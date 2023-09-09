Orangeburg County’s Director of Public Works was suspended for a week without pay in late March for using taxpayer equipment to fix his personal property.

A March 24 notice of disciplinary action from his personnel file says Public Works Director Henry Summers violated the county’s ethics policy when he used county equipment to repair the driveway of his Branchville residence.

Summers also used the county’s maintenance shop to inspect his personal vehicle, according to the notice. The notice was obtained through a S.C. Freedom of Information Act request.

Summers told county Administrator Harold Young that he used the equipment to fix the driveway due to “excessive water runoff caused by the improper slope of the recently paved county road,” the notice said.

He also admitted to using a county equipment repair shop to “assist him in identifying a mechanical issue,” the notice said.

Summers was reminded that county policy prohibits “county equipment from being used on private property or for personal gain.”

“If a situation arises when work on private property is warranted because the county was the proximate cause and appropriate resources are available, then permission must be obtained from the county administrator or his designee,” the notice said. “Further, Summers was reminded that no personal vehicles were allowed to be worked on in the county maintenance shop or using county equipment,” it said.

Summers received a written reprimand and suspension without pay for violating the county policy. He was suspended from March 27 to March 31.

He was also warned that any further infraction “may lead to termination.”

The notice of disciplinary action was signed off by Young, Director of Human Resources Sandra Aiken and county Deputy Administrator Marion Lloyd.

Summers declined comment, referring all questions to Young, citing county policy and protocols.

Young said, “We handled it. We did what we had to do. He got suspended and reprimanded. Everything has been dealt with.”