has put in place funding for a summer reading program throughout the county including in Holly Hill and North and the summer football program for youth at South Carolina State University.

He also said various teen leagues as well as the Boys and Girls Club are funded through the county and the Orangeburg Area Development Center.

He also said the county funds a number of recreational parks such as Lake Edisto Park, Galliard Park, Harmon Park, Ness Boat Landing.

Young also said county money has also gone to pay for ballfields and tennis courts at Lake Marion High School through the capital project sales tax monies.

“There is money being spent by Orangeburg County for recreation,” Young said. “It is going toward youth. This is not a braggadocios-type group. It is not like we go out and make it known, but we make things happen.”

“We look forward to moving forward with recreation,” Young continued.

Young also noted Orangeburg County Consolidated School District’s building plan calls for new schools to be built and schools to be closed. This means vacant fields will become community assets.

“We think it is prudent to taxpayers to see how that referendum works out,” Young said. “Any ball field in a vacant area that will be left behind will be pushed towards the community and those community centers will become the focal point of those sports programs throughout the community.”

